Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-01 of 3.83% CuEq Over 22.65 Meters (39.52 g/t Ag, 0.96 g/t Au, 0.99% Cu, 2.25% Pb, 1.61% Zn) and 4.33% CuEq Over 17.65 Meters (42.5 g/t Ag, 1.01 g/t Au, 1.2% Cu, 2.62% Pb, 2.05% Zn) Including 1.21 g/t Au and 50.33 g/t Ag Over 13.00 Meters