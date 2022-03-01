Base Metals Investing News
Forum Energy Metals Corp. is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling at the Highrock Uranium Project . Forum is the Operator of the drill program under option to and funded by Sassy Resources Corporation . The property is located just south and on trend of Cameco's Key Lake mine and mill site where over 200 million pounds of uranium was produced at an average grade of 2.3% U3O8 during its mine life. The ...

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling at the Highrock Uranium Project (Figure 1). Forum is the Operator of the drill program under option to and funded by Sassy Resources Corporation (see News Release dated January 6, 2022). The property is located just south and on trend of Cameco's Key Lake mine and mill site where over 200 million pounds of uranium was produced at an average grade of 2.3% U3O8 during its mine life. The exploration will focus on the discovery of basement hosted mineralization similar to NexGen's Arrow deposit and Cameco's Eagle Point mine.

Gravity surveys conducted by Forum at Highrock identified numerous gravity lows along a 10 kilometre long graphitic conductor: these may be zones of alteration associated with uranium mineral deposits. Eight widely spaced drillholes by Forum in 2016 tested only six kilometres of the conductor while four kilometres at the southern end of the property remain untested as well as the strongest gravity low at the north end of the project. Zones of chloritization, bleaching, elevated boron and other pathfinder elements in the north and central areas of the conductor were detected by this initial drill campaign (see Forum News Release dated June 1, 2016).

2022 Drill Program

Initial drilling will focus on the North target immediately south of Cameco's Key Lake mine claim boundary. Only one drillhole in 2016 (DDH HR-08) tested the south end of a very strong gravity low where the main conductor trends to the northeast. Weak alteration along a strong conductor was encountered in this hole, plus elevated uranium (8ppm), vanadium (442ppm), copper (421ppm), nickel (125ppm), lead (46ppm) and boron (116ppm). Over one kilometre of this conductive trend and gravity anomaly to the northeast will be drilled (Figure 2).

Targets have also been identified in the central and south areas of the property from DDH HR-06 to HR-07 and continuing four kilometres further to the southwest border of the property. Drill target selection will be determined as the program progresses until spring breakup or until the $1 million budget is spent under terms of the Sassy Option Agreement.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/115171_a99a35cf040db83c_003.jpg

Figure 1 Highrock Project Location Map. The Highrock project is located just south of the Key Lake uranium deposit along the graphitic conductive trend that hosts Key Lake.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/115171_a99a35cf040db83c_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/115171_a99a35cf040db83c_004.jpg

FIGURE 2: Gravity Survey, Historic Drill Hole Locations and Conductor on the Highrock Project. Gravity lows are shown in blue, the EM conductor is in red. The first target area is the combination of the conductor and strong gravity low (north of HR-08) at the north end of the property, bordering Cameco's Key Lake mine project.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/115171_a99a35cf040db83c_004full.jpg

Ken Wheatley, P.Geo., Forum's Vice President, Exploration and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is a diversified energy metal company with uranium, copper, nickel, and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan, Canada's Number One Rated mining province for exploration and development, a strategic uranium land position in Nunavut and a strategic cobalt land position in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. For further information: www.forumenergymetals.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Forum's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the historical data, the work expenditure commitments; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund future exploration or development programs; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; changes commodity prices, litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological or operational difficulties or an inability to obtain permits required in connection with maintaining or advancing its exploration projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.
President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Rick Mazur, P.Geo., President & CEO
mazur@forumenergymetals.com
Tel: 604-630-1585

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/115171

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Forum Energy Metals TSXV:FMC Copper Investing
FMC:CA
Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals


Keep reading... Show less
Forum Receives Drill Permit at Wollaston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Forum Receives Drill Permit at Wollaston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has received its drill permit for a 3,000 metre drill program on its 100% owned Wollaston Uranium Project, located 10km southeast of the Cameco's Rabbit Lake mill and 30km southeast of OranoDenison's McClean Lake mill (Figure 1). Drill crews have been mobilized to the property and drilling is expected to commence next week.

Ken Wheatley, Forum's Vice President, Exploration stated, "We are quite excited about this drill program, bringing new techniques and models to an older project in an area that is prolific for uranium deposits. We will be testing targets that exhibit a combination of structurally offset graphitic conductors with associated gravity lows. Any mineralization found would provide the nearby Cameco and Orano/Denison uranium mills with easy access to mill feed."

Keep reading... Show less
Forum Acquires Former Cameco Uranium Deposits on Trend from Orano's 133 Million Pound Kiggavik Uranium Deposit, Nunavut

Forum Acquires Former Cameco Uranium Deposits on Trend from Orano's 133 Million Pound Kiggavik Uranium Deposit, Nunavut

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired by staking 40 claims totalling 53,402 hectares of ground formerly held by Cameco Corporation on trend with the 133 million pound Kiggavik uranium deposit (66.2% Orano, 16.9% Denison 16.9% UEX), one of the largest undeveloped uranium deposits in the world (Figure 1). From 2008 to 2012, Cameco drilled 135 holes for over 36,000 metres of drilling to the west of Kiggavik and discovered two uranium deposits - Tatiggaq and Qavvik and identified the Ayra showing which are now owned 100% by Forum.

The Kiggavik deposit and the Cameco discoveries in the northeastern Thelon Basin, Nunavut share many common features as the prolific Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. With Forum's legacy claims in the area, Forum holds 97,433 hectares of prime exploration ground approximately 100km west of the Hamlet of Baker Lake, Kivalliq region in Nunavut (Figure 2).

Keep reading... Show less
Forum Receives Permit for Drilling at Highrock Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Forum Receives Permit for Drilling at Highrock Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has received its drill permit for the Highrock Uranium Project (Figure 1) under option to Sassy Resources Corporation (see News Release dated January 6, 2022). Forum, as Operator will manage a $1 million drill program for 3,000 metres in 10 to 12 holes. Mobilization for access to the drill sites by a winter haul road has commenced with drilling anticipated in February. Forum and Sassy will provide a thorough overview of the project plans once drilling commences.

The property is located just south of the Key Lake mine and mill site. The Key Lake mine generated historic production of greater than 200 million pounds of uranium during its mine life. The Key Lake site continues to host a uranium processing facility operated by Cameco.

Keep reading... Show less
Forum Options Highrock Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan to Sassy Resources

Forum Options Highrock Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan to Sassy Resources

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding Letter of Intent (the "LOI") to option the drill-ready Highrock Uranium Project to Sassy Resources Corporation ("Sassy"). Forum's 100% owned Highrock property is one of eight high quality, near surface uranium projects that were drilled by Forum and partners from 2005 to 2017 (Figure 1). Cameco's former producing Key Lake mine, which extracted over 200 million pounds of uranium by open-pit methods at an average grade of 2.3% U3O8 from 1983 to 1997, is located immediately to the north of the Highrock claim boundary.

Rick Mazur, President & CEO commented, "With the renewed interest in uranium as a carbon-free source of energy, Forum plans to advance its uranium portfolio by drilling some of its 100% owned projects, such as Wollaston and seeking partners for its other projects, as demonstrated by the option/joint venture with Orano on our Fir Island project and this agreement with Sassy."

Keep reading... Show less
Forum Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Forum Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of 3,846,200 flow through common shares at a price of $0.26 per flow through share for total proceeds of $1,000,000.

The proceeds from this financing will be used for advancing the Company's uranium and energy metals projects. The private placement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. Finder's fees will be payable in connection with the private placement, all in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Keep reading... Show less
Power Nickel Extends Mineralization at Nisk and Continues Preparation for an Updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate

Power Nickel Extends Mineralization at Nisk and Continues Preparation for an Updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate

19.9 Metres 0.7% Ni, 0.61% Cu, 0.04% Co, 0.81gPd, 0.39g Pt

Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSX-V:PNPN) (OTCQB:CMETF) (FSE:IVVI) and Critical Elements Lithium Corporation ("Critical Elements") (TSX-V:CRE) (OTCQX:CRECF) (FSE:F12) are pleased to announce initial results have been received from its recent drill program at its "NISK" Nickel Sulphate project near James Bay. These initial drill results confirm the presence of high-grade Nickel Mineralization in the north-eastern portion of the Nisk Main mineralized lens. Compared to the historical results, the results obtained also suggest that, within this portion of the Nisk Main lens, higher grade mineralization extends by an additional 150 m at depth and to the northeast

Keep reading... Show less

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

Keep reading... Show less
Opawica Explorations

Opawica Intercepts Visible Gold "Again" and Completes 4,742m of Drilling at Bazooka

Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") is pleased to provide an update on its first phase of drilling on the Company's Bazooka property in Rouyn Noranda camp of Quebec.

Highlights include:

Keep reading... Show less
Altiplano Provides Activity Update and Commences Drill Program at Maria Luisa

Altiplano Provides Activity Update and Commences Drill Program at Maria Luisa

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a surface and underground delineation and exploration diamond drill program and provide a general activity update at its Maria Luisa project, located 100 km north of La Serena within the Atacama Region in Incahuasi, Chile.

Highlights:

Keep reading... Show less
Opawica Intercepts Visible Gold "Again" & Completes 4,742m of Drilling at Bazooka

Opawica Intercepts Visible Gold "Again" & Completes 4,742m of Drilling at Bazooka

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - February 28, 2022 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") is pleased to provide an update on its first phase of drilling on the Company's Bazooka property in Rouyn Noranda camp of Quebec.

Keep reading... Show less
Opawica Intercepts Visible Gold "Again" and Completes 4,742m of Drilling at Bazooka

Opawica Intercepts Visible Gold "Again" and Completes 4,742m of Drilling at Bazooka

Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") is pleased to provide an update on its first phase of drilling on the Company's Bazooka property in Rouyn Noranda camp of Quebec.

Highlights include:

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×