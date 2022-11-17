Copper Investing News


American Copper Development Corp. (CSE:ACDX) is poised to become a key player in US domestic copper production, with a significant land package in a tier 1 jurisdiction. Its flagship Lordsburg Project has the potential to become a source of domestic copper to supply US demand.

Located in copper porphyry country in the American Southwest, the Lordsburg Project has a historical production of 150.3 million lbs of copper between 1904 to the 1970s, which has not been actively explored using modern technology and exploration techniques.

Lordsburg Copper Project

Company Highlights

  • American Copper is an exploration and development mining company with a significant land package in New Mexico, a tier-1 jurisdiction, and a secondary asset in British Columbia.
  • The company has the advantage of a robust technical team leading the exploration and development of its promising assets, which includes Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse, Andy Bowring and Curt Freeman, recognized leaders credited with significant discoveries worldwide.
  • The Lordsburg project, the company’s flagship asset, is a district-scale opportunity at the intersection of two prominent copper lineaments. These lineaments are known to control 80 percent of copper production in the US.
  • American Copper is well-capitalized, completing a $10-million financing in Q2 2022.
  • The company’s Chuchi South project in British Columbia creates additional opportunities for future discoveries.
  • The experienced management team has generated billions of investor returns through its decades of experience and expertise throughout the mining industry.

American Copper Development


American Copper Development Corporation Appoints Tom Peregoodoff to Board of Directors

American Copper Development Corporation (CSE: ACDX) ("ACDC" or the "‎‎Company") announces the appointment of Mr. Tom Peregoodoff as Director, effective November 1st, 2022.

Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse, Chairman of the board, comments: "We are thrilled to have Tom and his vast technical and executive experience join our board. Tom's experience includes value-add roles with Pretium (sold to Newcrest in 2022), BHP, Peregrine Diamonds (sold to DeBeers Canada in 2018) and Apollo Silver."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

American Copper Development Corporation Grants Stock Options

American Copper Development Corporation (CSE: ACDX) ("ACDC" or the "‎‎Company") reports that, pursuant to the Company's 2021 Incentive Stock Option Plan, the Company has granted incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company to purchase up to 4,200,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company. The options are exercisable on or before September 9, 2027 at a price of $0.25 per share.

About the Company

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Teck Announces Dividend

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared an eligible dividend of $0.125 per share on its outstanding Class A common shares and Class B subordinate voting shares, to be paid on December 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2022.

About Teck
As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cyprium Metals Ltd Encouraging RC Drilling Results at the Cue Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is pleased to report assay results from the April/May 2022 Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling campaign which was completed at the Cue Copper Project as outlined in Figure 1*.

HIGHLIGHTS

- RC drilling of targets at Cyprium's Cue Project has returned anomalous results at 5 of 7 targets tested

- RC drilling is targeted at discovering syngenetic-structural base metal deposits

- RC drilling on E20/630, under the northern half of an extensive soil anomaly returned elevated copper and gold values from 3 of the 4 drillholes the first completed under this untested soil anomaly

- RC drilling at Mt Eelya under outcropping gossan intersected anomalous levels of copper, zinc and gold

Significant results include:

- 44m @ 1,167 ppm Cu & 3,525 ppm Zn from 0m in 22CURC004 including:
o 4m @ 5,020 ppm Cu, 8,720 ppm Zn & 0.12 g/t Au from 8m
o 4m @ 3,800 ppm Cu, 2,030 ppm Zn & 0.39 g/t Au from 40m

- 4m @ 6,850 ppm Zn from 24m in 22CURC005
- 4m @ 5,385 ppm Zn from 68m in 22CURC005
- 12m @ 1,380 ppm Ni & 139 ppm Co from 80m in 22CURC013
- 8m @ 1,435 ppm Ni from 68m in 22CURC014
- 16m @ 1,160 ppm Ni & 102 ppm Co from 52m in 22CURC015
- 12m @ 1,937 ppm Cu & 0.12 g/t Au from 72m in 22CURC022
- 8m @ 2,315 ppm Cu & 0.11 g/t Au from 56m in 22CURC024
- 16m @ 2,969 ppm Cu from 88m in 22CURC025
o 4m @ 7,220 ppm Cu & 0.13 g/t Au from 88m

- 20m @ 2,010 ppm Cu from 100m to EOH in 22CURC026
o 4m @ 3,750 ppm Cu & 0.15 g/t Au from 116m to EOH

Managing Director Barry Cahill commented:

"Cyprium continues to work through the back log of information on its development projects while it focusses on the finance process for the restart of the Nifty Copper Project. The Cue results are another part of building the business that we have.

Our ambition to be a mid-sized copper producer depends on identifying and developing projects for Cyprium's future production projects and these results clearly indicate the potential of Cue to meet our development criteria.

Cyprium's portfolio is once again demonstrating its quality. Nifty in finance, approved ready to go, Murchison's and Maroochydore's potential both growing steadily in a bullish copper environment."

The Cue tenements cover 180 square kilometres of volcano-sedimentary and intrusive rocks prospective for syngenetic-structural base metal deposits comprised of disseminated, stringer, semi-massive and massive sulphides - dominantly pyrite/pyrrhotite with associated chalcopyrite/chalcocite and minor bornite/sphalerite. Weathering of primary sulphides has resulted in oxide mineralisation at Hollandaire with development of oxide and supergene material noted but not fully defined at the Eelya South and Mount Eelya deposits.

Historic exploration in the area has predominately focussed on gold. The Hollandaire copper/gold deposit (Indicated and Inferred Resources of 2.78Mt @ 1.90% Cu & 0.32g/t Au) was discovered in 2011 and led to an exploration focus on base metal systems. Substantial datasets have been generated by previous owners of the tenements; Cyprium geologists are continuing to review and evaluate the historic and Cyprium generated data to identify potential base metal targets in the Cue Copper Project.

At Mt Eelya, 8 drillholes for 1,200m tested targets proximal to mineralisation intersected in historic drilling, airborne EM geophysical survey anomalies and outcropping gossans. Four drillholes returned elevated Cu or Zn values with associated anomalous Au in 22CURC004 as detailed in Figure 3*.

Analytical samples for all Cue drillholes were collected as 4m scoop split composites. CYM geologists will select and submit for assay 1m splits through mineralised intervals to gain a full understanding of grade distribution and to assist in the design of follow up drill programmes. Work is being planned to further investigate the potential of these encouraging anomalous results.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/RU8IIDAJ



About Cyprium Metals Ltd:

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.



Source:
Cyprium Metals Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Ivanhoe Mines Issues Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results, and Review of Mine Construction and Exploration Activities

Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo sold a record 93,812 tonnes of payable copper and recognized revenue of $460 million in Q3 2022

Kamoa-Kakula recorded $940 million in EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Turquoise Hill Announces Financial Results and Review of Operations for the Third Quarter of 2022

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX: TRQ) (NYSE: TRQ) (Turquoise Hill or the Company) today announced its financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022. All figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

Turquoise Hill's Interim CEO, Steve Thibeault stated, "During the third quarter, Turquoise Hill management remained focused on maintaining a safe and efficient operation at the Oyu Tolgoi mine and on advancing the Oyu Tolgoi underground project. I am pleased, that thanks to the commitment of our people, we were able to deliver good results on both fronts.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Northern Dynasty Files Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment of Pebble: The Project Maintains Strong Economic Fundamentals With Latest Royalty Financing

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") advises that it has filed on www.sedar.com an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "2022 PEA") for the proposed Pebble Project in Southwest Alaska (the "Proposed Project"). The 2022 PEA updates the Company's September 2021 PEA to evaluate the impact of the recently announced royalty financing (see July 27, 2022 news release). The 2022 PEA updates the 2021 PEA to examine both the impact from the $12 million tranche of the previously completed royalty investment and the potential impact of a $60 million royalty investment if all five tranches are fully committed. The 2022 PEA highlights that the Pebble Project remains very robust and, although the Company believes the royalty has the potential to be very valuable, it has minimal impact on the forecasted economics of the project while strengthening the Company's balance sheet position

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Turquoise Hill to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on November 14, 2022

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX: TRQ) (NYSE: TRQ) ("Turquoise Hill" or the "Company") will announce its third quarter financial results on Monday, November 14, 2022 before markets open in North America.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

