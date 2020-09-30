Maple Gold Mines: Advancing the Douay Gold Project in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Maple Gold Mines (TSXV:MGM,OTCQB:MGMLF,FSE:M3G) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.









Maple Gold Mines is an advanced gold company developing its flagship Douay gold project located in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Douay property hosts an NI 43-101 resource of 422,000 indicated ounces of gold including 8.6 Mt grading 1.52 g/t gold and 2.35 million inferred ounces including 71.2 Mt grading 1.03 g/t gold. The Douay resource is the third-largest undeveloped gold resource in the province of Quebec.

Maple Gold Mines believes there is significant potential for regional discovery and resource expansion at Douay. Moving forward, Maple Gold Mines has a number of drill campaigns planned at Douay, with all exploration projects fully-funded until the end of 2021. The company’s objective is to develop a district-scale gold project in Quebec through additional exploration and development initiatives.

Maple Gold Mines’ company highlights include the following:

Flagship Douay gold project hosts an NI 43-101 gold resource of 422,000 ounces in the indicated category (8.6 Mt grading 1.52 g/t gold) and 2.35 million ounces inferred (71.2 Mt grading 1.03 g/t gold).

The current gold resource covers just 4 percent of the property package and significant potential remains for both resource expansion laterally and at depth as well as for regional discoveries.

The project is virtually royalty-free, with just 137,000 oz of its currently defined resource subject to a 1 percent NSR to IAMGOLD.

Abitibi Greenstone gold belt, which hosts the Douay gold project, has produced more than 200 Moz of gold to date.

Douay project is surrounded by exceptional infrastructure, including a two-lane highway and a high-voltage electric power line that runs through the property

Nearby town also provides access to a skilled labor force and significant technical infrastructure, including drill companies with competitive rates.

Douay offers significant potential for high-grade deposits given its proximity to high-grade mines including the Eagle-Telbel mine (1.15 Moz at 6.5 g/t gold) and the Vezza mine (500,000 oz at 6 g/t gold).

Maple Gold’s leadership consists of ex-Ivanhoe Mines (TSX:IVN) and Inmet Mining alumni, with directors and advisors from Ivanhoe, Inment, Wheaton PM (TSX:WPM), Goldcorp and Placer Dome.

Major shareholders include Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec (CDPQ) and Marlborough Fund Management Ltd.

