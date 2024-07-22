Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2024 Earnings Call Details

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) an industry leader in uranium and rare earth elements production for the energy transition, will hold a conference call on Monday, August 5, 2024, at 10:00 AM Mountain Time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Energy Fuels Inc.'s management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Conference call access with the ability to ask questions:

To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following link to easily register your name and phone number. After registering, you will receive a call immediately and be placed into the conference call

or

Alternatively, you may dial in to the conference call where you will be connected to the call by an Operator.

  • North American Toll Free: 1-800-836-8184

To view the webcast online:

Audience URL: https://app.webinar.net/ypjlzr0BxKR

Conference Replay

  • Conference Replay Toronto: 1-289-819-1450
  • Conference Replay North American Toll Free: 1-888-660-6345
  • Conference Replay Entry Code: 62571 #
  • Conference Replay Expiration Date: 08/19/2024

ABOUT ENERGY FUELS

Energy Fuels is a leading US-based critical minerals company. The Company, as the leading producer of uranium in the United States, mines uranium and produces natural uranium concentrates that are sold to major nuclear utilities for the production of carbon-free nuclear energy. Energy Fuels recently began production of advanced rare earth element ("REE") materials, including mixed REE carbonate, and plans to produce commercial quantities of separated REE oxides in the future. Energy Fuels also produces vanadium from certain of its projects, as market conditions warrant, and is evaluating the recovery of radionuclides needed for emerging cancer treatments. Its corporate offices are in Lakewood, Colorado, near Denver, and substantially all its assets and employees are in the United States. Energy Fuels holds two of America's key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah and the Nichols Ranch in-situ recovery ("ISR") Project in Wyoming. The White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill operating in the US today, has a licensed capacity of over 8 million pounds of U3O8 per year, and has the ability to produce vanadium when market conditions warrant, as well as REE products, from various uranium-bearing ores. The Nichols Ranch ISR Project is on standby and has a licensed capacity of 2 million pounds of U3O8 per year. The Company recently acquired the Bahia Project in Brazil, which is believed to have significant quantities of titanium (ilmenite and rutile), zirconium (zircon) and REE (monazite) minerals. In addition to the above production facilities, Energy Fuels also has one of the largest NI 43-101 compliant uranium resource portfolios in the US and several uranium and uranium/vanadium mining projects on standby and in various stages of permitting and development. The primary trading market for Energy Fuels' common shares is the NYSE American under the trading symbol "UUUU," and the Company's common shares are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "EFR." Energy Fuels' website is www.energyfuels.com.

Source

Click here to connect with Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) to receive an Investor Presentation

IperionX logo

IperionX & Energy Fuels Progress Leading U.S. Rare Earth Collaboration

IperionX Limited (“IperionX” or “Company”)(ASX:IPX)IPX) is pleased to announce that Eneígy Fuels, Inc. (“Eneígy Fuels”) (NYSE: UUUU) (ľSX: EFR) has undeítaken laboíatoíy evaluation of íaíe eaíth mineíal concentíates fíom IperionX’s Titan Píoject in west Tennessee.

Keep reading...Show less
Market News

Former Critical Minerals Leader from General Motors Joins Energy Fuels to Advance Rare Earth Business; Separated NdPr Now Being Packaged at Energy Fuels' White Mesa Mill

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) (" Energy Fuels" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. producer of uranium, rare earth elements ("REEs"), and vanadium, is pleased to welcome Debra Bennethum to Energy Fuels' Management Team as Director, Critical Minerals & Strategic Supply Chain. Ms. Bennethum is a chemical engineer who previously served as the EV Critical Minerals Manager in the Global Purchasing and Supply Chain Division of General Motors ("GM"), and previously as the Program Purchasing Manager for GM's Battery Electric Vehicles and Crossovers division. At GM, Ms. Bennethum executed supply strategies to ensure resilient EV critical mineral supply chains, which included the REEs for production of permanent magnets as well as battery critical minerals. She also identified innovative suppliers, vetted technical merit, evaluated cost competitiveness, and led negotiations for long-term supply arrangements. She further managed over $1.5 billion in investment projects from conception to execution, collaborating with engineering and internal stakeholders to ensure resilient supply chains for GM.

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors

Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") a leading U.S.-based critical minerals company, announces the results of the election of directors at its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the " Meeting ") held virtually on June 11, 2024 .

Energy Fuels Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Energy Fuels Inc.)

The ten (10) nominees proposed by management for election as directors were elected by the shareholders of the Company, through a combination of votes by proxy and electronic poll, as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld or
Abstained

% Withheld or
Abstained

J. Birks Bovaird

45,321,752

91.23 %

4,358,256

8.77 %

Mark S. Chalmers

47,226,027

95.06 %

2,453,981

4.94 %

Benjamin Eshleman III

47,674,386

95.96 %

2,005,622

4.04 %

Ivy V. Estabrooke

47,119,198

94.85 %

2,560,810

5.15 %

Barbara A. Filas

46,967,300

94.54 %

2,712,708

5.46 %

Bruce D. Hansen

47,922,396

96.46 %

1,757,612

3.54 %

Jaqueline Herrera

46,948,646

94.50 %

2,731,362

5.50 %

Dennis L. Higgs

48,312,025

97.25 %

1,367,983

2.75 %

Robert W. Kirkwood

47,763,461

96.14 %

1,916,547

3.86 %

Alexander G. Morrison

48,511,981

97.65 %

1,168,027

2.35 %

About Energy FuelsEnergy Fuels is a leading U.S.-based uranium and critical minerals company. The Company, as a leading producer of uranium in the United States , mines uranium and produces natural uranium concentrates that are sold to major nuclear utilities for the production of carbon-free nuclear energy. Energy Fuels recently began production of advanced rare earth element (" REE ") materials, including mixed REE carbonate in 2021, and commenced production of commercial quantities of separated REEs in 2024. Energy Fuels also produces vanadium from certain of its projects, as market conditions warrant, and is evaluating the recovery of radionuclides needed for emerging cancer treatments. Its corporate offices are in Lakewood, Colorado , near Denver , and substantially all its assets and employees are in the United States . Energy Fuels holds two of America's key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah and the Nichols Ranch in-situ recovery (" ISR ") Project in Wyoming . The White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill operating in the U.S. today, has a licensed capacity of over 8 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year and has the ability to produce vanadium when market conditions warrant, as well as REE products, from various uranium-bearing ores. The Nichols Ranch ISR Project is on standby and has a licensed capacity of 2 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year. The Company recently acquired the Bahia Project in Brazil and entered into a joint venture agreement to develop the Donald Project in Australia , each of which is believed to have significant quantities of titanium (ilmenite and rutile), zirconium (zircon) and REE (monazite) minerals. In addition to the above production facilities, Energy Fuels also has one of the largest NI 43-101 compliant uranium resource portfolios in the U.S. and several uranium and uranium/vanadium mining projects in production, on standby and in various stages of permitting and development. The primary trading market for Energy Fuels' common shares is the NYSE American under the trading symbol "UUUU," and the Company's common shares are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "EFR." Energy Fuels' website is www.energyfuels.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-fuels-announces-election-of-directors-302171431.html

SOURCE Energy Fuels Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/12/c0233.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Achieves Commercial Production of 'On-Spec' Separated Rare Earths at its White Mesa Mill in Utah, While Simultaneously Advancing Uranium Production

Energy Fuels Achieves Commercial Production of 'On-Spec' Separated Rare Earths at its White Mesa Mill in Utah, While Simultaneously Advancing Uranium Production

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ( "Energy Fuels" or the "Company" ), a leading U.S. producer of uranium, rare earth elements (" REEs "), and vanadium, is pleased to announce that it has achieved commercial production of separated neodymium-praseodymium (" NdPr ") at its White Mesa Mill in Utah (the " Mill "). Critically, the NdPr produced by Energy Fuels' meets the applicable product specifications of REE metal-makers, who specialize in the manufacture of REE-based alloys required for the permanent magnets widely used for electric motors in both battery powered electric vehicles (" EVs ") and dual power hybrids. Further, this 'on-spec' NdPr is now able to be produced by Energy Fuels at the full design capacity of its new Phase 1 REE separation circuit (850 to 1,000 metric tons (" tonnes ") of NdPr per year). The Company expects to have commercial quantities of separated NdPr available for shipment by the end of June 2024 . Energy Fuels believes this is the first time in several decades that a U.S. company has produced on-spec separated REE's from monazite on a commercial scale.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels and Astron Corporation Limited Execute Definitive Agreements to Jointly Develop the Donald Rare Earth and Mineral Sands Project in Australia; Uranium Production from the Company's U.S. mines and Alternate Feed Materials Continues to Ramp up as Planned

Energy Fuels and Astron Corporation Limited Execute Definitive Agreements to Jointly Develop the Donald Rare Earth and Mineral Sands Project in Australia; Uranium Production from the Company's U.S. mines and Alternate Feed Materials Continues to Ramp up as Planned

  • The Donald Project is an advanced-stage project with the potential to supply approximately 7,000 – 14,000 tonnes of monazite sand in a rare earth element (" REE ") concentrate (" REEC ") per year to Energy Fuels' White Mesa Mill (the " Mill "), located in Utah, U.S.A. , for processing into separated REE oxides, as early as 2026.
  • Under the joint venture, Energy Fuels has the right to invest AUD$183 million (approximately $122 million ) and issue $17.5 million in Energy Fuels shares to earn up to a 49% interest in the project.
  • Of these amounts, Energy Fuels expects to issue $3.5 million in Energy Fuels shares in 2024 and to invest approximately $10.6 million in 2024 from its existing working capital (approximately $225 million at March 31, 2024 ) , prior to making a final investment decision to proceed with the development of the first phase of the project. A positive final investment decision would require the approval of both Energy Fuels and Astron and would generally require commitments for satisfactory offtake and/or sales agreements for the REE oxides expected to be produced from REEC at the Mill, as well as commitments for non-recourse and/or government-backed debt financing for the project.
  • The REEC production of approximately 7,000 to 8,000 tonnes per year from the first phase of the Donald Project would be processed at the Mill's recently constructed REE oxide separation circuit, which is expected to be fully commissioned by the end of Q2 2024 and has the capacity to process up to 10,000 tonnes of monazite sand per year into up to 1,000 tonnes of NdPr oxide per year, along with a heavy mixed REE carbonate, without the need for any further capital expenditures at the Mill.
  • During 2024 and 2025, the Company also plans to continue to design, permit, and construct an expansion of REE oxide production capacity at the Mill to 40,000 – 60,000 tonnes of monazite per year, which is expected to be completed in 2027, and would have the capacity to process the second phase of monazite production from the Donald Project of 13,000 to 14,000 tonnes of REEC per year, which could be available as early as 2029/2030, as well as planned monazite production from the Company's Bahia Project in Brazil and the Company's planned acquisition of the Toliara Project in Madagascar .
  • The Company's REE production initiatives will not diminish in any way the Company's U.S. leading uranium production capabilities, which are proceeding as planned. The Company expects to produce approximately 150,000 to 500,000 pounds of uranium oxide (" U 3 O 8 " ) in 2024 from its U.S. mines and alternate feed materials ramping up to mining at a run-rate of approximately 1.1 million to 1.4 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year later this year from three of its existing mines, with plans to increase mining to the rate of approximately 2 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year by 2025 and up to 5 million pounds per year in coming years if market conditions continue to be positive, as expected.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ( "Energy Fuels" or the "Company" ), a leading U.S. producer of uranium, REEs, and vanadium, is pleased to announce that it has executed binding agreements with Astron Corporation Limited (" Astron ") creating a joint venture (the " Venture ") to develop and operate the Donald Rare Earth and Mineral Sands Project, located in the Wimmera Region of the State of Victoria, Australia (the " Donald Project "). All references to dollars or $ in this news release are references to US$ unless otherwise indicated.

The Donald Project is a world-class, world scale, REE and heavy mineral sand (" HMS ") deposit that has the potential to provide Energy Fuels with a near-term, low-cost, and large-scale source of monazite sand in an REE concentrate (" REEC ") that would be transported to the Company's Mill in Utah, USA for processing into REE oxides and other advanced REE materials to fuel the clean energy transition and meet critical U.S. national security needs.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Odessa Minerals (ASX:ODE)

Quarterly Report – Activities for Quarter Ended 30 June 2024

Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE) (“Odessa” or the “Company”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 30 June 2024 (the “Quarter”).
Keep reading...Show less
Acquisition of Uranium Exploration Projects in Namibia

Acquisition of Uranium Exploration Projects in Namibia

NGX Limited (NGX or the Company) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into earn-in joint venture agreements to acquire two uranium exploration project applications in Namibia. These projects enhance the Company’s focus on clean energy minerals in Africa and are complementary to NGX’s existing graphite assets in Malawi.

  • NGX has entered into two binding earn-in joint venture agreements for two Exclusive Prospecting Licence applications (EPL) in Namibia
  • Both EPLs are located in the Erongo Region of Namibia, one of the world’s best-known uranium districts with multiple operating mines in the area
  • The acquisition of these uranium project applications enhances the Company’s focus on clean energy minerals in Africa and are complementary to NGX’s existing natural graphite assets in Malawi
  • The Company’s downstream strategy and anode qualification program from its natural graphite project base in Malawi are continuing, with ongoing testwork programs and the recent appointments of two highly experienced commercial and technical experts

Figure 1: Regional Map of EPL9921 & EPL9629 applications including neighboring major uranium mines in the area

Keep reading...Show less
AuKing Mining

Option to Acquire Niobium/REE Project in British Columbia, Canada

AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN) is pleased to announce the proposed acquisition of a 100% interest in the Myoff Creek Niobium/REE project in British Columbia, Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
GTI Energy

Lo Herma Resource Drilling Permitted – Rig Mobilising to Site

GTI Energy Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to provide an update on the upcoming resource expansion drilling program at the Lo Herma ISR uranium project in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin (PRB). All permits, bonds and access arrangements are now in place allowing a mud rotary drill rig to mobilise to site and commence drilling within the next 48 hours.

Keep reading...Show less

Laramide Announces the Appointment of Vice-President for Operations and Strategic Planning, U.S. and Provides Update on Drilling Activity in Australia

Laramide Resources Ltd. ("Laramide" or the "Company") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF), a uranium mine development and exploration company with globally significant assets in the United States and Australia is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Josh Leftwich as Vice-President for Operations and Strategic Planning, U.S.A. Mr. Leftwich's substantive professional expertise will be instrumental in advancing Laramide's U.S. uranium assets through development and into production.

Laramide Resources Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Laramide Resources Ltd.)

Mr. Josh Leftwich's career includes a role as Director of Radiation Safety and Licensing, reporting directly to the President of Cameco. At Cameco, he was a key senior manager in charge of operational compliance and oversight of three mine operations and seven development projects. He was the key contact for all tribal relations which required development and administering of policy processes, as well, he was the key regulatory contact for all state and federal communications including the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC).

His other relevant uranium mining company experience includes negotiating complex regulatory issues at Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC); and, as a key component of the initial start-up team at Mestena Uranium (now The Alta Mesa Project owned by enCore Energy and Boss Energy), he was responsible for all permitting activities including demonstrating and communicating groundwater restoration capabilities and establishing health, safety and environmental/radiation programs from greenfield to production.

"We are very pleased to welcome Josh to Laramide Resources and back to the uranium industry where he began his career," said Marc Henderson , CEO and President of Laramide Resources Ltd. "Each of our U.S. projects are development stage with significant resources and can make a meaningful contribution to future US domestic uranium production, which is now a bipartisan US government objective.  This political backdrop should provide a tailwind for our assets and Josh's skills will enhance our progress towards achieving our aggressive development timeline."

Westmoreland Uranium Project Drilling Update

Drilling at the Westmoreland project is proceeding well with the first three of seven planned diamond holes at the Amphitheatre prospect now completed. Initial core sampling of shallow mineralised zones is underway, guided by downhole gamma probe and handheld scintillometer data. The first samples are being prepared for delivery next week to ALS Laboratories.

The first five drillholes at Amphitheatre are targeting immediate extensions of the known mineralisation and to understand any structural controls.  The last two holes planned for this study at Amphitheatre will be to step out and to test over 300m to the north under alluvial cover to get a sense of the potential scale of this project.

As part of the 2024 resource extension program, a second drill rig will arrive later this month to commence drilling at Huarabagoo and Junnagunna to test whether the zones between these two deposits can be linked. The combined program will comprise 10,000 to 12,000 meters over 100 drillholes and includes the satellite deposit at Long Pocket with an objective of expanding and updating the Westmoreland Mineral Resource Estimation.

Qualified/Competent Person
The information in this announcement relating to Exploration Results is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr. Rhys Davies , a contractor to the Company. Mr. Davies is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves', and is a Qualified Person under the guidelines of the National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Davies consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Follow us on Twitter @LaramideRes

About Laramide Resources Ltd.:

Laramide is focused on exploring and developing high-quality uranium assets in Australia and the western United States . The company's portfolio comprises predominantly advanced uranium projects in districts with historical production or superior geological prospectivity. The assets have been carefully chosen for their size, production potential, and the two large projects are considered to be late-stage, low-technical risk projects.

The Westmoreland project in Queensland, Australia , is one of the largest uranium development assets held by a junior mining company. This project has a PEA that describes an economically robust, open-pit mining project with a mine life of 13 years.  Additionally, the adjacent Murphy Project in the Northern Territory of Australia is a greenfield asset that Laramide strategically acquired to control the majority of the mineralized system along the Westmoreland trend.

In the United States , Laramide's assets include the NRC licensed Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project. An NI 43-101 PEA study completed in 2023 has described an in-situ recovery ("ISR") production methodology. The Company also owns the La Jara Mesa project in the historic Grants mining district of New Mexico and an underground project, called La Sal, in Lisbon Valley, Utah.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The actual results could differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection in the forward-looking information. Certain material factors or assumptions were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking information.

SOURCE Laramide Resources Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2024/18/c9054.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Resources CEO Jordan Trimble.

Skyharbour Resources CEO Unveils Drilling Plans for Flagship Uranium Projects in Athabasca Basin

In a recent interview with the Investing News Network, Jordan Trimble, president and CEO of Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH), shared exciting developments in the company's uranium exploration efforts and offered valuable insights on the current state of the uranium market.

Trimble highlighted significant progress at Skyharbour's two core projects: Russell Lake and Moore Lake. At Russell Lake, the company has made what Trimble described as a "breakthrough discovery" in its initial drilling program.

"Within the first few holes at the Russell project, we've intersected something quite significant, indicating a high-grade zone of uranium mineralization," he said, emphasizing the potential of this early stage find.

Keep reading...Show less

