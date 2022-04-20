(TheNewswire)
Interra Copper Corp. announces its intention to consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Common Share for every nine (9) pre-consolidation Common Shares.
Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FRA: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") announces its intention to consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares ("Common Shares") on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Common Share for every nine (9) pre-consolidation Common Shares (the "Consolidation"). The Consolidation is expected to result in the number of issued and outstanding Common Shares being reduced from 75,495,903 pre-consolidation Common Shares to approximately 8,388,435 post-Consolidation Common Shares, subject to any rounding differences.
As the Consolidation will result in a more favourable share structure, Interra believes that the Consolidation will enhance the marketability of the Common Shares and facilitate additional financing to fund continued exploration of the Company's Thane Property and general corporate development. With respect to its Thane property in north-central British Columbia (the "Thane Property" or "Thane"), Interra is nearing completion of the final geological report from last year's exploration program and finalizing the planned 2022 work program. Management's 2022 objectives will be to continue building the geological database for the bulk of the unexplored project areas and to generate further high-quality targets over Thane's previously identified six highly-prospective areas, in pursuit of discovering economic bulk-tonnage copper gold resources.
"With continued strength in copper markets and results from our 2021 work program, we remain positive about the Thane Property. We substantially increased Thane's geological database, and advanced understanding of geophysical and geochemical signatures with respect to mineral potential, rock structure, and alteration on the southern portion of the property (Cathedral area). In addition, surface mapping and sampling results were correlated to geology at depth with the maiden drill program at Cathedral. Additional high priority targets have been generated for follow up at Cathedral as well as a planned maiden drill program at Gail area" stated CEO and Director Jason Nickel.
In connection with the Consolidation, no fractional shares will be issued. If, as a result of the Consolidation, the holder of post-Consolidation Common Shares would otherwise be entitled to a fraction of a share, each fractional share following conversion that is less than one-half of a share will be cancelled and each fractional share that is at least one-half of a share will be rounded up to the nearest whole number. No cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional shares.
The Consolidation is subject to the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Further details regarding the Consolidation, including the effective date and the new CUSIP and ISIN for the post-consolidation Common Shares will be announced in a subsequent news release.
The Company does not intend to change its name or seek a new stock trading symbol from the Canadian Securities Exchange in connection with the Consolidation.
The Company also intends, subject to the voluntary forfeiture of stock options, to cancel approximately 7.7 million stock options on pre-consolidation basis, representing approximately 80% of all issued and outstanding stock options, as a part of this strategic restructuring. The exercise price of any stock options not cancelled and outstanding warrants, and the number of underlying Common Shares issuable thereunder, will also be proportionately adjusted upon completion of the Consolidation.
ON BEHALF OF INTERRA COPPER CORP.
Jason Nickel, P.Eng.
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: +1-604-754-7986
Email: CEO@interracopper.com
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Email: invest@interracopper.com
Telephone: +1-604-588-2110
Website: https://interracopper.com
ABOUT INTERRA COPPER CORP.
Interra is a junior exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the advancements of its current assets that include the Thane Property in north-central British Columbia. Utilizing its heavily experienced management team, Interra continues to source and evaluate assets to further generate shareholder value.
The Thane Property covers approximately 206 km2 (50,904 acres) and is located in the Quesnel Terrane geological belt of north-central British Columbia, midway between the previously-operated open pit Kemess Mine and the current open pit Mount Milligan mine, both two copper-gold porphyry deposits. The Thane Property includes several highly prospective mineralized areas identified to date, including the 'Cathedral Area' on which the Company's exploration is currently focused.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to statements relating to the Consolidation, the receipt of any required regulatory approvals thereto, the cancellation of stock options, and exploration plans on the Thane Property. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.
Click here to connect with Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FRA: 3MX) to receive an Investor Presentation.
Interra Copper
Overview
As experts forecast an explosion in demand for copper and the reality of securing mines becomes increasingly difficult, the copper industry is on track to face a global supply gap ranging from 4.7 to 10 million tons by 2030.
Driven by the global shift towards environmental sustainability, the widespread adoption of renewable energy, electric vehicles and electric motors has catalyzed the growth in demand for copper materials used in its machinery. Overall demand for copper is estimated to increase by 12 to 15 percent. What does this mean? Canadian investors and mining companies may be sitting on a goldmine of opportunity — or, in this case, a copper mine.
Interra Copper (CSE:IMCX, OTCQB:IMIMF, FRA:3MX) is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on exploring, identifying and acquiring copper and is dedicated to increasing shareholder value through the technical advancements of its assets. Led by a highly experienced management team, the company’s drilling exploration program is fully funded and will begin in July.
“We have identified high priority zones defined by IP chargeability highs with supporting copper and gold mineralization from both soil and rock samples, and we are excited to be able to test the depth potential of these targets by diamond drilling this summer,” said David McMillan, interim CEO of Interra Copper.
Producing more than 50 percent of the copper supply in Canada in 2019, British Columbia is arguably the most attractive market for copper in Canada. Interra Copper has focused all its efforts on its flagship Thane property, which is situated in the Quesnel Terrane region of British Columbia.
The Quesnel Terrane has an impressive past and planned production of 50 billion pounds of copper and 28 million ounces of gold. With relatively low exploration, the Thane property is near 16 productive and/or development stage mining projects which have historically produced significant yields. Third-party data identifying six mineralized areas suggests promising copper, gold, and silver contents in the 200 square kilometre property. The Thane property is fully owned by Interra Copper (subject to a one percent NSR).
Accelerating the process of obtaining reliable geochemical results, Interra Copper plans to utilize a portable XRF — a device that can immediately quantify and qualify elements in a sample such as copper — expediting informed planning regarding drilling expansion beyond its 8 already planned drill holes. Prioritizing in-depth analysis and thoroughness, Interra Copper will submit samples to ALS laboratories for additional multi-element and gold analysis. Streamlining its operations, Interra Copper also plans to deliver accurate sample results to investors in less than six months.
Sample 3050: 0.30 percent cu, 1.21 g/t Ag
Interra Copper’s management team is well-primed for success given their experience and accomplishments in both the mining and exploration and the corporate sector.
Independent Director Jason Nickel is a mining engineer, investor, and entrepreneur with 25 years of experience. Nickel recently led the production and development of new underground and pit operations as Mine Manager for an emerging Canadian producer.
Chairman to the Board of Directors Gregory Hawkins is a certified professional geoscientist with 52 years of experience in the industry. Hawkins was previously responsible for the identification and/or delineation of 10 mineral deposits in multiple countries with seven deposits taken to production.
Director, President and Interim CEO David McMillan has been involved in the mining and finance industry for over 40 years. McMillan has held several directors and executive roles for both public and private companies.
Company Highlights
- Interra Copper’s flagship Thane project is located in the Quesnel Terrane region in British Columbia where past and planned production of copper is estimated at 50 billion pounds in the region.
- The Thane project, set to begin in July, is strategically located in an area of relatively low exploration and near multiple mines which have historically produced significant yields. Third-party data identifying six mineralized areas suggests promising copper, gold, and silver contents in the 200 square kilometre property.
- Interra Copper plans to use portable XRF machines to accelerate planning and decision-making regarding drilling sites.
- The Thane project is fully funded and fully owned by Interra Copper (subject to a one percent NSR).
- Interra Copper boasts an experienced management team with several decades of experience in mining, exploration and business and notable achievements in their respective industries.
Key Projects
Thane Property
The flagship Thane project is located in the Quesnel Terrane, a region rich in porphyry-style deposits, in British Columbia. The 206.58 square kilometre property is near 16 productive and/or developmental stage mining projects which have historically produced significant yields.
The Thane property has a history of relatively low exploration dating back to the 1970s. To date, six mineralized areas have been identified in the Thane property with copper and gold mineralization as high as 13.9 percent, 77.8 g/t Au along with silver as high as 56.4 g/t Ag found in each area, based on data reports from previous operators.
The project is set to begin with eight drill holes that will be 2,400 metres deep with drilling expansion and exploration plans already in the works.
Management Team
Jason Nickel — Chief Executive Officer
Jason Nickel holds a degree in Applied Science in Mine Engineering from the University of British Columbia and a post graduate diploma in business administration from Simon Fraser University. Jason brings 25 years of experience in Mine Operations, Engineering, Project Development and resource company management to Interra Copper along with a decade of corporate and junior resource markets focus. He is an experienced mining engineer, investor and entrepreneur with a diverse 25-year mining background in operations, engineering, feasibility and exploration/development of venture capital projects. Most recently, Nickel was a Mine Manager for a significant Canadian emerging producer, leading the production and development of new underground and pit operations. He has provided management and consulting services to the industry since 2008.
T. Gregory Hawkins — Chairman to the Board of Directors
T. Gregory Hawkins has worked in the mining exploration and investment industry since 1969. He has been variously responsible for the identification and/or delineation of 10 mineral deposits in Canada, USA, Chile, Ghana, Mali and Zäire (DRC), with seven deposits taken to production.
Christopher O. Naas — Director, Chief Operating Officer
Christopher O. Naas has over 34 years of experience in the mineral exploration field in Canada, the USA, South America and Africa and brings extensive experience in the supervision of mineral exploration programs that have successfully developed mineral resources from grassroots prospects.
Oliver Foeste — Chief Financial Officer
Oliver Foeste is the founder and Managing Partner of Invictus Accounting Group and brings over 10 years of financial reporting and executive experience across numerous industries including junior exploration and mining companies. Previously, Mr. Foeste has held senior management and executive positions in multinational and small capitalization companies listed in Canada and the United States.
David McAdam — Chairman of Audit Committee
David McAdam has over 30 years of finance and operations experience in large and small capitalization companies, where has been the financial lead in raising over $250 million in equity and securing over $100 million in debt. He has been the financial and/or operational lead in over 90 acquisitions, including the integration of the target companies.
McAdam has been the Chief Financial Officer of several public and private companies including a number of public and private BC-based mining companies (one a Vancouver based TSX company with producing assets in South Africa and public reporting across the TSX-AIM-JSE exchanges). Other sectors include for-profit provider of English as a Second Language training to foreign students (Executive advisory and Investor Relations), a Fortune 150 waste management/recycling company (VP Ops and Director of Finance).
Samir Patel — Independent Director, Chairman of Governance Committee
Samir Patel is a securities lawyer with over 11 years of experience in securities and corporate law, particularly in relation to M&A transactions, continuous disclosure requirements, corporate governance and equity financings.
He is currently General Counsel & Corporate Secretary at First Mining Gold Corp., a gold exploration and development mining company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, and has been with First Mining Gold since June 2016. Prior to that, he earned a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) degree from the University Nottingham in the United Kingdom.
David McMillan — Director
David McMillan has worked in the mining and financial markets for over 40 years. Since he retired from the securities industry in 2000, he has held numerous director and executive roles in public and private companies.
Gordon Neal — Independent Director
Gordon Neal is currently President of Neal & Company Consultants, having provided more than 30 years of capital markets and corporate governance advisory services to public and private companies. Neal & Company have raised more than $700,000,000 for companies across many sectors including precious metals, oil and gas, forestry and clean tech industries. From August 2017 to March 2021, Gordon was President of New Pacific Metals Corp, with prior positions as VP Corporate Development at Silvercorp Metals, and for 9 years was VP Corporate Development at Mag Silver Corp. in the 1990s, Gordon was also the founder and president of Neal McInerney Investor Relations, which at the time, was the second largest investor relations firm in Canada.
Janet Francis — Corporate Secretary
Janet Francis has over 15 years of experience in the field of regulatory compliance and corporate governance. She has served as a director or officer of several public companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, and Canadian Securities Exchange in the technology, education, and mining sectors. She is the principal of a corporate secretarial firm providing services to publicly listed companies, reporting issuers, and companies seeking to go public.
Interra Copper -- Geological and Geochemistry Analysis with Drill results at Pinnacle Zone
February 11 th 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC Interra Copper Corp. (CSE:IMCX) (CNSX: IMCX .CN) (OTC:IMIMF) (FRA:3MX) (" Interra " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide the results from the final two holes drilled at the Pinnacle Zone after its summer drill program that totaled 2,774 meters in 12 holes, at its 20,600 hectare Thane Property, located on traditional territory of the Takla and Tsay Keh Dene First Nations in North Central B.C.
The significant results from the Pinnacle drill holes are within Table 1 . P lan map view location of the drillholes in relation to previous reported drilled intervals at the Cathedral zone is within Figure 1. Cross-section view of the drill holes illustrating Cu-Au-Mo mineralized intercepts and all other results are included within Figure 2.
Table 1 –Composite intervals and Copper Equivalent Calculations from the Pinnacle Zone.
1 - True widths of the reported mineralized intervals have not been determined.
2 - Assumptions used in USD for the copper equivalent calculation were metal prices of $3.25/lb. Copper, $1,650/oz Gold, $20/oz Silver, and USD $40/ lb Molybdenum; Recovery is assumed to be 100% / even par given no current metallurgical testing at Thane to date. The following equation was used to calculate copper equivalence: CuEq = Copper (%) + (Gold (g/t) x 0.74) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.0090) + (Molybdenum (ppm) x 0.0006)
Interra's goals at the Pinnacle Area in 2021 confirm and include;
completed an IP survey and over 3 northeast trending IP lines (L4900-5100E) within the Pinnacle area over and to the northwest and southeast of the Pinnacle Showing (Figure 1) to identify the sub-surface extent and depth of auriferous hydrothermal veining mapped on surface;
completed a soil sampling program on the 3 northeast trending IP lines (L4900-5100E) within the Pinnacle area (Figure 1) to define copper-gold anomalies proximal to the Pinnacle Showing;
mineralization and associated alteration within the reported intervals above are hosted within the Thane Creek diorite (207 and 194Ma) and the Duckling Creek monzonite to syenite (182 and 175Ma) intrusive phases of the Hogem Batholith (Figure 2)
surficial exposures of late-stage barren, frequently open space hydrothermal quartz-carbonate (calcite) veins (Figure 3) , moderate to high-grade auriferous quartz-arsenopyrite-pyrite-chalcopyrite veins and breccias (Figure 4) occur within or proximal to chloritic shears (Figure 5)
porphyry related outer propylitic (chlorite-quartz-calcite-sericite±epidote) (Figure 6) and structurally controlled silica alteration occur throughout the Pinnacle zone and at depth;
K-feldspar occurs as contact alteration proximal to Duckling Creek intrusive phases and late localized vein halo alteration to quartz±epidote veins and fractures;
porphyry style magnetite veining, brecciation and primary mafic replacement related to potassic alteration is absent within the Pinnacle showing;
drilling confirmed the presence of late-stage hydrothermal auriferous quartz-arsenopyrite-chalcopyrite-pyrite within structures and breccias at moderate depths from surface mineralization (Figure 7)
mineralization at Pinnacle is structurally controlled occurring as fractures, veins and breccia infill proximal to diorite-(quartz) monzonite contacts and south-southeast trending moderate to steeply (40-80°) southwesterly dipping chloritic shears (Figure 2)
areas of increased chargeability observed within the recent completed Walcott Associates Ltd. IP survey somewhat correspond to an increase in sub-surface sulphide mineralization;
at least one phase of mineralization within Thane and Duckling Creek suites of rocks appears related to a later intrusive phase within the batholith and
copper and gold mineralization at depth is at significantly reduced grades to samples collected from the surface, which may be due to secondary supergene enrichment of the surface samples.
Interra also announces Director Dave McMillan has announced his retirement from the Board, effective Feb 15th. Interra thanks Mr. McMillan for his efforts and service to the company.
Figure 1: Cathedral and Pinnacle Zone Drill Hole Plan Map.
Figure 2: Cross-Section and Histogram assays showing Cu-Au-Mo values for drillholes TH21-09 and TH21-10.
Figure 3: Surface exposure of banded quartz vein with open space quartz-carbonate infill at the Pinnacle Showing.
Figure 4: Surface exposure of quartz-calcite-sulphide breccia within chloritic shear at the Pinnacle Showing. Sample# 1964 containing 2.54% Cu, 7.78g/t Au,12.3g/t Ag and 5.00ppm Mo.
Figure 5 : Surface exposure of mineralized chloritic shear zone at the Pinnacle showing. Dashed yellow lines delineate a southeast striking moderate southwest dipping oxidized quartz-carbonate vein. Dashed red lines highlight pyrite-arsenopyrite mineralization.
Figure 6: Moderate propylitic alteration dominated by chlorite and lessor silica at depth withinTH21-9 @138.50m.
Figure 7: Mineralized breccia within TH21-9 @ 117.14m. Sample #41695 containing 0.16% Cu, 0.39g/t Au, 3.70g/t Ag, 84.80ppm Mo over 0.37 meters.
The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed, verified and approved by Christopher O. Naas, P. Geo., COO of Interra Copper Corp, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in N.I. 43-101 regulations.
ON BEHALF OF Interra Copper CORP.
Jason Nickel, P.Eng.
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: +1-604-754-7986
Email: CEO@interracopper.com
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Email: invest@interracopper.com
Telephone: +1-604-588-2110
Website: https://interracopper.com
ABOUT Interra Copper CORP.
Interra is a junior exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the advancements of its current assets that include the Thane Property in north-central British Columbia. Utilizing its heavily experienced management team, Interra continues to source and evaluate assets to further generate shareholder value.
The Thane Property covers approximately 206 km 2 (50,904 acres) and is located in the Quesnel Terrane geological belt of north-central British Columbia, midway between the previously-operated open pit Kemess Mine and the current open pit Mount Milligan mine, both two copper-gold porphyry deposits. The Thane Property includes several highly prospective mineralized areas identified to date, including the ‘Cathedral Area' on which the Company's exploration is currently focused.
Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of C anadian securities legislation, relating to further exploration on the Company's Thane Property, the submission of core samples and receipt of assays thereof. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks a ssociated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.
Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
Interra Copper Reports Further Anomalous Cathedral Main Zone Drill Results
Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FRA: 3MX) (" Interra " or the " Company ") announces further 2021 summer season drilling results from the Cathedral Area at its 20,600 hectare Thane Property, located on traditional territory of the Takla and Tsay Keh Dene First Nations in North-Central B.C.
Results are from drill holes TH21-3, TH21-4, TH21-6, and TH21-12. TH21-3 and TH21-12 were designed to test the southern extent of a 600 square meter IP chargeability along line 5300N within the Cathedral Main zone. TH21-4 was drilled within the Cathedral South zone on the western extent of IP line 5200. TH21-6 was designed to test a broad, hidden, near surface 200 square meter IP chargeability anomaly approximately 350 meters to the east also on line 5300N. Drill holes intersected indicator low grade copper-gold mineralization. Anomalous mineralized intervals of significant copper (Cu), gold (Au), silver (Ag) or molybdenum (Mo) include:
TH21-3
20.65m of 0.08% Copper from 20.10 to 40.75m hole depth.
TH21-4
17.30 m of 0.05% copper, 0.03 ppm gold, 0.2 ppm silver and 7.20 ppm molybdenum from 108.20 to 125.50 m hole depth and a 0.08 Copper Equivalent ("CuEq") CuEq grade.
TH21-6:
36.71 meters of indicator mineralization within an intercept from 120.0 m to 156.71m hole depth, containing 0.07% copper, 0.5 ppm silver and 5.0 ppm molybdenum and a "CuEq" grade of 0.09%.
TH21-12
5.00 meters of indicator mineralization within an intercept from 113.35m to 118.35m hole depth, containing 0.21% copper, 0.07 ppm gold, 0.6 ppm silver and 23.6 ppm molybdenum and a CuEq grade of 0.28%.
See chart in Table 1 for significant mineralized intercepts.
As with all other holes previously released, mineralization styles intersected within the drill holes consist of localized, structurally controlled, quartz-pyrite-chalcopyrite-±arsenopyrite fractures, veins and rare semi-massive mineralization at shallow to moderate depths proximal to diorite-(quartz) monzonite and latite porphyry contacts and south-southwest to south-southeast trending moderate to steeply (40-80°) westerly dipping chloritic shears and dilational breccias.
Continued Drilling within the Cathedral Main and the Valley zones on 300N ( see figure 5) focused on the following;
- 100 meter step out to the south of TH21-1 and TH21-2 to further test mineralization within the 600 square meter IP chargeability high (up to 34 mV/V with a background of 5 mV/V) within highly K-spar and silica altered and resistive diorite to (quartz) monzonite and (quartz) syenite hosts;
- test a broad, blind, near surface 200 square meter IP chargeability anomaly approximately 350 meters to the east.
Drilling within the Cathedral South zone on Line 5200N focused on the following;
- 350m step out to the west of the Cathedral Main zone chargeability targeted the depth extent of north-south trending, west dipping sheeted-stockwork actinolite-magnetite-pyrite-chalcopyrite mineralization and the potential for porphyry related potassic alteration and mineralization at depth below pervasive surficial sodic to sodic-calcic alteration within an associated chargeability low.
A plan map and cross section of these holes with drill results are included below. See Figure 5 for plan view of relevant drill holes, and Figures 6 through 8 for cross-section view of the drill holes illustrating mineralized intercepts.
Interra's goals at the Cathedral Main, Cathedral South, and Valley Areas in 2021 included:
- confirming and expanding hidden copper and gold mineralization to the south, east, west and at depth from previous surface exploration programs;
- testing near sub-surface chargeability and resistive high and deeper resistive low targeted areas observed within the 2019 and 2020 IP programs; and
- drilling angled holes across interpreted porphyry related alteration and associated mineralization and structural zones.
A table accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f13b3d6-7aca-48cb-8914-fc1ac913f987
1. True widths of the reported mineralized intervals have not been determined.
2. Assumptions used in USD for the copper equivalent calculation were metal prices of $3.25/lb. Copper, $1,650/oz Gold, $20/oz Silver, and USD $40/ lb. Molybdenum. Recovery is assumed to be 100% / even par given no current metallurgical testing at Thane Property to date. The following equation was used to calculate copper equivalence: CuEq = Copper (%) + (Gold (g/t) x 0.74) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.0090) + (Molybdenum (ppm) x 0.0006)
Interra's Thane Property summer drill program results to date have confirmed:
- mineralization and associated alteration within the reported intervals above are hosted within the Thane Creek diorite (207 and 194Ma) and the Duckling Creek monzonite to syenite (182 and 175Ma) intrusive phases of the Hogem Batholith;
- porphyry related K-spar, lessor albite alteration and structurally controlled quartz-sulphide vein style mineralization is observed throughout the Cathedral Area;
- late phase tourmaline-quartz-pyrite veining and associated sericitic alteration may be potentially related to an overprinting upper alkalic-cap;
- Copper-gold mineralization is coincident with near sub-surface, sub-vertical to easterly dipping areas of moderate to high chargeability observed within the 2019 and 2020 IP programs;
- sub-vertical to westerly dipping resistive areas observed within the 2019 and 2020 IP programs appear associated with increased K-spar-quartz±albite alteration and silicified, interpreted south-southeasterly trending sub-vertical and shallow westerly dipping chloritic shear structures;
- sulphides of pyrite, chalcopyrite, molybdenite and localized arsenopyrite and bornite occur as quartz-sulphide veins (Figure 1), fractures and disseminations proximal to intrusive contacts (Figure 2) localized magnetite veins and breccias (Figure 3), and within silica±carbonate (calcite) healed and brecciated south-southeasterly trending subvertical to westerly dipping shear structures (Figure 4) proximal to intrusive contact margins;
- increased copper and gold grades on surface samples are frequently observed proximal to mapped diorite-(quartz) monzonite sheared contact margins
- both sulphides and areas with increased veining, brecciation and replacement magnetite are noted to correlate with areas of high chargeability and increased magnetic intensity within airborne magnetics;
- copper and gold mineralization at depth is at reduced grades to samples collected from the surface, which may be due to secondary supergene enrichment of the surface samples; and
- at least one phase of mineralization within Thane Creek and Duckling Creek suites of rocks may be related to a later intrusive phase within the batholith.
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c108173-a566-418f-a37e-af2b38c5d048
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/164877d8-9e2d-4360-a3b8-875a9daaa13b
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b8e79b7-de5a-4c01-9ca1-0b4e9c46aa3c
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/85cd9f12-2787-4771-8d2a-c89a160dfd78
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf884477-b766-41b5-8c73-d777898d5b75
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cdaedcb1-7983-4439-b8ca-4c8d5985344b
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f89adfc-1cc9-4a70-b7be-2ac4d23a29bf
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4fb16892-5772-4b6b-a6ff-391f325f8182
The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed, verified, and approved by Christopher O. Naas, P. Geo., COO of Interra Copper Corp, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in N.I. 43-101 regulations.
ON BEHALF OF Interra Copper CORP.
Jason Nickel, P.Eng.
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: +1-604-754-7986
Email: CEO@interracopper.com
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Email: invest@interracopper.com
Telephone: +1-604-588-2110
Website: https://interracopper.com
ABOUT Interra Copper CORP.
Interra is a junior exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the advancements of its current assets that include the Thane Property in north-central British Columbia. Utilizing its heavily experienced management team, Interra continues to source and evaluate assets to further generate shareholder value.
The Thane Property covers approximately 206 km 2 (50,904 acres) and is located in the Quesnel Terrane geological belt of north-central British Columbia, midway between the previously-operated open pit Kemess Mine and the current open pit Mount Milligan mine, both two copper-gold porphyry deposits. The Thane Property includes several highly prospective mineralized areas identified to date, including the ‘Cathedral Area' on which the Company's exploration is currently focused.
Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, relating to further exploration on the Company's Thane Property, the submission of core samples and receipt of assays thereof. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Interra Copper Extends Cathedral Anomalous Zone 800 Meters to the South
Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FRA: 3MX) (" Interra " or the " Company ") announces further Drilling Results from the Gully Area at its 20,600 hectare Thane Property, located on traditional territory of the Takla and Tsay Keh Dene First Nations in North-Central B.C.
Results are from drill holes TH21-7, TH21-8 and TH21-11 which tested the eastern portion of the Gully Zone's IP chargeability anomaly along lines 4700N and 4600N respectively as well as the southern end of line 6350E. All three holes intersected indicator low grade copper-gold mineralization. Mineralization styles intersected within the drill holes consists of localized, structurally controlled, quartz-pyrite-chalcopyrite±arsenopyrite fractures, veins and rare semi-massive mineralization at shallow to moderate depths proximal to diorite-(quartz) monzonite and latite porphyry contacts and south-southwest to south-southeast trending moderate to steeply (40-80°) westerly dipping chloritic shears and dilational breccias. Significant mineralized intervals anomalous in some or all of Cu, Au, Ag, Mo include:
TH21-07
24.5 meters of indicator low grade copper-gold intercept from 70.0 m to 94.5 m, with an average grade of 0.13% Cu, 0.03 ppm gold, and 4.1 ppm molybdenum, and a CuEq of 0.15% CuEq.
TH21-08
TH21-8 contains two indicator style low grade copper-gold intercepts, 19.4 meters of 0.05% CuEq and 34.5m of 0.04% CuEq,
TH21-011
a low grade indicator style copper gold intercept, a 10.5m composite interval from 82.5 m to 93.0 m, grading 0.14% Cu, 0.07 ppm gold, 0.7 ppm silver and 5.5 ppm molybdenum.
See Table 1 for the chart format of these intercepts and CuEq calculation, and Figure 6 for Drill hole cross sections.
Table 1 – Chart of Composite intervals and Copper Equivalent Calculations.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/503a8aa0-3c47-4766-b376-151d7b1a2dba
1 True widths of the reported mineralized intervals have not been determined.
2 Assumptions used in USD for the copper equivalent calculation were metal prices of $3.25/lb. Copper, $1,650/oz Gold, $20/oz Silver, and USD $40/ lb Molybdenum; Recovery is assumed to be 100% / even par given no current metallurgical testing at Thane to date. The following equation was used to calculate copper equivalence: CuEq = Copper (%) + (Gold (g/t) x 0.74) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.0090) + (Molybdenum (ppm) x 0.0006)
Drilling at the Gully Zone tested the depth potential of the following surface results:
- a 200 square meter IP chargeability high (up to 31 mV/V with a background of 10 ) within a highly K-spar and silica altered and resistive diorite to (quartz) monzonite and (quartz) syenite hosts;
- copper-gold outcrop mineralization of up to 3.13% Cu and 0.18 g/t Au within magnetic high and lows; and
- soil samples up to 1865 ppm Cu, 0.173 ppm Au, 0.8 ppm Ag and 29.2 ppm Mo.
A plan map and cross section of these holes with drill results are included below. See figure 4 for plan view of relevant drill holes, and figures 5 and 6 for section view of the drill holes illustrating the mineralized intercepts.
Interra's goals at the Gully Zone in 2021 included;
- confirming and expanding copper and gold mineralization at depth from previous surface exploration programs;
- testing near surface chargeability and coincident resistivity highs targeted areas observed in the 2019 and 2020 IP programs and
- drilling angled holes across interpreted porphyry related alteration and associated mineralization and structural zones.
Interra's results to date have confirmed;
- porphyry related K-spar and lessor albite alteration and structurally controlled quartz-sulphide vein style mineralization observed at depth at Gully zone;
- late phase tourmaline-quartz-pyrite veining (Figure 1, Table 2) and associated sericitic alteration potentially related to an overprinting upper alkalic-cap;
- Copper-gold mineralization is coincident with near surface high chargeability and K-spar-quartz±albite altered highly resistive areas observed in the 2019 and 2020 IP programs;
- sulphides of pyrite, chalcopyrite and localized molybdenite, arsenopyrite and bornite occur as quartz-sulphide veins and fractures (Figure 2, Table 2) and disseminations (Figure 3, Table 2), proximal to intrusive contacts, shear structures and within localized magnetite veins and breccias;
- copper and gold mineralization at depth is at reduced grades to samples collected from the surface, which may be due to secondary supergene enrichment of the surface samples;
- both sulphides and magnetite are noted to occur within areas of high chargeability
- mineralization and associated alteration within the reported intervals above are hosted within the Thane Creek diorite (207 and 194Ma), Duckling Creek (quartz) monzonite to (quartz) syenite (182 and 175Ma) and latite porphyry (162.2±2.6Ma) intrusive phases of the Hogem Batholith (Table 2);
- A Re-Os date of (202.8 +/-0.8Ma) from molybdenite within a quartz vein taken on a Gail rock sample is within the Late Triassic to Early Jurassic porphyry Cu-Au (-Mo) age of mineralization cluster of 215-205Ma observed within porphyries located throughout British Columbia (Table 2) and
- at least one phase of mineralization within the Cathedral and Gully zones may be related to a later intrusive phase within the batholith (Table 2).
Figure 1: Tourmaline+quartz vein cut by pyrite±chalcopyrite and later calcite fractures within TH21-7 @ 69.50m.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f6f13b4d-7582-46da-9a11-dcdc354742e4
Figure 2: Blebby pyrite+chalcopyrite within quartz brecciated magnetite vein containing late coarse calcite proximal to increased mineralization within TH21-7 @72.50m. Sample# 42580 containing 3.42% Cu, 0.75g/t Au, 7.03g/t Ag and 1.13ppm Mo over 0.50m.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/adeffa3d-7e77-4a6e-882e-e9dd664d56a5
Figure 3: Quartz-arsenopyrite-pyrite-chalcopyrite vein with sericite altered margins cutting monzonite within TH21-11 @83.00m. Sample# 41958 containing 0.19% Cu, 0.20g/t Au, 0.92g/t Ag and 13.70ppm Mo over 0.50m.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab19b0c4-b90e-4ed9-8fb3-f9e506ced3e2
Figure 4: Cathedral and Gully Zone Drill Hole Plan Map.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31893002-1646-438d-aa35-963541ce04c8
Table 2: Summary of Intrusive Phases, Age, Observed Alteration and Mineralization within Hogem Batholith at the Cathedral and Gully Zones.
|Suite
|Rock Type
|Age (Ma)
|Features
|Alteration
|Veining
|Mineralization
|Porphyry Sheets
|Latite Porphyry
|162.2 ±2.6 1
|Porphyritic, 20-40% plag,10-15% hrnblnd-biotite w/n a K-feldspar rich groundmass
|Weak localized potassic, Epidote and silicification
|Qtz-Epi-Cal± sulphides; localized Mt-Act? and Epi-Prehnite
|local disseminated as mafic replacement Associated with Qtz-Epi-Cal ± sulphides
|Duckling Creek
|(Quartz) Syenite
|174.7±0.7 to 178.9±1.3 1
|Fine grained to Pegmatitic, K-feldspar rich
|Weak localized potassic, Epidote and silicification
|Qtz-Epi-Cal± sulphides;
|Local disseminated Associated with Qtz-Epi-Cal ± sulphides
|Duckling Creek
|(Quartz) Monzonite and Monzonite Porphyry
|179.7±2.5 and 178.8±0.2 2
| Equigranular, Fine to medium grained, K-feldspar rich Pyx-Hrnblnd-biotite
bearing; Porphyritic varieties contain large orthoclase Phenos.
| Weak- extensively
Potassic-propylitic altered; possible Lithocap alteration related to tourmaline sericite+pyrite
|Qtz-Epi-Cal± sulphides; magnetite veins and breccias; Act±Qtz
|Disseminated, mafic and magnetite replacement Associated with Qtz-Epi-Cal ± sulphides
|Thane Creek
|(Quartz) Monzodiorite
|194±1.1 1
| Equigranular, Medium to Coarse grained, Pyx-Hrnblnd-plag
bearing;
| Weak- extensively
Potassic-Sodic altered; possible Lithocap alteration related to tourmaline-sericite+pyrite
| Qtz-Epi-Cal± sulphides; magnetite veins and breccias; Act±Qtz and Qtz±chl± sulphides 3
| Disseminated, mafic and magnetite replacement Associated with Qtz-Epi-Cal ± sulphides
|Gail Zone Quartz±sulphide Vein
|202.8±0.8 3
|Thane Creek
|Diorite
|206.6±0.9 1
1 . LA-ICPMS(Zircon) - Jones, G., Ootes, L., Milidragovic, D., Friedman, R., Camacho, A., Luo, Y., Vezinet, A., Pearson, D.G., and Schiarizza, P., 2021. Geochronology of northern Hogem batholith, Quesnel terrane, north-central British Columbia. In: Geological Fieldwork 2020, British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, British Columbia Geological Survey Paper 2021-01, pp. 37-56.
2 . CA-TIMS(Zircon) - Devine, F.A.M., Chamberlain, C.M., Davies, A.G.S., Friedman, R., and Baxter, P., 2014. Geology and district-scale setting of tilted alkalic porphyry Cu-Au mineralization at the Lorraine deposit, British Columbia. Economic Geology, 109, 939-977.
3. ALS - Earth and Atmospheric Services Department of the University of Alberta, Re-Os isotopic and age data for molybdenite within a quartz-sulphide vein from outcrop sample #3288 within the Gail Zone at Interra Copper's Thane Project in north-central British Columbia.
Figure 5 – TH21-7 and TH21-8 Drill hole Cross Sections
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21e530b2-1b36-420c-aa2a-87876c3a9b86
Figure 6 – TH21-11 Drill hole Cross Section
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/144da7d6-2a95-4d7a-89d1-d241618defc7
Additional soil sampling results have been received with results to be compiled and news released in the coming weeks.
The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed, verified and approved by Christopher O. Naas, P. Geo., COO of Interra Copper Corp, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in N.I. 43-101 regulations.
ON BEHALF OF Interra Copper CORP.
Jason Nickel, P.Eng.
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: +1-604-754-7986
Email: CEO@interracopper.com
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Email: invest@interracopper.com
Telephone: +1-604-588-2110
Website: https://interracopper.com
ABOUT Interra Copper CORP.
Interra is a junior exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the advancements of its current assets that include the Thane Property in north-central British Columbia. Utilizing its heavily experienced management team, Interra continues to source and evaluate assets to further generate shareholder value.
The Thane Property covers approximately 206 km 2 (50,904 acres) and is located in the Quesnel Terrane geological belt of north-central British Columbia, midway between the previously-operated open pit Kemess Mine and the current open pit Mount Milligan mine, both two copper-gold porphyry deposits. The Thane Property includes several highly prospective mineralized areas identified to date, including the ‘Cathedral Area' on which the Company's exploration is currently focused.
Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, relating to further exploration on the Company's Thane Property, the submission of core samples and receipt of assays thereof. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Interra Copper Reports Molybdenite Age Dating from Gail Area and Update on Sample Analysis
Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FRA: 3MX) (" Interra " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the result of an age dating study on mineralization from the Gail Area completed at the Earth and Atmospheric Services Department of the University of Alberta. The study utilized rhenium-osmium age dating (" Re-Os "), a form of radiometric dating, of molybdenite from an outcrop sample. Interra collected the sample from a north-east trending (320Az), 20 cm wide quartz vein containing molybdenum, chalcopyrite and pyrite hosted in diorite, at its 206 square kilometre Thane Property in north-central British Columbia.
Interra's Chairman, T. Greg Hawkins, P.Geo., APEGBC, stated, "This age date adds further confirmation and support for the "proof of concept" of the existence of copper gold calc alkaline porphyry mineralization of the same date as the bulk of such mineralization in the Quesnel Terrane. Attendant potassic alteration (Kspar/biotite) and quartz, magnetite, epidote, and native copper mineralogy (Afton, Kwanika) are also key components. The structural controls as evidenced by our recent drilling and airborne mag and radiometric geophysics and ground chargeability/resistivity surveys suggest further similarity with other known deposits where structure has shaped the current resource (Kwanika, Lorraine)."
The Re-Os date of (202.8 +/-0.8Ma) from molybdenite on the Gail rock sample is within the Late Triassic to Early Jurassic porphyry Cu-Au (-Mo) age of mineralization cluster of 215-205Ma observed within porphyries located throughout British Columbia. Additionally, it postdates the recently dated diorite intrusive host in the Gail area which has an emplacement date of 206.6+/-0.9 Ma 1 using LA-ICPMS z^ (Laser Ablation of Zircon). For reference, the Kemess Mine has a Re-Os date of molybdenite to be 201.3 ± 1.2 and 201.1 ± 1.2Ma on two sets of main stage veins. This date overlaps with a U-Pb zircon crystallization age for the Maple Leaf Granodiorite host of 199.6 ± 0.6-Ma 2 .
The dating procedure involved sampling areas with visible molybdenite followed by metal-free crushing, followed by gravity and magnetic concentration methods to obtain a molybdenite mineral separate. Methods used for molybdenite analysis are described in detail by Selby & Creaser (2004) and Markey et al. (2007). The 187Re and 187Os concentrations in molybdenite were determined by isotope dilution mass spectrometry using Carius-tube, solvent extraction, anion chromatography and negative thermal ionization mass spectrometry techniques. A mixed double spike containing known amounts of isotopically enriched 185Re, 190Os, and 188Os analysis is used. Isotopic analysis used a Thermo Scientific Triton mass spectrometer collector by Faraday.
References:
1 Duuring, Paul & Rowins, Stephen & McKinley, Bradley & Dickinson, Jenni & Diakow, Larry & Kim, Young-Seog & Creaser, Robert. (2009). Magmatic and structural controls on porphyry-style Cu–Au–Mo mineralization at Kemess South, Toodoggone District of British Columbia, Canada. Mineralium Deposita. 44. 435-462.
2 Jones, G., Ootes, L., Milidragovic, D., Friedman, R., Camacho, A., Luo, Y., Vezinet, A., Pearson, D.G., and Schiarizza, P., 2021. Geochronology of northern Hogem batholith, Quesnel terrane, north-central British Columbia. In: Geological Fieldwork 2020, British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, British Columbia Geological Survey Paper 2021-01, pp. 37-56
Interra is awaiting further analytical results from 9 of 12 holes drilled earlier this season, as well as from surface sampling undertaken at the Pinnacle and Gail Areas. These results are expected to be received next week. Extended waiting times of up to five times the norm continue to delay the Company's reporting due to a very busy exploration season globally, coupled with the intense flooding and shut-off of transport routes and other factors related to the pandemic. Interra offers apologies to its loyal and patient shareholders and stakeholders and appreciate continued understanding in what has become the nature of exploration projects in a challenging logistical time.
The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed, verified and approved by Christopher O. Naas, P. Geo., COO of Interra and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101.
ON BEHALF OF Interra Copper CORP.
Jason Nickel, P.Eng.
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: +1-604-754-7986
Email: CEO@interracopper.com
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Email: invest@interracopper.com
Telephone: +1-604-588-2110
Website: https://interracopper.com
ABOUT Interra Copper CORP.
Interra is a junior exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the advancements of its current assets that include the Thane Property in north-central British Columbia. Utilizing its highly experienced management team, Interra continues to source and evaluate assets to further generate shareholder value.
The Thane Property covers approximately 206 km 2 (50,904 acres) and is located in the Quesnel Terrane geological belt of north-central British Columbia, midway between the previously-operated open pit Kemess Mine and the current open pit Mount Milligan mine, both two copper-gold porphyry deposits. The Thane Property includes several highly prospective mineralized areas identified to date, including the ‘Cathedral Area' on which the Company's exploration is currently focused.
Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, relating to further exploration on the Company's Thane Property, the submission of core samples and receipt of assays thereof. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Interra Copper announces Encouraging initial results from 12-hole, 2,783 metre diamond drilling program
Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FRA: 3MX) (" Interra " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce initial Drilling Results from the Cathedral Area at its 20,600 hectare Thane Property, located on traditional territory of the Takla and Tsay Keh Dene First Nations in North-Central B.C.
Results are from drill holes TH21-1, TH21-2 and TH21-5, which tested the northern portion of the Cathedral Zone's IP chargeability anomaly. All three holes intersected indicator low grade copper-gold and moderate grades of molybdenum mineralization. Mineralization styles intersected within the drill holes consists of disseminated, vein and localized semi-massive copper mineralization at shallow to moderate depths within the Cathedral Zone. Localized quartz-chalcopyrite-molybdenum fractures and vein mineralization has also been intersected within the drilling campaign. Significant mineralized intervals include:
TH21-01
- 5.07 meters 1 of 0.14% Copper, or 0.23% CuEq 2 ;
- 1.0 meter 1 of 0.64% Copper, 0.03 g/t Gold, 1.2 g/t Silver and 1.7 ppm Molybdenum; and
- 1.0 meter 1 of 0.57% Copper, 0.29 g/t Gold, 3.9 g/t Silver and 4.5 ppm Molybdenum;
TH21-02
- 14.90 meters 1 of 0.17% Copper, 0.05 g/t Gold, 0.6 g/t Silver and 16.9 ppm Molybdenum, or 0.36% CuEq 2 and containing:
- 0.72 meters of 0.89% Copper, 0.31 g/t Gold, 2.5 g/t Silver and 4.8 ppm Molybdenum, or 1.16% CuEq 2 ; and
- 5.50 meters 1 of 0.14% Copper, 0.08 g/t Gold, 1.0 g/t Silver and 13.1 ppm Molybdenum, or 0.31% CuEq 2 and containing:
- 0.30 meters of 1.41% Copper, 0.98 g/t Gold, 9.3 g/t Silver and 42.7 ppm Molybdenum, or 2.53% CuEq 2 .
TH21-05
- 18.53 meters 1 of 0.09% Copper, 0.05 g/t Gold, 0.7 g/t Silver and 4.1 ppm Molybdenum, or 0.16% CuEq 2 ;
- 2.80 meters 1 of 0.54% Copper, 0.14 g/t Gold, 2.7 g/t Silver and 20.6 ppm Molybdenum, or 0.82% CuEq 2 and containing:
- 0.64 meters 1 of 1.84% Copper, 0.45 g/t Gold, 9.5 g/t Silver and 73.7 ppm Molybdenum, or 2.83% CuEq 2 ; and
- 1.26 meters 1 of 187.1 ppm Molybdenum, or 1.68% CuEq 2 , containing 0.74 meters 1 of 308.5 ppm Molybdenum, or 2.8% CuEq 2 .
Drilling within the Cathedral Zone was focused on the following;
- To test a 600 square meter IP chargeability high (up to 45 mV/V with a background of 5) within a highly K-spar and albite altered and resistive diorite to monzonite host;
- coincident surface copper-gold outcrop mineralization (ranging from 0.5 to 1.20% copper) within magnetic high and low areas and
- localized increased copper (
A plan map and cross section of these holes with drill results are included below. See figure 3 for plan view of relevant drill holes, and figures 4 and 5 for section view of the drill holes illustrating the mineralized intercepts.
Interra's goals at the Cathedral Area in 2021 included;
- confirming and expanding copper and gold mineralization at depth from previous surface exploration programs;
- testing sub-surface chargeability and resistive high targeted areas observed within the 2019 and 2020 IP programs; and
- drilling angled holes across interpreted porphyry related alteration and associated mineralization and structural zones.
Our results to date have confirmed;
- porphyry related K-spar and albite alteration and structurally controlled quartz-sulphide vein style mineralization is observed at depth at Cathedral;
- Copper-gold and molybdenum mineralization is coincident with sub-surface high chargeability and K-spar-albite-quartz altered highly resistive areas observed within the 2019 and 2020 IP programs;
- sulphides of pyrite, chalcopyrite and localized chalcocite and bornite occur as quartz-sulphide veins and fractures (See Figure 1) and disseminations (Figure 2) , proximal to intrusive contacts, shear structures and within localized magnetite veins and breccias;
- copper and gold mineralization at depth is at reduced grades to samples collected from the surface, which may be due to secondary supergene enrichment of the surface samples;
- mineralization and associated alteration within the reported intervals above are hosted within the Thane Creek diorite (207 and 194Ma) and the Duckling Creek monzonite to syenite (182 and 175Ma) intrusive phases of the Hogem Batholith;
- both sulphides and magnetite are noted to occur within areas of high chargeability and equally within areas of magnetic high and magnetite destructive low areas and
- mineralization within Thane and Duckling Creek suites of rocks may be related to late Mesilinka granitic intrusive phases (135 to 128 Ma).
Results from the remaining drill holes within the Cathedral Area are pending and will be released later this month and next.
Chief Executive Officer Jason Nickel states "This drill program represents the first ever drilling at the Cathedral Area and the first significant drilling on the Thane property. We view these as highly encouraging results - targeting the first of five identified highly-prospective bulk-deposit style copper-gold targets on the project, and furthering our thesis that we are in proximity to a potentially larger porphyry system."
Figure 1: Quartz-pyrite-chalcopyrite-calcite vein within albite-quartz and fracture selvage K-spar altered Diorite within TH21-02 @ depth of 160.20m, from a 0.90 meter interval grading 0.59%Cu, 0.12g/t Au and 1.99g/t Ag.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b9029b7a-0950-4d9a-bf6c-e2be4cce10fc
Figure 2: Vein and disseminated pyrite and chalcopyrite mineralization within K-spar altered monzonite within TH21-02 @ Depth 165.20m, an interval over 0.72m grading 0.89%Cu, 0.31g/t Au and 2.52 g/t Ag.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2933d463-bec2-4d89-a4ee-453a1f901e87
Figure 3: Plan view showing location of Thane Drill holes TH-21-1, TH-21-2 and TH-21-5.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f4e8aa6-882b-4ee7-af0c-ba1a4e2cb8b8
Figure 4: Cross-section view illustrating Cathedral Zone mineralized intercepts hole TH-21-1 and TH-21-2, Thane Project.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82300643-23ac-4db5-a1aa-3db631888514
Figure 5: Cross-section view illustrating, Cathedral Zone mineralized intercepts hole TH-21-5, Thane.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a19711b-10e3-40fc-954c-73a53860c903
The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed, verified and approved by Christopher O. Naas, P. Geo., COO of Interra Copper Corp, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in N.I. 43-101 regulations.
ON BEHALF OF Interra Copper CORP.
Jason Nickel, P.Eng.
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: +1-604-754-7986
Email: CEO@interracopper.com
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Email: invest@interracopper.com
Telephone: +1-604-588-2110
Website: https://interracopper.com
1 True widths of the reported mineralized intervals have not been determined.
2 Assumptions used in USD for the copper equivalent calculation were metal prices of $3.25/lb. Copper, $1,650/oz Gold, $20/oz Silver, and USD $40/ lb Molybdenum; Recovery is assumed to be 100% / even par given no current metallurgical testing at Thane to date. The following equation was used to calculate copper equivalence: CuEq = Copper (%) + (Gold (g/t) x 0.74) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.0090) + (Molybdenum (ppb) x 0.60)
ABOUT Interra Copper CORP.
Interra is a junior exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the advancements of its current assets that include the Thane Property in north-central British Columbia. Utilizing its heavily experienced management team, Interra continues to source and evaluate assets to further generate shareholder value.
The Thane Property covers approximately 206 km 2 (50,904 acres) and is located in the Quesnel Terrane geological belt of north-central British Columbia, midway between the previously-operated open pit Kemess Mine and the current open pit Mount Milligan mine, both two copper-gold porphyry deposits. The Thane Property includes several highly prospective mineralized areas identified to date, including the ‘Cathedral Area' on which the Company's exploration is currently focused.
Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, relating to further exploration on the Company's Thane Property, the submission of core samples and receipt of assays thereof. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Altiplano Reports On Q1 2022 Results at Farellon with Record Revenue
Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the Q1 2022 results from the Farellon Copper-Gold-Iron (Cu-Au-Fe) mine located near La Serena, Chile.
During Q1, 2022, the Company extracted a total 10,075 tonnes of mineralized Cu-Au material at Farellon and processed 6,676 tonnes at an average copper grade of approximately 1.99%. Sales of 281,949 pounds of copper generated approximately US$857,238 in revenue (after processing costs) which represents the highest revenue total to date from Q1 2018.
At the end of March 2022, the Company had 400 tonnes in stockpiles at the Farellon site to be shipped for processing and 1,330 tonnes of low-grade stockpiled material. The revenue from the stockpile at site will be realized in the coming months. The low-grade stock will be processed at the APN El Peñón mill site at a later date to recover the value of the contained copper and iron. To date, 800 tonnes of low-grade Copper-Iron material has been shipped to the El Peñón mill.
Total tonnes extracted and processed in Q1 decreased by 10% and 8% respectively from the previous quarter; however overall grade, at 1.99%, represents a 15% increase from the fourth quarter. The increase in grade is attributed to accessing higher grade material in the NE sections of the mine in the 376 m, 368 m and 360 m levels with overall grade control and waste management also being a contributor. In addition, the waste removal in Q1 was 1,870 tonnes, a decrease of 43% from the Q4 total of 3,320 tonnes, as focus remains on extraction during Q1.
President and CEO Alastair McIntyre comments: "We are very pleased to report on continuing positive results at Farellon. Grade improvements over the past several quarters are generating significant positive results with Q1 2022 generating the highest reported revenue on record. Our focus on development and grade control will provide the foundation for enhanced returns as the mill comes on-line. The El Peñón facility is expected to provide a 45% decrease in trucking and processing costs over selling to third-party processors."
Figure 1. Quarterly Review of US$ Revenue and Copper Pounds Sold
|Period
|USD Revenue
|Cu Pounds Sold
|Q1 2021
|$540,713
|257,522
|Q2 2021
|$599,711
|220,660
|Q3 2021
|$561,345
|221,518
|Q4 2021
|$779,054
|267,927
|Q1 2022
|$857,237
|281,949
Figure 2. Mined, Processed, Waste Removed and Cu Grade by Quarter
To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/121151_altipl2.jpg
Figure 3. Processed Material, Income vs. Mining Costs by Quarter
To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/121151_altipl4.jpg
Figure 4. Farellon Mine Section
The decision to commence production on the Farellon deposit is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with the production decision
To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/121151_a944f447740469b3_003full.jpg
During Q1 2022, extraction of copper-gold material continued to focus on the 376 m, 368 m and the 360 m levels. Mining activities were principally in the NE section of the mine. Bench mining continues along the 382 m and 376 m levels, removing material from the roofs and floors between levels. The mining of the 389 m level has been completed and will be sealed off as part of the ventilation plan. As the advance continues, the older levels will be sealed according to the ventilation design, forcing the air flow to the deeper working levels. The ventilation improvement removes the gases generated from blasting and machines faster and efficiently, providing opportunity to increase productivity. Improvements are currently underway to upgrade the electric system to enhance the water extraction system, using electric pumps instead of compressed air pumps.
The decline development to reach the level 352 m level has advanced a total of 38 m. The target production date for this level is now set for early May as activities in Q1 focused on production.
Altiplano has generated over US$8.36 million from the recovery and sale of 4.15 million pounds of copper with an average grade of 1.76% Cu (2018 Q1-2022 Q1). Cash flow has been re-invested into equipment, underground drilling, expanding underground development at Farellon, enhancing ventilation to increase productivity and capacity, new underground development and exploration at Maria Luisa, and the commencement of the permitted El Peñón fit-for-purpose mill and flotation plant located 15 km from the Farellon site.
About Altiplano
Altiplano Metals is a growing gold, silver, and copper company focused on the Americas. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets that include an operating copper/gold/iron mine, development near term producing gold/copper projects, and exploration land packages with district-scale potential. Altiplano is focused on creating long-term stakeholder value through developing safe and sustainable production, reinvesting into exploration, and pursuing acquisition opportunities to complement its existing portfolio. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing on opportunity, overcoming challenges and building shareholder value. Altiplano trades on the Toronto Venture Exchange trading under the symbol APN and the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol A2JNFG.
John Williamson, B.Sc., P.Geol., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this document.
Altiplano is part of the Metals Group of companies. Metals Group is an award-winning team of professionals who stand for technical excellence, painstaking project selection and uncompromising corporate governance, with a proven ability to capitalize on investment opportunities and deliver shareholder returns.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
/s/ "John Williamson"
Chairman
For further information, please contact:
Alastair McIntyre, CEO
alastairm@apnmetals.com
Tel: (416) 434-3799
Jeremy Yaseniuk, Director
jeremyy@apnmetals.com
Tel: (604) 773-1467
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the (TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify any historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the issuer is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The Farellon mine was previously in production dating back to the 1970's with a reported historical production (to a depth of 70 m) yielding approximately 300,000 tonnes at an average grade of 2.5% copper and 0.5g/t gold. This material was processed locally and sold to ENAMI. Altiplano is relying upon past production records, underground sampling and related activities and current diamond drilling to estimate grade and widths of the mineralization to reactivate production. The decision to commence production on the Farellon deposit is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with any production decision. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/121151
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Opawica Mobilizes Crew to Arrowhead 5,000 Meter Drill Program
(TheNewswire)
Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") is mobilizing a crew to the Arrowhead Property to start its maiden 5,000-meter drill program
Blake Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Opawica stated: "As we eagerly await our assays from our Bazooka project, the Opawica team is mobilizing for its maiden 5,000m drill program on the Arrowhead Property. Our team is excited to begin drilling on another flagship asset and we look forward to sharing the results with our shareholders as they come in."
One of the most prolific gold mining sections* of the Cadillac Fault lies immediately east of the Arrowhead Project. Most ore bodies* of the area plunge steeply to the west. The apparent plunge of the gold-bearing zones may serve as a guide for deep exploration below known showings and gold deposits situated along and around the Cadillac Fault. The Arrowhead Project lies in Blake River Group metavolcanites like those of large gold mines to the east, such as Mouska (7.9 km), * MicMac (9.0 km) *, Mooshla (10.0 km) * and Doyon (11.3 km). *
The Arrowhead Project is mainly covered by the metavolcanites of the Blake River Group. Strata are oriented E-W and present a sub-vertical dip. Volcanic and sedimentary rocks form a series of E-W trending, steeply dipping monoclinal panels. The sequences are separated by longitudinal contacts parallel to the lithologies. In the southern part of Joannes Township, the Cadillac Fault runs along an E-W axis over a lateral distance of about 150 km. In the Province of Quebec, more than 40 gold deposits that have produced over 60 million ounces of gold in the past hundred years are associated with this major structure and its subsidiary faults.
First prospecting started in 1920 on the major shear zone located in the northern part of the property. In 1926 the exploration works consisted of prospecting, pitting, trenching and diamond drilling, mainly to test two shear zones containing quartz-carbonate veins with free gold. Gold values of up to 45.05 g/t were obtained over appreciable widths. Two main veins, designed as "A" and "B", were explored. This work led to underground exploration that started in 1936. A three-compartments shaft was sunk to a depth of 154m. Levels were established at depths of 60.96m (200 ft), 106.68m (350 ft) and 152.40m (500 ft). Drifting and crosscutting were carried out on all three levels on the "A" and "B" veins.
Derrick Strickland, P.Geo., (OGQ No. 35402), is the Qualified Person for Opawica Explorations Inc. and approves the technical content of this news release. *The Qualified Person has not verified the information on Abitibi greenstone belt. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby and/or geologically similar properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the company's properties.
Figure 1 Properties
About Opawica Explorations Inc.
Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec and in Central Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company's management has a great track record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The Company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Blake Morgan
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 604-681-3170
Fax: 604-681-3552
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.
Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
World Copper Signs Letter of Intent with DESALA for Development of Escalones Seawater Supply Alternative, Provides Update on Progress of Ongoing Drilling Campaign
World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company"), announces that its wholly-owned Chilean subsidiary has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (as defined below) with Desaladora Rosario SpA ("DESALA") for the construction of a pipeline, which will provide a desalinated seawater supply alternative for the Company's flagship Escalones project in Central Chile ("Escalones" or the "Escalones Project"). DESALA develops water desalination projects using reverse osmosis technologies that allows for the production of high-quality fresh water, free of boron and other chemicals, suitable for human consumption, irrigation and mining operations (see about DESALA below). The Company's intention is to partner with DESALA to contribute to an effort of reducing the negative effects of climate change that affect many communities in Chile, as well as to secure a climate-conscious, sustainable water supply for future development of the Escalones Project.
Letter of Intent with DESALA
In recognition of the sensitivity around the use of continental water for mining operations in Chile and the general growing need for fresh water in the region around Escalones, World Copper, through its wholly-owned Chilean subsidiary, and DESALA have signed a letter of intent dated April 18, 2022 (the "Letter of Intent"). The Letter of Intent provides for both parties to work jointly towards developing and constructing a pipeline and a desalination plant at the coast in the Cardenal Caro province (O'Higgins region) of Chile, which will secure a source of water with suitable capacity to support the Escalones Project's future operations, and allow for the possibility of sharing water capacity with nearby communities.
Nolan Peterson, CEO and President of World Copper, commented, "We are excited to be embarking together with DESALA on this journey towards sustainable water supply for Escalones. Not only will this Letter of Intent be the first step on providing us with a viable source of non-continental water for Escalones it also provides us the opportunity to strengthen our relationships with the communities around our project by affording much needed water security. A great number of Chilean families living in the communities near Escalones are fully dependent upon water supplied by trucks drawing water from continental sources. We expect that this Letter of Intent will lead to a strong partnership that will address head on one of the key impacts of climate change that affects central Chile, being water scarcity, and that it will ultimately secure a sustainable and reliable water supply for our future operations at Escalones."
World Copper and DESALA will work towards entering into a binding water purchase agreement in a take-or-pay format (the "Definitive Agreement"). DESALA is planning to develop a desalination plant project in the Cardenal Caro province (of a design capacity of 2,000 litres per second (Lps) with an option to double the output in the future) and a pipeline from the plant to the Escalones Project. Under the terms of a Definitive Agreement, World Copper would secure a portion of this capacity for a minimum period of 15 years in order to fully cover fresh and process water requirements for the Escalones Project, as well as to facilitate additional capacity for the use of local communities nearby. The pipeline will also provide water to rural communities and other recipients along the route of the pipeline. Escalones' estimated water consumption in the February 2022 PEA (as defined below) (See news release dated February 15, 2022), is estimated to be no more than 100 Lps.
Ignacio Rodriguez, Corporate Affairs Manager at DESALA, commented, "We are very pleased to welcome World Copper as a principal partner for this new project and we are confident that it will create a necessary impulse for fast-tracking this desalination plant and pipeline to engineering and construction, bringing safe water supply to the citizens and businesses of the Metropolitan and O'Higgins regions of Central Chile."
Drilling Campaign Progress Update
In mid-April, the Company reached an intermediate goal of 1,000m of core drilled, marking an important milestone of its ongoing diamond drilling program at Escalones. To date, the Company has completed 4 out of a total of 11 planned diamond drill holes. The first holes were drilled on the Mancha Amarilla lithocap exploration target, which extends one kilometre south from the limit of drilling that currently defines the copper oxide mineral resource at Escalones. Evidence from prior sampling programmes indicates this southern half of the Escalones alteration system is also deeply oxidized and could contain significant soluble copper mineralization. Following the early success of the Company's drilling program, the large east-flanking skarn will be drilled next, as a result of an encouraging surface sampling from last year (see news release dated August 12, 2021).
Figure 1. Photo of Drilling at Escalones Project (April 2022).
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3653/121121_c8a689ace4fb9913_002full.jpg
Nolan Peterson, CEO and President of World Copper, commented,"Our team mobilized very quickly to capitalize on the end of the Chilean summer drilling season and I am pleased with the progress of our campaign thus far. Our team has been advancing the campaign according to schedule and, maintaining a stellar safety record at the same time. I am confident that we will deliver on the objectives outlined for this program."
The drilling being conducted at the Escalones Project is executed in strict compliance with the requirements issued in the RCA Environmental Approval. The drilling campaign is designed to minimize the environmental footprint and ensure that sensitive areas are fully protected. The Company expects to share updates in the upcoming months as it continues the drilling campaign and, expects to be able to publish the initial drilling results in the second half of 2022.
ABOUT World Copper Ltd.
World Copper Ltd., headquartered in Vancouver, BC, is a Canadian resource company focused on the exploration and development of its copper porphyry projects: Escalones and Cristal in Chile, and Zonia in Arizona. Two of these projects have estimated resources with significant soluble copper mineralization, and each has additional copper porphyry targets with exciting potential to expand the resource base.
The World Copper team has a unique skill in navigating the mining sector within Chile, with some members having worked in the country for more than 40 years and with discovery success.
About Escalones
The Escalones porphyry-skarn copper-gold project has estimated inferred resources of 426 million tonnes of 0.367% total copper within the oxidized zone, based on nearly 25,000 m of drill core from 53 holes. The 3.45 billion pounds of copper should be amenable to heap leaching with an average recovery of 71%. The Company is focused on exploring the Mancha Amarilla target immediately to the south of the existing resource. In addition, three significant hydrothermal alteration zones, each measuring between 2,000 m and 3,000m in diameter, lie 8-10 km to the north of the main discovery.
Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability as there is no certainty that all or any part of the resources will be converted into reserves. Inferred resources are that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated based on limited geological evidence and sampling. It is reasonably expected that the inferred resources could be upgraded to indicated resources with continued exploration.
About the Escalones February 2022 PEA study:
On February 15, 2022 the Company announced the following outstanding results of the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the Escalones Project:
- $1,499.6 million post-tax NPV8 at $3.60 /lb. life-of-mine ("LOM") (20 years) copper price
- $1,822.4 million post-tax NPV8 at $4.00 /lb. LOM copper price
- First 5-years average annual Copper production of 124.7 Mlbs. (56,520 tonnes); LOM average 114.9 Mlbs. (52,131 tonnes)
- First 5-years average C1 (Cash Operating) costs of $1.13 /lb. Cu; LOM average C1 costs $1.19 /lb. Cu
- First 5-years average annual EBITDA $290.8 million; LOM average annual EBITDA $265.1 million
- Initial Capital (CAPEX) cost of $438.4 million (from construction decision)
- LOM Sustaining Capital of $192.5 million
- Conventional heap leach, SX-EW processing facilities, targeting 50,000 tonnes of heap leach tonnes placed per day
The exceptional results of the Escalones PEA confirm what World Copper has always anticipated - that Escalones has the potential to be one of the most impressive copper properties in South America. Escalones now joins a peer group of large-scale, study backed, development stage assets. Escalones has several attributes that make it attractive for development including robust economics, strong value metrics and the potential of rapid returns for a comparably low capital investment. The results of the PEA, combined with Escalones large land package and resource expansion potential, make it a truly outstanding project.
The PEA is considered preliminary in nature, contains numerous assumptions and includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative, geologically, to have the economic considerations applied that would enable them to be classified as Mineral Reserves. There is no certainty that the results of the PEA will be realized. No Mineral Reserves have been estimated for Escalones. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Inferred Mineral Resources are that part of the Mineral Resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geologic evidence and sampling, which is sufficient to imply but not verify grade or quality continuity. Inferred Mineral Resources may not be converted to Mineral Reserves. It is reasonably expected, though not guaranteed, that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. Mineral Resources are captured within an optimized pit shell and meet the test of reasonable prospects for economic extraction. All values are reported in US dollars unless otherwise noted.
The technical report prepared with respect to the PEA, which is available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, is entitled "Preliminary Economic Assessment NI 43-101 Technical Report, Escalones Copper Project, Santiago Metropolitan Region, Chile" and is dated March 22, 2022, with an effective date of February 15, 2022, and it was prepared by Global Resource Engineering with contributions from other firms, including Hard Rock Consulting, LLC.
Qualified Person
John Drobe, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Drobe is not independent of the Company as he is the Chief Geologist of the Company.
DESALA
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3653/121121_c8a689ace4fb9913_003full.jpg
ABOUT DESALA
DESALA develops water desalination projects using reverse osmosis technologies and applying a multipurpose model, which allows taking advantage of economies of scale and offering accessible fresh water solutions at competitive rates for agriculture, mining industry rural communities.
DESALA model allows for the production of high-quality fresh water, free of boron and other chemicals, suitable for human consumption, irrigation and mining operations. The supply of this water provides for greater social and environmental sustainability to any water-intensive project.
DESALA includes private investors, a variety of partners and a highly experienced team of engineers and environmental professionals, which allows the company to develop desalination projects from their greenfield stage to their ready-to-build (RTB) phase.
DESALA is currently developing four other desalination plant projects in Chile to supply rural communities in the provinces of Elqui, Limarí, Choapa and Petorca.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors of
"Nolan Peterson"
Nolan Peterson
Chief Executive Officer
For further information, or to schedule a Zoom meeting with Management, please contact:
Nolan Peterson or Michael Pound
Phone: 604-638-3665
E-mail: info@worldcopperltd.com
For all Investor Relations inquiries, please contact:
John Liviakis
Liviakis Financial Communications Inc.
Phone: 415-389-4670
For all Public Relations inquiries, please contact:
Nancy Thompson
Vorticom, Inc.
Office: 212-532-2208 | Mobile: 917-371-4053
Follow Us:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/WorldCopperLtd
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WorldCopperLtd
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/worldcopperltd
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, the entering into of a Definitive Agreement with DESALA, the construction of the desalinization plant and pipeline to transport water to the Escalones Project, the expected completion date of the drilling programme and the timing of receiving results therefrom, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/reserves and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that DESALA and the Company will receive all necessary approvals for the completion of the water desalinization plant and pipeline, the assumptions in the PEA are reasonably accurate, market fundamentals will result in sustained copper demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future development of the Company's Chilean projects in a timely manner, including the Escalones Project, the availability of financing on suitable terms for the development, construction and continued operation of the Company's projects and its ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, requirements for additional capital, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development activities, actual results of exploration activities, including on the Escalones Project, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the fact that the Company's interests in the Escalones exploitation concessions are options only and there is no guarantee that such interests, if earned, will be certain, the timing and amount of estimated future production, the costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, requirements for additional capital, future prices of copper, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in future financings, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals (including of the TSX Venture Exchange), permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents, approvals or authorizations, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, and risks related to joint venture operations, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the company's continuous disclosure documents. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.
Cautionary Note to United States Investors
World Copper prepares its disclosure in accordance with the requirements of securities laws in effect in Canada, which differ from the requirements of U.S. securities laws. Terms relating to mineral resources in this news release are defined in accordance with NI 43-101 under the guidelines set out in CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Council on May 19, 2014, as amended ("CIM Standards"). The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") has adopted amendments effective February 25, 2019 (the "SEC Modernization Rules") to its disclosure rules to modernize the mineral property disclosure requirements for issuers whose securities are registered with the SEC under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC will now recognize estimates of "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources", which are defined in substantially similar terms to the corresponding CIM Standards. In addition, the SEC has amended its definitions of "proven mineral reserves" and "probable mineral reserves" to be substantially similar to the corresponding CIM Standards.
U.S. investors are cautioned that while the foregoing terms are "substantially similar" to corresponding definitions under the CIM Standards, there are differences in the definitions under the SEC Modernization Rules and the CIM Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral resources that World Copper may report as "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had World Copper prepared the resource estimates under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules.
In accordance with Canadian securities laws, estimates of "inferred mineral resources" cannot form the basis of feasibility or other economic studies, except in limited circumstances where permitted under NI 43-101.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/121121
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Azarga Metals Grants Stock Options and Director Resignation
Azarga Metals Corp. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZR) reports that the board of directors of Azarga Metals granted a total of 4,500,000 incentive stock options of the capital stock of the Company to directors and officers exercisable for up to a five year period at an exercise price of $0.05, being the closing share price on April 20, 2022, pursuant to the Azarga Metals shareholder approved stock option plan
Vladimir Pakhomov has resigned from the Board of Directors with immediate effect. The Board wishes to thank Mr. Pakhomov for his many valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure as a director and wish him well in the future.
About Azarga Metals
The Company owns 100% of the high-grade copper-rich VMS Marg project within the Keno Hill Silver District of the Yukon Territory. As previously announced, the Company is reviewing and re-interpreting the historic VTEM database of the airborne geophysical program to be used to refine the drill targets for the Company's planned 2022 exploration program. Drilling is expected to focus on the Marg deposit extensions and the highly prospective Jane Zone, which has the potential for another Marg-style deposit. Mineralization at the Marg project remains open along strike, down-dip and down plunge and drilling will be aimed at defining 14 to 15 million tonnes of mineralized material.
Planning for the 2022 exploration program has commenced. The program will begin with rebuilding the exploration camp and mobilizing equipment in June, drilling from July to September and disseminating drill results as available from September to November. An experienced geologist in VMS deposits and a full-service contractor has been engaged to execute and oversee this plan.
"Gordon Tainton"
Gordon Tainton,
President and CEO
For further information please contact: Doris Meyer, at +1 604 536-2711 ext. 3 or visit www.azargametals.com. The address of the head office of Azarga Metals is Unit 1 - 15782 Marine Drive, White Rock, BC V4B 1E6, British Columbia, Canada.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "ambition", "estimate", "concluded", "offers", "objective", "may", "will", "should", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward looking statements concerning the funding of the planned 2022 exploration program for the Marg project and the results of the 2022 exploration program meeting expectations. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with funding of the planned 2022 exploration program for the Marg project and the results of the 2022 exploration program meeting expectations. Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward looking statements in this news release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.
SOURCE:Azarga Metals Corp.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/698268/Azarga-Metals-Grants-Stock-Options-and-Director-Resignation
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
Forte Minerals Announces Pucarini Gold Project Exploration Plans for 2022
Update on Drill Permitting and New Concessions Awarded
Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA), a junior mining exploration company has blended assets with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú SAC to build an attractive portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Perú. The Company's portfolio combines early-stage and drill-ready targets with a historically discovered and drilled porphyry system that is strategically positioned for copper and gold resource development.
Forte Minerals Corp. is pleased to announce exploration plans for its 100% owned Pucarini Gold Project ("Pucarini"), a high sulphidation epithermal gold system located in the department of Puno, in Southern Perú. The Company also announces the awarding of full title to additional claims applications surrounding Pucarini that were staked in late 2020.
The original Pucarini property comprises 1000 hectares of prospective, high sulphidation epithermal gold mineralization. This property has been the Company's main exploration focus as outlined in the Company's 43-101 technical report and summarized in the Company's initial public offering prospectus dated November 12, 2021 . In late 2020, the Company staked 10 satellite claims surrounding Pucarini, comprising 16,100 hectares (See figure 1). The Company is pleased to announce it has recently been awarded full title to these new claims. The awarded concessions cover prospects that exhibit a similar argillic-sericitic hydrothermal alteration signature to that of Pucarini. The area selection was influenced by knowledge gained at Pucarini and the expression of similar hydrothermal alteration signatures recognized in the ASTER satellite imagery as part of the Company's regional remote sensing exploration program. Following the successful surface exploration programs at Pucarini that identified anomalous gold on surface, it was determined a priority to control more prospective ground in the district. A regional exploration program will be deployed in 2022 with follow-up sampling and mapping programs on the recently awarded concessions.
The Company completed an extensive surface exploration program in 2021 at Pucarini which included geological mapping, geochemical sampling and geophysical surveys. The induced polarization (IP) geophysical survey lines were positioned over the strongest mineralization and alteration as recognized from preceding surface mapping and geochemical sampling programs. Four exploration targets (A-D) were interpreted from the exploration program which will require drilling as the next step in testing the potential for economic gold mineralization on the property. An initial 4 hole, core drill program ( +1000m ) is planned to test three of four exploration target areas (see Figure 2).
Drill holes will be positioned to test these geophysical anomalies coincident with elevated gold values from surface sampling. Locations of these drill holes may be modified following further interpretation of the exploration program's database by the Company's geologic staff.
The first hole, DH_P01, is designed to test the north end of the north-trending chargeability anomaly at target area A, where it coincides with a resistivity anomaly and a domain of strong demagnetization. This hole will be collared near outcrops of hydrothermal breccia containing ~5% fine-grained disseminated pyrite.
Drill hole DH_P02 is positioned to test a northwest-trending zone defined by abundant quartz veining, hydrothermal breccia veins and breccia dikes associated with an advanced argillic mineral assemblage in target area A. This hole will be located where the vein zone intersects the north-trending chargeability anomaly and coincident resistivity anomaly.
Drill hole DH_P03 is designed to test beneath the cluster of rock chip samples that returned anomalous gold values in target area B that coincide with advanced argillic alteration and a resistivity anomaly on the west flank of the north-trending chargeability anomaly.
Drill hole DH_P04 is positioned to test the large resistivity anomaly in target area C near the east flank of the north-trending chargeability anomaly where it intersects the northern margin of the northwest-trending zone of veining.
The CIRA Report, which is the first step in the permitting process, has been submitted and approval is expected shortly. The field studies and technical documents have been completed and the Company is in the process of finalizing the DIA Report which will be submitted to MINEM for approval of the drill permits. Forte is working with an experienced ESG consulting firm based in Perú to guide the exploration and permitting, with a goal of maintaining a positive working relationship with the communities near its projects.
Paul Johnston , P.Geo., is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.
Pucarini is an early-stage, high-sulfidation epithermal gold project located in Lampa Province, Department of Puno. The 1,000 ha concession is 43 km from Juliaca, the region's largest commercial centre and 830 km southeast of Lima . The property is 100% owned by Forte Copper Corp with a 1% Net Smelter Return royalty held by Globetrotters Resource Group Inc.
The Pucarini project is in the southern segment of the Miocene magmatic belt which is the host to large Miocene high-sulfidation gold deposits in northern Perú including Pierena, Yanacocha, and Alto Chicama.
Globetrotters Resources Perú SAC acquired the property through the Peruvian auction process in 2018 and transferred ownership to Forte Copper Corp in 2020 under a share purchase agreement. Prior to Globetrotters exploration activity, Teck Resources Perú SAC carried out preliminary mapping and sampling programs between 2011 and 2015 before relinquishing the property. No drilling has been completed to date. Forte Copper Corp continued exploration by completing magnetic, induced polarization and resistivity geophysical surveys and a soil geochemical survey.
The property is underlain by a thick volcanic succession comprised of Miocene andesite to dacite pyroclastic and lava assigned to the Sillapaca Formation. Geological mapping outlined extensive argillic hydrothermal alteration measuring approximately 3 x 4 km, which encloses smaller zones of advanced argillic alteration. Outcrop sampling indicates gold mineralization is associated with quartz veining, hydrothermal breccia veins and dikes, and advanced argillic alteration. Geological, geophysical, and geochemical evidence combine to establish drill targets at 100 to 250 metres below surface across the property.
The Company is committed to maximizing shareholder value through acquiring, exploring, discovering, and developing copper and gold projects in Perú. Moving rapidly along the line of opportunity towards a value maxima is very attractive to investors. Significant value growth is generated when early-stage exploration moves towards resource definition while zoning in on target development and eliminating the early-stage grassroots risk. All three of Forte's properties offer this opportunity, with tremendous upside considering their geological potential.
On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.
(signed) " Patrick Elliott "
Chief Executive Officer
For further information, please contact:
Forte Minerals Corp.
office: 778-403-5807
info@forteminerals.com
www.forteminerals.com
Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.
Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forte-minerals-announces-pucarini-gold-project-exploration-plans-for-2022-301528610.html
SOURCE Forte Minerals Corp.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/20/c7816.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Latin Metals Discovers High-Grade Copper Mineralization, Auquis Project, Peru
TSXV: LMS) OTCQB: LMSQF) is pleased to announce positive exploration results from its 100%-owned Auquis copper project (" Auquis " or the " Project "), located in the Coastal Copper Belt, where soil sampling results define high-grade anomalous copper over a 3km x 2km area.
Auquis Copper Project
The Company initiated exploration at the 4,000-hectare Auquis in February this year. Exploration completed to date includes an extensive soil sampling program designed to screen the most prospective portions of the property. A total of 253 soil samples were collected on a 400m x 200m grid. Results are positive ( Figure 1 ), defining a coincident copper and molybdenum anomaly over an area of 3km x 2km. Within this area, copper-in-soil values are greater than 500 ppm (0.05%) and up to 2,300 ppm (0.23%) copper.
Latin Metals is committed to regularly engaging with community stakeholders and backing local projects with positive and lasting community benefits. Having reached an agreement with the communities at Auquis, the Company will undertake various capacity-building projects focused on agricultural development and irrigation projects. Community engagement and consultation continues at the Auquis project and is ongoing at this and other Latin Metals' projects.
Latin Metal's CEO, Keith Henderson, commented: "Exploration at Auquis offers compelling discovery potential as little historical work has been done on these highly prospective targets. The project remains an exciting exploration story that can expose investors to a top mining jurisdiction as well as commodities in high demand and short supply, such as copper. We look forward to updating our shareholders with progress as we move through exploration milestones over the coming months."
Next Steps
Latin Metals will begin a comprehensive rock chip sampling and mapping program in April, focusing on the high-grade copper anomalies identified by the soil survey.
Coastal Copper Belt
The Coastal Copper Belt in Peru is a Cretaceous belt hosting a variety of deposit types, including porphyry, epithermal, VMS and IOCG. Latin Metals has staked six exploration projects in the Belt, totalling 15,900 hectares. In 2021, the Company focused on the Lacsha copper-molybdenum discovery, where extensive exploration has been completed, including surface geochemistry and geophysical surveys. The Auquis copper-molybdenum project will see similar levels of exploration over the coming months.
QA/QC
The work program at Auquis was designed and supervised by Eduardo Leon, the Company's Exploration Manager. He is responsible for all aspects of the work, including the quality control/quality assurance program. On-site personnel at the project rigorously collect and track samples which are then security sealed and shipped to the ALS laboratory in Lima. Samples used for the results described herein are prepared and analyzed by multi-element analysis using an inductively coupled mass spectrometer in compliance with industry standards.
Soil samples were extracted from prospecting pits measuring 40cm x 40 cm, where the uppermost A horizon was removed to collect the underlying B horizon. A total of 1.5 to 2.0 kg of B Horizon material was collected at each sampling site, before the sampling pit was reclaimed. A total of 253 samples were collected on a grid of 200m north-south and 400m east-west orientation.
Qualified Person
The technical content of this release has been approved for disclosure by Keith J. Henderson P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and the Company's CEO. Mr. Henderson is not independent of the Company, as he is an employee of the Company and holds securities of the Company.
About Latin Metals
Latin Metals is a mineral exploration company acquiring a diversified portfolio of assets in South America. The Company operates with a Prospect Generator model focusing on the acquisition of prospective exploration properties at minimum cost, completing initial evaluation through cost-effective exploration to establish drill targets, and ultimately securing joint venture partners to fund drilling and advanced exploration. Shareholders gain exposure to the upside of a significant discovery without the dilution associated with funding the highest-risk drill-based exploration.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors of
" Keith Henderson "
President & CEO
For further details on the Company, readers are referred to the Company's website ( www.latin-metals.com ) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .
For further information, please contact:
Keith Henderson
Suite 890
999 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC, V6C 2W2
Phone: 604-638-3456
E-mail: info@latin-metals.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the negotiation of the Option Agreements and exercise of the Option for the Properties, the anticipated content, commencement, timing and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Properties and otherwise, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, and the Company's expectation that it will be able to enter into agreements to acquire interests in additional mineral properties, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/reserves on the Properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future development of the Company's Argentine projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for the development, construction and continued operation of the Company projects, and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development and mine development activities at the Properties, including the geological mapping, prospecting and sampling programs being proposed for the Properties (the "Programs"), actual results of exploration activities, including the Programs, estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, the availability of a sufficient supply of water and other materials, requirements for additional capital, future prices of precious metals and copper, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, possible variations in ore grade or recovery rates, possible failures of plants, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays or the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required, including TSX-V acceptance for filing of the Option Agreements, any current or future property acquisitions, financing or other planned activities, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, hedging practices, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims limitations on insurance coverage and the timing and possible outcome of pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, risks related to joint venture operations, and risks related to the integration of acquisitions, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's latest Management Discussion and Analysis and other filings of the Company with the Canadian Securities Authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com .
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information in this news release or incorporated by reference herein.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9afb1932-a5f9-4145-8ae4-d767066fd005
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.