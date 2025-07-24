NorthX Nickel Corp. is a Canadian Ni-Cu-Co-PGE focused exploration and development company with a portfolio of assets in Quebec and Ontario, Canada. Its flagship asset is the Grasset Project, located within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt with an indicated mineral resource of 5.5 Mt @ 1.53% NiEq. The Grasset Project is a resource-exploration stage Ni-Cu-Co-PGM project located in the James Bay territory in Nord-du-Quebec administrative region of the Province of Quebec, Canada, over 77 kilometers (km) west-northwest of the city of Matagami and 170 km north of the town of Amos. The property consists of 153 claims blocks for an aggregate area of 81.81 square kilometers (km2) located in the Archean Abitibi Sub province of the southern Superior Province in the Canadian Shield. Its projects also include Gargoyle, Ghost and Goblin properties (NW Ontario Project) and RUM project. In addition, it holds a portfolio of over 37 properties and over 300 km2 in the mining district of Sudbury, Ontario.