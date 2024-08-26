Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Anax Metals Limited

High-Grade Copper-Zinc Confirmed at Evelyn

Anax Metals Limited (ASX: ANX, Anax, or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on drilling at the Evelyn deposit (Evelyn), part of the Whim Creek Project, located 115km southwest of Port Hedland (Figure 1).

  • Preliminary continuous XRF scanning results confirm high-grade copper-zinc intersections
  • Diamond drilling now completed with visually-observed sulphide mineralisation intersected in all holes
  • Samples submitted for laboratory analysis with results expected in September
  • Evelyn regional exploration programme commenced aimed at identifying Evelyn- type high-grade VMS base metal deposits
  • Auger sampling and geophysics planned ahead of RC-drilling of high priority targets

Anax’s Managing Director, Geoff Laing commented: “These results again demonstrate the high-grade nature of this VMS deposit, and we are pleased with the outcomes of this drilling campaign. The team will continue to focus on leveraged growth outcomes at Whim Creek and we look forward to providing ongoing updates on the near mine exploration along with our regional consolidation strategy”

The Company has received results from continuous XRF-scanning of the first two holes, and these have confirmed the high-grade nature of the visual intersections. 1

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON CONTINUOUS XRF SCANNING RESULTS

Core was processed through the Minalyzer CS (Minalyzer) continuous XRF scanning unit in Perth. Six trays of calibration core samples were submitted with the new drilling, but no high-grade mineralisation was available. The results presented in this announcement are therefore considered partially calibrated as the upper limit of likely assays are not represented in the calibration core. The XRF results that are subject of this report will be submitted for laboratory assay and some variation from the results presented herein should be expected. Further information about Minalyzer is provided at the end of this announcement.

Figure 1: Location of the Whim Creek Project and Evelyn Deposit

The best visual intersection from the drilling programme previously reported1 is from Hole 24AED002A which encountered a strongly mineralised zone between 176.45 and 189.9m (Figure 2).1 Preliminary results from Minalyzer continuous XRF-scanner have confirmed the high-grade nature of the intersection (Table 1).

In addition, Evelyn mineralisation typically contains significant gold and silver enrichment. However, the continuous XRF-scanner is unable to accurately quantify gold and silver grades, and these are therefore not reported. Laboratory analyses will include gold and silver assays, and results for precious metals will be reported once received.

Table 1: Significant continuous XRF-scanning results for 24AED002A

Figure 2: Massive sulphide mineralisation in 24AED002A

Hole 24AED001 was designed to intersect the high-grade shoot below previous drill hole, JER074, which intersected 13m @ 2.56% Cu, 4.98% Zn, 1.92 g/t Au and 41 g/t Ag.2 The hole deviated in a southerly direction from its planned intersection position and clipped the base of the shoot. Preliminary results from continuous XRF scanning are shown below in Table 2. Laboratory analyses will include gold and silver assays, and results will be reported once received.

Table 2: Significant continuous XRF-scanning results for 24AED001

The final two holes of the diamond drilling programme at Evelyn have now been completed. Both 22AED003 and 222AED004 encountered sulphide mineralisation in the anticipated positions, including localised sections of strong copper and/or zinc mineralisation (Figure 3).

Figure 3: Sphalerite, galena and minor chalcopyrite in 24AED003

Cautionary Statement: Certain information in this announcement may contain references to visual results. The Company draws attention to the inherent uncertainty in reporting visual results. Visual estimates of mineral abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analyses where concentrations or grades are the factor of principal economic interest. Visual estimates also potentially provide no information regarding impurities or deleterious physical properties relevant to valuations.

Both 24AED003 and 24AED004 encountered sulphide mineralisation, but they did not intersect the mineralised horizon at the planned target zones due to excessive swing to the south. The possibility for down-plunge resource extensions remains (Figure 4), and the Company anticipates that areas of potential resource growth will be tested in future with Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling. Summary logs for 24AED003 and 004 are provided below in Table 3 and Table 4.

Geotechnical logging of the first two diamond holes have completed. Encouragingly, the hanging wall mafic unit in which the decline at Evelyn will be developed, appears very competent containing minimal fractures or foliation.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Anax Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Filo Obtains Interim Order

Filo Corp. (TSX: FIL) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: FIL) (OTCQX: FLMMF) (" Filo " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) (the " Court ") has issued an interim order (the " Interim Order ") regarding the Arrangement (as defined below) and authorizing Filo to proceed with various matters relating thereto, including among other things, the calling and holding of a special meeting of the Shareholders (as defined below) of Filo (the " Meeting ") to consider and vote on the proposed Arrangement. View PDF

At the Meeting, holders of the common shares (" Filo Shares ") of the Company (the " Shareholders "), and their duly appointed proxyholders will be asked to consider, and if thought fit, to pass, a special resolution relating to a proposed plan of arrangement whereby BHP Investments Canada Inc. (" BHP "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of BHP Group Limited and Lundin Mining Corporation (TSX:LUN) (OMX:LUMI) (together with BHP, the " Purchaser Parties ") will, among other things, acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company not already owned by the Purchaser Parties and their respective affiliates by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the " Arrangement ") in accordance with the terms of an arrangement agreement among Filo and the Purchaser Parties (the " Arrangement Agreement ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lundin Mining Announces Labour Agreement at Caserones Mine

Lundin Mining logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce today that an agreement has been reached with the union at Caserones and accepted by the majority of the union members through a vote. Further to the press release dated August 12, 2024 entitled "Lundin Mining Provides Update on Labour Negotiations at its Caserones Mine" a new collective bargaining agreement will be signed imminently. The Company will now focus on a safe back-to-work plan and an efficient ramp-up of operations which has been running at approximately 50% capacity during the labour action. View PDF version

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Askari Metals Hones Focus on Uranium, Lithium with Sale of Callawa Copper Project

South African explorer Askari Metals (ASX:AS2) has entered into a legally binding agreement to sell its Western Australia-based Callawa copper project to privately held company Muccanabout.

“Execution of this agreement with Muccanabout aligns with our mandate to streamline the operations of the company which is focused on uranium and lithium exploration in Tanzania and Namibia,” said Managing Director Gino D’Anna.

Askari will receive AU$125,000 through the sale, which was announced on Friday (August 23). Muccanabout will make an initial cash payment of AU$55,000 (plus GST) within five business days of the deal's execution.

Geophysical Survey Highlights Growth Opportunities at Mt Oxide Project

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North, TNC or the Company) is pleased to announce results from the ongoing geophysical survey at Vero and Camp Gossans, part of TNC’s Mt Oxide Project, 140km north of Mt Isa in Queensland. The survey has been supported by a $300,000 Queensland Government Collaborate Exploration Initiative (CEI) Grant.

Oroco Reports US$1.48 Billion After-tax NPV in New PEA for Santo Tomas Copper Project

Oroco Resource (TSXV:OCO,OTCQB:ORRCF) has released an updated preliminary economic assessment (PEA) and resource estimate for the North and South zones of the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project.

Released on Tuesday (August 20), the revised PEA details an after-tax net present value of US$1.48 billion at an 8 percent discount, and an after-tax internal rate of return of 22.2 percent.

Oroco intends to employ a staged approach at Santo Tomas, with throughput of 60,000 metric tons each day in the first year of operation, with that amount rising to 120,000 metric tons daily by the eighth year.

Anax Metals: Near-term Copper Producer Targeting Resource Growth, Regional Consolidation Strategy


