Blackstone Minerals

Blackstone Signs Offtake MOU for Refinery Byproduct

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a MOU with Phu Minh and Viet Trung to research opportunities to repurpose and trade waste material (or residue) from its Vietnamese Ta Khoa Refinery into construction material products.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Blackstone identifies exciting strategy to convert Ta Khoa Refinery (“TKR” or “refinery”) residue into construction materials;
  • The Company signed a 3-way Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Phu Minh Vina Environment Company Ltd (“Phu Minh”) and Viet Trung Refractory Material Construction Joint Stock Company (“Viet Trung”) to research opportunities to repurpose and trade waste material (or residue) from TKR into construction material products;
  • Execution of residue offtake agreement/s will yield significant cost savings for the Ta Khoa Project as it will reduce on site storage requirements;
  • Successful implementation of this strategy will reduce environmental impact of the residual storage facility, assisting permitting and licensing schedule. It will also allow for the development of locally produced construction materials and employment;
  • Blackstone is actively in discussion with Vietnamese companies to develop offtake agreements for the remaining refinery byproducts as well as supply of reagents for the refinery.

Figure 1: Bricks made from Ta Khoa Refinery Residue

For a video summary of the announcement head to the Blackstone Investor Hub https://investorhub.blackstoneminerals.com.au/link/WPGXxy

RESIDUE OFFTAKE MOU

Blackstone Minerals Limited (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a MOU with Phu Minh and Viet Trung to research opportunities to repurpose and trade waste material (or residue) from its Vietnamese Ta Khoa Refinery into construction material products.

The MOU demonstrates that the refinery residue not only holds value but will result in less residue treatment and storage for Blackstone during the life of the operation, significantly improving financial metrics for the project.

Phu Minh own and operate a waste treatment plant in the Phu Tho Province, which is adjacent to the Son La Province in Vietnam, where Blackstone is building the refinery. Phu Minh commenced in 2007 working in the fields of environmental management and waste treatment.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Blackstone Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Nordic Nickel

Drilling Delivers Widest Higher Grade Nickel Zone Thus Far at Pulju

Final 2023 assays include HOT016, drilled outside the current Mineral Resource area, which returned 26.4m @ 0.59% Ni including 1.2m @ 1.02% Ni

Nickel sulphide explorer Nordic Nickel Limited (ASX: NNL; Nordic, or the Company) is pleased to report the final assay results from the 2023 drilling program at the Hotinvaara Prospect at its 100%-owned flagship Pulju project, situated in Northern Finland (Pulju, or the Project) within the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB). The Company completed 28 diamond drill-holes for 15,432m as part of its maiden drilling program at the Project.

Keep reading...Show less
Lunnon Metals (ASX:LM8)

East Trough First-Time Mineral Resource

Lunnon Metals Limited (ASX: LM8) (the Company or Lunnon Metals) is pleased to report a first-time, initial JORC (2012) nickel Mineral Resource estimate (MRE) for the East Trough deposit, located to the immediate south-west of the Baker deposit at the Kambalda Nickel Project (KNP). The initial East Trough MRE stands at:

Keep reading...Show less
Blackstone Minerals

Blackstone’s Wabowden Deal Sparks Global JV Partner Interest

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Joint Venture process for its Ta Khoa Project in Vietnam.

Keep reading...Show less
Nordic Nickel

Nordic Raises A$2.05 Million to Advance Critical Minerals Projects in Finland

Resource update and Phase 2 drilling scheduled for early 2024

Nickel sulphide explorer Nordic Nickel Limited (ASX: NNL; Nordic, or the Company) is pleased announce the successful completion of a A$2.05 million (before costs) capital raising to support the Company’s ongoing exploration and project development activities in Finland.

Keep reading...Show less
Queensland Pacific Metals

Successful HPA Demonstration Plant Campaign

Queensland Pacific Metals Limited (ASX:QPM) ) (“QPM” or “the Company”) is pleased to present an update on the completion of the successful operation of the HPA Demonstration Plant in conjunction with partners Lava Blue.

Keep reading...Show less
Blackstone Minerals

Blackstone Completes Institutional Component of Entitlement Offer

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the successful completion of the institutional component (“Institutional Entitlement Offer”) of its accelerated non-renounceable pro rata entitlement offer as announced on 5 December 2023 (“Entitlement Offer”).

Keep reading...Show less
Blackstone Minerals
