Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
0
Loading...
Featured Articles and Interviews
More Featured Articles and Inverviews
Press Releases
More Press Releases
Latrobe Magnesium Ltd develops a magnesium production plant. The company aims to produce magnesium metal from fly ash, a power plant waste product and environmental pollutant at its flagship Latrobe Magnesium Project, located in Victoria. The company is also developing RWE Power project in Germany.