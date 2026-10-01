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Edited by Georgia Williams
Oct. 01, 2026 10:54AM PST
Without a new arrangement, the smelter, which directly employs 550 people and indirectly supports more than 1,200 jobs, faced an imminent shutdown.
fatih / Adobe Stock
Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO), the Tasmanian Government, and the Australian Commonwealth have finalized a multi-tiered agreement to keep the Bell Bay aluminium smelter operational through December 2031.
The facility’s existing power supply agreement with state-owned Hydro Tasmania was set to expire at the end of 2026.
Under the new five-year power deal, Hydro Tasmania will continue supplying electricity to the smelter. While specific pricing details were not disclosed, the Tasmanian government characterized the arrangement as "globally competitive" and the "lowest possible electricity price."
The state government previously indicated a AU$60 million annual gap between Rio Tinto's offer and Hydro Tasmania's requirements.
In a separate but concurrent measure, the federal and Tasmanian governments will provide a combined AU$200 million support package to maintain the smelter's international competitiveness.
Federal Industry Minister Tim Ayres described the subsidy as a "complex deal," noting the level of government support is tied to fluctuations in global aluminium prices.
"There's appropriate arrangements to make sure there's a cap on expenditure every year," Ayres told ABC News Australia. "As the aluminium price is high and continues to rise, there are thresholds to protect that investment. It's a good smart deal that protects the interests of the taxpayers but most importantly delivers a platform for investment."
Operating since 1955, Bell Bay was the first aluminium smelter in the Southern Hemisphere and currently produces approximately 190,000 tons of aluminium annually. The facility injects roughly AU$260 million per year into the local economy through 180 suppliers.
The George Town municipality in northern Tasmania has faced economic uncertainty recently, exacerbated by the closure of the country's only commercial manganese alloy smelter at Bell Bay, which cost more than 200 jobs.
The federal, Tasmanian, and South Australian governments recently contributed to a AU$105 million funding package for Nyrstar's Hobart and Port Pirie smelters to modernize operations.
Separately, Rio Tinto is expanding its Australian footprint upstream. In early September, the miner agreed to acquire the Aurukun bauxite project in Northern Queensland from a joint venture between Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTCPL:GLCNF) and Mitsubishi Development.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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