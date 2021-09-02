Maiden Drill Program Intersects 147m of Disseminated Nickel Sulfide at the New Ban Khoa Prospect

Blackstone Minerals Limited (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to report assay results from the Company’s maiden drilling program at its Ban Khoa Disseminated Sulfide (DSS) prospect at the Ta Khoa Nickel – Copper- PGE Project in Northern Vietnam (refer Table 1, Table 2 & Appendix 1). Ban Khoa is a bulk tonnage open …









Blackstone Minerals Limited (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to report assay results from the Company’s maiden drilling program at its Ban Khoa Disseminated Sulfide (DSS) prospect at the Ta Khoa Nickel – Copper- PGE Project in Northern Vietnam (refer Table 1, Table 2 & Appendix 1).

Ban Khoa is a bulk tonnage open pit opportunity that has potential to provide mine life extension and complement mining at the nearby (approximately 1 km) large Ban Phuc open pit deposit. The Ban Khoa DSS prospect is being targeted for inclusion in the Company’s upcoming Upstream Business Unit (UBU) PFS. Highlights from the maiden drill program include (also refer Figures 2,3 & 4):

Blackstone Minerals‘ Managing Director Scott Williamson commented: “We are pleased to present the results of Blackstone’s first drill program at the Ban Khoa prospect. Ban Khoa is a bulk tonnage disseminated opportunity with excellent potential to completement mining and processing of material from the large Ban Phuc open pit orebody.”

“We look forward to presenting a maiden resource for Ban Khoa as part of Blackstone’s UBU PFS. We are confident that the current reported drilling results are indicative of the significant geological upside that Blackstone will continue to unlock at our flagship Ta Khoa Nickel-Copper-PGE project.”

Click here for the full ASX release