 Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company") (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) reports that it has published and filed the recently announced NI 43-101 compliant, Phase 1 Dasa Project Feasibility Study (the "Study").

The Study confirms that the Project is economically compelling, even at a price of US$35 /lb U 3 O 8 . Based on the Study, the strong uranium market and anticipated uranium supply deficits, the Board of Directors have made a production decision to proceed with the Dasa Project.

The Study is focused solely on Phase 1, primarily comprised of the Flank Zone, and represents the initial 12 years of the Project and less than 20% of the Dasa mineralization, which has been delineated through 160,000 metres of drilling since 2010. The Study is an update from the Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "PEA") filed in May 2020 and can now be found on www.SEDAR.com as well as the Global Atomic website ( www.globalatomiccorp.com ). The Study was completed by METC Engineering of Johannesburg, South Africa with contributions from Bara Consulting, Epoch Resources and Insight R&D.

As stated in the news release of November 15, 2021 , the Study estimates cash costs of $18.91 /lb U 3 O 8 inlcuding royalties, and an all-in sustaining cost of $21.93 /lb U 3 O 8 . Based on a U 3 O 8 price of $35 /lb, the after-tax NPV 8 was estimated at $157 million for an after-tax IRR of 22.7%. All monetary amounts are in U.S. dollars.

Stephen G. Roman , President & CEO commented, "The Phase 1 Dasa Project Feasibility Study is the culmination of a large body of work and thorough study by our consultants and internal team. On behalf of the Company's Board of Directors, I thank them all for their extraordinary work.

"Although uranium prices have improved since the 2020 PEA and are widely expected to continue rising, we purposely kept the base case for this Study at US$35 /lb for comparative purposes and to highlight the superior economics of Dasa compared to most uranium projects currently under development.

"The completion of this Study sets the stage for the Company to move forward with the construction of the mine, finalization of an agreement to ship development ore to Orano Mining during mine development, signing of initial offtake agreements and completion of financing to build the Dasa processing plant by the end of 2024."

About Global Atomic
Global Atomic Corporation ( www.globalatomiccorp.com ) is a publicly listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production.

The Company's Uranium Division includes four deposits with the flagship project being the large, high grade Dasa Project, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. With the issuance of the Dasa Mining Permit and an Environmental Compliance Certificate by the Republic of Niger , the Dasa Project is fully permitted for commercial production.

Global Atomics' Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. ("BST") Joint Venture, which operates a modern zinc production plant, located in Iskenderun, Turkey . The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust ("EAFD") to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. ("Befesa") listed on the Frankfurt exchange under 'BFSA', holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe , Asia and the United States of America .

The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to completion of any financings; Global Atomics' development potential and timetable of its operations, development and exploration assets; Global Atomics' ability to raise additional funds necessary; the future price of uranium; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; conclusions of economic evaluation; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production, development and exploration; cost of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; currency exchange rates; government regulation of mining operations; and environmental and permitting risks. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "is expected", "estimates", variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "will begin", "will include", "are expected", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current or historical fact, is forward-looking information. Statements of forward-looking information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Global Atomic to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Global Atomic and in its public documents filed on SEDAR from time to time.


Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such statements are made. Although management of Global Atomic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. Global Atomic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities law. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Global Atomics' annual and interim MD&As.


The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this news release.

Consolidated Uranium Inc. (the "Company", "CUR" or "Consolidated Uranium") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) is pleased to share an open letter from Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Philip Williams, to shareholders of the Company.

Dear Fellow Shareholders:

Dear Fellow Shareholders:

Fission 3.0 Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (the "Company") today announces that it has received total proceeds of approx. $690,500 from the exercise of stock options and warrants between November 5, 2021 to December 22, 2021. The warrants were issued pursuant to private placements that closed in September and October 2018 and August 2020. Accordingly, the Company has issued a total of 5,276,667 shares of common shares since its last update of November 5, 2021. The Aggregate proceeds received from the exercise of the options and warrants will be used for future exploration work on the Company's projects, corporate development and general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Company further announces that in conjunction with its recent closing of an $8,587,353 Private placement (December 22, 2021) there were insiders of the Company that participated in the placement by purchasing an aggregate of 434,800 Flow Through Units, for gross proceeds of $100,004, which constituted a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). This participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of such participation does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

EnCore Energy Corp. (TSXV:EU)(OTCQB:ENCUF) ("enCore") and Azarga Uranium Corp. (TSX:AZZ)(OTCQB:AZZUF)(FRA:P8AA) ("Azarga Uranium") are pleased to announce that Azarga Uranium has received a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") whereby enCore will on closing acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Azarga Uranium

Closing of the Arrangement is expected to occur on December 31, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including final stock exchange approval.

Closing of the Arrangement is expected to occur on December 31, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including final stock exchange approval.

2021 was another breakout year for uranium prices.

Following 2020’s growth, prices for the energy fuel climbed 45 percent, rising from US$29.63 per pound in January to US$50.63 in September, a nine year high and a critical threshold for explorers, developers and producers.

Although prices were unable to maintain that level, values have been able to remain above US$40 in the months since then. As one of the few commodities to register two solid years of gains amid the pandemic, many analysts are of the belief that higher uranium prices are here to stay.

Fission 3.0 Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FISOF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced "best efforts" private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of C$8,587,353, from the following:

  • 17,043,642 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.21 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$3,579,164 from the sale of Units;
  • 16,373,732 flow-through units of the Company (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of C$0.23 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of C$3,765,958 from the sale of FT Units; and
  • 4,283,552 FT Units to be sold to charitable buyers (each, a "Charity FT Unit" and together with the Units and FT Units, the "Offered Units") at a price of C$0.29 for gross proceeds of C$1,242,230 from the sale of Charity FT Units.

Each Unit issued pursuant to the Offering is comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Unit Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each FT Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share") and one half of one Warrant. Each Charity FT Unit is comprised of one FT Share and one Warrant. Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.26 at any time on or before December 22, 2023.

