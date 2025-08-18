Lindian Resources Ltd is an Australia-based mineral exploration company with projects located in Tanzania. Its projects are located near Lake Victoria Goldfield and the Lindian's bauxite project of Tanzania, Gaoual Bauxite Project, the Woula Bauxite Project and the Lelouma Project. The company is focused on the exploration and drilling program at Uyowa project. The Lindian Tanzanian bauxite portfolio consists of two bauxite projects - Lushoto and Pare. Geographically it operates in Tanzania; Guinea; Malawi and Australia.