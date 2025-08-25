loader

Latrobe Magnesium

ASX:LMG

Latrobe Magnesium Ltd develops a magnesium production plant. The company aims to produce magnesium metal from fly ash, a power plant waste product and environmental pollutant at its flagship Latrobe Magnesium Project, located in Victoria. The company is also developing RWE Power project in Germany.

