THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Canada Nickel Company Inc. is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously-announced "bought deal" offering for aggregate gross proceeds of C$51,554,156.70 which includes the exercise of the Underwriters' over-allotment option. Under the Offering, the Company sold the following: an aggregate of ...

CNC:CA