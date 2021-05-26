“Our thesis is that the Flin Flon greenstone belt hosts significant gold deposits that have never been mined. It was one of the premier gold properties in the 1980s, but nothing has been done there for over 30 years,” Searchlight Resources CEO Stephen Wallace said.









Searchlight Resources (TSXV:SCLT,OTC Pink:CNYCF,FWB:2CC2) already owns four small-scale mines that have produced high-grade gold within its portfolio, and in the interview above CEO Stephen Wallace shares why the company is unstoppable in acquiring premier gold projects and other properties in the province of Saskatchewan.

“Our thesis is that the Flin Flon greenstone belt hosts significant gold deposits that have never been mined. It was one of the premier gold properties in the 1980s, but nothing has been done there for over 30 years,” Wallace said.

“We’ve focused on the gold deposits about 20 kilometers around Flin Flon, which we can develop and can be part of one large mining operation. Robinson Creek fits that criteria. It’s only 15 kilometers west of our Bootleg project,” he added.

The company recently acquired the Robinson Creek gold project located approximately 15 kilometers west of Creighton, Saskatchewan, in the historic Flin Flon mining camp. It consists of seven claim blocks covering 1.84 square kilometers and was last explored during a period when high-grade narrow intersections were the focus of exploration.

“Robinson Creek is something that we were excited to negotiate a deal with. It’s taken us 10 months, but now we can tuck this into our portfolio, as you call it, a growing portfolio of properties around Flin Flon.”

Watch the full interview with Searchlight Resources CEO Stephen Wallace above.

