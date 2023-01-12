Fabled Silver Gold Corp. Announces $1.5m Financing and Share Consolidation

Resource News Investing News

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Convertible Debenture Financing

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Convertible Debenture Financing

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG", the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of unsecured convertible debentures ("Debentures") for gross proceeds of up to US$1,300,000 (C$1,733,333) (the "Offering").

The Debentures will bear interest at the rate of 14% per annum and will mature on the date that is 20 months from issuance (the "Maturity Date"). The principal amount of the Debentures may be converted into common shares of the Company at US$0.05344 (C$0.07125) per share, at any time, before 10 months from the closing date of the Offering (the "Closing Date"), and US$0.075 (C$0.10) per share at any time, after 10 months from the Closing Date and prior to the Maturity Date. The holder will have the option to elect to be repaid in kind at any time prior to maturity of the Debentures by way of shares of Falcon Butte Minerals Corp., or its successor, (the "Falcon Butte Shares") at the rate of US$0.28 (C$0.37) per Falcon Butte Share, provided that any Debenture held by an insider of the Company requires prior stock exchange approval prior to being repaid in kind. Interest accrued on all or any portion of the Debentures being converted by the holder may also be converted into common shares at the option of the Debenture holder at the time of conversion at a conversion price equal to the market price as at the date of conversion. For greater certainty, the Debentures will be subordinated to the US$2 million of convertible debentures issued by the Company in July of 2022.

In connection with the sale of the Debentures, the Company will also issue up to 24,327,480 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") to the purchasers. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire a common share of the Company at a price of US$0.07125 (C$0.095) for a period of 20 months from the Closing Date.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for general working capital. In connection with the Offering, the Corporation may pay finder's fees in cash or securities or a combination of both, as permitted by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Closing of the Offering may occur in one or more tranches.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months from the date of issuance of the Debentures. The Offering is subject to final approval by the TSXV. The securities will also be subject to restrictions on resale under Rule 144 under US Securities laws, which in general requires that the securities be held for six months prior to being eligible for resale.

About Lion CG

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based company advancing its flagship copper assets in Mason Valley, Nevada. Further information can be found at www.lioncg.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Stephen Goodman
President

For more information please contact
Karen Robertson
Corporate Communications
778-898-0057

Email: info@lioncg.com
Website: www.lioncg.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities referenced in this news release have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with the requirements of an applicable exemption therefrom. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/151189

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Lion Copper and GoldTSXV:LEOBase Metals Investing
LEO:CA
Lion Copper and Gold Announces Agreement for Stage Two Work Program with Nuton, a Rio Tinto Venture, and an Advance on Stage 3 Work Program Funding

Lion Copper and Gold Announces Agreement for Stage Two Work Program with Nuton, a Rio Tinto Venture, and an Advance on Stage 3 Work Program Funding

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed the Stage 1 Program of Work and has reached an agreement with Rio Tinto America Inc. ("Rio Tinto") on the scope of the Stage 2 Program of Work with Nuton, a Rio Tinto venture, referenced in the Parties' March 18, 2022 Option Agreement. See news release dated March 21, 2022 for details. Additionally, the Parties have also agreed to an early advance of the Stage 3 Program of Work for exploration activities.

With this key milestone achieved, Rio Tinto will provide Stage 2 funding of US$5,000,000 and an immediate advance of US$2,500,000 on part of the Stage 3 funding, for a total amount of US$7,500,000 to the Company for Mason Valley project development, exploration efforts and other agreed-upon corporate purposes, including without limitation:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Positive Mason Valley Exploration Results

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Positive Mason Valley Exploration Results

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the assay results from the Mason Pass prospect surface trenching program, as discussed in the November 10, 2022 press release at its 100%-owned properties at Yerington, Nevada. Lion CG completed this program utilizing funding provided by Rio Tinto as a part of the Stage 1 Work Program.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Closes Convertible Debenture Financing

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Closes Convertible Debenture Financing

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of unsecured convertible debentures ("Debentures") for gross proceeds of US$1,075,000.

The Debentures bear interest at the rate of 14% per annum and mature on February 17, 2024. The Debentures may be converted into shares of the Company at US$0.067 per share until June 17, 2023 and thereafter at US$0.078 per share. The holder has the option to elect to be repaid in kind at any time prior to maturity of the Debentures by way of shares the Company owns of 1301666 BC Ltd., or its successor, (the "BC Ltd. Shares") at the rate of US$0.25 per BC Ltd. Share, provided that any Debenture held by an insider of the Company requires prior stock exchange approval prior to being repaid in kind.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Termination of Water Rights Sale, Debt Settlement, Grant of Stock Options, and Financing

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Termination of Water Rights Sale, Debt Settlement, Grant of Stock Options, and Financing

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has reached an amicable agreement with Desert Pearl Farms to terminate the contract on the sale of the Company's water rights (as previously announced in a news release dated February 21, 2021). In light of the Company's agreement with Rio Tinto, the return of these water rights to the Company are expected to play a critical role in the reclamation and development of the MacArthur and Yerington projects.

As a consequence of the termination, the Company will recover the water permit designated for mining and milling use and will return the US$1,000,000 deposit to Desert Pearl Farms. This water permit is currently subject to court proceedings and settlement discussions between the Company and the State of Nevada.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lion Copper and Gold Announces Agreement for Stage One Work Program with Rio Tinto and Commencement of Permitting Process

Lion Copper and Gold Announces Agreement for Stage One Work Program with Rio Tinto and Commencement of Permitting Process

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has reached final agreement with Rio Tinto America Inc. ("Rio Tinto") on the scope of the Stage 1 Program of Work referenced in the Parties' March 18, 2022 Option Agreement. See news release dated March 21, 2022 for details.

With this key milestone achieved, Rio Tinto will provide funding to the Company in the amount of US$3,750,000 for Mason Valley project development, exploration efforts and other agreed-upon corporate purposes, including without limitation:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Power Nickel Extends PN-22-009 Nickel Mineralization from 25 to 40m

Power Nickel Extends PN-22-009 Nickel Mineralization from 25 to 40m

0.88% Ni, 0.56% Cu, 0.06% Co, 1.64 ppm Pd and 0.15 ppm Pt over 40.30m in PN-22-009

Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NiCAN To Commence Drilling at Wine Nickel Property, Manitoba, Canada

NiCAN To Commence Drilling at Wine Nickel Property, Manitoba, Canada

NiCan Limited ("NiCAN" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICN) is pleased to provide plans for the upcoming 2023 winter drilling program on the Wine Property located in the Snow Lake area in Manitoba, Canada (Figure 1). With permits and contracts in hand, preparation work is advancing, and drilling is expected to commence in the coming weeks.

NiCAN anticipates drilling a minimum of 2,000 metres to test several targets identified by the Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic ("VTEM") airborne geophysical survey completed in 2022 (see press release dated November 14, 2022 ). The VTEM survey was designed to define the location and depth of conductive sources that have a similar signature to the nickel hosted mineralization intersected at the "Wine Occurrence" which returned high grade nickel and copper results in the initial phase of drilling completed in 2022. A significant number of the VTEM anomalies were defined within the Wine Gabbro region and have been geophysically modelled. Drill holes have subsequently been designed to effectively intersect the suspected sulphide bodies defined by these models.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Benton Receives $100,000 Option Payment from Rio Tinto Exploration for Baril Lake West Project

Benton Receives $100,000 Option Payment from Rio Tinto Exploration for Baril Lake West Project

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received the final option payment of CAD$100,000 from Rio Tinto Exploration Canada ("RTEC") for the Baril Lake West project (see press release dated January 2, 2019). Pursuant to the terms of the Option to Purchase Agreement dated December 21, 2018 between the Company and RTEC, RTEC has now earned the right to acquire 100% of the Baril Lake West project. Should RTEC achieve commercial production at the Baril Lake West project, it will pay Benton an additional CAD$1,000,000 in cash. Benton will also retain a 2% net smelter return (NSR) royalty, half of which (1%) can be purchased by RTEC for CAD$1,000,000.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Renforth Presenting to Emerging Growth Conference at 10:50am EST Wednesday January 11, 2023

Renforth Presenting to Emerging Growth Conference at 10:50am EST Wednesday January 11, 2023

(TheNewswire)

Renforth Resources Inc.

January 10 2023 TheNewswire - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE RFR) (OTCQBRFHRF) (FSE-9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to advise shareholders that Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth, will present to the Emerging Growth Conference at 10:50am EST on Wednesday January 11, 2023.  Interested parties can register to attend the conference using the link below, a question period will follow the presentation.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Intersects 3.4 g/t Au Over 44.6m and 3.4 g/t Au Over 31.4m at the North Fork Zone, Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. Intersects 3.4 g/t Au Over 44.6m and 3.4 g/t Au Over 31.4m at the North Fork Zone, Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to provide assay results for drill holes FCG22-23 and FCG22-25 that continue to demonstrate significant intervals of gold mineralization at the North Fork zone in the Central Area of the Fondaway Canyon project in Nevada.

Key Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces Appointment of Engineering Manager Dan Apai, Former Principal Civil Engineer with Fluor Canada

FPX Nickel Announces Appointment of Engineering Manager Dan Apai, Former Principal Civil Engineer with Fluor Canada

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Apai P. Eng., as the Company's Engineering Manager.  Mr. Apai, formerly Principal Civil Engineer with Fluor, specializes in the design and execution of large-scale mining projects and will lead the advancement of technical aspects for FPX projects, including the Company's flagship, PFS-stage Baptiste Nickel Project in central British Columbia .

FPX Nickel Corp. logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

"We are excited to welcome Dan to our growing team and look forward to leveraging his robust experience in large-scale project design and execution planning as we advance the Baptiste Nickel Project," commented Andrew Osterloh , FPX Nickel's Vice-President, Projects.  "Dan brings to the team distinct strengths in capital efficiency, technical excellence, and the development of high-functioning teams.  Having personally worked with Dan on a wide variety of mining projects, I am confident he will provide both technical leadership and strategic vision as we advance Baptiste through the PFS and beyond."

Mr. Apai has over twenty years' mining industry experience in civil engineering and engineering management over a diverse range of projects.  In his role as Principal Civil Engineer for Fluor Canada, he led study and detailed engineering works for numerous large-scale mining projects for clients including Teck, Newmont, BHP, First Quantum, Glencore, Josemaria Resources, and Newcrest.  Dan's technical expertise includes site layout, earthworks, water management, linear facilities (i.e., roads, powerlines, pipelines), and water supply systems – all elements that strongly influence the capital intensity, permitability, and operability of mining projects.  Mr. Apai is a Member of the Association of Professional Engineers of British Columbia and holds a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Western Australia .

FPX has granted 250,000 stock options to Mr. Apai.  The stock options have an exercise price of $0.45 per share and will expire on January 9, 2028 .

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District claims cover 245 km 2 of the Mount Sidney Williams ultramafic/ophiolite complex, 90 km northwest of Fort St. James in central British Columbia . The district is a two-hour drive from Fort St. James on a high-speed logging road.

Decar hosts a greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe), which is amenable to bulk-tonnage, open-pit mining. Awaruite mineralization has been identified in four target areas within this ophiolite complex, including the Baptiste resource, and the B, Sid and Van targets.  All four target areas have confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling.  Since 2010, approximately US$28 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste deposit, which is the most accessible and has the biggest surface footprint, has been the focus of diamond drilling since 2010 with a total of 99 holes and 33,695 m of drilling completed.  The Sid target was tested with two holes in 2010 and the B target had a single hole drilled in 2011; all three holes intersected nickel-iron alloy mineralization over wide intervals with DTR nickel grades comparable to the Baptiste deposit.  At the Van target, the Company followed up 2021's highly successful maiden drilling program with an aggressive step-out program in the summer of 2022, with first results released in December 2022 and final results in January 2023 .

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/09/c7388.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

First Concentrate Produced At Abra

Ioneer’s lithium project reaches key milestone, on track for production in 2026

South Star Battery Metals Successfully Completes Maiden Drilling for Its Graphite Project in Alabama, US and Announces Positive Preliminary Results

Related News

Tech Investing

Enterprise Group Announces Addition of New Client

Tech Investing

Korean Cathode Manufacturer Reports Battery Cell Test Using RecycLiCo Cathode Precursor Material

Resource Investing

Chubb Lithium Project Acquisition Update – Quebec (Canada)

rare earth investing

Eclipse Commences Trading On Germany’s Tradegate Exchange

Gold Investing

Appointment Of Chief Executive Officer - Melanie Leighton

Nickel Investing

Strategic Claim Staking Increases Footprint At NLP

Lithium Investing

2023 Drilling Program Commences With 20,000 Meters Of Diamond Drilling At Mavis Lake

×