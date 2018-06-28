The very strong increase in EBITDA for FY 2018 is due to:

1) Strong production performance by the Kangala operation which exceeded the projected sales tonnes by approximately 150Kt for FY2018.

2) The new Clydesdale Colliery (NCC) achieving 14 percent more than projected sales tonnes for FY2018. The NCC received approximately AU$27 of revenue per export tonne more than in the projected forecast for the period January 2018 to June 2018. The increase in revenue contributed an additional AU$12.2 million of revenue to the financial results for the last six months of the FY2018.

3) The company forecasts an overall total sales tonnage of 4.7Mt (attributable 2.9Mt) of product sold to market for the FY2018.

4) Operational costs remain in line with forecasts.

5) The original EBITDA was enhanced by a AU$2.6million FX gain for FY2018 due to the increase in ZAR:AUD exchange rate over the period January to June 2018.