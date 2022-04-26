Copper Investing News

Atico Mining Corporation today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021, posting income from mining operations of $28.0 million and a net income of $7.0 million. Production for the year at Atico’s El Roble mine totaled 18.1 million pounds of copper and 11,018 ounces of gold in concentrate at a cash cost of $1.45 per payable pound of copper . Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO and Director, ...

(All amounts expressed in US dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTC: ATCMF) today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021, posting income from mining operations of $28.0 million and a net income of $7.0 million. Production for the year at Atico's El Roble mine totaled 18.1 million pounds ("lbs") of copper and 11,018 ounces ("oz") of gold in concentrate at a cash cost ( 1) of $1.45 per payable pound of copper (2) .

Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO and Director, commented, "At the beginning of the year, the operation had a very rough start due to extreme weather conditions and equipment failure. However, the team was able to turn things around at mid-year, making up for most of lost production to reach our 2021 budget. As a result, along with a very strong metal price environment, the Company achieved its highest single year revenue and income from operations since inception. These results continue to strengthen our balance sheet and cash position." Mr. Ganoza continued, "Over at the La Plata project the Company successfully consolidated 100% ownership while fast tracking development and permitting of the asset with the support of the Ecuadorian government. In 2022, the main focus will be on extending the life of mine at El Roble while in parallel putting tremendous emphasis on advancing La Plata towards a construction decision."

2021 Consolidated Financial Highlights

  • Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021, amounted to $7.0 million, compared with $8.4 million for last year. The increase in income from operations was offset by higher income taxes, higher interest and G&A expenses, and losses from metal hedging and foreign exchange, as compared to 2020.

  • Sales for the year increased 22% to $72.7 million when compared with 2020. Copper ("Cu") and gold ("Au") accounted for 89% and 11% of the 38,783 (2020 – 43,150) dry metric tones of concentrate sold during the year. The Company ended the year with 8,202 dry metric tones of concentrate in inventory (December 31, 2020 – 4,824).

  • The average realized price per metal on provisional invoicing was $4.24 (2020 - $2.87) per pound of copper and $1,790 (2020 - $1,802) per ounce of gold.

  • Working capital was $13.7 million (2020 - $22.5 million), while the Company had $6.0 million (2020 - $6.8 million) in long-term loans payable and convertible debenture.

  • Cash costs ( 1) were $119.31 per tonne of processed ore and $1.45 per pound of payable copper produced (2) , increases of 14% and 37% over the previous year, respectively.

  • Income from operations was $21.4 million (2020 - $12.8 million) while cash flow from operations, before changes in working capital, was $22.7 million (2020 - $20.3 million). Cash used for capital expenditures amounted to $19.1 million (2020 - $10.9 million).

  • All-in sustaining cash cost per payable pound of copper produced ( 1)(2) for the year was $2.36 (2020 - $1.53).

2021 Consolidated Operating Highlights and Review

  • Ore processed decreased 1% year-on-year;

  • Copper head-grade decreased 12% year-on-year;

  • Concentrate production decreased 5% year-on-year;

  • Copper metal production decreased 12% year-on-year; and

  • Gold metal production increased 2% year-on-year.

The Company has come in just below its copper production target while meeting almost all other operational goals set for El Roble mine in 2021. During the first half of 2021, the Company faced a number of weather-related challenges due to a very strong and persistent rainy season in the region. At the mid-year point, the Company made an important turnaround and was able to make up for almost all of the shortfall during the second half of 2021.

In 2021, the Company produced 18.1 million lbs of copper, 11,018 oz of gold, and 40,238 oz of silver. When compared to same period in 2020, production decreased by 12% for copper and increased 2% for gold. The decrease for copper is mostly explained by 12% decrease in processed head-grade along operational setbacks in the first half of the year caused by challenging weather conditions.

Cash costs ( 1) were $119.31 per tonne of processed ore and $1.45 per pound of payable copper produced ( 2 ) , which were increases of 14% and 37% over 2020, respectively (refer to non-GAAP Financial Measures). The increase in cash costs per tonne processed compared to the prior year is mainly explained by a higher price of energy, more back-filling required at the mine, the operation of the new tailings-filtering plant and some tailing-rehandling required prior to completion of the new dry-stack tailings facility. The increase in cash cost per pound of payable copper produced is also explained by lower processed head-grade for copper than in prior year, resulting in lower payable copper production, and an increase in transportation costs. The all-in sustaining cash cost net of by-product credits ( 1)(2) was $2.36 per pound of payable copper produced, which represents a 54% increase over 2020.

2021 Consolidated Operational Details

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total
Production (Contained in Concentrates) ( 3)
Copper (000s pounds) 4,385 4,312 4,442 4,928 18,067
Gold (ounces) 2,189 2,699 2,978 3,152 11,018
Silver (ounces) 7,383 10,440 11,692 10,723 40,238
Mine
Tonnes of ore mined 64,101 71,437 76,276 74,864 286,678
Mill
Tonnes processed 68,282 68,238 77,816 74,414 288,750
Tonnes processed per day 954 892 919 908 918
Copper grade (%) 3.15 3.10 2.80 3.23 3.06
Gold grade (g/t) 1.76 2.00 2.02 2.16 1.98
Silver grade (g/t) 6.77 9.04 8.27 8.44 8.14
Recoveries
Copper (%) 92.3 92.6 92.6 93.0 92.6
Gold (%) 57.3 61.5 58.8 61.1 59.8
Silver (%) 49.8 53.2 56.6 53.3 53.4
Concentrates
Copper Concentrates (dmt) 10,366 10,020 10,704 11,159 42,249
Copper (%) 19.2 19.5 18.8 20.0 19.4
Gold (g/t) 6.6 8.6 8.7 8.8 8.1
Silver (g/t) 22.3 31.6 34.0 29.9 29.6
Payable copper produced (000s lb) 4,166 4,070 4,182 4,682 17,100
Cash cost per pound of payable copper ( 1)(2) ($/lb) 1.71 1.33 1.40 1.36 1.45

The financial statements and MD&A are available on SEDAR and have also been posted on the company's website at http://www.aticomining.com/s/FinancialStatements.asp

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

During the quarter, the Company generated sales of $8.1 million, where copper accounted for 91% and gold for 9%. The average realized price per metal on provisional invoicing was $4.37 per pound of copper and $1,803 per ounce of gold. Cash flow used in operations, before changes in working capital, for the quarter was $5.1 million. Cash costs ( 1) for the quarter were $123.03 per tonne of processed ore and $1.36 per pound of payable copper produced (2) , increases of 13% and 32% over Q4-2020, respectively.

Annual General Meeting

Atico Mining cordially invites all shareholders to its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders, at 10:00 am, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Suite 501 - 543 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia. This year, to proactively deal with the unprecedented health impact of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, to mitigate risks to the health and safety of our communities, shareholders, employees, and other stakeholders, and in compliance with current government direction and advice, the meeting will be held by teleconference.

Corporate Update

The Company announced in its press release dated July 22, 2021 and then again on December 29 2021, that it is in the process of renewing the title on its claim hosting the El Roble mine in Colombia, which under the current agreement was set to expire in January 2022. This process is still ongoing and the company can continue operating while the renewal process is defined by the authorities. The Company is working diligently with the authorities who have confirmed all the renewal requirements have been fulfilled. However, at this time, the title has not been renewed and there is no assurance that it will be renewed, in which case the outcome would be materially adverse for the Company since it will have no cash flow from operations and will be required to change its priorities.

At the La Plata Project in Ecuador, the Company's current focus is on concluding the Feasibility Study which is near completion. In parallel, the Company has completed and presented the Environmental Impact Study to the Ecuadorian authorities for review and approval. This effort is being complemented by advancing towards securing the necessary permits and licenses to begin construction.

El Roble Mine

The El Roble mine is a high grade, underground copper and gold mine with nominal processing plant capacity of 1,000 tonnes per day, located in the Department of Choco in Colombia. Its commercial product is a copper-gold concentrate.

Since obtaining control of the mine on November 22, 2013, Atico has upgraded the operation from a historical nominal capacity of 400 tonnes per day.

El Roble has Proven and Probable reserves of 1.00 million tonnes grading 3.02% copper and 1.76 g/t gold, at a cut-off grade of 1.3% copper equivalent with an effective date of September 30, 2020. Mineralization is open at depth and along strike and the Company plans to further test the limits of the deposit. On the larger land package, the Company has identified a prospective stratigraphic contact between volcanic rocks and black and grey pelagic sediments and cherts that has been traced by Atico geologists for ten kilometers. This contact has been determined to be an important control on VMS mineralization on which Atico has identified numerous target areas prospective for VMS type mineralization occurrence, which is the focus of the current surface drill program at El Roble.

La Plata Overview

Atico's wholly-owned La Plata project is a gold rich volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit that was the subject of small-scale mining from 1975-1981 by Outokumpu Finland. The project benefits from a modern drill and exploration database which was completed by Cambior Inc. from 1996-1999, Cornerstone Capital from 2006-2009 and Toachi from 2016-2019.

Toachi Mining completed a PEA estimating an inferred resource of 1.85 million tonnes grading 4.10 grams gold per tonne, 50.0 grams silver per tonne, 3.30% copper, 4.60% zinc and 0.60% lead per tonne.

The La Plata project consists of two concessions covering a total area of 2,235 hectares along its 4-kilometer length, which contains known mineralization in two VMS lenses and nine priority exploration targets.

Qualified Person

Mr. Thomas Kelly (SME Registered Member 1696580), advisor to the Company and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 standards, is responsible for ensuring that the technical information contained in this news release is an accurate summary of the original reports and data provided to or developed by Atico.

About Atico Mining Corporation
Atico is a growth-oriented Company, focused on exploring, developing and mining copper and gold projects in Latin America. The Company generates significant cash flow through the operation of the El Roble mine and is developing it's high-grade La Plata VMS project in Ecuador. The Company is also pursuing additional acquisition of advanced stage opportunities. For more information, please visit www.aticomining.com .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fernando E. Ganoza
CEO
Atico Mining Corporation

Trading symbols: TSX.V: ATY | OTC: ATCMF

Investor Relations
Igor Dutina
Tel: +1.604.633.9022

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the ‘‘U.S. Securities Act''), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This announcement includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation the use of net proceeds, are forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include uncertainties as to the timing and process for renewal of title to the El Roble claims; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs; the need to obtain additional financing to maintain its interest in and/or explore and develop the Company's mineral projects; uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones for the Company's mineral projects; the world-wide economic and social impact of COVID-19 is managed and the duration and extent of the coronavirus pandemic is minimized or not long-term; disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic or other health and safety issues, or the responses of governments, communities, the Company and others to such pandemic or other issues; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 as filed on SEDAR and as available on the Company's website for further details, and in the prospectus of the Company dated March 2, 2012 filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The items marked with a "(1)" are alternative performance measures and readers should refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed on SEDAR and as available on the Company's website for further details.

(1) Alternative performance measures; please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.
(2) Net of by-product credits
(3) Subject to adjustments on final settlement


Volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits are some of the world’s most prosperous base metal and precious metal deposits. This type of deposit is found across the globe, and often forms in clusters. The oldest known VMS deposits date back three billion years, and new ones are still being formed. VMS deposits have impressive mineralization and high grades, but only 2.2 percent of world gold production and 6 percent of copper production currently comes from VMS deposits.

Atico Mining (TSXV:ATY,OTC:ATCMF), operating in Colombia and Ecuador, has two projects that are VMS style surrounded by large land packages. Such strategic positioning gives Atico the potential to mimic successes seen with the Fortuna Silver Mines (TSX:FVI,NYSE:FSM), a company with an estimated market cap of US$2 billion that was founded by the team currently leading Atico.

“We have a very strong production profile along with a pipeline of growth prospects for a small company. And we generate a robust free cash flow from which we can finance all of our exploration plans,” commented Igor Dutina, the company’s Corporate Development lead.

The stable mining jurisdictions of Latin America have proven to be a premier place for acquisition and mining development for Atico. The company is also looking at avenues of growth in the possible acquisition of a third project.

The company’s flagship El Roble mine in Colombia has proven to be an extremely valuable asset. The gold-copper mine generates roughly 21 million pounds of copper and 11,000 ounces of gold per year with a life of mine of about four years. This VMS asset primes the company to achieve the mid-tier producer level Atico intends on reaching.

The company’s second asset, the La Plata project in Ecuador, is a pre-development stage asset with a mineralized profile containing high-grade gold, copper, zinc and silver. Past exploration campaigns and a completed PEA have also aided in pushing along this highly prospective asset’s advancement. With 60 percent ownership of the project and an earn-in option of up to 75 percent, the future of La Plata has tremendous exploration and development potential.

In December 2020, Atico Mining announced the closing of US$6.5 million of its unsecured convertible debenture private placement. This news follows its report announcing US$5 million in income from mining operations a month earlier. The company intends to use funds and proceeds from the offering to further advance its La Plata project, including a full feasibility study delivered by mid 2022.

Atico Mining has a world-class team of mine developers and mine operators. With several generations of mining in Latin America and extensive experience in the industry and regional networking sectors, this team understands the mining industry. Moving into 2021, Atico intends to generate significant cash flow at the El Roble mine and explore its highly prospective VMS targets.

Company Highlights

  • Atico Mining is a Canada-based mining exploration and development company operating out of Latin America. The company is headed by the founders of the mining heavyweight Fortuna Silver Mine.
  • The company’s primary focus is its robust flagship El Roble Mine project in Colombia as well as the La Plata project in Ecuador. Both assets are VMS deposits with high-grade copper and gold mineralization clustering.
  • Atico Mining’s well-engineered business model primes the company for the self-financing potential to the benefit of shareholders and future investors. This model helps to focus on free cash flow generation and reduce dilution.
  • The El Roble project currently generates roughly 21 million pounds of copper and around 11,000 ounces of gold per year. The mine has a projected four-year mine life and high-margin potential.
  • The La Plata project has a completed PEA and hosts highly prospective exploration targets. The company is currently working on a 2022 feasibility study.
  • The company acquired the remaining 40 percent of the issued and outstanding shares of Compañia Minera La Plata S.A. (, which owns the concessions comprising the La Plata project

Key Projects

El Roble Mine

Atico’s El Roble mine is the only copper mine currently in production in Colombia. Under-explored until 1990, the 6,355 hectare asset has processed approximately 1.8 million tonnes of primarily pyrite-chalcopyrite ore with an average grade of 2.67 percent copper and an approximate grade of 2.63 g/t gold. Currently, the mine has an 850 tonne per day throughput capacity and 15 prospective geochemical VMS exploration targets that extend over 10 kilometers across the property.

The land package, which is located in Carmen de Atrato, also leverages a strategically positioned infrastructure with proximity to paved roads, a power grid and established mine and plant facilities on site. As of January 2021, the company owns 90 percent of the operating mine and surrounding claims.

Future plans for the project include a continued focus on drilling into recently discovered resources and mineralization exploration along the strike’s depth. With the impressive cluster profile of VMS deposits, El Roble has the potential to generate significant cash flow and shareholder returns for the company as production advances. The current available free cash flow stands at approximately US$13 million.

La Plata Project

This Noranda/Kuroko-type VMS deposit hosts nine priority exploration targets over a land package that spans 2,300 hectares near Quito, Ecuador. Surrounded by large Atico-controlled land packages, the property operates in an investor-friendly jurisdiction with governmental mining support. It hosts an infrastructure with high road accessibility and good natural resource networks.

This pre-development asset hosts the characteristic VMS cluster profiling which reinforces the prospect of further nearby deposits and significant exploration potential. Currently, La Plata has prospective resources of 1.9 million tonnes at 12.9 grams per tonne gold equivalent mineralization. Historic resources based on past drilling campaigns are estimated at 913,977 tonnes graded at 8.01 g/t gold and 5.01 percent copper. High-grade silver, lead and zinc have also been found along the over 9 kilometers of favorable strike geology on the property.

Atico Mining has been quick to begin exploring and developing this exciting project after its acquisition in late 2019. By 2022, the company intends on completing a full feasibility study for the project and to prepare the asset for the initial development of prospective targets.

Management Team

Fernando E. Ganoza B. Sc. Engineering, MBA—CEO & Director

Fernando E. Ganoza has over 15 years of management experience in Latin America, including key roles in developing mines in Peru and Mexico as the project manager and country manager for Canada-based producer Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

He has strategic planning and business development experience with Cargill, at which he participated in the valuation and structuring of deals with a cumulative value of over US$350 million. Fernando holds a BSc. in Mining Engineering from the Universidad de Antofagasta in Chile and an MBA from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia.

Luis D. Ganoza B.Sc. Engineering, MBA, M.Sc.—Chairman of the Board

Luis D. Ganoza has held the position of CFO in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. since 2006 and has over 12 years of experience in the financial management of public mining companies. He has participated in debt and equity financings for mining projects in Peru and Mexico for over C$120 million. Luis has a B.Sc. in Mining Engineering from the Universidad Nacional de Ingenieria in Peru; an MBA from ESAN, a Tier 1 Latin American Business School; and an M.Sc. in Accounting and Finance from The London School of Economics.

Jorge Ganoza A. B. Sc. Engineering—VP Operations & Director

Jorge Ganoza has over 40 years of experience in the Latin American mining industry, holding senior leading roles in the founding and development of private and public mining companies.

For the past six years, he has held the position of VP of Operation in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Jorge has a B.Sc. in Engineering from the Universidad Nacional La Molina and also completed advanced finance studies at the Escuela Superior de Administration, ESAN, in Peru. Jorge is a third-generation miner from a Peruvian family that has owned and operated underground gold, silver and base metal mines in Peru and Panama.

Alain Bureau, B.Sc. Professional Engineering—President

Alain Bureau has over 25 years of leadership in project management, operating in North and Latin American countries gained through notable projects including mines in Peru, Chile, Mexico, Panama and Canada.

Joseph A. Salas B. Sc. Geological Engineering—Senior Exploration Manager

Joseph A. Salas has 20 years of experience in exploration, mine geology, project evaluation and development with vast expertise in gold-copper and copper-molybdenum porphyries in Colombia and Peru.

For the past three years, he has held the position of Exploration Country Manager in Colombia for Barrick Gold Corporation. From 1996 to 2002, he worked in various exploration positions of increasing responsibility for Anglo American. Joseph has a B. Sc. in Geological Engineering from the Universidad Nacional de San Agustín de Arequipa in Peru and is affiliated with the Society of Economic Geologists Inc.

Matias Herrero—CFO

Matias Herrero is a Canadian chartered accountant, with 15 years of progressive senior level experience as a mining professional in various areas including finance, mergers and acquisitions, international arbitration, treasury management, risk management, regulatory compliance, and multi-jurisdictional public company reporting. Prior to joining Atico, Mr. Herrero served as the CFO before becoming the CEO of Gold Springs Resource Corp. Prior to that, he served as the CFO of a gold producer in South America.

He began his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers and gained experience working in senior management roles in publicly-traded companies with gold projects in North America, South America, and Africa. Mr. Herrero earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Belgrano in Buenos Aires, Argentina, he is fluent in English and Spanish and holds a CPA in both Colorado and Washington.

Igor Dutina, BA Marketing Mgmt, Econ—Corporate Development

Igor Dutina has an extensive background in financial and capital market analysis, with more than 12 years of experience in the mineral exploration and mining industry, working with several publicly listed companies.

TSXV:ATY

Atico Mining Discovers New Massive Sulfide and Provides Exploration Update

Atico Mining Corporation (the “Company” or “Atico”)(TSXV:ATY) is pleased to announce preliminary results of a 15 holes, 2863 meter drill program (ATDHAR-05 to ATDHAR-19) that tested a 450 meter strike length between the northern end of the El Roble mine and a historical intersection of massive sulfide mineralization at Archie target.
Results from holes ATDHAR-05, ATDHAR-08, ATDHAR-09 & ATDHAR-10 have been received, while results from the remaining holes ATDHAR-06, ATDHAR-07, ATDHAR-11 to ATDHAR-19 are pending. Data from drill holes ATDHAR-01 to ATDHAR-04, referred to below have been reported in a previous news release dated June 26, 2013.
Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO, commented: “Intercepting a copper-rich massive sulfide fragment at the Archie target, just north of El Roble Mine, along with the newly discovered geological indications has made this site a near term priority. We will continue assessing the Archie information as it becomes available to delineate the next phase of drilling while also continuing the preparation of additional targets.”
Regional Exploration Drilling Update
The highlight of the drill program was an intersection of 2.8 meters of copper-rich massive sulfide from 18 meters in hole ATDHAR-09. The intercept assayed 2.39 % Cu, 1.69 g/t Au and 6.5 g/t Ag. Hole ATDHAR-05 intersected 3.3 meters of 1.00% Cu, 0.88 g/t Au and 3.9 g/t Ag from 2.2 meters. Hole ATDHAR-08 intersected 3 meters of 1.17% Cu, 2.24 g/t Au, 6.59 g/t Ag from 157.2 meters. Hole ATDHAR-10 intersected 5.5 meters of 1.27% Cu, 0.17 g/t Au and 6.66 g/t Ag from 2.5 meters. Holes ATDHAR-03, ATDHAR-04 and ATDHAR-09 encountered “black chert”, the favorable host horizon, strongly anomalous in silver at depth some 280 meters north of the Zeus mineralization. Likewise silver is strongly anomalous near the top of hole ATDHAR-02. Geochemically anomalous silver has been shown to form a halo around massive sulfide mineralization.
The drill program has significantly clarified the geology of the area between the El Roble mine and the Archie target. A sub-vertical fault filled by andesitic dykes north of the Zeus mineralization has been verified. North of this boundary there is a change in attitude of the prospective basalt-“black chert” contact from sub-vertical to east-dipping. Consequently any future exploration to trace the extent to the massive sulfide intercept in hole ATDHAR-09 should be directed to intersect this east-dipping contact at depth and along strike toward the El Roble Mine.
Hole IDFrom
(m)		To
(m)		Interval
(m)		Cu
(%)		Au
(g/t)		Ag
(g/t)
ATDHAR-027.256.048.8nsrAnomalous
ATDHAR-03239.5242.02.5nsrAnomalous
ATDHAR-04296.0303.77.7nsrAnomalous
ATDHAR-052.25.53.31.000.883.9
ATDHAR-08157.2160.23.01.172.246.59
ATDHAR-0918.020.82.82.391.696.5
ATDHAR-102.58.05.51.270.176.66
nsr – No Significant Result

El Roble Mine
The El Roble mine is a high grade, underground copper and gold mine with nominal processing plant capacity of 800 tonnes per day, located in the Department of Choco in Colombia. Its commercial product is a copper-gold concentrate.
Since obtaining control of the mine on November 22, 2013, Atico has upgraded the operation from a historical nominal capacity of 400 tonnes per day.
El Roble has a measured and indicated resource of 1.87 million tonnes grading 3.46% copper and 2.27 g/t gold, at a cut-off grade of 0.93% copper equivalent. Mineralization is open at depth and along strike and the Company plans to further test the limits of the resource.
On the larger land package, the Company has identified a prospective stratigraphic contact between volcanic rocks and black and grey pelagic sediments and cherts that has been traced by Atico geologists for ten kilometers. This contact has been determined to be an important control on VMS mineralization on which Atico has identified numerous target areas prospective for VMS type mineralization occurrence, which is the focus of the current surface drill program at El Roble.
Qualified Control
Dr. Demetrius Pohl, Ph.D., AIPG Certified Geologist, a qualified person under NI 43-101 standards and independent of the Company, is responsible for ensuring that the information contained in this news release is an accurate summary of the original reports and data provided to or developed by Atico Mining Corporation. Dr. Pohl has approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.
About Atico Mining Corporation
Atico is a growth-oriented Company, focused on exploring, developing and mining copper and gold projects in Latin America. The Company operates the El Roble mine and is pursuing additional acquisition opportunities. For more information, please visit www.aticomining.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO
Atico Mining Corporation
Trading symbols: (TSX VENTURE:ATY)(OTC PINK:ATCMF)
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, a “U.S. person” (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This announcement includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation the use of net proceeds, are forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs; the need to obtain additional financing to maintain its interest in and/or explore and develop the Company’s mineral projects; uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones for the Company’s mineral projects; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the prospectus of the Company dated March 2, 2012 filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION
  • Atico Mining Corporation
    Investor Relations
    Igor Dutina
    +1.604.633.9022

Click here to connect with Atico Mining Corporation (TSXV:ATY) to receive an Investor Presentation.

Source: www.marketwired.com

Gold Investing

Atico Reports Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2017

Atico Mining Corporation (the “Company” or “Atico”)(TSXV:ATY) today announced its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2017, posting a net income of $0.62 million.
Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO and Director, commented, “We are pleased to report a strong second quarter with improvements in most operating and financial metrics over the same period last year. Overall, the financial performance and position of the Company has improved significantly in the first half of the year over the same period last year. We anticipate this trend will continue throughout the remainder of 2017. Mr. Ganoza continued, “For the second half of this year, our continued emphasis will be on further strengthening our balance sheet, improving production costs and focusing on the regional and underground exploration drill programs.”
Second Quarter Financial Highlights
  • Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2017 (“Q2-2017”) amounted to $0.62 million, compared with loss of $1.41 million for the same period last year (“Q2-2016”). Net income for the quarter was positively affected by an increase in revenue (increase in realized copper price of 26.4%), partially offset by an increase in direct mining and processing costs and a decrease in non-operating income.
  • Sales for the period increased 285% to $14.1 million when compared with Q2-2016. The increase is due to an increase in concentrate shipped and provisionally invoiced and a higher realized copper price as compared to Q2-2016. Copper (“Cu”) accounted for 95.3% and gold (“Au”) 4.7% of total amount provisionally invoiced during Q2-2017. The average realized price per metal on provisional invoicing was $2.63 (Q2-2016 – $2.08) per pound of copper and $1,248.83 (Q2-2016 – $1,263.85) per ounce of gold.
  • Working capital was $3.9 million (December 31, 2016 – $1.7 million) while long-term loans payable outstanding was $5.1 million (December 31, 2016 – $5.6 million).
  • Cash costs(1) were $115.37 per tonne of processed ore and $1.30 per pound of payable copper produced(2), a 28% and 35% increase over the same period last year, respectively.
  • Income from operations was $2.32 million while cash flow from operations, before changes in working capital was $4.64 million. Cash used for capital expenditures amounted to $2.88 million.
  • At the quarter-end, 2,900 wet metric tonnes of non-invoiced concentrate remained at the Company’s warehouses.
  • All-in sustaining cash cost per payable pound of copper produced(1)(2) for Q2-2017 was $1.96 (Q2-2016 – $1.50).

Second Quarter Summary of Financial Results

Q2
2017		Q2
2016		%
Change
Revenue$ 14,074,005$ 3,659,067285%
Cost of sales(10,001,505)(3,661,942)173%
Income (loss) from mining operations4,072,500(2,875)141,752%
As a % of revenue29%0%36,928%
Selling, general and administrative expenses1,647,5621,468,15912%
Income (loss) from operations2,320,219(1,619,135)137%
As a % of revenue16%-44%137%
Income (loss) before income taxes1,767,112(1,715,008)203%
Net income (loss)615,847(1,413,402)144%
As a % of revenue4%-39%111%
Operating cash flow before changes in non-cash operating working capital items(1)$ 4,640,042$ 29,54315,606%

Second Quarter Operations Review
During the quarter, the Company produced 5.2 million pounds (“lbs”) of copper, 2,570 ounces (“oz”) of gold, and 10,005 oz of silver. When compared to Q2-2016, production increased 8% for copper and decreased 13% for gold. The increase in copper produced is mainly explained by an 8.5% increase in the copper head grade slightly offset by a 2% decrease in processed material. In the case of gold, a decrease of 5.9% in the head grade along with the lower processed material and a 5% decrease in metal recovery explain the lower production.
Cash costs(1) for the period were $115.37 per tonne of processed ore, and $1.30 per pound of payable copper produced, a 28% and 35% increase over the same period last year, respectively. The increase in the cash cost per pound of payable copper net of by products is mainly explained by the increase in the cost per processed tonne and a 19% decrease in the gold credit driven by a lower gold-to-copper production ratio to Q2-2016. All-in sustaining cash cost per payable pound of copper produced(1)(2) was $1.96.
Despite the cash cost per pound of payable copper produced decrease of 8% in Q2-2017 relative to the previous quarter (Q1-2017 – $1.41), the operating cost was higher than anticipated by the Company. A 14% decrease in milling and distribution cost this quarter was completely offset by a 3% increase in the mining and indirect cost relative to the previous quarter.
At the mine, efforts made by the Company to reduce the cemented backfill unit cost were successful in Q2-2017 and were reduced by 11% relative to Q1-2017, but were offset by a 9% increase in the quantity of cubic meters backfilled during the same period. In addition, there was a 25% increase in preparation laboring (from 312 m in Q1-2017 to 389 m in Q2-2017) and a 32% increase in ground support cost due to poor ground conditions in level 1722.
The Company is taking additional cost reduction measures for the remaining quarters of 2017.
Second Quarter Operational Details

Q2
2017		Q2
2016		%
Change
Production (Contained in Concentrate)(3)
Copper (000s lbs)5,1544,7868%
Gold (oz)2,5702,948-13%
Silver (oz)10,0059,9531%
Mine
Tonnes of material mined65,94263,1124%
Mill
Tonnes processed62,80264,246-2%
Tonnes processed per day794814-2%
Copper grade (%)3.943.629%
Gold grade (g/t)2.072.20-6%
Silver grade (g/t)9.968.0324%
Recoveries
Copper (%)94.493.02%
Gold (%)61.865.0-5%
Silver (%)49.959.8-17%
Concentrates
Copper Concentrates (DMT)10,46010,718-2%
    Copper (%)22.320.310%
    Gold (g/t)7.68.6-12%
    Silver (g/t)29.728.93%
Payable copper produced (000s lbs)4,8974,5478%
Cash cost per pound of payable copper ($/lbs)(1)(2)1.300.9635%

The financial statements and MD&A are available on SEDAR and have also been posted on the company’s website at http://www.aticomining.com/investors/financial-reports/
El Roble Mine
The El Roble mine is a high grade, underground copper and gold mine with nominal processing plant capacity of 800 tonnes per day, located in the Department of Choco in Colombia. Its commercial product is a copper-gold concentrate.
Since obtaining control of the mine on November 22, 2013, Atico has upgraded the operation from a historical nominal capacity of 400 tonnes per day.
El Roble has a measured and indicated resource of 1.87 million tonnes grading 3.46% copper and 2.27 g/t gold, at a cut-off grade of 0.93% copper equivalent. Mineralization is open at depth and along strike and the Company plans to further test the limits of the resource.
On the larger land package, the Company has identified a prospective stratigraphic contact between volcanic rocks and black and grey pelagic sediments and cherts that has been traced by Atico geologists for ten kilometers. This contact has been determined to be an important control on VMS mineralization on which Atico has identified numerous target areas prospective for VMS type mineralization occurrence, which is the focus of the current surface drill program at El Roble.
Qualified Person
Mr. Thomas Kelly (SME Registered Member 1696580), advisor to the Company and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 standards, is responsible for ensuring that the technical information contained in this news release is an accurate summary of the original reports and data provided to or developed by Atico.
About Atico Mining Corporation 
Atico is a growth-oriented Company, focused on exploring, developing and mining copper and gold projects in Latin America. The Company operates the El Roble mine and is pursuing additional acquisition opportunities. For more information, please visit www.aticomining.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Fernando E. Ganoza
CEO
Atico Mining Corporation
Trading symbols: TSX.V: ATY | OTC: ATCMF
Investor Relations
Igor Dutina
Tel: +1.604.633.9022
(1) Alternative performance measures; please refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this release.
(2) Net of by-product credits
(3) Subject to adjustments on final settlement
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the ‘‘U.S. Securities Act’’), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, a “U.S. person” (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This announcement includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation the use of net proceeds, are forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs; the need to obtain additional financing to maintain its interest in and/or explore and develop the Company’s mineral projects; uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones for the Company’s mineral projects; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the prospectus of the Company dated March 2, 2012 filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com
The Company has not based its production decisions and ongoing mine production on mineral reserve estimates, preliminary economic assessments or feasibility studies, and historically such projects have increased uncertainty and risk of failure. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The items marked with a “(1)” are alternative performance measures and readers should refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2017 as filed on SEDAR and as available on the Company’s website for further details.

TSXV:ATY

Atico Resumes Operations at El Roble Mine

Atico Mining Corporation (the “Company” or “Atico”)(TSXV:ATY) is pleased to report that further to the news release announced August 15, 2017, the final inspection by provincial authorities concluded successfully and the operations at El Roble mine have resumed as of August 18, 2017.
About Atico Mining Corporation
Atico is a growth-oriented Company, focused on exploring, developing and mining copper and gold projects in Latin America. The Company operates the El Roble mine and is pursuing additional acquisition opportunities. For more information, please visit www.aticomining.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Fernando E. Ganoza
CEO
Atico Mining Corporation
Trading symbols: TSX.V: ATY | OTC: ATCMF
Investor Relations
Igor Dutina
Tel: +1.604.633.9022
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the ‘‘U.S. Securities Act’’), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, a “U.S. person” (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This announcement includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation the use of net proceeds, are forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs; the need to obtain additional financing to maintain its interest in and/or explore and develop the Company’s mineral projects; uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones for the Company’s mineral projects; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the prospectus of the Company dated March 2, 2012 filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com
The Company has not based its production decisions and ongoing mine production on mineral reserve estimates, preliminary economic assessments or feasibility studies, and historically such projects have increased uncertainty and risk of failure. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The items marked with a “(1)” are alternative performance measures and readers should refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 as filed on SEDAR and as available on the Company’s website for further details.
TSXV:ATY

Atico Announces Temporary Work Stoppage at El Roble Mine

Atico Mining Corporation (the “Company” or “Atico”)(TSXV:ATY) reports a temporary work stoppage at the El Roble mine pending final inspection of the clean water discharge system. The Company will work with provincial authorities to confirm the integrity and safety of the system as quickly as possible, beginning tomorrow August 16, 2017.
The safety of people and the environment remains a priority for Atico at El Roble mine. On August 9, 2017, the clean water discharge system malfunctioned and as a result a small quantity of sediment was discharged. The Company has taken immediate corrective action and is working with the provincial authority to verify that there are no further actions needed. As of August 14, operations have temporarily stopped to run a complete inspection of the system along with the provincial authority´s personnel. At this point in time, the Company does not believe the incident posed any threat to the health of employees, communities, or the environment. The Company aims to resume operations as soon as possible.
About Atico Mining Corporation
Atico is a growth-oriented Company, focused on exploring, developing and mining copper and gold projects in Latin America. The Company operates the El Roble mine and is pursuing additional acquisition opportunities. For more information, please visit www.aticomining.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO
Atico Mining Corporation
Trading symbols: (TSX VENTURE:ATY) (OTC PINK:ATCMF)
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, a “U.S. person” (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This announcement includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation the use of net proceeds, are forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs; the need to obtain additional financing to maintain its interest in and/or explore and develop the Company’s mineral projects; uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones for the Company’s mineral projects; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the prospectus of the Company dated March 2, 2012 filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com
The Company has not based its production decisions and ongoing mine production on mineral reserve estimates, preliminary economic assessments or feasibility studies, and historically such projects have increased uncertainty and risk of failure. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The items marked with a “(1)” are alternative performance measures and readers should refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 as filed on SEDAR and as available on the Company’s website for further details.
 CONTACT INFORMATION

Source: www.marketwired.com

Copper Investing

Atico Produces 5.15 Million Pounds Of Cu And 2,570 Ounces Of Au In Second Quarter 2017

Atico Mining Corporation (the “Company” or “Atico”)(TSXV:ATY) announces its operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2017 from its El Roble mine. Production for the quarter totaled 5.15 million pounds of copper and 2,570 ounces of gold in concentrates, an increase of 8% for copper and a decrease of 13% for gold over the same period in 2016.
“We are very pleased to report a strong operating quarter maintaining steady state production levels and remaining in line to reach operational objectives for 2017.” said Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO. “For the remainder of the year, the Company will continue focusing on the regional and mine vicinity exploration programs with four rigs currently drilling on surface and underground.”
Second Quarter Operational Highlights

  • Production of 5.15 million pounds of copper contained in concentrates; an increase of 8% over Q2 2016.
  • Production of 2,570 ounces of gold contained in concentrates; a decrease of 13%  over Q2 2016.
  • Average processed tonnes per day of 794, a decrease of 3% over Q2 2016.
  • Copper head grade of 3.94%, an increase of 9% over Q2 2016.
  • Gold head grade of 2.07 grams per tonne; a decrease of 6% over Q2 2016.
  • Copper and gold recovery of 94.4% and 61.8%; an increase of 2% for copper and a decrease of 5% for gold over Q2 2016.

Second Quarter Operational Review
Processed ore was in line with Company budget for the second quarter. The increase in higher copper output for the quarter relative to Q2-2016 is explained by a higher copper head grade and an increase in copper recovery. In the case for gold production, a planned lower head grade and a decrease in the gold recovery resulted in lower gold output over Q2-2016.
Copper recoveries were higher than the same period last year, while gold recoveries during the quarter were in line with Company projections. Gold recovery decreased slightly as expected driven by a 10% increase in the copper content in the concentrate to 22.34% (20.30% in Q2-2016). This increase in the copper content in the concentrate provides a net economic benefit offsetting the resulting decrease in gold recovery. The Company will continue to explore increasing the copper content in the concentrate in the following quarters while increasing the gold recovery.
The operation remains on track to deliver on set guidance throughout the remainder of the year.
Second Quarter Operational Details

Lundin Mining Announces Amendment to Increase and Extend Credit Facility

Lundin Mining Corporation (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

 (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has executed a fourth amended and restated credit agreement that increases its revolving credit facility (the "Credit Facility") to $1.75 billion reduces the cost of borrowing, and extends the term to April 2027 from August 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

First Quantum Minerals Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

(In United States dollars, except where noted otherwise)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) today reports results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 ("Q1 2022") of net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company of $385 million ($0.56 earnings per share) and adjusted earnings 1 of $480 million ($0.70 adjusted earnings per share 2 ).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kamoa-Kakula Operations and Expansion Update to Be Released Imminently

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) stated today that the company is unaware of any company-specific reason that might be contributing to the recent decline in the company's share price other than general market volatility.

Ivanhoe will imminently issue an update on the Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex, including further detail on the Phase 3 expansion plans. Engineering and early works for the Phase 3 expansion are progressing quickly, with a third, significantly larger concentrator expected to commissioned at Kamoa-Kakula in Q4 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

American West Logo

Strong Copper, Zinc, Molybdenum and Indium Assay Results from West Desert

American West Metals Limited (American West or the Company) (ASX: AW1) is pleased to announce the assay results from the first diamond drill hole completed by the Company at the West Desert Project in Utah (West Desert or the Project).

pile of copper rods

Copper Price Update: Q1 2022 in Review

Click here to read the previous copper price update.

Following a 2021 that saw prices reach an all-time high, copper continued its upward trend with some volatility in the first quarter of 2022.

Low inventories, new supply coming into the market, Chinese demand and the Russia/Ukraine war were all factors impacting the space during the first three months of the year.

With Q2 already in motion, the Investing News Network (INN) caught up with analysts, economists and experts alike to find out what’s ahead for copper supply, demand and prices.

Atico Mining

Atico Produces 4.82 Million Pounds of Cu and 2,636 Ounces of Au in First Quarter 2022 and Resumes Full Operations at El Roble

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) announces its operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from its El Roble mine. Production for the quarter totaled 4.82 million pounds of copper and 2,636 ounces of gold in concentrates, an increase of 7% and 24% for copper and gold, respectively, over the same period in 2021.

"At the El Roble mine we had an outstanding quarter when compared to our guidance and same period last year. In certain areas of the mine we had much higher grades for both copper and gold than were anticipated," said Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO. "We will continue to build on this quarter's operational success to make up for the lost production in April, looking to take advantage of the current high metal price environment. In parallel, a tremendous emphasis will be put on mine vicinity drilling with the goal to find additional resources."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

