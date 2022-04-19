Copper Investing News

Forte Minerals Corp. or the , is pleased to announce that as of April 18 th 2022 it has obtained eligibility with the Depository Trust Company "DTC" for its common shares listed on the OTCQB. The DTC is a stock depository that facilitates and simplifies the electronic trading of securities in the United States . Forte Minerals common shares, listed on the OTCQB under FOMNF, are now eligible for electronic clearing ...

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte") or the ("Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTCQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA), is pleased to announce that as of April 18 th 2022 it has obtained eligibility with the Depository Trust Company "DTC" for its common shares listed on the OTCQB. The DTC is a stock depository that facilitates and simplifies the electronic trading of securities in the United States .

CSE: CUAU (CNW Group/Forte Minerals Corp.)

Forte Minerals common shares, listed on the OTCQB under FOMNF, are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through DTC's automated processes. This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, as well accelerates the settlement process for certain investors. DTC services also provide cost benefits for investors and brokers trading Canadian securities in the United States . With the shares now traded electronically, existing investors will benefit from greater liquidity over time and execution speeds, while new investors are far less restricted from participating in Forte Minerals' stock.

DTC, a subsidiary of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC), is a member of the United States' Federal Reserve System and a registered clearing agency with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

"This is an important step forward to increase trading volume and liquidity for Forte Minerals common shares in the United States ," Patrick Elliott, President.

ABOUT Forte Minerals CORP.

A junior mining exploration company has blended assets with GlobeTrotters Resources Peru SAC to build an attractive portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Peru . The company's portfolio combines early-stage and drill-ready targets with a historically discovered and drilled porphyry system that is strategically positioned for target resolution and mineral inventory development.

The Company is committed to maximizing shareholder value through acquiring, exploring, discovering, and developing copper and gold projects in Peru. Moving rapidly along the line of opportunity towards a value maxima is very attractive to investors. Significant value growth is generated when early-stage exploration moves towards resource definition while zoning in on target development and eliminating the early-stage grassroots risk. All three of Forte's properties offer this opportunity, with tremendous upside considering their geological potential.

On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.

(signed) " Patrick Elliott "
Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
Forte Minerals Corp.
office: 778-403-5807
info@forteminerals.com
www.forteminerals.com

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forte Minerals Commences Trading on OTCQB under the symbol FOMNF

Forte Minerals Commences Trading on OTCQB under the symbol FOMNF

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte") or the ("Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTCQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA), a junior mining exploration company has blended assets with GlobeTrotters Resources Peru SAC to build an attractive portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Peru . The company's portfolio combines early-stage and drill-ready targets with a historically discovered and drilled porphyry system that is strategically positioned for target resolution and mineral inventory development.

CSE: CUAU OTCQB: FOMNF Frankfurt: 2OA (CNW Group/Forte Minerals Corp.)

Forte Minerals Corp. is pleased to announce that its common shares will begin trading on the OTCQB under the symbol " FOMNF " as of the opening of the market on April 7 th , 2022. In conjunction with the new OTCQB listing, the Company has also applied and is awaiting approval from the Depository Trust Company to make the Company's common shares eligible to clear electronically and settle through DTC. This approval would further facilitate trading in the United States .

Operated by OTC Markets, the OTCQB offers transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage companies that have met a minimum bid price test, are current in their financial reporting, and have undergone an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB is recognized by the United States (" US ") Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. These standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulations to improve the trading experience for investors.

Investors or other interested parties in the US can obtain real-time quotes for Forte Minerals Corp. as well as access its most current news and other information at www.otcmarkets.com .

Forte Minerals Corp.'s common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange the symbol "CUAU" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "2OA".

ABOUT Forte Minerals CORP.

The Company is committed to maximizing shareholder value through acquiring, exploring, discovering, and developing copper and gold projects in Peru. Moving rapidly along the line of opportunity towards a value maxima is very attractive to investors. Significant value growth is generated when early-stage exploration moves towards resource definition while zoning in on target development and eliminating the early-stage grassroots risk. All three of Forte's properties offer this opportunity, with tremendous upside considering their geological potential.

On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.
(signed) " Patrick Elliott "
Chief Executive Officer

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forte Minerals Announces Frankfurt Quotation and Signs Contract with Mr. Richard Andrews, Corporate Development Services

Forte Minerals Announces Frankfurt Quotation and Signs Contract with Mr. Richard Andrews, Corporate Development Services

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company"), (CSE: CUAU) is pleased to announce that on Monday February 14, 2022 it has commenced trading in Europe on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol " 2OA ". Forte Copper is also listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE ") under the trading symbol " CUAU ".

Forte Minerals Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Forte Minerals Corp.)

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is the world's twelfth largest stock exchange by market capitalization. It is the largest of Germany's seven stock exchanges and it is an international trading centre, which is reflected in the structure of its participants. Of the approximately 200 market participants, roughly 50% are from countries other than Germany .

President & CEO of Forte, Patrick Elliott , commented, "This additional quotation will help increase our visibility and open doors to new investors as well as enable exciting business opportunities."

The Company would also like to announce that it has retained the consulting services of Mr. Richard Andrews . Mr. Andrews has extensive experience and an impressive financial network in the mineral exploration industry; he provides corporate development services including insights into the US Capital Markets. For his consulting services, Mr. Andrews will be compensated $7,500 USD per month and granted 525,000 stock options with an exercise price of $0.21 , vesting quarterly over a 1-year term.

Forte Minerals is thrilled to engage with such an experienced capital market professional. The Company is currently in the application process of acquiring a listing on the OTCQB. The Company anticipates the US listing to complement the market awareness and visibility of the corporate development initiatives generated from the consultant's efforts.

About Forte:
The Company is committed to maximizing shareholder value through acquiring, exploring, discovering, and developing copper and gold projects in Peru. Moving rapidly along the line of opportunity towards a value maxima is very attractive to investors. Significant value growth is generated when early-stage exploration moves towards resource definition while zoning in on target development and eliminating the early-stage grassroots risk. All three of Forte's properties offer this opportunity, with tremendous upside considering their geological potential.

ON BEHALF OF Forte Minerals Corp.
 (signed) " Patrick Elliott "
Chief Executive Officer

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company's proposed use of the proceeds of its initial public offering. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forte Minerals Closes IPO; Will Commence Trading on the CSE January 25

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company"), (CSE:CUAU) is pleased to announce that it has completed its initial public offering (the " Offering ") of 9,583,332 units (each a " Unit ") at a price of $0.30 per Unit, which included the exercise in full of an over-allotment option. The Offering generated aggregate gross proceeds of $2,874,999.60 pursuant to a final prospectus dated November 12, 2021 (the " Prospectus ").

CSE: CUAU (CNW Group/Forte Minerals Corp.)

A Unit consisted of one common share of the Company (a " Share ") and one common share purchase warrant (each a " Warrant ") exercisable at a price of $0.50 per share until January 24, 2025 . The Warrants are issued pursuant to a warrant indenture dated January 24, 2022 between the Company and its warrant agent, Odyssey Trust Company, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

A cash commission of $167,014.01 was paid to the Company's agent, Haywood Securities Inc. (the "Agent"), as well as a corporate finance fee of $40,000 , plus applicable taxes, of which $25,000 was paid in cash and $15,000 was paid through the issuance of 50,000 Units.  In addition, the Agent and its selling group members received 556,713 non-transferable agent's warrants to acquire up to 556,713 Units at a price of $0.30 per Unit until January 24 , 2023.

Insiders participated in the Offering acquiring an aggregate of 1,243,332 Units on the same basis as other subscribers. The participation in the Offering by insiders of the Company constitutes a "related party transaction" as such term is defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements under MI 61-101. The Company relied on Section 5.5(a) of MI 61-101 for an exemption from the formal valuation requirement and Section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 for an exemption from the minority shareholder approval requirement of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the Offering in so far as the Offering involved interested parties did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

In addition, GlobeTrotters Resource Group Inc. (" GlobeTrotters "), a significant shareholder of the Company, announces that it acquired beneficial ownership of 833,333 Units for total consideration of $250,000 pursuant to the Offering, which Units are included in the overall insider participation in the Offering as noted above. Prior to the Offering, GlobeTrotters directly held 5,000,000 Shares, representing approximately 18.43% of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares. Following completion of the Offering and GlobeTrotters' participation therein, GlobeTrotters holds 5,833,333 Shares and 833,333 Warrants, representing approximately 15.87% of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares on an undiluted basis and, assuming full exercise of the Warrants held by it, approximately 17.73% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis. While GlobeTrotters has no plans or intentions with respect to the Shares or Warrants, depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, trading prices of the Shares, the Company's business, financial condition and prospects and/or other relevant factors, GlobeTrotters may develop such plans or intentions in the future and, at such time, may from time to time acquire additional Shares, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional Shares or may continue to hold the Shares of the Company.

A copy of the early warning report filed by GlobeTrotters will be available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or may be obtained by contacting Richard Osmond at (604) 466-0425.

The Common Shares of the Company are expected to commence trading on January 25 th , 2022 on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "CUAU".

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering in furtherance of its exploration objectives as outlined in the Prospectus, including to fund the recommended initial drill exploration program on its 100% owned Pucarini Epithermal High Sulphidation Gold Project located in the Puno Region of Peru .

The Company also holds two other Porphyry Copper Projects also in the drill permitting phases. Don Gregorio is located in the Miocene Belt of Northern Peru and is under option from Candente Copper Corp (TSX:DNT). Esperanza is located in the Paleocene Belt of Southern Peru and is 100% owned by Forte.

The Company is led by an experienced and balanced leadership team. Management and the Board of Directors of the Company is comprised of Mr. Patrick Elliott , President, CEO and Director, Ms. Sam Shorter , CFO, Ms. Anna Dalaire , VP Corp Dev and Corp Secretary, and  Mr. Manuel Montoya , Exploration Manager, GM Peru. The remaining Directors include Mr. Richard Osmond , Mr. Doug Turnbull and Ms. Stephanie Ashton . Paul Johnston and Tom Henricksen support the exploration team as technical advisors.

A copy of the Prospectus is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

ON BEHALF OF Forte Minerals Corp.
 (signed) " Patrick Elliott "
Chief Executive Officer

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company's proposed use of the proceeds of its initial public offering. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

