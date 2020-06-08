Utah Approves InsuraGuest’s Risk Purchasing Application

InsuraGuest Technologies Inc. (TSXV:ISGI) (OTC:IGSTF) (the “Company”), is pleased to announce that the Utah Department of Insurance has found the Company’s wholly owned U.S. subsidiary InsuraGuest Risk Purchasing Group, LLC (“RPG”) to be in compliance with the requirements set forth in section 31A-15-201 of the Utah Code









InsuraGuest Technologies Inc. (TSXV:ISGI) (OTC:IGSTF) (the “Company”), is pleased to announce that the Utah Department of Insurance has found the Company’s wholly owned U.S. subsidiary InsuraGuest Risk Purchasing Group, LLC (“RPG”) to be in compliance with the requirements set forth in section 31A-15-201 of the Utah Code (the Risk Retention Groups Act). Accordingly, RPG is registered and authorized to do business in Utah as of acceptance date, June 4, 2020, with the Utah Insurance Department.

“This is the last piece of the puzzle we needed to complete our Master Policy for our RPG’s Hospitality Liability coverages,” states Douglas Anderson, chairman and CEO of InsuraGuest. “Having the Master Policy allows our RPG to issue certificates directly to our members, streamlining the process that would otherwise require the issuance of individual polices through our underwriter. It also gives us the power to complete our integration with vacation rental property management system Hostfully, which we expect to finish and launch in the very near future.”

InsuraGuest Insurance Agency will administer its policies in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

About InsuraGuest Technologies Inc.

Harnessing the Power of Technology to Reinvent Insurance

InsuraGuest Technologies (TSX.V: ISGI) (OTC: IGSTF) is an insurtech (insurance + technology) company that’s disrupting the insurance landscape by utilizing its proprietary software platform to deliver digital insurance to multiple sectors. It is transforming the way insurance is delivered with the revolutionary idea that insurance should be bought, not sold. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.InsuraGuest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Company Contact:

Investor Relations

+1-212-466-6200 ext. 1

Investor@InsuraGuest.com

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Click here to connect with InsuraGuest Inc (TSXV:ISGI) for an Investor Presentation

Source