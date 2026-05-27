Northisle Announces Board Slate for 2026 AGM

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (TSX-V: NCX, OTCQX: NTCPF) ("Northisle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the slate of directors for its upcoming 2026 AGM.
The Company continues to attract highly capable executives and directors. In particular, the proposed slate includes Hume Kyle, who brings extensive financial and corporate governance experience, and joins incumbents Alex Davidson, Jill Donaldson, Kevin O'Kane, and Sam Lee. Keena Hicken-Gaberria does not plan to stand for re-election at the upcoming AGM, and it is anticipated that Mr. Kyle will take up Ms. Hicken-Gaberria's roles on various Board committees, if elected.
Alex Davidson, Chairman stated "We are pleased to add Hume Kyle to our proposed Board slate for our upcoming AGM. Hume brings over 40 years of business experience, including over 25 years working within the natural resources sector, where he has held numerous senior management and board roles. Hume's skills and experience will complement our current directors as we continue to advance the development of our North Island Project."
Alex Davidson continued "On behalf of the entire Northisle team, I would like to thank Keena for her many contributions to the Company. Keena joined the Board of Directors of Northisle in June 2022 and played an important role in the Company's growth. We wish Keena continued success in her future endeavours."
Director Profiles
Alexander (Alex) Davidson, Non-Executive Chairman and Director
Mr. Davidson has over 41 years' experience in designing, implementing and managing gold and base metal exploration and acquisition programmes throughout the world. He was Barrick Gold Corporation's ("Barrick") Executive Vice President, Exploration and Corporate Development with responsibility for its international exploration programmes and corporate development activities. Mr. Davidson's professional career includes leadership and contribution to multiple landmark discoveries such as Lagunas Norte, Pascua-Lama, Pierina, and Veladero along with significant involvement in Barrick's acquisitions of Lac Minerals, Homestake Mining, and Placer Dome. Mr. Davidson is also director of Capital Ltd. and South Pacific Metals Corp. He has a B.Sc. and M.Sc. in Economic Geology from McGill University. Alex was inducted into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame in 2023 recognizing his inspiring achievements and visionary leadership in elevating the stature of Canadian mining.
Sam Lee, President, CEO and Director
Mr. Lee was appointed to the role of President & CEO of Northisle in October 2020. Over the past 20 years Mr. Lee advised on some of the most prominent M&A, equity, and debt transactions in the international and Canadian mining industry, totaling over $100 billion in value. During this period, he worked in major resource markets including Toronto, Sydney, and Vancouver, where he led various strategic initiatives for CIBC World Markets. Most recently he was Managing Director and head of CIBC's Vancouver Mining Group. Mr. Lee holds a Bachelor of Applied Science, Faculty of Engineering, from the University of Toronto, was a graduate of the Lassonde Mineral Engineering program, and is a CFA charter holder.
Jill Donaldson, Director
As a senior corporate and securities lawyer for over 25 years, Ms. Donaldson now focuses on corporate directorships with expertise in M&A and capital markets, governance, enterprise risk, and executive talent oversight. Her board work spans M&A special committees and business transformation, governance, HR/compensation, and audit. Current board positions include Fireweed Metals Corp., where she serves as Chair of its Governance & Compensation Committee and a member of its Sustainability Committee, and of Coast Capital Savings Federal Credit Union which recently completed a three-way merger to form Canada's largest national purpose-driven credit union. Previously, Ms. Donaldson chaired special committees for Bluestone Resources Inc. and Great Bear Royalties Inc., each resulting in successful sale transactions at significant premiums. Ms. Donaldson also volunteers in the community serving as Vice-Chair of Canuck Place Children's Hospice and as a Governor on the Board of York House School. She holds a J.D. and BCom (Honours) from UBC and the ICD.D and GCB.D designations.
Kevin O'Kane, COO and Director
Mr. Kevin O'Kane has more than 40 years of extensive business and operating leadership expertise in the natural resource industry. He spent 37 years at BHP Billiton developing, expanding, and operating some of the most formative copper mines in the world which included Spence, Cerro Colorado and Minera Escondida. Mr. O'Kane started his career at the Island Copper Mine situated adjacent to the Company's North Island Project, and spent the following 12 years progressing to the role of Chief Mining Engineer. During his tenure at BHP Billiton he also served as Vice President Health, Safety, Environment and Community for the Copper Business. Most recently, Mr. O'Kane held the position of Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer at SSR Mining Inc, 2018-2020, where he led all aspects of its operations, permitting, and sustainability programs globally while achieving record production at all three of its producing mines. Mr. O'Kane also serves on the board of Autlan, Almaden Minerals, and IAMGOLD Corporation. In September 2025, Mr. O'Kane was appointed as Executive Vice President Chief Operating Officer of the Company in addition to his existing role as Director of the Company.
Hume Kyle, Director Nominee
Mr. Kyle is a CPA, CA, with over 40 years of private sector and public accounting experience, including over 25 years working with mining, energy and other natural resources companies in senior management and board roles. Mr. Kyle served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Dundee Precious Metals Inc., a multi-national gold mining company, from 2011 until his retirement on December 31, 2022. Prior to that Mr. Kyle was Vice President, Treasurer and Controller of TransAlta Corporation, a multi-national power generation and wholesale marketing company, from 2009 to 2011, and Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Fort Chicago Energy Partners L.P., a pipeline, natural gas liquids processing, and power company, from 2003 to 2009. Mr. Kyle also held increasingly senior finance and accounting roles at Nexfor Inc., Noranda Inc., Deloitte & Touche, and Price Waterhouse & Co. Additionally, Mr. Kyle currently serves on the boards of NOVAGOLD Resources Inc. and Plum Acquisition Corp. III and previously served on the boards of Stornoway Diamond Corporation (2013 to 2019), Alliance Pipeline (2004 to 2009), Aux Sable (2004 to 2009), and the Canadian Association of Income Funds (2005 to 2009), serving on several committees, including the Audit Committee, as Chair. Mr. Kyle received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Accounting from the University of Western Ontario, a Graduate Diploma in Public Accounting from McGill University, a CA designation from the Ontario Institute of Chartered Accountants (now CPA Ontario), a CFA designation from the Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts, and an ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.
Issuance of Share-based Compensation
Northisle also announces that the Company's Board of Directors has approved the issuance of 42,600 stock options (the "Options") pursuant to the Company's incentive stock option plan (the "Stock Option Plan"). The Options provide for the purchase of an aggregate of 42,600 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at an exercise price of $2.90 per share, which is the closing price for the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange as of May 26, 2026. All of the Options have a 5-year term and vest one third per year commencing on May 27, 2026.
Further terms of the Options can be found in the Stock Option Plan and Share Unit Plan as filed on SEDAR+.
About Northisle
NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. is a Vancouver-based company whose vision is to become Canada's leading sustainable mineral resource company for the future. Northisle, through its 100% owned subsidiary North Island Mining Corp., owns the North Island Project, which is one of the most promising copper and gold porphyry projects in Canada. The North Island Project is located near Port Hardy, British Columbia on a more than 34,000-hectare block of mineral titles 100% owned by Northisle on a belt stretching 50 kilometres northwest from the now closed Island Copper Mine operated by BHP Billiton. Since 2021, the Company has discovered two significant deposits, expanded resources, demonstrated the economic potential of the project, and is now focused on the development of this compelling project while exploring within this highly prospective land package.
Northisle respectfully acknowledges that our North Island Project is located within the territories of Quatsino First Nation, Kwakiutl First Nation, and Tlatlasikwala First Nation. We are committed to collaborating with First Nations to build authentic, mutually beneficial relationships.
For more information on Northisle please visit the Company's website at www.northisle.ca .
Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information
Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities law. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: plans and expectations regarding future project development; timing of key catalysts; planned activities, including further drilling, at the North Island Project; and the Company's plans for advancement of the North Island Project. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, the Company's ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with mineral exploration and production; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive.
Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the expectations of management of Northisle as of the date of this news release, and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Northisle does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260527412299/en/
On behalf of NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc.
Nicholas Van Dyk, CFA
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (604) 335-3590
Email: info@northisle.ca
www.northisle.ca