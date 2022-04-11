Energy Investing News

Ur-Energy Inc. is pleased to announce that its CEO, John Cash, will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The Conference is being held virtuallyUr-Energy invites you to attend its live presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference. Mr. Cash will provide an overview of the Company's business, and then will open the floor to questions. Please ask your questions during the live event ...

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") is pleased to announce that its CEO, John Cash, will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The Conference is being held virtually

Ur-Energy invites you to attend its live presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference. Mr. Cash will provide an overview of the Company's business, and then will open the floor to questions. Please ask your questions during the live event and Mr. Cash will answer as many questions as possible in the time allotted.

Mr. Cash is presenting on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, from 10:30 - 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

Please register to ensure you are able to attend the Conference and to receive updates that are released. Register here: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1536755&tp_key=d3ec41f73d&sti=urg.

If you are unable to join Ur-Energy's presentation live, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com.

The Emerging Growth Conference includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products and services, focused strategy and execution. Its audience includes potentially thousands of individual and institutional investors, as well as investment advisors and analysts.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced, packaged, and shipped approximately 2.6 million pounds U3O8 from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Ur-Energy now has all major permits and authorizations to begin construction at Shirley Basin, the Company's second in situ recovery uranium facility in Wyoming and is in the process of obtaining remaining amendments to Lost Creek authorizations for expansion of Lost Creek. Ur‑Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The primary trading market for Ur‑Energy's common shares is on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG." Ur‑Energy's common shares also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is located in Littleton, Colorado and its registered office is located in Ottawa, Ontario.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

John W. Cash, Chief Executive Officer
866-981-4588 (ext. 303)
John.Cash@Ur-Energy.com

SOURCE: Ur-Energy Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696814/Ur-Energy-to-Present-April-13-at-the-Emerging-Growth-Conference

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Ur-EnergyURE:CAURGUranium Investing
URE:CA,URG

UEX Announces Completion of Winter 2022 Exploration Programs

(TheNewswire)

UEX Corporation

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan TheNewswire - April 11, 2022 UEX Corporation (TSX:UEX) (OTC:UEXCF) ("UEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its 2022 winter exploration programs for the Christie Lake and Hidden Bay Projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan (see Figure 1).

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium

Ellis Martin Report: Blue Sky Uranium Corp. Near Surface Low Cost Large Land Package

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - Uranium is and always has been an answer for a cleaner and economically efficient energy source. As the world rushes to convert from dependence on fossil fuels to alternative sources in the ongoing electrification of everything.. We would like to re-introduce to you a company that is engaged in the exploration and development of uranium and vanadium with a land package of more than 4,000 sq km in nuclear friendly Argentina. That company is Blue Sky Uranium Corp. Today Ellis Martin for a conversation with the President and CEO of Blue Sky Uranium, Nikolaos Cacos.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (CVE:BSK) (FRA:MAL2) (OTCMKTS:BKUCF) is one of Argentina's best-positioned uranium & vanadium exploration companies with more than 4,000 km2 (400,000 ha) of prospective tenements. The Company's mission is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by acquiring, exploring and advancing towards production a portfolio of uranium-vanadium projects, with an emphasis on near-surface deposits with the potential for near-term low-cost production. The Company follows international best practices in exploration, with a focus on respect for the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work.

Argentina is the largest generator of electricity from nuclear energy in South America. The country is working to further expand their nuclear energy sector with additional power plants, but currently lacks domestic uranium production. Argentina's desire for security of supply could provide a "guaranteed" first customer for a new domestic supplier. Large scale production could make Argentina a strategic exporter of uranium to the international nuclear energy sector.
Blue Sky's exploration work between 2007 and 2012 led to the discovery of a new uranium district in Rio Negro Province. The Company's Amarillo Grande Project covers the district with three major properties, including the Ivana near-surface uranium deposit which hosts the largest NI 43-101 uranium resource in the country; Ivana also has potentially significant vanadium credits. Other exploration targets for blind uranium and vanadium mineralization are also present within the project area. The close proximity of the properties & targets provides the potential for an integrated, low-cost uranium-vanadium producing operation, making Amarillo Grande an excellent candidate to be the first near-term uranium producer in Argentina.

The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource-focused management group that pioneered the mineral exploration industry in Argentina and has operated there since 1993.

To listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/109991/bsk



About Blue Sky Uranium Corp:

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (CVE:BSK) is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina. The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers. Blue Sky holds has the exclusive right to of properties in two provinces in Argentina. The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.



Source:
Blue Sky Uranium Corp

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium

Blue Sky Uranium Resumes Exploration Drilling Program at Targets Close to Ivana Deposit, within the Uranium-Vanadium Amarillo Grande Project Argentina

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is resuming its 4,500 metre exploration drilling program with new holes planned at the Ivana Central target, located 10 kilometres north of the Company's Ivana Deposit at its wholly-owned Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project in Rio Negro Province Argentina (" AGP ") (see Figure 1 ).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Valor Resources

Initial Drill Program Hits Elevated Radioactivity and Associated Alteration at Hook Lake Uranium Project

Valor Resources Limited (Valor) or (the Company) (ASX:VAL) is pleased to announce that the Company’s maiden drilling program at the Hook Lake Uranium Project has been completed. The drilling program comprised eight drill holes for 1,757m, with six holes at the S-Zone and two at V-Grid.

Keep reading...Show less
Ur-Energy Inc.

Ur-Energy Inc.

Ur-Energy Inc is an exploration stage mining company. The company is engaged in uranium mining, recovery, and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Its projects are Lost Creek, Shirley Basin, and other U.S. Projects.

Uranium Royalty Corp.

Uranium Royalty Corp.

Uranium Royalty Corp is focused on gaining exposure to uranium prices by making investments in uranium interests, including royalties, streams, debt and equity investments in uranium companies, and through holdings of physical uranium. The company operates in a single segment, the investment in a portfolio of uranium interests.

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×