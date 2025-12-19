The Conversation (0)
Alicanto Minerals Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is focused on the exploration and development of a portfolio of gold projects in the prospective geological provinces of Guyana. The company's project profile includes Arakaka Gold Project, Ianna Gold Project, and Tassawini Gold Project, Oxberg VMSNaverberg VMS, and others. Its geographical segments include Guyana; Australia; and Sweden.
