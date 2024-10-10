Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Anax Metals Limited

Anax Completes $2.54M Strategic Placement

Anax Metals Limited (ASX: ANX, Anax, the Company) is pleased to advise that it has received firm commitments from institutional, sophisticated and professional investors to raise approximately $2.54 million (before costs) via the issue of 169,650,712 new fully paid ordinary shares (“Placement Shares”) at an issue price of $0.015 per share (“Placement”).

Anax’s Managing Director, Geoff Laing commented:

“We are very pleased to have had such strong support for this raise. Whim Creek is poised to become a first mover base metals producer in the Pilbara and with both copper and zinc having enjoyed significant price upswings this year, our robust project and processing hub platform continues to grow in value.”

Net proceeds of the placement will be principally used for:

  • Soil and Auger sampling, geophysics and RC drilling over VMS targets at the Evelyn Project 1&2;
  • Geophysics and RC drilling at the Mons Cupri South prospect;
  • Geophysics at the Whim Creek deposit;
  • Conducting technical studies to assess the treatment of GreenTech Metals Ltd (ASX:GRE) base metal assets and copper content of Artemis Resources Ltd (ASX: ARV) Greater Carlow resource at the Whim Creek Project as part of the recently formed Pilbara Base Metal Alliance 3,4&5;
  • Advancing the Scoping Study in collaboration with Develop Global Limited (ASX:DVP) to evaluate the treatment of high-grade oxide/traditional ores from DVP’s 100% owned Sulphur Springs project at the fully permitted Whim Creek heap 6;
  • Advancing off-take and project finance discussions towards Financial Investment Decision for the construction and development of the 80%-owned, mine ready, fully permitted, Whim Creek Project; and
  • Working capital requirements.

The Placement will be undertaken utilising the Company’s existing placement capacity under Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A, through the issue of 100,190,427 and 69,460,285 Placement Shares respectively. The Placement issue price of $0.015 per share represents a 17% discount to the last traded price of $0.018. The Company expects the Placement Shares to be quoted on Thursday, 17 October 2024. The Placement Shares will rank equally with the existing fully paid ordinary shares on issue.

Placement participants will also be entitled to one (1) free attaching option (exercisable at $0.025 each and expiring 3 years from issue) for every one (1) Placement Share subscribed for (“Attaching Options”).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Anax Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Bars of copper.

Austral Resources' Positive Scoping Study Expands Copper Pipeline

Austral Resources (ASX:AR1) released the results of a positive scoping study conducted by independent consultant ERM Australia on Friday (October 4).

The study focused on several of the company's key deposits, namely Lady Annie, Lady Brenda, Mount Clarke and Flying Horse.

The study found that Austral could mine approximately 128,000 tonnes of contained copper from these deposits using two methods. The majority, about 112,000 tonnes, would be processed via flotation.

Additionally, the total includes about 15,600 tonnes of contained copper oxide, as well as transitional ore, that can be mined and processed on-site at Austral’s Mt Kelly solvent extraction-electrowinning (SX/EW) processing facility.

Keep reading...Show less

Ero Copper to Release Third Quarter 2024 Operating and Financial Results on November 5, 2024

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) (the "Company") will publish its third quarter 2024 operating and financial results on Tuesday, November 5, 2024 after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 11:30am Eastern time (8:30am Pacific time).

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Hudbay Reaches a Mutually Agreed Settlement in Longstanding Civil Lawsuits Related to Former Guatemala Operations

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") (TSX, NYSE: HBM) today announced that it has reached a final settlement with all plaintiffs in three civil lawsuits brought against the company regarding alleged actions that occurred in Guatemala in 2007 and 2009. This settlement concludes all outstanding legal matters related to Hudbay's former activities in Guatemala. Hudbay was named in the civil suits because of its ownership of the Fenix nickel project, which was acquired in 2008. In one of the lawsuits, brought by 11 female plaintiffs, the allegations against the Guatemalan company that owns the project predate Hudbay's ownership. In 2011, Hudbay divested itself of its holdings in Guatemala and has had no operations there since that time.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ero Copper Reports Temporary Power Disruption at the Tucumã Operation Following Severe Windstorm

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") announces that its Tucumã Operation has experienced a temporary power disruption following a severe localized windstorm that occurred in the southwest region of the Carajás Mineral Province in Pará State, Brazil on October 5, 2024. The Company's workforce is safe, and there has been no damage to infrastructure at the Tucumã Operation.

The regional power grid, including the main 230kV transmission line servicing the region, sustained damage during the storm, resulting in a loss of power to more than 200,000 residents as well as major industrial users. Power has since been fully restored to residential communities and partially restored to industrial consumers. The owner and operator of the transmission line has advised that full power restoration to industrial consumers, including the Company's Tucumã Operation, is expected within two weeks.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Map showing Queensland, Australia.

Northern Queensland’s Rich Copper Resource

Copper is a versatile metal that has a long list of commercial and industrial uses. Australia has 11 percent of world reserves of copper and the state of Queensland, particularly its northern region, produces more than 20 percent of Australia’s copper output. This high-quality copper is refined to 99.99 percent purity.

As electrification and decarbonization efforts ramp up around the world, Northern Queensland and its rich deposits and well-developed mining infrastructure will continue to be a copper hub. Government programs to bolster copper mining, smelting and refining will support the industry even further.

Copper is considered a critical mineral by many jurisdictions around the world as it’s an essential component in green energy products and infrastructure. Demand for copper is expected to double by 2050, which is triggering investments in copper at all levels of the supply chain worldwide.

Keep reading...Show less

