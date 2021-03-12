RevoluGROUP Canada: Canada’s First Dual Licensed European PSD2 and FINTRAC Neobanking Fintech Company

RevoluGROUP Canada has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









RevoluGROUP Canada (TSXV:REVO,FWB:IJA2) has obtained the prestigious 27 EU country PSD2 banking license and the requisite Canadian FINTRAC license homologation as Open Banking becomes the 2021 buzzword in Canada. Trademarked RevoluPAY, the company’s proprietary iOS and Android banking app launched in 2018, brings mobile banking around the globe including a proprietary Visa Card. The company also targeted remittances through RevoluSEND its direct banking facility.

RevoluGROUP’s most exciting verticals are its RevoluEX and RevoluSEND, which both leverage the RevoluPAY proprietary payment app in the rapidly expanding sector of crypto to fiat exchange and cheap international transfers to over 100 countries. Its RevoluEGAME platform works with RAWG offering both entire games and pay credits for over 3,000 of the most popular games worldwide. Its RevoluESPORTS platform is expected to launch in Q2 2021.

RevoluGROUP’s Company Highlights

RevoluGROUP is a fintech company focused on deploying advanced NeoBank technologies in several verticals, including money remittance, mobile payment apps, healthcare payments, e-gaming and esports, online credit and gift cards, Blockchain security, personal and corporate finance sectors and more.

The company’s flagship technology is its RevoluPAY, a multinational banking app in USD, CAD and Euro with a linked Visa card. The app features proprietary, sector-specific technology that is back-end secured by Blockchain.

RevoluGROUP allows wallet-to-wallet transaction capabilities in 126 countries around the world with plans for expansion.

RevoluPAY provides innovative remittance services through its closed-loop system, which avoids chargeback and allows RevoluPAY e-wallet loading anywhere in the world.

The company is currently in its deployment phase under various white-label scenarios. For example, the company intends to leverage the rapidly growing e-gaming and leisure sectors with its fintech solutions.