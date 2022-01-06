Forum Energy Metals Corp. is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding Letter of Intent to option the drill-ready Highrock Uranium Project to Sassy Resources Corporation . Forum's 100% owned Highrock property is one of eight high quality, near surface uranium projects that were drilled by Forum and partners from 2005 to 2017 . Cameco's former producing Key Lake mine, which extracted over 200 million pounds of ...

FMC:CA