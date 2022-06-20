Resource News Investing News

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of unsecured convertible debentures ("Debentures") for gross proceeds of US$1,075,000.

The Debentures bear interest at the rate of 14% per annum and mature on February 17, 2024. The Debentures may be converted into shares of the Company at US$0.067 per share until June 17, 2023 and thereafter at US$0.078 per share. The holder has the option to elect to be repaid in kind at any time prior to maturity of the Debentures by way of shares the Company owns of 1301666 BC Ltd., or its successor, (the "BC Ltd. Shares") at the rate of US$0.25 per BC Ltd. Share, provided that any Debenture held by an insider of the Company requires prior stock exchange approval prior to being repaid in kind.

The proceeds of the Debenture Financing will be applied to fund the return of the US$1,000,000 deposit to Desert Pearl Farms (see May 26, 2022 news release) and the balance will be used for general working capital.

All securities issued pursuant to the Debenture Financing are subject to a four month hold period expiring on October 18, 2022, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

One current director of the Company participated in the Debenture Financing for the principal amount of US$250,000. The transaction with the director, who is an insider of the Company, constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions under section 5.5(a) and section 5.7(1)(a) from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the Debentures issued to the related party and the consideration paid by the related party under the Debenture Financing does not exceed 25% of Company's market capitalization, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days before the closing of the Debenture Financing, as the Company wanted to improve its financial position as expeditiously as possible.

About Lion CG

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based company advancing its flagship MacArthur Copper Project in Mason Valley, Nevada, in addition to advancing its exploration projects including the Chaco Bear and Ashton properties in highly prospective regions in British Columbia, Canada, and the Blue Copper Prospect in Montana, USA.

Further information can be found at www.lioncg.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Stephen Goodman
President

For more information please contact
Karen Robertson
Corporate Communications
778-898-0057

Email: info@lioncg.com
Website: www.lioncg.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities referenced in this news release have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with the requirements of an applicable exemption therefrom. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/128291

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Lion Copper and GoldTSXV:LEOBase Metals Investing
LEO:CA
Lion Copper and Gold Company Logo

Lion Copper and Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Termination of Water Rights Sale, Debt Settlement, Grant of Stock Options, and Financing

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Termination of Water Rights Sale, Debt Settlement, Grant of Stock Options, and Financing

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has reached an amicable agreement with Desert Pearl Farms to terminate the contract on the sale of the Company's water rights (as previously announced in a news release dated February 21, 2021). In light of the Company's agreement with Rio Tinto, the return of these water rights to the Company are expected to play a critical role in the reclamation and development of the MacArthur and Yerington projects.

As a consequence of the termination, the Company will recover the water permit designated for mining and milling use and will return the US$1,000,000 deposit to Desert Pearl Farms. This water permit is currently subject to court proceedings and settlement discussions between the Company and the State of Nevada.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lion Copper and Gold Announces Agreement for Stage One Work Program with Rio Tinto and Commencement of Permitting Process

Lion Copper and Gold Announces Agreement for Stage One Work Program with Rio Tinto and Commencement of Permitting Process

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has reached final agreement with Rio Tinto America Inc. ("Rio Tinto") on the scope of the Stage 1 Program of Work referenced in the Parties' March 18, 2022 Option Agreement. See news release dated March 21, 2022 for details.

With this key milestone achieved, Rio Tinto will provide funding to the Company in the amount of US$3,750,000 for Mason Valley project development, exploration efforts and other agreed-upon corporate purposes, including without limitation:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lion Copper and Gold Corp. to Hold Annual General Meeting Virtually

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. to Hold Annual General Meeting Virtually

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG", or the "Company") announces that its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") will be held May 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (PST). This year the Company will provide shareholders with the option to attend the AGM virtually by video conference. Shareholders attending virtually will not have the ability to vote in person and must submit their form of proxy in order to have their shares counted and voted at the meeting. Shareholders wishing to attend the meeting virtually should contact the Company's Corporate Communications representative at krobertson@lioncg.com or 778-898-0057 to obtain a conference link.

About Lion CG

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lion Copper and Gold Receives Exchange Approval of Option to Earn-In Agreement with Rio Tinto

Lion Copper and Gold Receives Exchange Approval of Option to Earn-In Agreement with Rio Tinto

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its March 21, 2022 news release, the TSX Venture Exchange has approved the Company's Option to Earn-in Agreement (the "Agreement") with Rio Tinto America Inc. ("Rio Tinto") dated March 18, 2022.

Under the Agreement, Rio Tinto has the option to earn up to a 75% interest in the Company's Mason Valley, NV assets, including the historic Yerington mine, greenfield MacArthur Project, Wassuk property, the Bear deposit, and associated water rights (the "Mining Assets"). In addition, Rio Tinto will evaluate the potential commercial deployment of its NutonTM technologies at the site. NutonTM offers copper heap leaching technologies developed by Rio Tinto to deliver greater copper recovery from mined ore and access new sources of copper such as low-grade sulphide resources and reprocessing of stockpiles and mineralised waste. The technologies have the potential to deliver leading environmental performance through more efficient water usage, lower carbon emissions, and the ability to reclaim mine sites by reprocessing waste.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Proposed Shares for Debt Settlement

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Proposed Shares for Debt Settlement

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG", or the "Company") announces that it has agreed to settle $80,000 of debt with a creditor by issuing 800,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.10 per share. The amount of indebtedness represents outstanding amounts owing for services provided to the Company.

The issuance of the common shares in connection with the debt settlement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and will be subject to a four-month hold period.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Extends Its Position to 299 Claims on Native Copper Project

1844 Extends Its Position to 299 Claims on Native Copper Project

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces that it has acquired the final four (4) claims required to complete its land position on it Native Copper Project on the Gaspe Peninsula of eastern Quebec. This addition now brings the total land position to 299 claims covering over 98 square kilometres and includes seven (9) known copper showings and high-grade drilling, trenching and grab sample assays for both coppers.

(Map of Native Copper Project complete with showings and LIDAR background)

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
C3 Metals Announces Board and Management Changes

C3 Metals Announces Board and Management Changes

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") wishes to advise that for personal reasons, Kevin Tomlinson is stepping down from his role as President and CEO. He will also resign as a director of the Company, effective June 30, 2022. Mr. Tony Manini, current Chairman of C3 Metals will take up the role of Executive Chairman to lead the Company through to the appointment of a new CEO. Mr. Tomlinson will assist in the orderly transition of duties as required.

Drilling on the Company's exciting copper-gold exploration projects in Peru and Jamaica is continuing in full swing under the leadership of VP-Exploration, Stephen Hughes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Announces Market Maker Engagement

Interra Copper Announces Market Maker Engagement

(TheNewswire)

Interra Copper Corp.

June 17, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC Interra Copper Corp. (CSE:IMCX) (OTC:IMIMF) (FRA:3MX) (" Interra " or the " Company ") Interra is pleased to announce that effective immediately,

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nova Royalty Corp. Opens the Market

Nova Royalty Corp. Opens the Market

Alex Tsukernik President & Chief Executive Officer, Nova Royalty Corp. ("Nova" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOVR) and his team joined Dean McPherson Head, Global Mining Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

Nova Royalty is focused on providing investors with exposure to premier copper and nickel assets – the key building blocks of the global energy transition.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com . The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date:

Thursday, June 16, 2022



Time:

9:00am - 9:30am



Place:

120 Adelaide St W.

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/16/c7572.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Book 6 Copper Occurrence reports up to 7.73% Copper in Chip Sampling

Fabled Book 6 Copper Occurrence reports up to 7.73% Copper in Chip Sampling

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL; FSE:XZ7) announces additional results of 2021 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EV Nickel Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to C$2.0 Million

EV Nickel Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to C$2.0 Million

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION INTO THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

EV Nickel Inc. (TSXV:EVNI) ("EVNi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of up to C$2,000,000 from the sale of any combination of flow-through units of the Company (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of C$0.18 per FT Unit and FT Units to be sold to charitable purchasers (each, a "Charity FT Unit") at a price of C$0.24 per Charity FT Unit. The Proceeds of the Offering will be primarily used towards Phase 3 exploration on the Company's Langmuir Project

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×