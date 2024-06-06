- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
First Two Step-out Holes Extend High Grades at Horden Lake
Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX:PVT) (‘Pivotal’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide the assay results of two further drill holes from its 2024 diamond drill program completed at its 100% owned Horden Lake Project in Quebec, Canada.
Highlights
- High grade copper mineralisation extended down-plunge in hole HN-24-97, the first step-out hole reported from the 2024 drill program.
- 21.5m @ 0.98% CuEq1 (0.56% Cu, 0.12% Ni, 0.07g/t Au, 0.09g/t Pd) plus additional 0.03g/t Pt, 119ppm Co, 8.3g/t Ag from 266.1m
Including 7.2m @ 1.56% CuEq from 280.4m
- Deepest hole in this zone, 80-110m diagonally down-plunge from the two nearest historic holes
- 21.5m @ 0.98% CuEq1 (0.56% Cu, 0.12% Ni, 0.07g/t Au, 0.09g/t Pd) plus additional 0.03g/t Pt, 119ppm Co, 8.3g/t Ag from 266.1m
- HN-24-96 extends downwards and infills high grade mineralisation in 130m gap between previously drilled holes.
- 17.1m @ 0.58% CuEq (0.25% Cu, 0.1% Ni, 0.03g/t Au, 0.06g/t Pd) plus additional 0.03g/t Pt, 95ppm Co, 3.9g/t Ag from 203m
Including 5.1m @ 0.95% CuEq from 206.6m
- 11.9m @ 1.39% CuEq (0.42% Cu, 0.33% Ni, 0.03g/t Au, 0.13g/t Pd) plus additional 0.04g/t Pt, 230ppm Co, 4.8g/t Ag from 229.7m.
Including 7.8m @ 2.1% CuEq from 229.7m
- 17.1m @ 0.58% CuEq (0.25% Cu, 0.1% Ni, 0.03g/t Au, 0.06g/t Pd) plus additional 0.03g/t Pt, 95ppm Co, 3.9g/t Ag from 203m
- Mineralisation now defined to 200-230m vertical depth in the vicinity of these holes. This is less than half the ~550m depth that mineralisation has been defined to in the central part of Horden Lake.
- Significant gold, silver, palladium, platinum and cobalt metals delineated once again, which were not assayed in this part of the deposit during previous drill campaigns.
- Consistent news-flow ahead, including results from the remaining 5,780m / 28 diamond drill holes and downhole EM surveys to be released, followed by a mineral resource update and metallurgical test-work in H2.
Managing Director, Mr Fairhall said:
“Down plunge extensions are a key pillar of the significant upside story at Horden Lake. The southern flank of the deposit has only been drilled to around 200m, whereas mineralisation is defined to ~550m in the central portion. These high grade results in the south demonstrate the strong potential for resource growth at depth, with the deposit remaining completely open across its full strike extent. In addition, we anticipate increasing the metal content of the resource through inclusion of the significant palladium, gold, cobalt, platinum and silver assays we are seeing which were never before assayed for in this portion of the deposit.
We have a significant amount of news-flow in the pipeline as we release further assays and the results of downhole surveys as they become available.”
Overview
Horden Lake is a copper dominant Cu-Ni-Au-PGM-Co Project located 131km north-northwest of Matagami, in Quebec Canada. The Project hosts an indicated and inferred mineral resource estimate of 28mt at 1.5% CuEq, as a result of over 52,464m of drilling already completed on the property. Pivotal has recently completed a 7,097m / 34 hole diamond drilling campaign. 705m / 4 holes have been reported prior to this announcement.
The objectives of the drilling program were to infill missing by-product multi-element assay information, target resource expansion potential (which remains open at depth across its full extent) and collect a distribution of metallurgical sample for a complete test work program. Downhole EM surveys have also been completed to dimension future exploration potential and targeting.
Figure 1: Drill plan map of the Horden Lake Cu-Ni-Au-PGM Project
Drill Hole Discussion
Holes HN-24-96 and HN-24-97 were designed to test step out and infill the deeper extensions in the southern portion of the Horden Lake deposit. Table 1 contains the significant intersections, and Figure 2 is a longitudinal section showing the spatial distribution of historical and new drill hole pierce points.
Table 1: Significant intersections. Lower cut 0.3% CuEq over 1.5m (max dilution 5m). Higher cut 1.1% CuEq over 1.5m (5m max dilution).
Figure 2: Longitudinal section looking southeast through the Horden Lake deposit
Hole HN-24-97 is located 140m down-plunge from the 2024 hole HN-24-95 (refer ASX announcement 16 May 2024), and 80m and 110m respectively diagonally down-plunge from holes previously drilled holes H25315 and H26812. Mineralisation falls within one wide intersection of 21.45m grading 0.98% CuEq (0.56% Cu, 0.12% Ni) from 266.1m (Figure 3). Higher grade intersections include 7.17m grading 1.56% CuEq (1.10% Cu, 0.13% Ni) from 280.38m, which includes 4.53m grading 2.05% CuEq (1.48% Cu, 0.18% Ni) from 282.15m. Mineralisation between 266.1 to 282.85 occurs within meta-pyroxenites, meta-gabbros, and mafic dykes and one semi massive sulphide zone. The highest grade zone, 282.85 to 287.55 m occurs within the metasediments with one massive sulphide mineralisation and included a single assay of 4.08% copper over 0.66m at 282.85m. Whilst an inferred zone of mineralisation above 0.3% CuEq was interpreted in this zone, no higher grade zone extended to this area and this intersection shows very encouraging extensions of high grade mineralisation at depth.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Pivotal Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Pivotal Metals
Overview
Countries across the globe are setting energy transition goals to meet emissions targets, leading to increasing global competition for critical minerals. Canada and the US have developed their own clean energy strategies, yet both countries are also heavily reliant on imports. A common denominator among the critical mineral strategies is the need to develop domestic and/or IRA supply chains that will require significant government investment. All of these factors add up to a steadily growing global demand for minerals and fierce competition to win the attention of mining companies necessary to shore up supply of critical metals.Pivotal Metals (ASX:PVT) is a global developer and explorer of world-class mineral deposits critical to an ever-increasing, technology-driven world economy. With copper and nickel assets in Canada, Pivotal Metals is committed to developing its projects in an environmentally and socially responsible manner.
The Horden Lake copper-nickel-PGM development project in Quebec, Canada has a JORC mineral resource estimate of 27.8 million tons (Mt) at 1.49 percent copper equivalent (CuEq) containing 414 kilotons (kt) of contained CuEq. The deposit starts at surface and is well located just 10 km from a national highway. In addition to defined resources, the deposit is open at depth and is considered highly prospective for discovery of additional resources. The project benefits from being in Quebec, a mature and supportive mining jurisdiction, and has access to low-cost, carbon-neutral La Grange hydropower.
The company’s Belleterre-Angliers Greenstone Belt (BAGB) exploration project has known high-grade nickel-copper-PGM deposits at Midrim, Lorraine and Alotta across a 157 square kilometre consolidated land holding. The company is targeting the mineralised feeder system that acted as the source for the numerous discoveries to date.
As of January 2024, exploration activities are on track across the company’s projects. Pivotal Metals is commencing an 8,000-metre drill program at the Horden Lake project, with the objective of potential size and grade increases of the deposit, and collection of metallurgical sample for optimisation test work. Downhole geophysics will be completed to target extensions of the mineralisation. At the BAGB property, results are pending on a magnetotelluric survey to aimed to highlight controlling structures and target future drilling to test substantial massive and semi-massive sulphide accumulations
Pivotal Metals has $5.3 million in cash and completed a $2.5 million placement. Consistent news flow is expected as work programs across its properties are being implemented.
An experienced management team and board of directors lead the company. Ivan Fairhall, managing director and mechanical engineer, brings 20 years of experience in the resource sector focused on development stage companies. Eddy Canova, executive operations, Canada, is a professional senior geologist with extensive experience in advancing exploration projects in Quebec and internationally.
Company Highlights
- Pivotal Metals is an exploration and development mining company with assets in Canada, enabling it to become a significant contributor to IRA-compliant supply chains of critical minerals.
- The company’s Horden Lake copper-nickel-PGM project in Quebec is an advanced project with a JORC mineral resource estimate of 27.8 million tons (Mt) at 1.49 percent copper equivalent (CuEq) containing 414 kt of contained CuEq.
- The Belleterre-Anglier Greenstone Belt (BAGB) Project, also in Quebec, is an exploration stage asset with known, very high-grade nickel-copper-PGM discoveries.
- Pivotal Metals is led by an experienced management team and board of directors that create confidence in its ability to reach its goals.
- Pivotal Metals is well financed to execute an exploration and project development work program across its properties in 2024.
Key Projects
Horden Lake Copper-Nickel-PGM
Pivotal Metals acquired the Horden Lake polymetallic deposit in northwestern Quebec in September 2022. Horden Lake is an advanced project located approximately 140 kilometres north of the mining town of Matagami, and 300 kilometres north of the company’s wholly owned Belleterre-Angliers Copper-Nickel-PGM project, also in Quebec. The company has said that the project will be developed as a carbon-neutral operation, by accessing the low-cost La Grange hydroelectric power complex.
Project Highlights:
- JORC Mineral Resource Estimate: 27.8 Mt at 1.49 percent CuEq containing 414 kt of contained CuEq
- Excellent Exploration Upside: the deposit is open at depth across almost its entire strike, and as a structurally controlled system is considered to have good prospectivity for resource extension.
- Potential for Fast-tracking: Significant body of historical technical study work and more than 50,000 metres of drilling database makes for a well-defined resource and a huge potential to accelerate the project to pre-feasibility study
- Stable Infrastructure: Close to existing mines, transportation links and large hydropower facilities
- By-product Potential: Intercepts showed good grades of gold and cobalt, as well as silver and PGMs, not all of which are currently included in the resource.
Belleterre-Anglier Exploration Project
Pivotal Metals strengthened its PGM-nickel-copper sulphide portfolio in Canada by consolidating the Alotta, Lorraine, Midrim and Laforce discoveries, to create the Belleterre-Anglier PGM-nickel-copper exploration project. The package dominates the eastern portion of the Belleterre-Angliers Greenstone Belt located in the Abitibi-Pontiac Greenstone. Exploration to date has discovered Ultra-High grades drilled into gabbroic intrusions by previous operators, and included historical mining of some deposits. The exploration strategy is to target a broader intrusive complex that could host substantial massive and semi-massive sulphide accumulations, and search for anomalies and targets of real scale.
The company now has a total of 137 new and reclassified targets identified across the combined exploration package, 20 of which were identified as ‘priority 1’ for further investigation. A MT geophysical survey has been completed to further highlight deeper controlling structures to improve targeting for future drilling.
Project Highlights:
- Best drill intercept of 9.4 metres of 3.5 percent nickel, 4.3 percent copper and 4.6 grams per ton (g/t) PGM at the Midrim discovery.
- Previous open-pit mining at Lorraine during the 1960s produced recovered grades of 0.38 percent nickel, 0.90 percent copper, 0.62 g/t gold
- Drill results at Alotta are comparable to the historic high-grade polymetallic intersections at Pivotal Metals’ existing Midrim project, located just 1.5 kilometres NE of Alotta.
- Completed assays at Midrim and LaForce serve as proof of concept that the geological formations contain significant deposits. Testing has revealed 5 percent nickel in 10 percent sulfide at the Midrim nickel tenor and 10 percent sulfide at the Laforce nickel tenor
Management Team
Simon Gray - Non-executive Chairman
Simon Gray was previously a director on the boards of Morgans Financial Limited and before that Shaw and Partners Limited, each being among the largest investment and wealth management firms in Australia. Before this, he was at various times Shaw’s deputy CEO and general counsel. Gray has a strong background in law and financial markets, having obtained a bachelor of law and Aster of law in corporate and commercial law, and as a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
Ivan Fairhall - Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director
Ivan Fairhall is a chartered engineer and mine finance professional with nearly 20 years of mining industry experience. He was most recently the CEO of TSX-listed Mawson Gold, prior to which he spent seven years as a senior investment manager with the UK private equity group Greenstone Resources, where he successfully identified, acquired and managed investments in development stage companies through to standalone production. Through his career, Fairhall has obtained an extensive technical grounding in various design, construction and commissioning roles, including considerable experience managing pre-development studies across the commodity and geographic spectrum.
Dr. Robert Wrixon - Non-executive Director
Dr. Robert Wrixon is currently a director of the mining venture capital group Starboard Global Limited and has 20 years of experience in corporate strategy, commodities marketing, mining M&A and mineral exploration management. He has previously run two listed junior resources companies in Australia, and prior to that spent five years in corporate strategy for Xstrata plc based in Sydney and London. Wrixon is an Irish national and holds a Ph.D. in mineral engineering from the University of California, Berkeley. Wrixon is not considered to be an independent director.
Steven Turner - Non-executive Director
Steven Turner brings over 25 years of experience in the resource sector, having held senior roles in both industry and investment banking. During his career, Turner has been based in London, Aberdeen, Singapore, Brisbane and Madrid. Turner has raised significant capital for the development of resource projects, including equity, public bonds and project finance. Most recently he was head of business development at a private mining group, having been instrumental in the successful growth of the company from a junior to mid-tier Australian base metal operator. Turner holds Australian, Canadian and UK citizenship and is a fellow of The Chartered Accountants of England and Wales and a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
Daniel Rose- Non-executive Director
Daniel has extensive experience in the investment banking industry, commodity financing, origination and trading. He most recently served as CEO and director of VTB Capital Hong Kong (VTBC), overseeing an SFC-regulated investment banking platform focused on natural resources activities across global markets, structured and corporate finance, M&A and asset management. Rose has spent 18 years in the commodity markets working for Societe Generale (before VTBC) in Sydney, London, Hong Kong and Singapore. Rose holds a Bachelor of Law (Hons) and Bachelor of Commerce degrees from Bond University.
Eddy Canova – Executive Operations, Canada
Eddy Canova is a professional senior geologist (OGQ (403)-PGeo) with extensive experience of advancing exploration projects both in Quebec and internationally. Canova has successfully advanced exploration projects from inception to mine development, managed mining operations, and has followed through various study stages: preliminary economic evaluation, pre-feasibility, feasibility and environmental impact studies.
Amanda Wilton-Heald - Company Secretary
Amanda is a chartered accountant with over 20 years of accounting, auditing (of both listed and non-listed companies) and company secretarial experience within Australia and the UK. Amanda has been involved in the listing of junior explorer companies on the ASX and has experience in corporate advisory and company secretarial services.
Wyloo to Build Canada’s First Battery Materials Processing Facility in Sudbury
Privately owned critical materials company Wyloo announced on May 29 that it has secured a parcel of land in Sudbury, Ontario, to construct Canada’s first downstream battery materials processing facility.
The project is geared at bridging a gap in the conversion of raw materials to battery-grade chemicals for Canada’s electric vehicle (EV) supply chain, while also reducing the country's reliance on imports.
Construction is anticipated to align with the development of Wyloo’s Eagle’s Nest mine in Northern Ontario’s Ring of Fire region, with mine construction expected to commence in 2027 and the facility to follow thereafter.
Wyloo's facility will process nickel sourced primarily from Eagle’s Nest. It will also process third-party nickel-bearing feed and recycled battery materials, aiming to meet half of the nickel demand generated by Canada’s burgeoning EV industry.
Wyloo CEO Kristan Straub emphasized the strategic importance of this facility in a company press release.
“The urgency to bolster North America’s capacity for processing metals — particularly nickel — has never been more apparent. Our Sudbury facility will provide a critical link in the supply chain, producing low-carbon nickel sulphate and nickel-dominant precursor cathode active material (pCAM), essential components for EV batteries,” he said.
Canada building EV supply chain momentum
Wyloo’s announcement marks another development in Canada’s growing EV supply chain momentum.
In April, Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) announced a C$15 billion investment to establish an EV value chain in Ontario.
The company wants to construct an innovative and environmentally responsible EV plant and standalone EV battery plant that will feature a cathode active material and pCAM processing plant.
The project is expected to commence production in 2028, with an annual capacity of 240,000 vehicles. The accompanying EV battery plant will have a production capacity of 36 gigawatt hours per year.
Honda’s investment aligns with Canada's strategy to become a global leader in EV production. According to Wyloo's Straub, the nation's government has committed over C$40 billion to develop a complete EV supply chain, emphasizing local production and reducing reliance on foreign imports.
In addition to its Canadian venture, Wyloo is advancing plans for an integrated battery materials facility in Kwinana, Western Australia. This project, which was announced in April 2023 and is a partnership with IGO (ASX:IGO,OTC Pink:IPDGF), aims to integrate a downstream nickel refinery with a plant producing high-value pCAM.
According to the companies, the Kwinana facility will capitalize on Western Australia’s substantial nickel reserves and existing lithium hydroxide production infrastructure.
Grid Battery Metals
Overview
Grid Battery Metals (TSXV:CELL,OTCQB:EVKRF) is a Canada-based exploration company focused on high-value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market. The company, formerly called Nickel Rock Resources, changed its name to Grid Battery Metals in April 2023 and started trading on the TSXV under the ticker CELL.Grid is focused on EV battery metals exploration through its highly prospective lithium and nickel properties in North America. Grid has three lithium properties in Nevada: Texas Springs, Clayton Valley, and Volt Canyon. The Texas Springs property, located in Elko County, covers approximately 2,500 hectares and is adjoining the southern boundary of the Nevada North Lithium Project owned by Surge Battery Metals (TSXV:NILI). Surge recently announced high-grade lithium of up to 8,070 parts per million (ppm) lithium on the Nevada North lithium project, which increases the likelihood of a large-scale high-grade lithium discovery at Texas Spring. Initial soil sampling at Texas Spring by Grid have shown high-grade lithium over 5,600 ppm as announced on February 7, 2024
.
The company has completed the first phase of its initial exploration program at Texas Springs, which included a CSAMT geophysical survey and a detailed soil sampling on a 50-meter by 100-meter spacing. Results from these two exploration programs will be key to determining its 2024 exploration plan and possible drilling locations for clay-based lithium targets.
The 2,300-acre Clayton Valley property is immediately north of Albemarle’s (NYSE:ALB) Silver Peak lithium project, the only producing lithium mine in North America. The property has strong potential to host both lithium brine deposits as well as clay-hosted deposits.
Grid has filed the NI 43-101 technical report for the Clayton Valley lithium project, using the results of prior soil samples, geophysical surveys, and drilling on the property, to help identify structure and target areas favorable to lithium accumulation and determine next steps for its overall exploration plan. The company also commenced its 2024 exploration program for the property with Rangefront Geological to perform a detailed soil sampling on a 250 metre x 250 metre spacing, and to oversee an MT geophysical survey performed by KLM Geoscience.
The Volt Canyon lithium property features sediment-hosted lithium clay targets and has excellent accessibility, enabling exploration and exploitation throughout the year. Although limited exploration has been conducted in the immediate area, regional sediment samples in the region taken by the US government returned up to 108 parts per million (ppm) lithium near the property.
Shareholders should benefit from the company’s strategy of divesting its nickel assets into a separate public company. Grid announced plans to spin off its British Columbia nickel property into a new company (ACDC Battery Metals) which will be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ACDC.
Grid’s management and geological team has been actively exploring for EV battery metals in Nevada for over a decade. They have been successful in finding and funding new lithium discoveries and had a number of successful exits from companies, the most recent being Surge Battery Metals, where they were responsible for the discovery of the Nevada North Lithium Project. The management’s successful track record of lithium exploration in Nevada provides confidence about the company’s future.
The support from both the US and Canadian governments through subsidies and favorable legislation continues to drive EV adoption. In particular, both countries have committed to supporting the mining industry for key battery metals with legislation like the US Inflation Reduction Act, which provides both financial and functional support to the mining industry. Buoyed by government policy, US electric vehicle sales are projected to surpass 4.6 million units by 2030 (versus the 2023 estimate of 1.3 million).
Automakers cannot produce electric vehicles without access to battery metals such as lithium and nickel. Fear of missing out is pushing automakers to lock supplies of minerals for electric vehicle batteries. As such, we are seeing increasing partnerships between miners and auto OEMs. Automakers, including General Motors, Ford, BMW, Tesla and Stellantis, have committed large investments in direct financing of mines. We see more carmakers following suit as they strive to own the full supply chain from mine to product.
Company Highlights
- Grid Battery Metals is a Canada-based exploration company focused on high-value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.
- The company has three highly prospective lithium properties in Nevada, USA: Texas Springs, Clayton Valley and Volt Canyon. In addition, it holds a nickel project under its wholly owned subsidiary, AC/DC Battery Metals called the Grid Nickel Group, based in British Columbia, Canada.
- As Grid focuses on its lithium projects in Nevada, Grid has entered into an arrangement agreement to transfer ownership of its interests in its nickel properties in British Columbia to its wholly owned subsidiary AC/DC Battery Metals Inc. (ACDC). ACDC will be listed as a public company on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in 2024. All three lithium projects are in the early stage with exploration planned for 2024. Grid commenced its 2024 exploration program at the Clayton Valley lithium project in March 2024.
- Grid has filed the NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Clayton Valley lithium project, dated March 4, 2024, prepared by Steven McMillin P.G. of Rangefront Geological.
- Grid’s management and exploration team has been actively exploring for EV battery metals in Nevada for over a decade, and has been very successful in finding and funding new lithium discoveries, the most recent being the discovery of the Nevada North lithium project.
- EV sales are booming with projections of 4.6 million units by 2030 in the US. Battery metals such as lithium are critical for EVs. Grid Battery Metals is well positioned to be a pioneering player in the battery metals market with a strong focus on lithium, and promising properties in the US.
Key Projects
Texas Spring Project, Nevada
The Texas Spring lithium project, located in Granite Range, Nevada, is 100 percent owned by the company. The project covers approximately 400 hectares (988.4 acres) of area with 34 full lode claims and 30 partial lode claims. It is adjacent to the southern boundary of the Nevada North lithium project, owned by Surge Battery Metals. Surge’s initial drilling efforts have successfully identified lithium-rich clay deposits. A recent discovery in September 2023 showed values of up to 8,070 ppm of lithium. Initial soil sampling at Texas Spring by Grid has shown high-grade lithium over 5,600 ppm as announced on February 7, 2024.
The proximity to Nevada North Lithium certainly increases optimism for the Texas Spring Project. On top of that, the key founders and members of Surge’s geological team are also the founding management team of Grid, which further increases confidence in the project. The project enjoys excellent infrastructure in terms of paved highways and country roads.
The company recently completed the first phase of its initial exploration program at Texas Springs which included a CSAMT geophysical survey and a detailed soil sampling. Together, they would help predict geological structure and possible drilling locations for lithium targets.
Clayton Valley Project, Nevada
The Clayton Valley lithium project, located in Clayton Valley Nevada, is 100 percent owned by the company. The project is spread over approximately 930 hectares (~2,300 acres) with 118 claims. The project is located approximately 344 kilometers (~214 miles) from Reno in the northwest and Las Vegas in the southeast. Moreover, the property is around 315 kilometers (~196 miles) from the Tesla giga-factory and features good infrastructure with excellent road access and a nearby electrical substation.
The project claims are adjacent to the Silver Peak lithium project of Albemarle Corporation, which is the only producing lithium mine in North America. Clayton Valley’s lithium is contained in both underground reservoirs (aquifers) in the form of salty groundwater (brine), and in clay-hosted deposits. Historic exploration work dating back to 2021, which included three reverse circulation holes, has inferred the existence of a graben that may be a sub-basin of the larger Clayton Valley basin and may represent a secondary trap for lithium brines.
Volt Canyon Project, Nevada
The Volt Canyon lithium project, located in Monitor Valley, Nevada, is 100 percent owned by the company. The project covers an area of approximately 635 hectares (~1,569 acres) with 80 claims and is located approximately 122 kilometers northeast of Tonopah, Nevada. It benefits from excellent accessibility that enables exploration throughout the year.
Although limited exploration has been conducted in the immediate area, regional sediment samples in the region taken by the US government returned up to 108 ppm lithium near the property. The deposit’s origin is thought to be similar to Clayton Valley clay deposits, located about 180 kilometers to the south.
The exploration program includes surface sampling, auger or push drill water sampling along with geophysical work to identify drilling sites for an initial drill test on the property. Subsequently, additional surface and subsurface sampling will be executed in the form of drilling.
Management Team
Tim Fernback – President and CEO
Tim Fernback holds a Bachelor of Science from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario and an MBA with a concentration in finance from the University of British Columbia. He also holds a Certified Professional Accounting (CPA, CMA) designation in Canada. He has more than 30 years of experience in finance with both public and private companies in Canada and is currently a director of several publicly traded companies.
Robert Guanzon - CFO
Roberts Guanzon holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and has rich experience in finance, accounting and corporate strategy. He serves as the CFO of several junior resource companies listed on the TSXV and holds a certified professional accounting (CPA, CMA) designation in Canada.
Tina Whyte – Corporate Secretary
Tina Whyte has more than 20 years of experience in the corporate and securities industry. She is an expert in several areas including corporate governance, continuous disclosure, financing transactions and regulatory filings and compliance. She also holds corporate secretary positions with other publicly listed companies.
Jay Oness – Director
Jay Oness has rich experience in all aspects of corporate management including strategic planning, business development and investor relations for public companies. He has over 20 years of experience and has served as a director, senior executive and consultant to public companies in the resource and non-resource sectors. He is currently VP of business and corporate development of Southern Silver Exploration.
Robert Setter – Director
Robert Setter holds a degree in economics and has over two decades of experience in business development, marketing and research. Previously, he has served as the senior financial editor for Report on Mining. He currently sits on the boards of three other listed mining companies.
Ali H. Alizadeh – Director
Ali H. Alizadeh is a senior geologist possessing extensive experience in mineral exploration & project management. He has been responsible for several uranium, gold and base metal projects during his exploration career with various exploration companies. He graduated with a geology degree in 1991, a M.Sc. in petrology in 1995, and an MBA at Queen’s University in 2010. He is also a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia.
Jeremy Hanson – Geological Advisor
Jeremy Hanson is a professional geoscientist with a decade of experience in mineral exploration in Canada. He is also a founder of Hardline Exploration, a geological consulting firm focused on Western Canada.
Steven McMillin - Geological Advisor
Steven McMillin boasts over 35 years of hands-on experience in mineral exploration within the United States, particularly in Nevada, earning him widespread recognition as a seasoned exploration geologist. Currently serving as the field operations manager at Rangefront Geological, he spearheads the coordination and execution of drill programs. His role includes liaising with vendors and regulatory bodies, ensuring drill safety measures, overseeing drilling and sampling procedures, and managing site reclamation efforts.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Acquires Additional Claims for the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Advances Baseline Studies
Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA)("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired additional contiguous claims at the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Northwestern Ontario. The total property size now consists of 93 contiguous patents, 153 single cell mining claims and 4 Mining Licenses which in total cover 4,273 ha. The patents and staked cells are owned 100% by Tartisan Nickel Corp. through wholly owned subsidiaries.
The Kenbridge Nickel Project is in the north-central part of the Atikwa Lake area and the south-central part of the Fisher Lake area, Kenora Mining Division, 70 kms east-southeast of the Town of Kenora in northwestern Ontario, Canada. The Kenbridge Nickel Deposit hosts a Nickel-Copper Resource with a 622-meter shaft.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. is also pleased to announce that Aspen Biological Ltd. staff have commenced 2024 baseline study field work which includes completing the baseline aquatic and terrestrial fieldwork within the project footprint and access road options. These studies, along with baseline data previously collected will be used to develop baseline environmental reports to support provincial and federal reviews, approvals, and permitting for advanced exploration and eventual mine development. Ongoing species at risk surveys will also help meet monitoring requirements for exploration activities under Ontario's Endangered Species Act.
Aspen Biological Ltd. is a biological consulting firm based in Thunder Bay, Ontario and provides professional consulting services to the natural resources sectors in northern Ontario. Aspen's principal, Lindsay Spenceley (H.B.Sc-Biology) is a biologist with 23 years of professional experience across North America, specializing in Species at Risk, terrestrial and aquatic baseline environmental assessments and post-development monitoring and compliance. Ms. Spenceley has provided biological support for over 70 hydroelectric, mining, solar, wind, transmission, and development projects during the baseline, impact assessment, construction & operations, and decommissioning phases of a project's life cycle. Ms. Spenceley's main professional focus has involved Species at Risk baseline screenings, habitat assessments, surveys, mitigation, monitoring, and permitting within boreal ecosystems. She has significant expertise carrying out monitoring programs for boreal caribou, wolverine, SAR bat species, and eastern whip-poor-will. She has been involved with and contributed to SAR early exploration mitigation plans, permitting under Ontario's Endangered Species Act, and baseline studies for several mining projects in northern Ontario. Mark Appleby, CEO of Tartisan Nickel Corp. states, "In addition to excellent field skills in all seasons and environments, Lindsay has considerable project management skills. Aspen Biological can leverage its network of experienced resource professionals to pull together, as needed, multi-disciplinary teams to deliver upon project requirements and timelines in a cost-effective manner".
Mark Appleby goes onto say, "Lindsay is also experienced in indigenous consultation and engagement, aboriginal traditional knowledge interviews, land use and occupancy studies, and providing environmental and biological training to Indigenous communities. She routinely works collaboratively with environmental monitors during field programs and is always willing to incorporate input, perspectives, and the opinions of others. Lindsay recently completed a 10-day Indigenous Traditional Values Data Collection Training by Terry Tobias and Associates".
About Tartisan Nickel Corp.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company which own; the Kenbridge Nickel Project in northwestern Ontario; the Sill Lake Silver Property in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario as well as the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead Liver Property in Peru.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 121,969,004 shares outstanding (127,669,004 fully diluted).
For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.
The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.
Drilling Confirms Thick Copper Zone Continuity at Horden Lake
Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX:PVT) (‘Pivotal’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide assay results from two further drill holes from its 2024 diamond drill program completed at its 100% owned Horden Lake Project in Quebec, Canada.
Highlights
- HN-24-94 extends broad zones of copper rich mineralisation down-plunge of previously reported HN-24-93.
- 39.1m @ 0.97% CuEq (0.4% Cu, 0.17% Ni, 0.06g/t Au, 0.14g/t Pd) plus additional 0.07g/t Pt, 131ppm Co, 4.7g/t Ag from 154.1m
- Including 19.7m at 1.41% CuEq from 163.6m
- Includes multiple 2-3m sections grading >2% CuEq
- Drill hole infills a large area, almost 100m from any previous drill hole
- HN-24-95 confirms mineralisation continuity below HN-24-92.
- 4.95m @ 0.66% CuEq (0.23% Cu, 0.12% Ni, 0.05g/t Au, 0.14g/t Pd) plus additional 0.05g/t Pt, 240ppm Co, 3.3g/t Ag from 155.7m
- Assay results and mineralisation consistent with the lower magnetic response between the central and southern zones of the deposit
- Significant gold, silver, palladium, platinum and cobalt metals delineated once again, which were not assayed for in this part of the deposit during previous drill campaigns.
- Consistent news-flow ahead, including results from the remaining 6,392 m / 30 diamond drill holes and downhole EM surveys to be released progressively through the quarter, followed by mineral resource update and metallurgical testwork in H2.
Managing Director, Mr Fairhall said:
“Horden Lake delivers further confirmation of the wide zones of mineralisation indicative of the large, open-pittable copper project that has been defined on the project. The meaningful assays of palladium, gold, cobalt, platinum and silver, previously ignored, further reinforce the upside potential of this asset.
Logging and analysis continues, and we expect consistent news flow over the coming months as we release assays and downhole geophysics interpretations to target both grade and tonnage upside potential on the project.”
Overview
Horden Lake is a copper dominant Cu-Ni-Au-PGM-Co Project located 131km north-northwest of Matagami, in Quebec Canada. The Project hosts a 28mt at 1.5% CuEq indicated and inferred mineral resource estimate, as a result of over 52,464m of drilling already completed on the property. Pivotal has recently completed a 7,097m 34 hole diamond drilling campaign. 2 drill holes / 264m have been reported prior to this announcement.
The objectives of the drilling program were to infill missing by-product multi-element assay information, potentially expand the resource (which remains open at depth across its full extent), and collect a distribution of metallurgical sample for a complete test work program. Downhole EM surveys have also been completed to dimension future exploration potential and targeting.
Figure 1: Drill plan map of the Horden Lake Cu-Ni-Au-PGM Project
Drill Hole Discussion
Holes HN-24-92 and HN-24-93 were designed to target gaps in the resource blocks, infill and add additional missing metals assay information. Table 1 contains significant intercepts, and Figure 2 is a longitudinal section showing the spatial distribution of historical and new drill hole pierce points.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Pivotal Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
3 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Power Nickel Leads with 70 Percent Gain
The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) gained 14.25 points last week to close at 595.95.
One of the biggest news items this past week was Panama's presidential election, held on Sunday (May 5). Jose Raul Mulino secured 34 percent of the vote against five other candidates to become the country’s president.
Mulino was a last-minute replacement after former President Ricardo Martinelli was barred from running due to a money laundering conviction. Mulino was minister of public security during Martinelli's presidency, which ended in 2014.
The incoming president will replace outgoing President Laurentino Cortizo, who has reached the term limit for the office. Under Cortizo, Canadian mining company First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM,OTC Pink:FQVLF) was forced to shut down its Cobre Panama mine in November 2023. The order came after a review by Panama’s Supreme Court — it determined that a mining contract renewed earlier in 2023, which sparked protests due to its terms, was unconstitutional.
While viewed as pro-business, Mulino has indicated that he will not move forward with discussions unless First Quantum drops its US$20 billion arbitration against the country. He also vowed that any solution will not involve a contract.
For its part, First Quantum has said it will work with Panama's new administration to find a solution to reopen the mine, which accounts for more than 300,000 metric tons (MT) of copper annually and was responsible for providing more than 40,000 direct and indirect jobs in the country when it was operational.
Against that backdrop, which TSXV-listed mining stocks performed the best last week? Here are the top gainers.
1. Power Nickel (TSXV:PNPN)
Weekly gain: 70 percent; market cap: C$76.6 million; current share price: C$0.68
Power Nickel is a nickel exploration company that is currently focused on the development of its Nisk nickel-copper project in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Québec, Canada. The project comprises 90 mineral claims covering an area of 4,589 hectares, and has seen significant exploration from 2021 to 2024.
Power Nickel released an initial resource estimate for Nisk in November 2023, and it outlines an indicated resource of 5.43 million MT at a weighted average grade of 1.05 percent nickel equivalent. The inferred resource stands at 1.79 million MT grading 1.35 percent nickel equivalent. The company used a nickel equivalent cut-off grade of 0.2 percent for inside the open pit and 0.55 percent for the underground portion of the deposit.
Shares of Power Nickel have seen significant gains since the middle of April, when the firm announced significant initial assay results from its Lion copper-platinum-palladium target, located 5 kilometers north of the main deposit at Nisk.
More recently, the company announced on April 24 that it had concluded its earn-in agreement for Nisk with Critical Elements Lithium (TSXV:CRE,OTCQX:CRECF), giving it an 80 percent stake in the project. Power Nickel was granted the final 30 percent interest after Critical Elements accepted the technical report it completed during the first quarter.
Last Friday (May 10), Power Nickel released further assays that expanded Lion with a new polymetallic discovery. One 5 meter interval graded 1.76 grams per MT (g/t) gold, 102.9 g/t silver, 12.7 percent copper, 20.87 g/t palladium, 1.02 g/t platinum and 0.4 percent nickel.
2. Flying Nickel Mining (TSXV:FLYN)
Weekly gain: 52.63 percent; market cap: C$13.65 million; current share price: C$0.145
Flying Nickel Mining is a nickel and platinum-group metals (PGMs) developer working to advance its flagship Minago nickel-PGMs project to production. The site is located on the southern end of the Thompson Nickel Belt in Manitoba, Canada.
The company’s most recent news came on April 11, when it released an update to Minago's measured and indicated resource. The site hosts 43.44 million MT grading 0.2 g/t palladium, 0.09 g/t platinum and 0.72 percent nickel for a total of 689.53 million pounds of nickel, 279,330 ounces of palladium and 125,700 ounces of platinum.
This marked the first addition of PGMs to the resource estimate for Minago, as well as a 42 percent increase in contained nickel from in-pit resources. In the release, Flying Nickel also said it is expecting a decision this fall for the notice of alteration to its environment act license. The company filed the notice in July 2022.
3. Sandfire Resources America (TSXV:SFR)
Weekly gain: 46.15 percent; market cap: C$388.87 million; current share price: C$0.38
Sandfire Resources America is a copper development company focused on its Black Butte copper project located east of Helena, Montana, in the US. In 2021, a state district court revoked the company's mine operating permit for Black Butte, halting construction activities at the underground mine.
Sandfire describes the project as one of the highest-grade undeveloped copper deposits in the world; a resource estimate for the project's Johnny Lee deposit completed in 2020 outlines a measured and indicated resource of 10.9 million MT grading 2.9 percent copper for a total of 311,000 MT of contained copper.
Shares of Sandfire soared following the Montana Supreme Court's February 26 decision to reinstate the company's mine operating permit. The win is a crucial step for Sandfire to continue the construction of its mine.
The most recent news from Sandfire came on April 29, when it announced assay results from exploration at Black Butte. It highlighted an intercept of 7.4 percent copper over 9.54 meters, including 10.7 percent copper over 6.26 meters. The company said the additional drilling has the potential to increase the resource and extend Black Butte's mine life.
Data for this 5 Top Weekly TSXV Performers article was retrieved at 1:00 p.m. PST on May 10, 2024, using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week's gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals were considered.
First Assays Confirm Thick Copper Zone and Significant By-Products at Horden Lake
Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX:PVT) (‘Pivotal’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide the first assay results from the first 2 of 34 diamond drill holes completed at its 100% owned Horden Lake Project in Quebec, Canada.
Highlights
- Drilling confirms broad zones of copper rich Cu-Ni-Au-PGM-Co mineralisation at Horden Lake, including 37.5m at 1.31% CuEq.
- Significant gold, silver, palladium, platinum and cobalt metals delineated, which were not assayed for in this part of the deposit during historical drill campaigns.
- The first two drill holes fall within the pit constrained portion of the 28 Mt at 1.5% CuEq Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate1,2, and display moderately thicker and better grades than the surrounding historical holes.
- Consistent news-flow ahead, including results from the remaining 6,833 m / 32 diamond drill holes and downhole EM surveys to be released progressively through the quarter, followed by mineral resource update and metallurgical testwork in H2.
Assay Highlights
HN-24-93
- 37.5m @ 1.31% CuEq2 (0.57% Cu, 0.22% Ni, 0.10g/t Au, 0.15g/t Pd) plus additional 0.05g/t Pt, 180ppm Co, 7.2g/t Ag from 51.15m
Including 15.0m @ 2.15% CuEq (0.98% Cu, 0.35% Ni, 0.2g/t Au, 0.18g/t Pd) plus additional 0.04g/t Pt, 261ppm Co, 13.4g/t Ag from 73.65m
- 1.2m @ 4.44% CuEq (2.73% Cu, 0.35% Ni, 0.81g/t Au, 0.39g/t Pd) plus additional 0.11g/t Pt, 324ppm Co, 33.1g/t Ag from 87.45m
HN-24-92
- 4.8m @ 0.67% CuEq (0.2% Cu, 0.12% Ni, 0.05g/t Au, 0.18g/t Pd) plus additional 0.07g/t Pt, 96ppm Co, 2g/t Ag from 82m
- 6.75m @ 1.54% CuEq (0.63% Cu, 0.28% Ni, 0.07g/t Au, 0.20g/t Pd) plus additional 0.10g/t Pt, 179ppm Co, 7.2g/t Ag from 99m
Including 3.85m @ 2.14% CuEq (0.85% Cu, 0.40% Ni, 0.09g/t Au, 0.26g/t Pd) plus additional 0.12g/t Pt, 234ppm Co, 9.5g/t Ag from 101.2m
Managing Director, Mr Fairhall said:
“I am very pleased to be sharing the first of many assays from Pivotal’s maiden drilling campaign at Horden Lake. These results showcase the shallow wide zones of copper rich mineralisation that characterises Horden Lake. Importantly they validate the existence of significant gold, palladium, platinum, cobalt and silver which were never previously assayed in this part of the deposit, and will serve as potential upside to our mineral resource update later this year.
We look forward to sharing consistent news-flow in the coming months as we receive more assays and downhole geophysics interpretations, to complement our strategy to grow Horden Lake and demonstrate its high-quality development credentials.”
Overview
Horden Lake is a copper dominant Cu-Ni-Au-PGM-Co Project located 131km north-northwest of Matagami, in Quebec Canada. The Project hosts a 28mt at 1.5% CuEq indicated and inferred mineral resource estimate, as a result of over 52,464m of drilling already completed on the property. Pivotal has recently completed a 7,097m 34 hole diamond drilling campaign. The objectives of the drilling program were to infill missing by-product multi-element assay information, potentially expand the resource (which remains open at depth across its full extent), and collect a distribution of metallurgical sample for a complete test work program. Downhole EM surveys have also been completed to dimension future exploration potential and targetting.
Figure 1: Drill plan map of the Horden Lake Cu-Ni-Au-PGM Project
Drill Hole Discussion
Holes HN-24-92 and HN-24-93 were designed to target gaps in the resource blocks, infill and add additional missing metals assay information. Table 1 contains significant intercepts, and Figure 2 is a longitudinal section showing the spatial distribution of historical and new drill holes.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Pivotal Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
