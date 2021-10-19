Okapi Resources Limited (ASX:OKR) (Okapi or the Company) is pleased to announce its Maiden JORC 2012 Mineral Resource estimate for its Tallahassee Uranium Project located in Colorado, USA. Highlights Okapi’s Maiden JORC 2012 Resource of 27.6 million pounds of U3O8 at 490ppm U3O8 for the Tallahassee Uranium Project, Colorado, USA Includes Measured, Indicated and Inferred …









Highlights

Okapi’s Maiden JORC 2012 Resource of 27.6 million pounds of U3O8 at 490ppm U3O8 for the Tallahassee Uranium Project, Colorado, USA

Includes Measured, Indicated and Inferred resource categories

Planning of maiden drill program well advanced

Significant scope to increase pounds through exploration and accretive acquisitions

Clear strategy to become a new leader in North American carbon-free nuclear energy

Okapi’s Maiden 2012 Mineral Resource for the Tallahassee Uranium Project has been estimated at 25.4Mt @ 490ppm U3O8 for 27.6 million pounds of U3O8using a 250ppm cut-off grade.

Okapi Resources Executive Director David Nour commented:

“This is yet another significant milestone for Okapi, achieving a Maiden JORC 2012 Mineral Resource that provides a robust platform on which to add further pounds via exploration within our current landholdings and through further value-accretive acquisitions.”

“The team is also well advanced in planning a maiden drilling program of circa 10,000m at the Tallahassee Uranium Project.”

