The Conversation (0)
Bravo Mining Corp.
TSXV:BRVO
Press Releases
More Press Releases
Bravo Mining Corp is an intermediate-stage mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the Luanga Project. The Luanga Project is an intermediate-stage PGE including palladium, platinum, rhodium, gold, and nickel exploration project located in Carajss, Para State, Brazil.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.