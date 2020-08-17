Siyata Mobile Appoints Nicholas Yaeger as VP of Sales for the Company’s Verizon Account

Siyata Mobile Inc. (the “Company” or “Siyata”) (TSXV:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicholas Yaeger as VP of Sales for the Company’s Verizon Account, effective immediately.









Mr. Yaeger is an experienced individual who has worked at Verizon in various roles and departments for more than 15 years. His extensive background in the telecommunications industry supports his most recent position as the Director of Sales at Bullitt Group Ltd., where Mr. Yaeger oversaw sales of Cat brand rugged mobile devices at Verizon. Mr. Yaeger was responsible for overseeing the launch of devices into the Verizon lineup, creating opportunities within the Verizon ecosystem, and nurturing the relationship between their team and the Verizon sales organization.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile states, “Between Mr. Yaeger’s considerable experience in the telecommunications industry and exceptional history with Verizon, we are confident that he will serve us well as we continue our initiatives to expand within the robust North American market. Our relationship with Verizon, as one of the largest cellular carriers in the U.S., presents a tremendous opportunity to reach a significant portion of the market and we are excited to have Mr. Yaeger leading this initiative.”

Nicholas Yaeger adds, “I’m very excited to start working with the Siyata Mobile team to build a stronger relationship with the Verizon Sales Teams and Partner Program. I believe that there exists a huge opportunity within the Verizon customer base to fill gaps with Siyata Mobile products for purpose built devices in the enterprise space. Siyata continues to invest in an industry-leading product lineup, including the Uniden UV350, which offers a best in class experience for thousands of Verizon customers looking for solutions in their fleet vehicles.”

Verizon is a major force in the U.S. and a leading provider of in-vehicle devices and rugged handsets for first responders and commercial vehicles. The company currently sells Siyata’s Uniden UV350, providing yet another runway for continued growth in sales in the U.S. Siyata continues to examine opportunities to leverage the relationship with Verizon to introduce other products to the North American market.

Mr. Yaeger’s full work experience can be found on his LinkedIn page here: LinkedIn Nicholas Yaeger.

