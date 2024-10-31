Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Blackstone Minerals

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) – Trading Halt (2+2)

Description

The securities of Blackstone Minerals Limited (‘BSX’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of BSX, pending it releasing an announcement regarding the outcome of the institutional component of the accelerated entitlement offer. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 6 November 2024.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Blackstone Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.

Blackstone Minerals

Blackstone Minerals Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2023 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Blackstone Minerals (ASX: BSX) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2023 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from March 2-3, 2023.

Blackstone Minerals

Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 30 September 2024

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX:BSX) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report.

Keep reading...Show less
Nordic Nickel Executive Director Rob Wrixon.

Nordic Nickel's Rob Wrixon: Positive Metallurgical Results at Hotinvaara Enhance Pulju Project

Nordic Nickel (ASX:NNL) Executive Director Rob Wrixon is enthusiastic about the company’s Pulju project in Finland.

As highlighted by Wrixon, this project stands out due to its rare district-scale potential, particularly within Europe, where such opportunities are seldom found.

“It's about 40 kilometres of known mineralised strike, and it extends to depth as well,” he said, indicating not just surface-level, but extensive possibilities. These factors underline the critical role Pulju could play in fulfilling Europe's growing demand for domestic supply of nickel and cobalt.

Keep reading...Show less
Nordic Nickel

September 2024 Quarterly Report

Impressive metallurgical results from Hotinvaara, regional geological mapping campaign completed, detailed BOT database analysis ongoing.

Nordic Nickel Limited’s (“Nordic Nickel” or “the Company”) (ASX:NNL) flagship 100%-owned Pulju Project is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB) of Finland, 50km north of the town of Kittilä, with access to world-class infrastructure, grid power, a national highway and an international airport. Pulju is a rare, district scale nickel-copper-cobalt exploration and development opportunity in a progressive mining jurisdiction in Europe. Finland is also home to Europe’s only nickel smelters.

Keep reading...Show less
Chunk of nickel.

Top 9 Countries by Nickel Reserves (Updated 2024)

Investors interested in nickel stocks are often curious about which countries produce significant amounts of the metal. After all, major producers are often home to many miners and explorers.

But investors should also be aware of which countries hold significant nickel reserves. Why? Many countries that produce large amounts of nickel have big nickel reserves, which shows they have the potential to continue being players in the space long term. On the other hand, some countries produce little nickel, but have high reserves of the metal.

Much of global demand for nickel comes from the steel making industry, particularly in China. The Asian nation is the largest consumer of nickel in the world, accounting for around 65 percent of total consumption, with the majority of it making its way into steel products. The electric vehicle (EV) battery market is emerging as another key market for nickel.

Keep reading...Show less
Nordic Nickel

Excellent Metallurgical Results at Hotinvaara Enhance Entire Pulju Project

Premium nickel concentrate can be produced from the extensive disseminated pentlandite present throughout the Hotinvaara deposit.

Nordic Nickel Limited (ASX: NNL; Nordic, or the Company) is pleased to announce extremely positive results from its first pass metallurgical testing program for its Hotinvaara nickel-cobalt deposit in northern Finland. The current in in-situ JORC (2012) Mineral Resource Estimate at Hotinvaara is for 418Mt @ 0.21% Ni and 0.01% Co (0.22% NiEq1) for 862,800t contained Ni and 40,000t contained Co2.

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian flag draped over "Ni" symbol and stock chart.

3 Best-performing Canadian Nickel Stocks of 2024

After trending down in 2023, nickel prices climbed to a 10 month high in late May of this year. However, they've since pulled back. While this environment has been tough for nickel companies, some stocks are still thriving.

Supply is expected to outflank demand over the short term, but the longer-term outlook for the metal is strong. Demand from the electric vehicle industry is one reason nickel's outlook looks bright further into the future.

“Global nickel consumption is expected to increase due to recovery of the stainless steel sector and increased usage of nickel in electric vehicle batteries. Batteries now account for almost 17 percent of total nickel demand, behind stainless steel," Ewa Manthey, commodities strategist at financial services firm ING, said in the lead-up to 2024.

Keep reading...Show less

