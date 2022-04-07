Western Magnesium Corp is focused on being the low-cost producer and high-quality magnesium metal which is a strategic commodity prized for its strength and lightweight qualities. It focuses on plant operations and magnesium production and continues to move towards the buildout of its pilot plant facility and the development of a full-scale commercial magnesium production facility. The company operates in the exploration and development of mineral property interests.
29 April 2020
West High Yield Announces Annual Meeting and 2019 Financial Statements
West High Yield Resources Ltd. (TSXV:WHY) announces that the Company has taken Covid-19 precautionary measures for its upcoming Annual and Special Meeting
Similar to other public companies, West High Yield (W.H.Y. or the Company) Resources Ltd. (TSXV:WHY) announces that the Company has taken Covid-19 precautionary measures for its upcoming Annual and Special Meeting (the Meeting). The Meeting will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 by telephone conference call and via the internet in order to ensure the health and safety of its employees, officers, directors and shareholders. Shareholders may e-mail questions prior to the Meeting to the President of the Company at frank@whyresources.com. As a result of these events, Shareholders are encouraged to vote on the matters at the Meeting by proxy in advance of the Meeting.
The Company also announces the release of its of its audited financial statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the year ended December 31, 2019 which have been filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About West High Yield
WHY is a publicly traded junior mining exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada with a primary objective to locate and develop economic gold, nickel and magnesium properties.
For further information please contact:
Frank Marasco
President and Chief Executive Officer
West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd.
Telephone: (403) 660-3488
Email: frank@whyresources.com
Reader Advisory
This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward looking statements and information concerning, the proposed allocation and use of proceeds and the Company’s business plans. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.
Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada and globally; industry conditions, including governmental regulation; failure to obtain industry partner and other third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; competition for, among other things, skilled personnel and supplies; changes in tax laws; and the other factors. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Not for distribution in the United States. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities of the Company will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.
16 December 2019
5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Magnesium Leads a Varied Pack
Top gainers on the TSXV were West High Yield Resources, AsiaBaseMetals, Reunion Gold, Cantex Mine Development and Chakana Copper.
At the end of last week on Friday (December 13), the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) was up by 0.42 percent or 2.24 points to 538.76. At the same time the previous week, it had been at 537.08.
Talk around the world was dominated earlier on by news that US President Donald Trump had approved of a deal with China to pause the trade war — though interest in that news went away after it was announced that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had not only won the UK election, but secured a thumping majority, hammering home the fact that the UK will be leaving the European Union in 2020.
In commodities, gold ended the week headed upwards (along with oil) while copper was down again.
Here, the Investing News Network (INN) has compiled the top ten gainers on the TSXV from last week that operate in the resources sector, with showings by base, precious and critical minerals-focused companies.
- West High Yield Resources (TSXV:WHY)
- AsiaBaseMetals (TSXV:ABZ)
- Reunion Gold (TSXV:RGD)
- Cantex Mine Development (TSXV:CD)
- Chakana Copper (TSXV:PERU)
Read on to find out about what each company has been up to lately.
West High Yield Resources
Canadian explorer West High Yield Resources is focused on developing assets in Canada, with its primary objective being to develop its intermediate-advanced stage exploration Record Ridge South magnesium property in British Columbia.
The company’s most recent news came in late November, when it announced a rash of management changes including a new director on the board, Barry Baim, who has been a senior leader with the brewing company Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP).
Despite no news in December, West High Yield Resources was trading at C$0.195 last Friday after increasing by 95 percent over the previous week.
AsiaBaseMetals
Asia Base Metals is a mining company that dabbles in cannabis as well. It has a 100-percent interest in the Gnome zinc project in British Columbia, and the Jean iron ore project in Ontario. It also has interests in Myanmar (hence the company name).
The company is another with no fresh news in December, with its last release in mid-November pertaining to the closing of a private placement that raised gross proceeds of C$350,100.
On the TSXV, AsiaBaseMetals was trading at C$0.58 by last Friday — up by 70.59 percent.
Reunion Gold
Reunion Gold is focused on exploring gold deposits on the Guinea Shield in Northern South America, with projects in Guyana and French Guiana.
News was thick on the ground through November, with an update on gold exploration in Guyana, drill results across two projects in French Guiana, a new manager of corporate development, a C$10 million private placement and changes to its fiscal year-end. But, nothing in December.
Regardless, Reunion Gold was up by 57.14 percent through last week, reaching C$0.165 by Friday.
Cantex Mine Development
Cantex Mine Development has properties in Canada, the US and Yemen. Its primary project is 100 kilometers northeast of Mayo, Yukon, where Cantex has 1,075 claims covering over 20,000 hectares.
On November 5 (the company’s most recent news), it reported that it had intersected 12 m of 52.61 percent lead-zinc at its North Rakla project in Yukon.
Cantex Mine Development was trading at C$1.4 by the end of last week after gaining 47.37 percent over the previous week.
Chakana Copper
As its name suggests, Chakana Copper is advancing a copper project, namely the Soledad project in Peru.
The project was the subject of its most recent release — which again, was way back in November. The company reported channel sampling at the Huancarama complex with gold and silver returns within the Soldead project. According to the release, the samples returned 21m of 2.52 grams per tonne (g/t) of gold, and 100.4 g/t of silver.
Chakana Copper was trading at C$0.22 by last Friday, up by 37.5 percent.
Data for 5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the basic materials and energy sectors are considered.
Don’t forget to follow us@INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Scott Tibballs, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: West High Yield is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
28 November 2019
West High Yield Announces Board and Management Changes
West High Yield announces that Barry Baim will transition from VP Corporate Development, and has accepted appointment to the Board of Directors.
West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV:WHY) (“West High Yield” or the “Company”) announces that Barry Baim will transition from his current executive role as VP Corporate Development, and has accepted appointment to the Board of Directors of the Company effective today. Mr. Baim brings to the Board a deep understanding of the next steps required for the ongoing development of the Company’s Record Ridge Mine and the commercial requirements of an evolving dynamic growth oriented global magnesium marketplace.
Baim has been a senior leader for Molson Coors, as well as an executive in the resource sector with companies in seismic, oil-sands mining services and production optimization. He is a past Director of Siksika Resource Development Ltd, Paradigm Chemical Technologies, Millennium Seismic and currently serves as a director for SGV Canada Ltd.
President and CEO Frank Marasco states “This announcement underscores the Company’s commitment to augment the current strength of the board with relevant skills and competencies required for the next step in the strategic commercialization of the Company’s mine assets.”
Coincident with this announcement, the Company’s Board of Directors approved the granting of 100,000 options to Mr. Baim. The options are issued with an exercise price of $0.15 per share and have a five-year term.
Further, it is with deep appreciation for his years of outstanding service and guidance, the Company announces that Ian Kennedy has resigned from the Board of Directors effective November 25, 2019. Mr. Kennedy has agreed to assist the Company through taking an advisory role, providing support, guidance and ensuring that the transition is as smooth as possible. His efforts have been instrumental in the mine permit submission, currently in its final phase and the extremely positive optimization results of the planned metallurgical process reflecting much higher magnesium yields and purity. The Company will conduct a thorough search for a qualified new Director, and with Ian’s advisory support facilitate the orderly transition to a new Director. The Company thanks Ian for his professionalism and commitment to the success of the Company today and in the future while wishing him all the best.
In addition, the Company announces that is has accepted the resignation of Dwayne Vinck, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, effective as of November 20, 2019. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Vinck for his 12 years of service and all the best in his future endeavors. A search for his replacement has been initiated and an announcement will follow in this regard. In the interim, the Company has arranged transitional financial services to ensure the ongoing effectiveness of the organization.
The Company is looking forward to completion of the final step of the permit process and the move towards initiation of the mining process. The Company also announces that it has entered in an agreement to process 360,000 tons of mine tailings located on its Rossland Gold Camp property to recover base minerals, primarily Gold.
About West High Yield
West High Yield is a publicly traded junior mining exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada with a primary objective to locate and develop economic gold, nickel and magnesium properties.
For further information please contact:
Frank Marasco
President and Chief Executive Officer
West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd.
Telephone: (403) 660-3488
Facsimile: (403) 206-7159
Email: frank@whyresources.com
11 September 2019
MGX Minerals Announces Successful Development of Etching Process for Next-Generation Lithium Ion Batteries
MGX Minerals Inc. is pleased to report that UBC has completed development of the etching process to fabricate nanostructured silicon anode.
MGX Minerals Inc. (“MGX” or the “Company”) (CSE:XMG, FKT:1MG, OTCQB:MGXMF) is pleased to report that its collaborative research partnership with the University of British Columbia (“UBC”) has successfully completed development of the etching process to fabricate nanostructured silicon anode. The produced nanostructured silicon has exhibited reversible capacity of ~2,100 mAh/g in half cell testing.
The MGX/UBC partnership is working to develop a novel hybrid organic-inorganic material for use in engineering silicon interfaces. These interfaces will prove critical in achieving a highly efficient, long-lasting silicon anode that will aide in the development of next generation lithium-ion batteries capable of quadrupling energy density from the current standard of ~ 200 Wh/kg up to 400 Wh/kg for use in long-range electric vehicles and grid-scale energy storage.
In addition to developing silicon interfaces, MGX and UBC are also currently conducting process optimization on metallurgical grade silicon. The goal is to utilize low-cost metallurgical-grade silicon as a feedstock to fabricate nanostructured silicon.
About the Research Initiative
The overall objective of the two-year research program is to develop a low-cost and scalable method that will fabricate a silicon-based anode to improve the energy density of Li-ion batteries. Dr. Jian Liu, Assistant Professor in the School of Engineering at UBC Okanagan, is leading a research group focused on advanced materials for energy storage. Dr. Liu was previously the technical lead for development of surface coating materials by atomic and molecular layer deposition, and their applications in surface and interface engineering on the anode and cathode of Li-ion batteries and beyond, at Western University and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.
Figure 1. Fabrication and evaluation of Si-based anode for Li-ion batteries
MGX Silicon Projects
MGX operates three silicon projects in southeastern British Columbia– Koot, Wonah and Gibraltar. A one-ton sample of quartzite from the Company’s Gibraltar project was previously shipped to the independent lab Dorfner Anzaplan (“Dorfner“) in Germany for mineralogical analyses. Dorfner conducted X-ray diffraction analysis, chemical analyses through X-ray fluorescence spectroscopy, grain size distribution, mineral processing analysis, automated optical sorting and thermal stability testing. Results indicated that the material, after comminution and classification fraction, is of high initial purity (99.5 wt.-%), making the fraction chemically suitable as medium quality feedstock material for metallurgical-grade silicon production.
About MGX Minerals Inc.
MGX Minerals is a diversified Canadian resource and technology company with interests in global advanced material, energy and water assets.
Contact Information
Jared Lazerson
President and CEO
Telephone: 1.604.681.7735
Web: www.mgxminerals.com
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “potentially” and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors. The reader is referred to the Company’s public filings for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects which may be accessed through the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
