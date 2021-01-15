Numinus Announces Grant of Stock Options

Numinus Wellness Inc. (” Numinus ” or the ” Company “) (TSXV: NUMI), a company creating an ecosystem of health solutions centered around developing and supporting the safe, evidence-based, accessible use of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapies, announces that it has granted 1,975,000 incentive stock options (the ” Options “) to directors, officers and employees of the Company, which are subject to regulatory approval.

Of the 1,975,000 Options granted, 1,800,000 were issued to directors and officers of Numinus, which have an exercise price of $1.16 per common share and are exercisable until January 13, 2023 . The 175,000 Options issued to employees were granted earlier this month, have an exercise price of $1.09 and are exercisable until January 5, 2023 .

The Company’s Stock Option Plan allows for the issuance of up to 10% of issued and outstanding share capital in the form of incentive stock options. As the result of the above grants, the Company has 7,604,500 options issued, representing 4.74% of the issued and outstanding share capital.

About Numinus

Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSXV: NUMI) is a mental health and wellness company creating an ecosystem of solutions centred around safe, evidence-based, accessible psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy to help people heal and be well.

Numinus Health is dedicated to delivering innovative treatments to address physical, mental, and emotional health, through clinics and virtual services.

Numinus R&D is conducting implementation science and leveraging partnerships to beta-test and refine optimal models of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy delivery, setting the stage for approved routine use in mental health and wellness care.

Numinus Bioscience is focused on developing testing methods and effective formulas for the evolving psychedelics space. Health Canada licences, scientific expertise, and new technologies facilitate ongoing innovation, and high-throughput contract services generate established revenue.

Learn more at numinus.ca , and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to statements relating to the use of proceeds from the Offering. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, its subsidiaries, their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Numinus Wellness Inc.

Payton Nyquvest
President, Chief Executive Officer and Chair

SOURCE Numinus Wellness Inc.

