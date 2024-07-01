Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

True North Copper

True North Copper Commences Mining at Wallace North, QLD

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) (TNC or the Company) is pleased to announce mining operations at its Wallace North deposit in northern Queensland have commenced, with clearing activities and blast hole drilling underway.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Mining activities at True North Copper’s Wallace North deposit, part of its Cloncurry Copper Project (CCP) in Queensland, have commenced with clearing and blast hole drilling underway
  • TNC is on track to become Australia’s next copper producer and critical metals supplier via its restart of CCP
  • CCP is estimated to generate free cash flow of ~$200 million at current copper spot prices over its initial 4.6-year mine life1
  • TNC has binding offtake and toll milling agreements with Glencore International AG (Glencore)2 for 100% of copper concentrate from CCP and for toll milling of up to 1Mt of ore per year
  • Recent executive appointments have bolstered TNC’s executive team ahead of operations restart.

Wallace North is part of True North Copper’s Cloncurry Copper Project (CCP) and one of four open-pit deposits making up CCP. Wallace North has an Ore Reserve totalling 0.7Mt (Probable) grading 1.01% Cu and 0.46g/t Au for 6.8kt Cu and 10.0koz Au3.

TNC will operate dry hire equipment at Wallace North, which its own personnel will operate, with most mining equipment already on site. Dewatering of the pit area is well advanced, with all blast hole drilling expected to be in dry holes.

A recruitment process for the operations team is close to finalisation, and a supportive technical team is in place ready for mining to start.

True North Copper’s newly appointed Managing Director Bevan Jones said: “We have commenced mining operations at Wallace North, which will allow our CCP to restart copper production. This has been our major goal since listing on the ASX. I thank our team for their efforts in moving towards this goal to allow TNC to become Australia’s next copper and critical metals producer.

“CCP is estimated to deliver free cash flow of about $200 million at current prices over its 4.6-year initial mine life, based on existing JORC Reserves. Cash flow from mining will be used to explore further opportunities to build this inventory.”

Mining ramp-up will initially build ore stockpiles, with road haulage expected to start within a few weeks of startup. Oxide ore will be transported by road train to TNC’s Cloncurry Operations Hub's (COH) heap leach. Sulphide ore will be transported to a nearby concentrator for toll treatment under TNC's toll-milling agreement with Glencore International AG.

The COH is 2km from the town of Cloncurry in northern Queensland and will service all four of TNC’s deposits with essential infrastructure, technical systems and support. An active oxide heap leach and solvent extraction (SX) processing plant, mine buildings, site administration facilities, workshops, open pit mine facilities, onsite explosive magazines, site storage, water management systems and existing site power supply are located at the COH.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from True North Copper, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stockscopper explorationcopper stocksasx:tnccopper investingCopper Investing
TNC:AU
True North Copper
The Conversation (0)
True North Copper (ASX:TNC)

True North Copper


Keep reading...Show less

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

Lundin Mining logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Announces Closing of Private Placement, Stock Option Grant and Liquidity Services Agreement

Forum Announces Closing of Private Placement, Stock Option Grant and Liquidity Services Agreement

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases of June 3 and June 24, 2024, it has closed its non-brokered private placement and has issued 7,084,020 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.135 per Unit for gross proceeds of $956,343 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.20 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months expiring June 26, 2026.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Copper metal tubes side by side ascending in height.

A Look at Historical Copper Prices (Updated 2024)

Copper has had a volatile few years; however, amid various ups and downs, prices for the red metal hit an all-time high on May 20, 2024, trading at US$5.20 per pound on the COMEX.

Interestingly, by looking backwards it’s easy to see that this spike was an expected feature of the long-term picture for copper prices. The red metal has rebounded after a downtrend from about 2011 to 2015, and over the last few decades prices have increased even more dramatically.

Case in point — at the time of its new high in May 2024, the copper price has increased over 500 percent since January 2000. Although this impressive major increase doesn't account for inflation, it's still a sizeable gain. Let's take a deeper dive into copper prices going back even further.

Keep reading...Show less
Copper bars increasing in size with an arrow above pointing up.

How to Invest in Copper (Updated 2024)

Copper has long been held up as a key indicator of global economic health, and as the world electrifies it's taking on a new shine, making it a potentially compelling choice for green-minded investors.

Often called Dr. Copper, copper is one of the most followed base metals, and its high ductility and electrical conductivity make it the third most consumed industrial metal, behind iron ore and aluminum, as per the US Geological Survey.

Given its attributes, copper is often used for electrical purposes such as power transmission and generation. And like its base metal sibling nickel, it has a major role in the electric vehicle revolution, with experts at S&P Global expecting consumption of copper to jump 20 percent by 2035 due to demand from the green energy market.

Keep reading...Show less
Vizsla Copper (TSXV:VCU)

Vizsla Copper Begins Drilling at Woodjam Copper-Gold Property

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (FRANKFURT: 97E0) ("Vizsla Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of the summer core drilling program at the Woodjam copper-gold project (the "Woodjam Project" or "Woodjam") in south-central BC (Figure 1).

HIGHLIGHTS
  • The Targets: Core drilling will evaluate the potential for: (1) extensions of high-grade gold mineralization at the Deerhorn deposit, (2) extensions of gold-rich copper mineralization at the Three Firs zone, and (3) extensions of higher gold mineralization at the Southeast deposit.
  • The Program: Approximately 3,600m of core drilling in 9 drill holes is planned, some of which will be on the contiguous Redgold property.

"With our financing freshly closed, I'm excited about the start of drilling at Woodjam," commented Craig Parry, Executive Chairman. "Strong copper prices are expected to continue over the long term and Vizsla Copper is executing on its strategy of acquiring undervalued copper assets and completing selective, high-impact exploration programs on our best targets."

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Commences 10,000 Metre Diamond Drilling Program on Its 100% Owned Aberdeen Uranium Project, Nunavut

Forum Commences 10,000 Metre Diamond Drilling Program on Its 100% Owned Aberdeen Uranium Project, Nunavut

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has initiated diamond drilling on its 100% owned Aberdeen Project (Figure 1). Forum plans on drilling approximately 10,000 metres (25-30 drill holes) largely within the Tatiggaq anomaly, as well as drill approximately 10 drill holes on other highly prospective areas - the Ned, Bjorn, and Qavvik targets.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

True North Copper
×