Forte Minerals to Present at the Swiss Mining Institute Investment Conference

Forte Minerals to Present at the Swiss Mining Institute Investment Conference

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") ( CSE: CUAU ) ( OTCQB: FOMNF ) ( Frankfurt: 2OA ) is pleased to announce that President and CEO Patrick Elliott will be attending and presenting for the first time at the prestigious Swiss Mining Institute ( SMI ) Investment Conference, taking place March 18-19, 2025, in Zurich, Switzerland.

SMI, organized by Bally Capital Advisors SA, is one of Europe's premier mining investment events, known for bringing together over 1,000 leading Asset Managers, Portfolio Managers, Fund Managers, and other professional investors from around the world. This exclusive, invite-only event highlights over 100 selected mining companies and offers unparalleled insights into the global resource sector.

Patrick Elliott will present Forte Minerals' copper and gold exploration strategy, recent project milestones, and what's ahead in Grand Salon 3 on March 19 at 14:45 CET. This is a unique opportunity for European and global investors to gain direct insights into Forte's high-quality portfolio of copper and gold assets in Perú and the company's vision for 2025.

" We're excited to showcase Forte Minerals on this global stage and connect with some of the top minds in mining investment," said Elliott. "With copper supply tightening and gold holding strong, Forte is positioned at the forefront of critical resource exploration in Perú."

ABOUT Forte Minerals CORP

Forte Minerals Corp. is an exploration company with a strong portfolio of high-quality copper (" Cu ") and gold (" Au ") assets in Perú. Our strategic partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú S.A.C. (" GTR ") grants us access to a comprehensive project pipeline, enabling us to target the most promising opportunities. This collaboration focuses on historically discovered, drill-ready targets, driving significant value in Cu and Au resource development.

On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.
(signed) " Patrick Elliott"
Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
Forte Minerals Corp.
office: 604-983-8847
info@forteminerals.com
www.forteminerals.com

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Forte MineralsCSE: CUAUBase Metals Investing
CUAU:CC
Forte Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Forte Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Forte Minerals (CSE: CUAU)

Forte Minerals

HBM

Keep reading...Show less

Developing a portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Peru

Forte Minerals Heads to PDAC 2025 Where Exploration Meets Opportunity

Forte Minerals Heads to PDAC 2025 Where Exploration Meets Opportunity

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") ( CSE: CUAU ) ( OTQB: FOMNF ) ( Frankfurt: 2OA ) is excited to announce its participation in the annual Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada ( PDAC ) Convention, happening March 2-5, 2025, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Join the Forte team at Booth 2736 in the Investor Exchange Pavilion, where copper, gold, and 2025 exploration plans take center stage.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Presents at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference on October 3

Forte Minerals Presents at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference on October 3

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") ( OTQB: FOMNF ) ( CSE: CUAU ) ( Frankfurt : 2OA ) is pleased to announce that Patrick Elliott President & CEO, will make his debut presentation at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 3, 2023 . Mr. Elliott is looking forward to formally introducing Forte's story to the U.S. investment community and stated, " I'm excited to connect with a new group of investors and showcase why Forte Minerals stands out as a unique player in copper and gold exploration in Peru ."

(CSE: CUAU) (OTQB: FOMNF) (Frankfurt: 2OA) (CNW Group/Forte Minerals Corp.)

DATE : October 3, 2023

TIME: 12:00 pm EDT

LINK: https://bit.ly/44FOnTd

Available for 1x1 meetings: October 3 , 4, and the morning of the 5.

Key Discussion Points
  • Importance of Copper in Peru : The strategic importance of copper exploration and Peru's untapped minerals potential.
  • Collaborative Expertise: The corporate partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú SAC brings together 215 years of combined experience in exploration and mining throughout the Americas.
  • Exploration Strategy: Focused on advancing early-stage prospects and drill-ready targets strategically located in previously explored areas to minimize risk.
  • Community and Corporate Stewardship: Building on a legacy of active involvement with local communities, Forte continues its dedication to community engagement, eco-conscious practices, and social accountability.
  • Future Outlook - Late 2023 & Early 2024: Overview of upcoming projects, milestones, and strategic initiatives scheduled for the next two quarters to sustain growth and value creation.

Forte Minerals Corp. invites investors to participate in the upcoming live, interactive online event. Mr. Elliott will address questions in real time during the conference. For those unable to attend live, a recorded webcast will also be accessible post-event.

To facilitate a smooth experience and stay updated, we strongly advise online attendees to pre-register and conduct an online system check beforehand. FREE Registration here: Virtual Investor Conferences.

About Forte Minerals Corp.

Forte Minerals Corp., a junior exploration company with blended assets in partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú SAC, has built a robust portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Peru . The Company strategically focuses on advancing early-stage prospects through to drill-ready targets, combined with a historically discovered and drilled porphyry system for developing copper and gold resources. In conjunction with its resource focus, Forte is deeply committed to community engagement, environmental stewardship, and fulfilling its societal responsibilities.

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors. Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access.  Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.
"/s/" Patrick Elliott
Chief Executive Officer

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forte-minerals-presents-at-the-metals--mining-virtual-investor-conference-on-october-3-301943820.html

SOURCE Forte Minerals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/02/c0037.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Corp. Presents at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference on October 3, 2023

Forte Minerals Corp. Presents at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference on October 3, 2023

The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Forte Minerals Corp. ( OTQB: FOMNF ) ( CSE: CUAU ) ( Frankfurt: 2OA ) based in Vancouver, British Columbia, is focused on exploring and advancing high-quality copper & gold projects in Peru. The Company is pleased to announce that Patrick Elliott, President & CEO, will present live at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 3, 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Corp. Presents at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference on October 3, 2023

Forte Minerals Corp. Presents at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference on October 3, 2023

The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Forte Minerals Corp. ( OTQB: FOMNF ) ( CSE: CUAU ) ( Frankfurt: 2OA ) based in Vancouver, British Columbia, is focused on exploring and advancing high-quality copper & gold projects in Peru. The Company is pleased to announce that Patrick Elliott, President & CEO, will present live at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 3, 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Receives Environmental Impact Statement Approval for its Pucarini High Sulphidation Epithermal Gold Project, Southern Perú

Forte Minerals Receives Environmental Impact Statement Approval for its Pucarini High Sulphidation Epithermal Gold Project, Southern Perú

Forte Minerals Corp . ( " Forte " or the " Company " ) (CSE: CUAU) (OTCQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA) is pleased to announce receipt of the Environmental Impact Statement (" DIA ") approval for its 100% owned Pucarini Gold Project (" Pucarini "), a high sulphidation epithermal Au system located in the department of Puno, in Southern Perú. The Company is delighted to be awarded the DIA approval by the Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines (" MINEM ") after more than 2 years of environmental baseline studies, archeological assessments, social engagement, and government processing. The DIA is an extensive environmental authorization that enables the Company to drill up to 40 platforms over a 5-year timeline. The final drill permit will be delivered by MINEM upon completion of the prior consultation process (Consulta Previa) with the local indigenous communities.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vertex Minerals Limited Underground Development and Production Drill Rig Purchased

Vertex Minerals Limited Underground Development and Production Drill Rig Purchased

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce the purchase of an Epiroc Boomer TD1 development and production rig to be incorporated into the underground fleet at the Reward Gold Mine. The drill rig is specifically designed for high-speed drilling in narrow vein mining in cross sections up to 23m2.

Vertex has purchased the TD1 Jumbo so it can be used in development work and undertake production drilling.

This machine comes with a conversion kit, so that it can be rapidly converted from a face drilling machine to a long hole production rig, called a "combi".

The new base model TD1 machine is sitting in Kalgoorlie and will undergo some refitting to meet Vertex's specification. Additional production and development drill rigs are currently under review but will have longer lead times than the TD1.

Vertex Director and Mining Engineer commented.

"The TD1 Boomer is the perfect machine for the size development that we have planned for the Reward Gold Mine. Buying a new Boomer with a split feed is ideal for achieving high rates of development advance while ensuring we can install the highest quality ground support efficiently. We look forward to working closely with Epiroc and their team. Their workshop facilities are conveniently located a short 124km from Hill End in Orange and will help Vertex achieve high levels of availability."

*To view photographs, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/Y1GL6J22



About Vertex Minerals Limited:  

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Mineral highlights Successful Exploration Results announced by Canada Nickel, including Highest Grade to Date at Mann West

Noble Mineral highlights Successful Exploration Results announced by Canada Nickel, including Highest Grade to Date at Mann West

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

TORONTO TheNewswire - March 13, 2025 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOB) (OTCQB: NLPXF) is pleased to announce successful exploration drilling results from its joint venture partner Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel") (TSXV:CNC) in East Timmins Nickel Ltd. ("East Timmins Nickel") a private company operating in the Timmins area of Northern Ontario.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Nickel Mining Market Size Forecasted to Reach $100 Billion By 2034 as Demand for Electric Vehicles Rises

Global Nickel Mining Market Size Forecasted to Reach $100 Billion By 2034 as Demand for Electric Vehicles Rises

FN Media Group News Commentary - The mining industry's increasing focus on sustainability and responsible practices is influencing nickel mining. Companies are adopting environmentally friendly processes to meet regulatory standards and consumer expectations. According to a recent report from Precedence Research said: "The global nickel mining market size is calculated at USD 56.42 billion in 2025 and is forecasted to reach around USD 100.29 billion by 2034, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.56% from 2025 to 2034. The Asia Pacific market size surpassed USD 30.81 billion in 2024 and is expanding at a CAGR of 6.65% during the forecast period. The market sizing and forecasts are revenue-based (USD MillionBillion), with 2024 as the base year. The global nickel mining market size accounted for USD 53.12 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 56.42 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 100.29 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 6.56% from 2025 to 2034." It continued: "North America is set for swift expansion in the nickel mining market owing to a heightened need for nickel in electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing and renewable energy applications. The region's commitment to clean energy initiatives and carbon reduction fuels the demand for nickel, essential in EV battery production. Supported by favorable government policies, investments in sustainable mining methods, and advancements in mining technologies, North America stands as a pivotal player in the growing nickel mining sector on the global stage. The rapid expansion of the electric vehicle (EV) market stands as a pivotal catalyst, driving a surge in nickel demand. Nickel's indispensable role in electric vehicle batteries positions it as a cornerstone element in this burgeoning market. Projections from the International Energy Agency (IEA) indicate a noteworthy 41% increase in global electric car sales, surpassing 3 million units in 2020, underscoring the heightened nickel consumption associated with the EV boom."   Active Companies mentioned in the article includes: First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (OTCQB: FANCF) (TSX-V: FAN), TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), FPX Nickel Corp. (OTCQB: FPOCF) (TSX-V: FPX), Power Metallic Mines Inc. (OTCBB: PNPNF) (TSX-V: PNPN).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Metal Resources Commences Sampling and Mapping Program on its Carrizal IOCG Property

Red Metal Resources Commences Sampling and Mapping Program on its Carrizal IOCG Property

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company")  is pleased to announce it has now commenced an extensive sampling and mapping work program to follow-up on and extend previously identified veins that make up approximately 15km of veining extending along strike from the historic Carrizal Alto mine.

This active 2025 work program will continue work delineating the vast vein system on Carrizal property and aid in refining future drill targets. All samples will be sent for assay and the Company expects a steady stream of assay results shortly.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vertex Minerals Limited Key Operational Personnel added to Execute Reward High Grade

Vertex Minerals Limited Key Operational Personnel added to Execute Reward High Grade

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce seven key operational appointments to progress the Company's operational plans for the high grade Reward Underground Gold Mine.

Alan Mills, Commercial Manager - Alan is a qualified chartered accountant with over 15 years' experience. He has worked for multinational and ASX listed mining organisations such as Glencore, Aeris Resources, Newmont Corporation and Mitsui in site and corporate senior commercial, financial and management accounting roles.

Alan holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) from Griffith University and is a member of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand.

Thomas Cowan, Senior Mining Engineer - Thomas holds a B. Eng (Mining) from University of Wollongong, a Grad. Dip of Mine Ventilation and a NSW Underground Supervisors certificate. He is experienced in mine planning, drill and blast, and ventilation in both underground coal and base metals. Tom recently worked at Aeris Resources Tritton mine.

Carl Clark, Senior Mining Geologist - "Vertex holds one of the premier gold resources of NSW at Hill End. I'm excited to be part of the team to re-awaken this Australian gold mining icon". Carl has 30+ years' experience as a geologist internationally and in Australia where he cut teeth in the WA goldfields.

Julian Geldard, Senior Mining Geologist - With nearly a decade of experience in mining and exploration in various commodities, Julian has a high focus on narrow vein gold within the Lachlan fold belt. He recently worked as a Project Geologist at Ballarat Goldfields and Woods Point Gold Mine.

Dennis Fernandez, Underground Shift Boss - An underground mining veteran of 34 years, including 14 years of airleg experience, Dennis bring a wealth of knowledge and experience in narrow vein underground gold mining.

Dennis holds underground supervisor tickets for both NSW and Western Australia and was most recently employed at Tritton Operations.

Mick Irwin, Safety and Training Superintendent - Mick started with Vertex Minerals in early January 2025 after more than 20 years in the underground coal mining industry. The Reward Gold Mine project has been a massive shift in his professional and personal life, which he and his family see as move to greater things. Mick is looking forward to the opportunity of working with Vertex to develop the Reward Underground Mine.

Casey Robinson Environmental Advisor - Casey graduated from the University of Wollongong in November 2024 with a Degree in Environmental Engineering, before Starting at Vertex as Environmental Advisor in December. He is looking forward to beginning his career in the mining industry with Vertex.

Executive Chairman, Roger Jackson, said:

"We have secured a further seven outstanding senior personnel to direct our mining operations. With decades of experience, they add to the growing, dynamic Vertex team. We are rapidly advancing our operational readiness to meet the challenges of commencing mining at the Reward Gold Mine.. We are delighted to welcome Alan, Tom, Casey, Dennis, Julian, Mick and Carl to the Vertex team, leveraging their strong skills and experience".



About Vertex Minerals Limited:  

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver47 Closes Additional Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Silver47 Closes Additional Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of an additional tranche (the "Additional Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") (as set out in the Company's news releases dated February 19 and 24, 2025). Pursuant to the closing of the Additional Tranche, the Company issued 4,155,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.50 each for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $2,077,500. The Company anticipates completing the balance of the Private Placement on or around March 19, 2025 or as may be determined by the Company.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Forte Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Forte Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Renergen Begins Commercial Liquid Helium Sales

Major drill targets identified at the Caligula Prospect

Stunalara Acceptances Reach 54%

Vertex Minerals Limited Underground Development and Production Drill Rig Purchased

Related News

Gold Investing

Jeffrey Christian: Gold, Silver, PGMs in 2025; Plus Precious Metals Facts vs. Fiction

Uranium Investing

Per Jander: Uranium Still "Very Early" in Cycle, What to Watch in 2025

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold Investing

Gold Price Hits New Record, Breaking US$3,000 for First Time

Uranium Investing

US Electricity Demand to Surge — Nuclear Energy Key, but Supply Challenges Remain

Uranium Investing

Boss Energy Boosts Stake in Laramide Resources to 18.4 Percent

resource investing

Renergen Begins Commercial Liquid Helium Sales

×