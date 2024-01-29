Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Elevate Uranium

Quarterly Activities Report – December 2023

Elevate Uranium Ltd (ASX: EL8) (“Elevate Uranium” or “the Company”) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.

Koppies Project

  • Updated Koppies JORC Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) increased the Company’s global uranium resources to 142 Mlb U3O8
  • The MRE increase represented a 136% increase in the Koppies resource and a 42% increase in the Company’s Namibian resources
  • The mineralisation is shallow with95% of the resource within 15 metres of surface
  • Three drill rigs completed a total of 620 holes for 17,457 metres
  • Four drill rigs commenced operation in mid-January with a fifth drill rig scheduled to commence later in the quarter
  • Resource drilling continues with the next update expected in March 2024

Koppies Resource Update

During the December Quarter, the Company announced an updated JORC Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) of 48 Mlb eU3O8 for its Koppies Uranium Project in Namibia.

Updated Koppies JORC (2012) Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate at 100 ppm Cut-off Grade

Note - Figures may not add due to rounding.

This significant upgrade of the Koppies MRE has also increased the Company’s total global uranium resources to 142 Mlb, see Resource Table 3.

Figure 1 shows the current surface extent of the MRE, as well as all the drilling completed and included in the November 2023 resource update.

Figure 1 Koppies Resource Surface Extent and Collar Locations

Figure 2 indicates how the mineralisation is distributed by depth throughout the MRE. Mineralisation is shallow, with 95% of the total mineral resource being within approximately 15 metres of the surface, and 50% of the resource within approximately 6 metres of the surface. These physical parameters support the potential for a low strip ratio, low-cost mining operation at Koppies.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Elevate Uranium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:el8otcqx stocksuranium explorationuranium stocksuranium investingUranium Investing
EL8:AU
Elevate Uranium
Elevate Uranium (ASX:EL8)

Elevate Uranium


Gold Investing

Renforth’s Parbec Surface Program Concluded, Succesfully Intersects Mineralized Lenses

Renforth Resources (CSE:RFR) (OTC:RFHRF) (“Renforth” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that field exploration at Parbec for May/June 2019 has concluded with the successful intersection of, amongst other positive developments, quartz veins on surface as projected from drillholes intersecting gold south of the Cadillac Break associated with a diorite splay, previously disclosed drill results which were projected to surface as seen below included 5.55 g/t Au over 0.5m in Renforth’s PAR-18-86 and in the earlier PAR-08-03 drilled by Globex 2.35 g/t Au over 3.3m.

This program has demonstrated that Parbec, has significant structural complexity, known in some areas to be associated with gold, in other newly exposed areas assays are pending. The program targeted 4 areas of interest, namely (1) the “Diorite Nose” in the NW, where the Diorite Splay and Cadillac Break interact and prior trenching discovered gold, an area (2) south of this, over the Pontiac Sediments and Diorite Splays, an area where prior drill holes intersected gold at depth, (3) the examination of known outcrop in an undrilled area of the Cadillac Break and (4) target gold bearing 2018 grab samples in an undrilled area near the ramp face.

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Keep reading...Show less

Global Atomic Clarifies Niger's Suspension of New Mining Permits

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company") (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) is issuing this clarification notice to ease concerns raised by some of its shareholders about a recent announcement by the Mines Ministry in the Republic of Niger to suspend grants of new permits.

Global Atomic Corporation (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

The original notification by the Mines Ministry addresses concerns, that not all the gold mined by the large number of small-scale artisanal miners in the country, is being legally declared to the government.

This announcement neither affects Global Atomic's SOMIDA subsidiary, which operates the Dasa Mine, nor any other mines or development projects in the nation's uranium mining sector. As previously reported the Dasa Mine mining permit was granted at the end of 2020 in accordance with Niger's Mining Code and is not under review.

The following statement was subsequently issued in French by the country's ruling party, the CNSP:

"The Niger government suspends the granting of new mining rights until further notice.

This decision follows the recent seizure at Addis Ababa airport of undeclared gold bullion worth tens of billions of CFA francs that was to be exported to Dubai .

In recent years, Niger has embarked on an ambitious policy of granting mining licenses, with 116 exploration licenses awarded between 2015 and 2020, representing 124 billion FCFA in potential investment.

This temporary suspension of new permits is intended to take stock of mining rights already granted, and to combat illegal trafficking of the country's mineral resources.

This decision comes at a time when Niger is seeking to maximize the benefits of its mineral wealth for national development."

Renewal of Exploration Permits

In separate news, Global Atomic has received verbal confirmation of the renewal of exploration permits for the Adrar Emoles 3 ("AE3") and Adrar Emoles 4 areas. The Dasa Mine operates in the AE3 property. The exploration permit renewals for the Tin Negoran areas are expected soon, pending the receipt of formal notice from the Mines Ministry.

Acceleration of Warrants

The Company also announced the accelerated expiry provisions of the common share purchase warrants issued in connection with the December 2023 Private Placement have been activated. The warrants are exercisable at $3.00 per common share and now expire February 26, 2024 , instead of December 22, 2024 .

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corporation is a publicly listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production. Go to www.globalatomiccorp.com for the latest photos and videos from Management's January 2024 site visit.

The Company's Uranium Division includes four deposits with the flagship project being the large, high-grade Dasa Project, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. With the issuance of the Dasa Mining Permit and an Environmental Compliance Certificate by the Republic of Niger , the Dasa Project is fully permitted for commercial production. The Phase 1 Feasibility Study for Dasa was filed in December 2021 and estimates yellowcake delivery to utilities to commence in 2026. Mine excavation began in Q1 2022.

Global Atomic's Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (BST) Joint Venture, which operates a modern zinc production plant, located in Iskenderun, Türkiye. The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust (EAFD) to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (Befesa) holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe , Asia and the United States of America .

The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws.  Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: statements with respect to completion of any proposed financings; Global Atomics' development potential and timetable of its operations, development and exploration assets; Global Atomics' ability to raise additional funds on satisfactory terms to the Company; the future price of uranium; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; the completion and timing of the MRE; conclusions of economic evaluation; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production, development and exploration; impacts of third-parties and Government policies on the Company's operations; cost of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; currency exchange rates; government regulation of mining operations; and environmental and permitting risks.   Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "is expected", "estimates", variations of such words and  phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "will begin", "will include", "are expected", "occur" or "be achieved".  All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current or historical fact, is forward-looking information. Statements of forward-looking information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Global Atomic to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Global Atomic and in its public documents filed on SEDAR from time to time.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such statements are made. Although management of Global Atomic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. Global Atomic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities law. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Global Atomics' annual and interim MD&As.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this news release.

Global Atomic - TSX30 - OTC (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

SOURCE Global Atomic Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/25/c9516.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ATHA ENERGY PROVIDES UPDATES TO TRANSACTIONS WITH 92 ENERGY AND LATITUDE URANIUM,AND ANNOUNCES APPLICATION FOR LISTING ON TSXV

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

ATHA Energy Corp. (CSE: SASK) (FRA: X5U) (OTCQB: SASKF) (" ATHA ") is pleased to provide an update on its previously announced proposed acquisition transactions (together, the " Transactions ") with Latitude Uranium Inc. (CSE: LUR) (" Latitude ") and 92 Energy Limited (ASX: 92E) (" 92E ") further to its press release dated December 7, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Grounded Lithium Closes Earn-in Agreement with Denison Mines

 (TSXV: GRD) (OTCQB: GRDAF) Grounded Lithium Corp. (" GLC " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that we have obtained consents, from shareholders holding over 50% of the outstanding shares of the Company, in respect of the previously announced definitive agreement (the " Agreement ") with Denison Mines Corp (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) (" Denison "). The Company has also received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to close the transaction.

Grounded Lithium Logo (CNW Group/Grounded Lithium Corp)

With all approvals obtained, the earn-in option granted by the Agreement is effective as of January 24, 2024 . As communicated in the January 16, 2024 press release, the 5% gross over riding royalty (" GORR ") sold to Denison is now reduced to 2%. The GORR will be eliminated in its entirety on the earlier of: (i) the date that Denison completes the first earn-in option under the Agreement; and (ii) the date that is fifteen (15) months after date of the Agreement unless Denison elects to forfeit its rights to exercise an earn-in option prior thereto.

Conference Call Playback Details

The Company recorded a conference call on January 16, 2024 describing the transaction, a playback of which can be found at the following url:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/658855672

About Denison Mines Corp.

Denison is a uranium exploration and development company with interests focused in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada . The Company has an effective 95% interest in its flagship Wheeler River Uranium Project, which is the largest undeveloped uranium project in the infrastructure rich eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan . In mid-2023, a Feasibility Study was completed for Wheeler River's Phoenix deposit as an ISR mining operation, and an update to the previously prepared PFS was completed for Wheeler River's Gryphon deposit as a conventional underground mining operation. Based on the respective studies, both deposits have the potential to be competitive with the lowest cost uranium mining operations in the world. Permitting efforts for the planned Phoenix ISR operation commenced in 2019 and have advanced significantly, with licensing in progress and a draft Environmental Impact Statement submitted for regulatory and public review in October 2022 .

Denison's interests in Saskatchewan also include a 22.5% ownership interest in the McClean Lake Joint Venture, which owns several uranium deposits and the McClean Lake uranium mill, contracted to process the ore from the Cigar Lake mine under a toll milling agreement, plus a 25.17% interest in the Midwest Main and Midwest A deposits and a 67.41% interest in the THT and Huskie deposits on the Waterbury Lake property. The Midwest Main, Midwest A, THT and Huskie deposits are located within 20 kilometres of the McClean Lake mill.

Through its 50% ownership of JCU ( Canada ) Exploration Company, Ltd (" JCU "), Denison holds additional interests in various uranium project joint ventures in Canada , including the Millennium project (JCU, 30.099%), the Kiggavik project (JCU, 33.8118%) and Christie Lake (JCU, 34.4508%).

Denison's exploration portfolio includes further interests in properties covering approximately 285,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

About Grounded Lithium Corp.

GLC is a publicly traded lithium brine exploration and development company that controls approximately 1.0 million metric tonnes of Measured & Indicated lithium carbonate equivalent mineral resource and approximately 3.2 million metric tonnes of Inferred lithium carbonate equivalent resource over our focused land holdings in Southwest Saskatchewan as per the Company's updated PEA. The updated PEA, titled " NI 43-101 Technical Report: Preliminary Economic Assessment Kindersley Lithium Project – Phase 1 Update " dated November 7, 2023 and effective as of June 30, 2023 , reports a Phase 1 NPV 8 after-tax of US$1.0 billion with an after-tax IRR of 48.5%. GLC's multi-faceted business model involves the consolidation, delineation, exploitation and ultimately development of our opportunity base to fulfill our vision to build a best-in-class, environmentally responsible, Canadian lithium producer supporting the global energy transition shift. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on https://www.otcmarkets.com/ .

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been prepared under the supervision of Doug Ashton , P.Eng., Alexey Romanov , P. Geo., Meghan Klein , P. Eng., Dean Quirk , P.Eng., Jeffrey Weiss , P.Eng., Chad Hitchings ., P.L. Eng., and Michael Munteanu , P.Eng., each of whom is a qualified person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. The opinions, forecasts, projections and statements about future events of results, are forward looking information, forward-looking statements or financial outlooks (collectively, " forward-looking statements ") under the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements are made as of the date of this press release and the fact that this press release remains available does not constitute a representation by GLC that the Company believes these forward-looking statements continue to be true as of any subsequent date. Although GLC believes that the assumptions underlying, and expectations reflected in, these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions and expectations will prove to be correct. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements pertaining to the advancement of the Pilot and the timing thereof, GLC's expectation of the funding required for the Pilot; Denison's funding to the Company, the timing and amount thereof and the use of proceeds from such funding; activities necessary to drive the overall KLP value; ; and GLC's vision of becoming a best-in-class, environmentally responsible, Canadian lithium producer supporting the global energy transition.

Among the important factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are: GLC's expectation that our operations will be in Western Canada , unexpected problems can arise due to technical difficulties and operational difficulties which impact the production, transport or sale of our products; geographic and weather conditions can impact the production; the risk that current global economic and credit conditions may impact commodity prices and consumption more than GLC currently predicts; the failure to obtain financing on reasonable terms; the risk that unexpected delays and difficulties in developing currently owned properties may occur; the failure of drilling to result in commercial projects; unexpected delays due to the limited availability of drilling equipment and personnel; and the other risk factors detailed from time to time in GLC's periodic reports. GLC's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grounded-lithium-closes-earn-in-agreement-with-denison-mines-302044224.html

SOURCE Grounded Lithium Corp

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/25/c7924.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Orano Canada and Denison Announce JV Approval to Restart McClean Lake Mining Operations

Denison Mines logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Orano Canada Inc. ("Orano Canada"), and Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN), as joint-venture partners in the McClean Lake Joint Venture ("MLJV"), are pleased to announce that the MLJV has approved a restart of uranium mining operations using the joint venture's patented Surface Access Borehole Resource Extraction ("SABRE") mining method. Orano Canada owns a 77.5% interest and is the operator of the MLJV and Denison owns a 22.5% interest. View PDF version

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GTI Energy

GTI Activities Report, December Quarter 2023

GTI Energy Ltd (ASX: GTR) (GTI or Company) is pleased to report on its activities during the December quarter.

Keep reading...Show less

Denison Announces $16 Million Contract Award to Wood for Completion of Detailed Design Engineering for Flagship Phoenix Isr Project

Denison Mines logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce the award to Wood Canada Limited ("Wood"), part of the leading global consulting and engineering firm Wood PLC, of a contract for the completion of detailed design engineering for the In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") mining project planned for Denison's flagship Phoenix uranium deposit ("Phoenix"). View PDF version

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Springdale–Collie Integrated Mine to Market Scoping Study

Lithium Investing

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Lithium Investing

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Graphite Investing

Springdale–Collie Integrated Mine to Market Scoping Study

Resource Investing

Drilling Extends Gold Mineralisation at Mt Steadman and Yarrol Gold Projects

Resource Investing

Uranium At Odessa’s Lyndon Project - Gascoyne Region, Western Australia

Resource Investing

Copper-Silver-Molybdenum Intersected in Drill Program at Ti-Tree

×