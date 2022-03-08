Copper Investing News
Los Andes Copper Ltd. reports excellent continued deeper results from Hole CMV-001B and aggregate from 64m to 1265.15 meters the copper equivalent grade is 0.50%, including 0.43% copper and 198 parts per million molybdenum . The average grades include, newly reported 0.47% copper equivalent including 0.38% copper and 260 ppm molybdenum from 820m to 1265.15m down the hole. Assay grades for silver for the complete ...

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes", "LA" or the "Company") reports excellent continued deeper results from Hole CMV-001B and aggregate from 64m to 1265.15 meters the copper equivalent grade is 0.50%, including 0.43% copper and 198 parts per million ("ppm") molybdenum (with 24 meters of lost core not reported). The average grades include, newly reported 0.47% copper equivalent including 0.38% copper and 260 ppm molybdenum from 820m to 1265.15m down the hole. Assay grades for silver for the complete interval reported are still pending.

R. Michael Jones, CEO of Los Andes, commented: "A 1,177-meter intercept of copper mineralization is impressive and the area west of this intersection is open. We plan to systematically look for the limits of the Vizcachitas porphyry copper deposit with our continued drilling. We have completed approximately 6,000 meters of new drilling and, along with the approximately 52,000 meters in previous drilling, our data is increasing. However, we are early in our understanding of this 1.2 billion tonne plus mineralized copper system in one of the best copper belts in the world."

The area to the west of drill hole CMV-001B remains open and two drill rigs are completing holes in this area. As drill results become available, we will be assessing the impact on the resources and potential mine plan. Tetra Tech Engineering has been contracted to enable the implications of new large drill intercepts to be dynamically assessed on the resources and pit plans and this work can direct further drilling. Drilling is continuing with four drill rigs at Vizcachitas with the objectives of expanding the resources within and outside the boundaries of the open pit designed in the Preliminary Economic Assessment, (PEA, 2019). One drill rig is working on the east side of the deposit, and an additional rig is working in the South Breccia zone of the deposit.

The current Phase 1 drill program will continue with four diamond drill rigs and one reverse circulation drill rig. Approximately 6,000 meters of drilling have been completed. The full Phase 1 drill program consists of 30,000m of drilling with potential for further expansion.

Drilling results

The details of Hole CMV-001B are shown in the table below:

Table Meters Cu % Mo ppm Ag-pending
CuEq %
64.00 - 156.00 92.00 0.57 63 0.59
156.00-180.00 - lost core
180.00 - 820.00 640.00 0.44 174 0.50
Average of 732.00 0.46 160 0.51
820.00 - 1265.15 445.15 0.38 260 0.47
Average of 1177.15 0.43 198 0.50

 

* Copper equivalent grade has been calculated using the following calculation: Cu Eq (%) = Cu (%) + 3.33 x Mo (%) using the metal prices: 3.00 USD/lb Cu, 10.00 USD/lb Mo. No allowance for metallurgical recoveries has been considered. These are the same reference prices as in reporting of the 2019 PEA. This means that the reported intercepts can be compared directly with the results published in the PEA. Approximate relative value on the PEA pricing is 93% Cu, 6% Mo and 1% silver.

All thicknesses from the drill hole intersections are down-hole drilled thicknesses. True widths will be estimated as the deposit model is updated and information becomes available.

The ongoing drilling program is targeting areas on all sides of the current resource.

About Los Andes Copper Ltd.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is an exploration and development company with an 100% interest in the Vizcachitas Project in Chile. Los Andes Copper Ltd. is listed on the TSX-V under the ticker: LA.

The Project is a copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, located 120 kilometres north of Santiago, in an area of very good infrastructure. The Company's Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "PEA"), delivered in June 2019, highlights that the Project has a post tax NPV of $1.8 billion and an IRR of 20.77%, based on a $3 per pound copper price. It also has a Measured Resources of 254.4 million tonnes having a grade of 0.439% copper and Indicated Resource of approximately 1.03 billion tonnes having a grade of 0.385% copper. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to the technical report dated June 13, 2019, with an effective date of May 10, 2019 and titled, "Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Vizcachitas Project," prepared by Tetra Tech.

The PEA is preliminary in nature, it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized.

Qualified Person ("QP") and Quality Control and Assurance

Antony Amberg CGeol FGS, the Company's Chief Geologist, is the qualified person who has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. The QP has validated the data by, supervising the sample collection process, through chain of custody records and inspecting the detailed technical data and quality control and assurance information.

Los Andes Copper has a strict Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA QC) protocol, which is consistent with industry best practices. There is a strict chain of custody from the project site to laboratory via the Company's core cutting facility. The QA QC protocol includes the insertion of field duplicates, coarse duplicates, pulp duplicate, pulp and coarse blanks and Certified Reference Materials supplied by Ore Research and Exploration, Australia.

The core was analysed in the Santiago laboratory of the Geo Assay Group. Using a 4-acid digestion all samples were analysed for copper and molybdenum using Atomic Absorption. The Company has not received results for Silver that meet its quality control standards.

For more information please contact:

R. Michael Jones, P.Eng CEO
rmj@losandescopper.com
+44 203 4407982

BlytheRay, Financial PR
Megan Ray
Rachael Brooks
Tel: +44 207 138 3203

E-Mail: info@losandescopper.com or visit our website at: www.losandescopper.com

Follow us on twitter @LosAndesCopper

Follow us on LinkedIn Los Andes Copper Ltd

Certain of the information and statements contained herein that are not historical facts, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Securities Act (British Columbia), Securities Act (Ontario) and the Securities Act (Alberta) ("Forward-Looking Information"). Forward-Looking Information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend"; statements that an event or result is "due" on or "may", "will", "should", "could", or might" occur or be achieved; and, other similar expressions. More specifically, Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such Forward-Looking Information. Such Forward-Looking Information includes, without limitation, the timing of and ability to obtain TSX-V and other regulatory approvals and the prospects, details related to and timing of the Vizcachitas Project. Such Forward-Looking Information is based upon the Company's assumptions regarding global and Chilean economic, political and market conditions and the price of metals and energy and the Company's production. Among the factors that have a direct bearing on the Company's future results of operations and financial conditions are changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, a change in government policies, competition, currency fluctuations and restrictions and technological changes, among other things. Should one or more of any of the aforementioned risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from any conclusions, forecasts or projections described in the Forward-Looking Information. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise Forward-Looking Information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/115865

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Los Andes Copper TSXV:LA Copper Investing
LA:CA
Los Andes Copper

Los Andes Copper

Overview

The copper market has seen an exciting uptick and revitalization in recent years. Besides being a staple metal for building and construction, analysts' forecast copper valuation may exceed historic highs of US$10,000 per tonne with the increased demand for the metal in electric vehicle wiring and solar panel manufacturing.

One of the most prominent players in this arena is Chile. As a country with many of the largest copper mines in the world and some of the most investor-friendly mining jurisdictions to date, Chile is already playing a significant part in producing the copper needed to power the new green world.

Los Andes Copper (TSXV:LA, OTCQX: LSANF) is a Canadian company focused on developing its flagship Vizcachitas copper-molybdenum project, which is one of the largest advanced copper deposits in Chile.

For years, Chile has hosted many international mining projects, with its stable taxation regime for foreign companies to work and a democratic government supportive of mining operations. Los Andes Copper is strategically positioned to leverage Chile's prominent past-producing geological positioning and take advantage of rising copper prices despite production disruptions from COVID-19 in 2020.

Los Andes' diverse investor portfolio demonstrates the vast and enthusiastic interest surrounding the company. Along with a large group of loyal and very active retail investors, the company is also seeing interest generated from the development of drilling programs conducted from 2015 to 2017. The campaign results showed significant grades hovering above 0.5 percent copper in near-surface supergene mineralization.

Additionally, a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) published in June 2019 measured copper on the Vizcachitas property at US$3.50 per pound with an IRR of 26.7 percent and at US$3.00 per pound with an IRR of 20.7 percent. Resource estimates measured 254.4 million tonnes grading 0.439 percent copper, 119 ppm molybdenum and 1.26 g/t silver, giving a 0.489 percent copper equivalent.

With the net present value of the Vizcachitas asset set at US$1.8 billion as of the PEA, Los Andes Copper is favorably positioned to leverage the robust economic and geological conditions of this large copper project for years to come.

The company expects to publish a pre-feasibility study (PFS) for its flagship project in late 2021. This study would include robust economics, updated resource estimates of prospective mining reserves and metallurgical testing results of copper and molybdenum mineralization. As part of the PFS, Los Andes is undertaking work programs that will contribute to the design of an environmentally friendly operation that will position Vizcachitas on the forefront of global environmental trends for mining.

With commitments to environmentally friendly best practices and community participation, Los Andes Copper's management team has primed the company for development and mining success. Its track record of accomplishments in mining, community affairs and project development means that company leadership has the expertise to push its Vizcachitas project to levels seen in neighboring porphyry deposits.

Los Andes Copper's Company Highlights

  • Los Andes Copper is a Canadian company focused on the development of its flagship Vizcachitas copper-molybdenum project. This deposit is forecasted to become Chile's next major copper mine.
  • The company owns 100 percent of the Vizcachitas copper deposit. This asset is one of the largest advanced copper deposits in South America.
  • Preliminary economic assessment conducted in June 2019 revealed robust project economics and competitive mineralization with measured copper on the Vizcachitas property at US$3.50 per pound with IRR of 26.7 percent and US$3.00 per pound copper with IRR of 20.7 percent.
  • In 2019, Fernando Porcile joined the Los Andes board of directors as executive chairman. Along with a diverse and world-class management team, this leadership primes the company for significant development advancement.
  • Los Andes Copper is currently working on a 2021 PFS in preparation for robust economics, drilling and expected production in 2025.
  • Significant exploration upside at Vizcachitas with the potential to increase the resource base beyond the initial 45 year mine life modelled in the PEA

Los Andes Copper's Key Projects

Vizcachitas Copper-Molybdenum Project

Los Andes Copper's flagship project is 100 percent owned and focuses on developing an advanced copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit in Central Chile. The company expects to publish its PFS in late 2021.

alphinat_profile_fig3

The project is located approximately 150 kilometers northeast of Santiago with accessible water resource networks and good infrastructure. It operates on the same geological belt that has historically hosted competitive and clean grade copper production. This includes the Rio Blanco-Los Bronces deposit, which has seen over 101 million tonnes of contained copper.

Additionally, the deposit has a measured and indicated resource of approximately 1.28 million tonnes at a copper grade of 0.40 percent and a copper equivalent grade of 0.45 percent. Total mineralization estimates also include 11.2 billion pounds of copper, 400 million pounds of molybdenum and 43.4 million ounces of silver.

Los Andes Copper is currently working on completing its 2021 PFS and Environmental Impact Statement (DIA) to acquire the permits that will allow for drilling and mining development. With a strong showing from the company's 2019 PEA, the Vizcachitas copper project demonstrates significant exploration potential and is expected to begin production in 2025.

alphinat_profile_fig3

Los Andes Copper's Management Team

Fernando Porcile - Executive Chairman

Fernando Porcile is a mining engineer with over 50 years of experience in the mining industry. He has been responsible for the development, implementation, commissioning and operation of new mining projects and the management of various world-class operations. His experience with engineering companies is vast and varied, as senior process engineer, and as client and consultant. Most of his experience has been in copper, but has also included nitrates, iodine and iron ore. During the period 2010-2014, he was Director of the Codelco Board and lately he has been consultant for other mining companies developing copper, iron and gold projects.

Mr. Porcile was President of Compañía Doña Inés de Collahuasi in the period 2007-2009; he was also President of the Falconbridge Copper Business Unit for five years. During his presidency Falconbridge was developing projects that included El Morro, Pachón and the expansion of Collahuasi. Prior to these responsibilities he was Vice President Project Development for BHP Billiton's Base Metals Division and before that President of Compañía Minera Cerro Colorado of Rio Algom, participating in the development of the Antamina and Spence projects.

From 1989 to 1991, he was Operations Manager of Soquimich, responsible for the operations to produce nitrate and iodine in Chile's Region of Antofagasta. Mr. Porcile worked for Codelco for nine years, from 1980-1989. At Codelco he worked in the El Teniente and Chuquicamata Divisions. At Chuquicamata he was General Manager at a time when a large expansion program was developed at the mine, concentrator, smelter, electrolytic refineries, leaching and supporting facilities.

Mr. Porcile holds a Masters of Science in Mineral Engineering from Columbia University in the city of New York. Prior to that, he studied Mining Engineering at the University of Chile.

R. Michael Jones - Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Jones is an experienced CEO and Director, with a history of developing, permitting, and adding significant value to mining companies. He has taken multiple large mines, with values of up to $1 billion, from the discovery stages, through to feasibility studies and construction decisions. He is a well known promoter of exciting mining projects, and a finance specialist with a successful background in undertaking fundraises, take overs and mergers and acquisitions.

A qualified mining engineer, by trade, with a whole host of experience, Mr. Jones received his Bachelor's Degree in Applied Science, Geological Engineering from the University of Toronto. A few years later he went on to be granted an engineering licence as a Professional Engineer in Ontario Canada. Mr. Jones is a Fellow of the Geological Society of South Africa, as well as the winner of multiple discovery awards.

Santiago Montt - Chief Operating Officer and President of Compañía Minera Vizcachitas Holding

Mr Montt recently spent over a decade overseeing BHP's corporate and legal affairs in the Americas, serving in different roles in Chile, Brazil, and Australia. He is a lawyer with vast experience leading teams in multinational mining companies and will be based in Chile.

Warren Gilman - Non-Executive Director

Warren Gilman has over 30 years of experience as a deal maker and investor in the metals and mining sector. Mr. Gilman was a founder of the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ("CIBC") Global Mining Team in Toronto in 1988. He subsequently led the team's efforts out of Australia and China. During his time with CIBC, he was responsible for some of the largest equity capital markets financings in Canadian mining history. He served as advisor to the largest mining companies in the world including BHP, Rio Tinto, Anglo American, Noranda, Falconbridge, Meridian Gold, China Minmetals, Sumitomo, Mitsubishi, Jinchuan and Zijin.

Corinne Boone - Non-Executive Director

Corinne Boone has more than 25 years of experience focused on sustainable business, climate risk, carbon markets and executive leadership. Currently, Ms. Boone is Board Chair of the Canadian Energy Research Institute (CERI), an organisation focused on energy sector research and analysis. In addition, she is CEO of Climate and Sustainable Innovation, a boutique consultancy focusing on sustainable finance; carbon markets and pricing; and overall ESG considerations. She is on the Board of Efficiency One, a leading energy efficiency enterprise. She also sits on the Alternative ESG Fund Independent Review Committee for Waratah Capital Advisors. She formerly held the role of Managing Director of Hatch's Environmental Services Group and was globally responsible for environment, community engagement and investment, climate change, overall sustainability, and annual corporate sustainability reporting. Ms. Boone also formerly held the role of Managing Director, CantorCO2e, a Cantor Fitzgerald subsidiary, focused on global carbon markets.

Antony Amberg - Chief Geologist

Antony Amberg is a chartered geologist with 32 years of diverse experience working in Asia, Africa and South America. Amberg is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and has managed various exploration projects ranging from grassroots through to JORC compliant feasibility studies. In 2001, he returned to Chile, where he started a geological consulting firm specializing in project evaluation and NI 43-101 technical reports. Amberg began his career in 1986 working with Anglo American in South Africa before moving on to work for Severin-Southern Sphere, Bema Gold, Rio Tinto and Kazakhstan Minerals Corporation.

Manuel Matta - Director of Vizcachitas Project

Manuel Matta is a mining engineer with 30 years of mining experience in operations, planning and projects. He has experience in M&A, asset optimization, due diligence for major projects worldwide and the development of concentrate treatment technology. Matta has also worked for Barrick Gold as vice president of project construction, responsible for constructing large capital projects worldwide. Before that, he worked at Rio Algom in the mid 1990s, where he worked with Fernando Porcile through all the development phases of the Spence copper project, from exploration to conceptual engineering, pre-feasibility and feasibility. During this period, he also assisted Mr. Porcile's team in optimizing the throughput of the recently commissioned Cerro Colorado copper mine. Matta worked for Falconbridge and Xstrata as vice president of projects and development, where he led the expansion of the Collahuasi project. He was also general manager of the Altonorte Smelter in Antofagasta, Chile, where he led the operation upgrade for this custom copper smelter, one of the world's largest.

Ignacio Melero - Director of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability

Ignacio Melero is a lawyer from Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile. He has vast experience in corporate and community affairs. Before Los Andes, Melero was responsible for community affairs at CMPC, having managed community and stakeholder affairs for many pulp and forestry divisions throughout the country. Ignacio has also worked for the Government of Chile in the Ministry General Secretariat of the Presidency. He was responsible for the inter-ministerial coordination of the ChileAtiende project, a multi-service network linking communities, regional governments and public services.

Harry Nijjar - CFO

Harry Nijjar holds a CPA CMA designation from the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and a BComm from the British Columbia University. He is currently a managing director of Malaspina Consultants and has been working with public and private companies for the past 10 years in various roles. He is also presently the CFO of Darien Business Development Corp. and Clarmin Explorations Inc.

Pedro Loch - Controller

Pedro Loch is a certified accountant with over 30 years of experience with multinational companies. Loch has worked as Regional Financial Officer for the Chilean subsidiary of Mincom International from 1997 to 2010. He has also worked at Raychem as a controller for Chile and Peru and he was a controller for seven years at the Chilean subsidiary of Transammonia Inc. in New York.

Magin Torres - Senior Metallurgist

Magin Torres is a metallurgist and mining engineer with a Master of Science in Extractive Metallurgy and Mining Engineering from the University of Chile. He has 12 years of experience as a process consultant in copper-moly, gold and iron operations. Before joining Los Andes Copper, Torres was in charge of milling operations at the Codelco Chuquicamata mine. He was the senior metallurgist at Minera Las Cenizas mine and the QA operations manager at SGS Minerals, Chile.

Magin is also a Competent Person in Extractive Metallurgy under the Chilean Mining Commission (Reg. No. 0409).

Alejandro Cassi - Manager of Community Relations

Alejandro Cassi is a sociologist and candidate for a Master's Degree in Political Communication and Public Affairs. He has 10 years of experience in community management. Cassi has worked for Esval (water utility) in charge of communities, for Codelco as deputy manager for Community Relations for the Ventanas smelter and Kinross Chile as community relations specialist.

Keep reading... Show less
Los Andes Copper Announces Appointment of Chief Operating Officer and President of Compañia Minera Vizcachitas Holding

Los Andes Copper Announces Appointment of Chief Operating Officer and President of Compañia Minera Vizcachitas Holding

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Santiago Montt as Chief Operating Officer ("COO") of the Company and President of Compañía Minera Vizcachitas Holding ("CMVH"), the Company's operating subsidiary in Chile. Mr Montt recently spent over a decade overseeing BHP's corporate and legal affairs in the Americas, serving in different roles in Chile, Brazil, and Australia. He is a lawyer with vast experience leading teams in multinational mining companies and will be based in Chile.

The arrival of Mr. Montt strengthens the Company for the coming phases of the Vizcachitas Project leading to permitting and construction. He is passionate for the development of a successful and responsible business and will drive the Company's mission to maximize the value of the Vizcachitas Project for all its stakeholders.

Keep reading... Show less
Los Andes Copper Announces 732m at 0.51% Copper Equivalent Mineralization in Initial Drilling Results at Vizcachitas Copper Project, Chile Detailed Table Update

Los Andes Copper Announces 732m at 0.51% Copper Equivalent Mineralization in Initial Drilling Results at Vizcachitas Copper Project, Chile Detailed Table Update

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes", "LA" or the "Company") reports excellent initial results from Hole CMV-001B and aggregate of 732 meters ("m") with estimated average grade of 0.51% Copper Equivalent. The average grades include 0.46% (corrected from 0.51%, all other information correct) Copper and 160 parts per million ("ppm") Molybdenum from 64m to 820m down the hole. Assay grades for the interval reported for silver are still pending, as are the values from 820m down the hole to end of hole at 1,265.15m.

Drilling is continuing with four drill rigs at Vizcachitas with the objectives of expanding the resources within the open pit designs and to explore the deposit below the boundaries of the open pit designed in the Preliminary Economic Assessment, (PEA, 2019).

Keep reading... Show less
Los Andes Copper Announces 732m at 0.51% Copper Equivalent Mineralization in Initial Drilling Results at Vizcachitas Copper Project, Chile

Los Andes Copper Announces 732m at 0.51% Copper Equivalent Mineralization in Initial Drilling Results at Vizcachitas Copper Project, Chile

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes", "LA" or the "Company") reports excellent initial results from Hole CMV-001B and aggregate of 732 meters ("m") with estimated average grade of 0.51% Copper Equivalent. The average grades include 0.51% Copper and 160 parts per million ("ppm") Molybdenum from 64m to 820m down the hole. Assay grades for the interval reported for silver are still pending, as are the values from 820m down the hole to end of hole at 1,265.15m.

Drilling is continuing with four drill rigs at Vizcachitas with the objectives of expanding the resources within the open pit designs and to explore the deposit below the boundaries of the open pit designed in the Preliminary Economic Assessment, (PEA, 2019).

Keep reading... Show less
Los Andes Copper Announces Financial Results for the Year Ended September 30, 2021

Los Andes Copper Announces Financial Results for the Year Ended September 30, 2021

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes", "LA" or the "Company") reports the Company's financial results for the year ended September 30, 2021 and provides a corporate update. The Company is advancing the Vizcachitas Copper Project located in the heart of the copper belt in Chile. The Vizcachitas Project is a large open pit "porphyry" copper deposit containing 13 billion pounds of copper equivalent (see resource details below) with an active drilling program.

The Company's objective is to advance the Vizcachitas Project to a Pre-Feasibility Study with an updated resource and mine plan. The drilling currently underway at the Vizcachitas Project is within the open pit designed in the completed Preliminary Economic Assessment, however these areas were not previously fully explored as a result of a fragmented land position and previous permitting. The current program is the first time the property can be explored throughout the area with the objective of optimizing the mine plan.

Keep reading... Show less
Los Andes Copper Starts Trading on the OTCQX

Los Andes Copper Starts Trading on the OTCQX

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has begun trading on the OTCQX® Best Market. Los Andes upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

The Company begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "LSANF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Keep reading... Show less
Falcon Completes Site Visit & Technical Report on The Esperanza Gold Project Argentina

Falcon Completes Site Visit & Technical Report on The Esperanza Gold Project Argentina

Falcon Gold Corp. (FG:TSX-V), (3FA:GR), (FGLDF:OTCQB); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to inform a technical report has been completed on Esperanza Gold Project in La Rioja province Argentina. Dr. D. Rubiolo, QP for the project completed a site visit on December 5th 2021

Falcon has implemented a diversification strategy by acquiring the Esperanza Gold concessions covering an aggregate area of 10,303 hectares. The concessions are road accessible, located approximately 55 kilometers south-southeast of the town of Chepes, this area contains prospective sheared quartz veins hosted in granitoid rocks of early Paleozoic age. High-grade gold mineralization was reportedly first discovered at end of 19th century at the Callanas, followed by limited mining conducted on a gold, silver, and copper zone.

Keep reading... Show less
Sienna Completes Phase I Drill Program on the Blue Clay Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada

Sienna Completes Phase I Drill Program on the Blue Clay Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada

Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) (FSE: A1XCQ0) ("Sienna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that phase I drilling has now been completed at the 100-percent owned "Blue Clay Lithium Project" consisting of 150 contiguous claims totalling approximately 2,950 acres. The "Blue Clay Lithium Project" is prospective for lithium and is located right in the heart of the Clayton Valley of Nevada, which is currently home to the only producing lithium region in North America. Approximately 100 samples have been shipped to ALS in Reno on a rush basis. Results are expected back in 4-8 weeks.

Jason Gigliotti, the President of Sienna Resources stated, "We are pleased to have completed this first phase of drilling on the Blue Clay Lithium Project. We are eagerly awaiting the results, especially in light of the significant commodity boom the entire complex is experiencing right now. Lithium is currently at its all-time highs and is up over 900 percent since the beginning of 2021. Palladium prices are also near their highs which bodes well for our palladium projects in Ontario and Finland. The next quarter is shaping up to be very transformative for Sienna Resources."

Keep reading... Show less
Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Appointment of Vice President, ESG

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Appointment of Vice President, ESG

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Steven Dischler, P.E., as Vice President, ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) for the Company.

Mr. Dischler is a highly experienced ESG executive with over 40 years' experience in the environmental, reclamation and natural resources sectors. His recent experience includes over thirteen years working on legacy and new mining projects in the historic Yerington Copper District. In addition, Mr. Dischler has an extensive track record of working constructively with the local communities, and stakeholders including Native American Tribes, governmental agencies and NGOs in the region. Mr. Dischler holds a B.S. and a M.S. in Mining Engineering.

Keep reading... Show less
Latin Metals Provides Update on Barrick Earn-In Agreement for Exploration Projects, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina

Latin Metals Provides Update on Barrick Earn-In Agreement for Exploration Projects, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina

TSXV: LMS, OTCQB: LMSQF) provides an update on its previously announced earn-in agreement (the " Earn-In Agreement ") with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corporation (" Barrick "), whereby Latin Metals granted to Barrick the option to earn-up to an 85% interest in the Cerro Bayo, Cerro Bayo Sur and Flora Este properties, located in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina (the " Properties ") (see news release dated February 7, 2022).

Latin Metals announces that it and Barrick have entered into an agreement with the underlying owner of the Properties as of February 25, 2022 (" Effective Date "). Under the terms of the agreement, the underlying owner of the Properties has acknowledged Barrick's rights under the Earn-In Agreement and authorized Barrick to conduct operations on the Properties. Under the terms of the Earn-In Agreement, Barrick is now obligated to incur at least USD $1,000,000 in exploration expenditures on the Properties by the second anniversary of the Effective Date. Latin Metals has now also received the US$150,000 cash payment from Barrick that was due on the Effective Date.

Keep reading... Show less
Copper Fox Provides Update on Schaft Creek Project

Copper Fox Provides Update on Schaft Creek Project

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the analytical results from the 2021 metallurgical drilling program for the Schaft Creek project. The Schaft Creek project is managed through the Schaft Creek Joint Venture ("SCJV") formed in 2013 between Teck Resources Limited ("Teck") (75%) and Copper Fox (25%) with Teck being the operator. The Schaft Creek deposit is one of the largest undeveloped porphyry copper deposits in North America that contains significant gold-molybdenum-silver by-products.

The 2021 drill program expanded the metallurgical sampling coverage in the deposit to better inform metal recoveries and comminution characteristics within the early part of the mine life. Four drill holes were completed in the Liard Zone targeting representative geometallurgical domains within the first five-year mine plan as contemplated in the Schaft Creek Preliminary Economic Assessment (see news release dated September 20, 2021). Highlights of the drilling program are set out below.

Keep reading... Show less

Ivanhoe Mines Files a New NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Ultra-High-Grade Kipushi Mine in the DRC

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) announced today that the company has filed a new National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) technical report covering the planned resumption of commercial production at the Kipushi Mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The updated NI 43-101 technical report includes an independent feasibility study (Kipushi 2022 Feasibility Study) for the redevelopment of the Kipushi Mine and the mining of Kipushi's zinc-rich Big Zinc and Southern Zinc zones, with an estimated 11.8 million tonnes of Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources grading 35.3% zinc.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×