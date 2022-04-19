Forte Minerals Corp. or the , is pleased to announce that as of April 18 th 2022 it has obtained eligibility with the Depository Trust Company "DTC" for its common shares listed on the OTCQB. The DTC is a stock depository that facilitates and simplifies the electronic trading of securities in the United States . Forte Minerals common shares, listed on the OTCQB under FOMNF, are now eligible for electronic clearing ...

