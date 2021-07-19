Galan to Initiate Candelas Scoping Study

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is very pleased to announce the imminent commencement of a scoping study for the Company’s Candelas project (see Figure 1). Candelas is Galan’s second key project and is also located on Hombre Muerto West salt flat (on the southeast) in the well-known South American Lithium Triangle …









Highlights:

• Candelas’ brine concentrate modelling shows results up to 6%Li. Similar to Hombre Muerto West (HWM) concentrate with low impurities

• Galan to commence a Scoping Study building from the learnings at HMW’s PEA Study (released 21 Dec 2020) with an in-house team and Ad-Infinitum

• Results expected during Q4 2021

• All other activities at HMW for its Feasibility Study to continue as planned

The scoping study for the Candelas Project will be performed by Galan’s in-house engineering team whilst Ad-Infinitum in Chile will oversee the chemical processing and other relevant study sections. The study is expected to be finalised during Q4 2021.

Galan’s Managing Director Juan Pablo (JP) Vargas de la Vega said “We are very pleased with Candelas’ modelling results for its lithium chloride concentrate. Results are showing that it can reach up to 6%Li with a low impurity setting which can provide commercial flexibility to production. To date, we have accumulated a significant amount of data from our detailed studies and testing at HMW which gives us the confidence to take Candelas into the scoping study phase. This next step is a natural step to complement our lithium inventory from the same salt flat with an aim to adding further value by investigating an increase in production levels for Galan.”

Click here for the full ASX release