Rio Tinto and Calix to Partner on Zero Emissions Steel Technology Plant
Calix’s Zesty green iron demonstration plant could potentially allow Pilbara iron ores to be used in lower-emissions steelmaking.
Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) said on Monday (November 17) that it has signed a joint development agreement with environmental technology company Calix (NYSE:CALX,ASX:CXL) to develop Calix’s Zero Emissions Steel Technology (Zesty) green iron demonstration plant in Western Australia.
If approved, the plant will be built at a site in Kwinana, south of Perth, that was previously earmarked for Rio Tinto’s BioIron research and development facility and associated pilot plant.
Under the deal with Calix, Rio Tinto will invest more than AU$35 million, pending project milestones. Funding from the mining giant will include both in-kind and financial contributions.
The plant received AU$44.9 million in Australian Renewable Energy Agency support in July.
Rio Tinto's work will include helping Calix reach a final investment decision through technical support, engineering services and advocacy. Subject to a final investment decision and successful project construction, Rio Tinto will provide up to 10,000 tonnes of various Pilbara iron ores for plant commissioning and the initial testing phase.
The miner will also provide introductions to potential customers for downstream use of the Zesty product.
“The world needs low-emissions steel if it is going to decarbonise, and we continue to look at a range of ways Pilbara iron ores can help to do this as new technologies emerge,” said Rio Tinto Iron Ore Chief Executive Matthew Holcz.
He added that Rio Tinto will keep progressing BioIron with its partners, the University of Nottingham and Metso. However, the company has decided that the current furnace design requires additional development.
“Both projects are part of our work to reduce emissions and support the future of iron ore in Australia and the communities that depend on it," Holcz added, referring to Zesty and BioIron.
