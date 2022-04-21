Lion Copper and Gold Corp. announces that it has agreed to settle $80,000 of debt with a creditor by issuing 800,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.10 per share. The amount of indebtedness represents outstanding amounts owing for services provided to the Company.The issuance of the common shares in connection with the debt settlement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and ...

LEO:CA