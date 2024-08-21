Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Ur-Energy to Hold 2024 Q2 Webcast and Teleconference

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") invites you to attend its 2024 Q2 webcastteleconference on Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Ur-Energy management will provide a review of our 2024 Q2 operations and results.

A Q&A session will follow the presentation. Please submit a question prior to the webcast here as we will be responding to questions from the online webcast conference facility.

The webcast and teleconference will be held Tuesday, August 27, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. MT / 11:00 a.m. ET. Please join us by phone or online as follows:

Toll Free Number: 888-506-0062
International Number: 973-528-0011

Provide event code 594865 or ask to join the Ur-Energy call.

The webcast can be accessed 10 minutes prior to the call. Pre-registration and participation access is available by clicking here or by copying the following URL into your web browser: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2307/51194.

Following the webcast, a replay will be available at the same link.

About Ur-Energy
Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced and packaged approximately 2.7 million pounds U3O8 from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Ur-Energy has all major permits and authorizations to begin construction at Shirley Basin, the Company's second in situ recovery uranium facility in Wyoming and is advancing Shirley Basin construction and development following the March 2024 ‘go' decision for the mine. We await the remaining regulatory authorization for the expansion of Lost Creek. Ur‑Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The primary trading market for Ur‑Energy's common shares is on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG." Ur‑Energy's common shares also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is in Littleton, Colorado and its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT
John W. Cash, Chairman and CEO
1-720‐981‐4588 (ext 303)
John.Cash@Ur-Energy.com

SOURCE: Ur-Energy Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

