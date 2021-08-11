Encouraging Uranium Mineralisation Identified at Namib IV

Elevate Uranium Limited (“Elevate”, the “Company”) (ASX:EL8) is pleased to announce a new uranium discovery from its maiden scout reverse circulation (RC) drilling program on exclusive prospecting license (“EPL”) 7662 (“Namib IV”).









Elevate Uranium Limited (“Elevate”, the “Company”) (ASX:EL8) is pleased to announce a new uranium discovery from its maiden scout reverse circulation (RC) drilling program on exclusive prospecting license (“EPL”) 7662 (“Namib IV”). Elevate’s exploration strategy targets surficial uranium located in near surface palaeochannels (ancient river systems) in which uranium is likely to have been deposited. This exploration program has identified a network of palaeochannels, with the major palaeochannel extending from the centre of the tenement to its southwest corner, a distance of over 19 kilometres. Uranium mineralisation has been intersected over a distance of 17 kilometres.

The first phase of the exploration program, conducted in March 2021, used horizontal loop electromagnetic (HLEM) surveys to identify the palaeochannels, which was subsequently tested by this RC drill program of 258 holes for 2,336m.

Highlights:

Distribution of mineralisation identified in this initial, wide spaced, drilling program is extremely encouraging and indicates the potential of this tenement

Significant intersections include N4_015: 2 m at 435 ppm eU3O8 from surface N4_044: 3 m at 376 ppm eU3O8 from surface N4_046: 4 m at 387 ppm eU3O8 from surface N4R243: 2 m at 758 ppm eU3O8 from surface

Drill lines are spaced approximately 1 kilometre apart, providing significant opportunity between lines to add further mineralisation

Uranium mineralisation extends over 17 kilometres within the palaeochannel system

Elevate’s Managing Director, Murray Hill, commented: “These are exciting results for the Company, as this is the Company’s third tenement which has been drilled in the Namib Area and the third to contain extensive uranium mineralisation. That’s a fantastic success rate. The distribution of mineralisation identified in this initial, wide spaced, exploration program only begins to indicate the potential of this tenement.

These results, together with the Airborne EM, provide our exploration team with a strong foundation for implementing an aggressive exploration program on the Company’s expansive and highly prospective tenements within this uranium province of Namibia.”