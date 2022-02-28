Opawica Intercepts Visible Gold "Again" and Completes 4,742m of Drilling at Bazooka

Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") is pleased to provide an update on its first phase of drilling on the Company's Bazooka property in Rouyn Noranda camp of Quebec.
Highlights include:
Figure 1 Visible gold in OP-21-22 @ 279.45 m depth
Company President and Chief Executive Officer, Blake Morgan, commented, "The drilling to date has progressed extremely well. It is encouraging to be encountering visible gold during our maiden drill program. Over 2,000 meters of core have now been sent for assay. Phase two of the planned drilling will begin shortly, in addition to a maiden drill campaign on the Arrowhead project. We look forward to the assay results and reporting them to our shareholders."
Bazooka Property
The Bazooka property occurs along one of the most prolific auriferous structures in the world, the Cadillac-Larder Lake break/fault. The Cadillac-Larder Lake break/fault, in part, marks the boundary between the Archean Abitibi subprovince in the north and the predominantly metasedimentary Pontiac subprovince south of the fault.
Gold mineralization on the property occurs within mixed, up to 60-metre-wide (estimated true width), strong quartz-carbonate-sericite and talc-chlorite schists of sedimentary and ultramafic to mafic volcanic protoliths, respectively, and is referred to as the Main zone. The alteration and mineralization are spatially associated with the Cadillac-Larder Lake.
The break/fault zone is at the base and is characterized by up to two-metre-wide (estimated true width), strongly graphitic fault. The graphitic fault generally marks the contact between the sedimentary and ultramafic metavolcanic rocks.
Structures and hydrothermal pathways were interpreted using the co-occurrence of selected exploration criteria in drill hole data. Interpreted prospective panels trend generally east-west with a steep dip to the north. They are constrained within the northern and southern borders of the Cadillac shear zone, a 150-metre-wide corridor of highly carbonate-chlorite-talc altered and schistosed ultramafic units, which form a Z-shape asymmetric drag fold in the area of the Bazooka historic mine.
Derrick Strickland, P. Geo (OGQ No. 35402), is the qualified person for Opawica Explorations, and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.
About Opawica Explorations Inc.
Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec and in Central Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company's management has a great track record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The Company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT
Blake Morgan
President and Chief Executive Officer
Opawica Explorations Inc.
Telephone: 604-681-3170
Fax: 604-681-3552
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.
Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") is pleased to announce its has received its gold grains in till results from its 2021 sampling and prospecting program on its Newfoundland projects; Chapel Island, Density, Eclipse, Mass, and Lil d'Espoir Lake.
Blake Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Opawica stated, "The Company now has a clear path for its 2022 exploration program in Newfoundland. The fifty (50) gold grains over the 121 till samples is a spectacular success rate. The eleven (11) pristine gold grains were discovered in areas that have not seen serious exploration to date."
The Company collected a total of 121 regional gold in grain till samples on all its Newfoundland Properties. The program was designed to sample untested areas and has augmented the Company's understanding of gold grain distribution in the region. The Company engaged the services of a helicopter to access areas of the properties which were previously inaccessible.
The 121 till samples were submitted for gold grain analysis to Overburden Drilling Management (ODM) in Ottawa. ODM specializes in heavy minerals extraction and gold grain analysis. The ODM results have given a total of 50 gold grains in till. Of the 50 grains returned ODM has classified 11 of the gold grain as pristine, which typically means they have not travelled far from their source.
One till sample had a calculated value of 1.542 g/t gold on one gold grain. This value is not an assay value. It was calculated by ODM and is based on the weight and size of the gold grain found in till sample CH21-104.
Opawica's wholly owned project area covers more than 217 square kilometres along and between the Red Indian Line and the Valentine Lake shear zone in the Central gold belt of Newfoundland. The Company's prospective holdings extend for more than 50 km along the Central gold belt which is a northeast-trending structural zone extending across Newfoundland.
GoldSpot Discovery Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) ('GoldSpot') GoldSpot has been engaged to work closely with the Opawica technical team to analyze all available geological data and create high quality multivariate ranked drill targets on Opawica's Newfoundland assets.
Derrick Strickland, P.Geo (1000315), is the qualified person for Opawica Explorations, and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.
About Opawica Explorations Inc.
Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec and in Central Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company's management has a great track record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The Company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Blake Morgan
President and Chief Executive Officer
Opawica Explorations Inc.
Telephone: 604-681-3170
Fax: 604-681-3552
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/113255
Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - January 28, 2022 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV:OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the " Company " or " Opawica ") announces that further to the news releases dated December 30, 2021 and January 14, 2022, it has completed the filing of its annual audited financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the year ended August 31, 2021 (the "Annual Filings") under its SEDAR profile on www.sedar.com . Therefore, it expects the Company's Management Cease Trade Order ("MCTO") in respect of the delayed Annual Filings to be revoked by the securities regulators in accordance with National Policy 12-203 Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults in due course.
The Company confirms that since the date of the Default Announcement: (i) there has been no material changes to the information set out in the Default Announcement that has not been generally disclosed; (ii) the Company is satisfying and intends to continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203; (iii) there has not been any other specified default by the Company under NP 12-203; and (iv) there is no material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.
The Company would like to thank its shareholders for their patience during this time.
About Opawica Explorations Inc.
Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec and in Central Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company's management has a great track record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The Company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Blake Morgan
President and Chief Executive Officer Opawica Explorations Inc.
Telephone: 604-681-3170
Fax: 604-681-3552
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.
Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a surface and underground delineation and exploration diamond drill program and provide a general activity update at its Maria Luisa project, located 100 km north of La Serena within the Atacama Region in Incahuasi, Chile.
Highlights:
President and CEO Alastair McIntyre comments: "We are very excited with the initial results of the decline and sampling work at Maria Luisa. The intersection of new vein systems with the presence of high-grade gold and copper are very encouraging. The new drill plan at Maria Luisa is designed to provide important geological information and mining control for the current decline operations and future mining potential. This work supports our primary goal at Altiplano of rapidly advancing projects through exploration, development and ultimately extracting material for sale."
Figure 1. Channel sampling results, underground mapping, and decline progress at Maria Luisa
To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/115054_49431e54b4636a14_001full.jpg
* The decision to commence underground exploration and development at the Maria Luisa site is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with this decision.
Figure 2: Plan map illustrating decline progress, planned drill collar locations, and mineralized trends at Maria Luisa.
To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/115054_49431e54b4636a14_002full.jpg
Figure 3. Maria Luisa Drilling
To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/115054_altipl2.jpg
Altiplano has generated over US$7.98 million from the recovery and sale of 3.86 million pounds of copper with an average grade of 1.74% Cu (2018 Q1-2021 Q4). Cash flow has been re-invested into equipment, underground drilling, expanding underground development at Farellon, enhancing ventilation to increase productivity and capacity, new underground development and exploration at Maria Luisa, and the commencement of the permitted El Peñón fit-for-purpose mill and flotation plant located 15 km from the Farellon site.
About Altiplano
Altiplano Metals is a growing gold, silver, and copper company focused on the Americas. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets that include an operating copper/gold/iron mine, development near term producing gold/copper projects, and exploration land packages with district-scale potential. Altiplano is focused on creating long-term stakeholder value through developing safe and sustainable production, reinvesting into exploration, and pursuing acquisition opportunities to complement its existing portfolio. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing on opportunity, overcoming challenges and building shareholder value. Altiplano trades on the Toronto Venture Exchange trading under the symbol APN and the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol A2JNFG.
John Williamson, B.Sc., P.Geol., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this document.
Altiplano is part of the Metals Group of companies, managed by an award-winning team of professionals who stand for technical excellence, painstaking project selection and uncompromising corporate governance, with a proven ability to capitalize on investment opportunities and deliver shareholder returns.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
/s/ "John Williamson"
Chairman
For further information, please contact:
Alastair McIntyre, CEO
alastairm@apnmentals.com
Tel: (416) 434 3799
Jeremy Yaseniuk, Director
jeremyy@apnmetals.com
Tel: (604) 773-1467
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the (TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify any historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the issuer is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The is no current mineral resource at Maria Luisa and further exploration may or may not define a resource estimate (M. Dufresne, NI 43-101 Technical Report, February 10, 2017). In addition, a decision to commence underground exploration and development at the Maria Luisa site is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with this decision.. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/115054
Platreef ranks as world's largest precious metals deposit under development
Phase 1 mine in construction, advancing towards first production in Q3 2024
2022 Feasibility Study yields an after-tax NPV8% of US$1.7 billion and IRR of 18.5% at long-term consensus metal prices
After-tax NPV8% of US$4.1 billion and IRR of 29.3% at current spot metal prices
Shaft 2 accelerated to 2027, advancing Phase 2 expansion with annual forecast production of greater than 590,000 ounces of palladium, platinum, rhodium, gold and more than 40 million pounds of nickel and copper
2022 Feasibility Study confirms Platreef's potential to be the industry's largest and lowest-cost primary PGM producer
Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2022) - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) Co-Chair Robert Friedland announced today at the 31st BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference that the company's South African subsidiary, Ivanplats, and its partners, welcome the outstanding positive findings of an independent Platreef 2022 Feasibility Study for the tier-one Platreef palladium, rhodium, nickel, platinum, copper and gold project in South Africa.
The 2022 Feasibility Study provides the blueprint for the ongoing development of Platreef and builds on the excellent results of the preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for a phased-development scenario to expedite production, announced in November 2020, alongside the 2020 Feasibility Study. The Platreef 2022 Feasibility Study is based on a steady state production rate of 5.2 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa), as well as an accelerated ramp up to steady state through the earlier development of Shaft 2. The 2022 Feasibility Study is based on the detailed design and engineering scenario first presented in the 2020 PEA, confirming the viability of a new phased development pathway to fast-track Platreef into production by Q3 2024.
The Platreef 2022 Feasibility Study first phase of production includes an initial 700,000 tonnes per annum (700 ktpa) underground mine and 770-ktpa-capacity concentrator, targeting high-grade mining areas close to the project's recently completed Shaft 1 (Figure 1).
Platreef's Phase 2, 5.2-Mtpa steady state production rate would rank it as the world's fifth largest primary platinum-group metals (PGM) mine on a palladium equivalent basis, with annual forecast production of more than 590,000 ounces of palladium, platinum, rhodium and gold, plus more than 40 million pounds of nickel and copper (Figure 8).
The Platreef 2022 Feasibility Study reflects the initial two phases of development for the Platreef Mine. Previous studies have demonstrated the resource base for future expansions up to 12 Mtpa, which would position Platreef among the very largest PGM producing mines in the world (Figure 8).
Watch a new video showcasing Platreef: https://vimeo.com/682603861/dce81b5e3a
Construction activities at the Platreef Project site, including Shaft 1 on the left, and the hitch-to-collar advancement for Shaft 2 on the right
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/115055_dc4a96bb34cc28e8_002full.jpg
Platreef poised to complete journey from tier-one discovery to one of the world's largest and lowest-cost PGM producers
The Platreef Project, which includes an underground deposit of thick, high-grade PGE-nickel-copper-gold mineralization discovered by Ivanhoe's geologists, is in the northern limb of the Bushveld Complex approximately 11 kilometres from Mokopane, and 280 kilometres northeast of Johannesburg.
PGE-nickel-copper-gold mineralization in the northern limb is primarily hosted within the Platreef, a mineralized sequence which is traced more than 30 kilometres along strike. The Platreef Project is situated in the southern sector of the Platreef on two contiguous properties, Turfspruit and Macalacaskop, which comprise, in aggregate, approximately 7,842 hectares. The northernmost property, Turfspruit, is contiguous with and along strike from Anglo Platinum Limited's Mogalakwena group of properties and mining operations.
Ivanplats acquired a prospecting permit for Macalacaskop and Turfspruit in February 1998. In 1999, Ivanhoe began a series of drilling campaigns, totalling more than 726,000 metres, to advance Platreef from a greenfield exploration project focused on shallow mineralized zones through to focusing on deeper underground targets. At the height of the drilling campaign, 30 diamond drill rigs were producing more than 10,000 metres of core a week.
Since 2007, Ivanplats has focused its Platreef exploration and development activities on defining and advancing the thick, high-grade, down-dip extension of its original discovery at Platreef, now known as the Flatreef Deposit. In 2012, the Merensky Reef analogue was recognized.
The Flatreef Deposit lies entirely on the Turfspruit and Macalacaskop properties that form part of Ivanhoe's mining right. The thickness of the mineralized reef (T1 & T2 mineralized zones) intersected in Shaft 1 is 29 metres, with average grab sample grade of 6.35 grams per tonne (g/t) platinum, palladium and rhodium plus gold (3PE+Au), ranging up to 9.6 g/t 3PE+Au, as well as significant quantities of nickel and copper. This thickness is exceptional when compared to the typical, approximately one-metre-thick reefs being mined elsewhere on South Africa's Bushveld Complex.
A Japanese consortium led by JOGMEC, a Japanese government entity, and including Itochu and Japan Gas Corporation, acquired a 10% interest in the Platreef Project for approximately US$290 million.
The thick, high-grade, flat-lying Flatreef deposit was discovered in 2010. Ivanplats conducted an exploration program with 30 drill rigs totalling over 260,000 metres in 2011. Platreef has excellent exploration upside for further expansion and discovery.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/115055_dc4a96bb34cc28e8_003full.jpg
In June 2020, Ivanplats completed the sinking of Platreef's initial shaft, Shaft 1, to its final depth of 996 metres below surface. Shaft 1 is located approximately 450 metres away from a high-grade area of the Flatreef orebody, which will provide initial mining areas for Phase 1 production in 2024.
The thick Flatreef orebody also is flat-lying, which is ideal for safe, bulk-scale, mechanized mining and processes optimized for maximum ore extraction. Flatreef is characterized by its high-grade mineralization and a palladium-to-platinum ratio of approximately 1:1, which is considerably higher than other PGMs discoveries on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld.
Through phased development, Platreef is projected to become one of the world's largest and lowest-cost producers of palladium, platinum, rhodium, nickel, copper and gold. The 2022 Feasibility Study considers Phase 1 and Phase 2 development, including only one third of Platreef's Indicated Resources above an US$80/tonne Net Smelter Return (NSR) cut-off.
2022 Feasibility Study re-affirms outstanding economics of phased development at Platreef with an accelerated ramp up to 5.2 Mtpa
Mr. Friedland commented: "The Platreef discovery remains the world's greatest precious metals deposit under development, with a peerless endowment of palladium, rhodium, platinum, and gold; as well as highly significant quantities of strategic 'electric' metals such as nickel and copper. These outstanding economic results define our commitment to advance Platreef to first production, alongside our local communities and Japanese partners. We are counting down to less than 30 months from now. This achievement will only mark the first milestone, as we plan to expand this world-scale operation into one of the largest and lowest-cost, integrated PGM producers on the planet … all while generating outstanding returns on capital for a major, disruptive mine.
"PGMs have an integral role to play in the global transition to clean technologies, specifically the adoption of hydrogen energy systems; as well as the international push for lower emissions, which is led by developed economies … but let us not forget that emerging markets are catching up quickly … Platreef will be a responsible, industry leading, long-life supplier of palladium, rhodium, nickel, platinum, copper and gold … as well as a leading economic driver for South Africa. Ivanhoe Mines remains committed to 're-inventing mining' and will continue to leverage the most sustainable technologies available … as evidenced by our commitment to zero-emission, battery-powered equipment, and the adoption of the safest possible tailings method utilizing dry-stack technology, which has the added benefit of minimizing water consumption.
"Palladium and rhodium have reached all-time highs in recent years, currently trading at approximately $2,480 an ounce and $18,750 an ounce respectively, as progressively stricter air-quality rules increase demand for the metals used in vehicle pollution-control devices. Meanwhile, copper and nickel will continue to realize historic and sustained rallies due to underinvestment in new mine supply and massive growing demand tied to electric vehicles and global clean-energy initiatives."
Platreef's Indicated Mineral Resources contain an estimated 18.9 million ounces of palladium, 18.7 million ounces of platinum, 3.1 million ounces of gold, and 1.2 million ounces of rhodium (a combined 41.9 million ounces PGMs plus gold), plus 2.4 billion pounds of nickel and 1.2 billion pounds of copper, at a 2.0 g/t 3PE+Au cut-off.
Platreef's Inferred Mineral Resources contain an additional 23.8 million ounces of palladium, 23.2 million ounces of platinum, 4.3 million ounces of gold, and 1.6 million ounces of rhodium (a combined 52.8 million ounces PGMs plus gold), plus 3.4 billion pounds of nickel and 1.78 billion pounds of copper, also at a 2.0 g/t 3PE+Au cut-off.
Mr. Friedland added: "The thick and flat-lying nature of the high-grade mineralization of the Flatreef deposit allows for the use of state-of-the-art, automated, electric mining machinery, including cutting-edge battery driven underground vehicles.
"For Ivanhoe Mines, achieving first production at Platreef will mark the next milestone in the journey to become a new-age, major diversified mining company ..... we intend to build on the achievements of the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Joint Venture in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and leverage the countless lessons we have learned during phased development at our tier-one copper asset … and let us not forget, Platreef still has vast potential to significantly expand the already enormous resource base … as well as a plethora of new nickel-sulphide exploration opportunities, many of which are near surface."
Phase 1 construction underway, with first production expected in Q3 2024
Detailed engineering studies are underway on the initial 770-ktpa mine and concentrator, in parallel with the changeover of Shaft 1 into a production shaft, with expected completion in March 2022. First delivery of the initial battery-electric underground fleet is expected imminently, and the first blast on the 950-metre level is anticipated in April 2022. The initial underground development focus from Shaft 1 will be the on the first ventilation raise and ore passes connecting the 750-metre level to the 950-metre level.
Earthworks for the first concentrator are planned to begin in Q2 2022, followed by civil works and the ordering of long-lead-time items in H2 2022. First ore feed to the concentrator is planned for Q3 2024.
Phase 1 average annual production is estimated at 113,000 ounces (oz.) of platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold (3PE+Au), plus 5 million pounds of nickel and 3 million pounds of copper.
Figure 1: Production and timeline schematic of Platreef 2022 Feasibility Study.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/115055_dc4a96bb34cc28e8_004full.jpg
William Mamashela (left) and William Mello, with local contractor Somuthwa Construction, assisting with construction of the Platreef Mine.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/115055_dc4a96bb34cc28e8_005full.jpg
Shaft 2 commissioning accelerated to 2027, expediting Phase 2 expansion
While the 700-ktpa initial mine is operating using Shaft 1, the sinking of the project's second, larger shaft (Shaft 2), that drives the Phase 2 expansion to 5.2 Mtpa, will progress at the same time. The 2022 Feasibility Study envisions Shaft 2 equipped for hoisting in 2027, an accelerated schedule by approximately 18 months compared to the 2020 PEA, coming online just over three years from first production of Phase 1.
Once Shaft 2 is complete, two 2.2-Mtpa concentrator modules will be commissioned, and the initial concentrator will be ramped up to its full capacity of 770-ktpa; increasing the steady-state production to 5.2 Mtpa (Figure 1).
The Phase 2 expansion would result in Platreef becoming the world's fifth largest primary platinum-group metals (PGM) mine on a palladium equivalent basis, with annual forecast production of more than 590,000 ounces of palladium, rhodium, platinum, and gold, plus more than 40 million pounds of nickel and copper (Figure 6).
Construction at Shaft 2, which now is expected to be commissioned by 2027.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/115055_dc4a96bb34cc28e8_006full.jpg
Platreef's immense mineral endowment supports future expansions
The 2022 Feasibility Study considers Platreef's Phase 1 and Phase 2 development, including only one third of the Indicated Resources above an US$80/tonne Net Smelter Return (NSR) cut-off. If the remainder of the Indicated Resources were to be converted to reserves, it would provide an opportunity to massively expand production.
As development of the project progresses, additional drilling from underground will be undertaken with the goal of increasing the confidence of the current mineral resources, as well as to expand the resource base. Additional studies will follow up on the previous work that envisaged further phased expansions based on updated reserves.
Figure 2: World's largest precious metal deposits under development ranked by contained metal in Measured & Indicated Resources.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/115055_dc4a96bb34cc28e8_007full.jpg
Source: Company filings, S&P Global Market Intelligence. Notes: Chart ranks the largest undeveloped primary palladium, platinum, gold, silver and rhodium projects from the S&P Global Market Intelligence database based on measured and indicated palladium equivalent resource. Palladium equivalent calculation includes palladium, platinum, gold, silver and rhodium ounces and has been calculated using spot price metal price assumptions (February 23, 2022) of US$1,095/oz platinum, US$2,480/oz palladium, US$18,750/oz rhodium, US$1,909/oz gold and US$24.55/oz silver. Measured and Indicated resources for Platreef correspond to palladium, platinum, gold and rhodium ounces at a 1 g/t cut-off grade.
Tshifhiwa Netshirando, Platreef's Production Manager, is focused on equipping Shaft 1 for first production within just over two years.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/115055_dc4a96bb34cc28e8_009full.jpg
Aerial view from February 2022 of current construction at the Platreef site, including Shaft 1 (right) and progress at Shaft 2 (left).
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/115055_dc4a96bb34cc28e8_008full.jpg
Platreef will positively transform mining and community development in Limpopo Province
Ivanhoe Mines' President, Marna Cloete, commented: "Ivanhoe Mines is excited to become a disruptive, cornerstone participant in the future of South Africa's platinum-group-metals mining industry. We have established a strong strategic foothold on the giant polymetallic Northern Limb of the renowned Bushveld Complex. We look forward to sharing the benefits of this truly unique orebody with our partners and local communities, as well as all the people of South Africa … Platreef represents an important, long-life economic driver for the nation, and we have only just begun to tap into the potential of this amazing discovery.
"We are pleased to be building the cutting-edge transformation in future underground platinum-group-metals mining operations in South Africa. We are charting a new path in the empowerment of the local people in Limpopo Province and in the training of women in the mining industry. We are focused on creating a vibrant local economy that's not just going to be mining, as we are enabling entrepreneurs to create and expand a plethora of new businesses.
Dr. Patricia Makhesha, Ivanhoe's Executive Vice President, Sustainability and Special Projects, added: "The agreement with the Mogalakwena Local Municipality to recycle wastewater is an important milestone in Platreef's development. Recycling locally treated water is a cost-effective and sustainable approach to securing water for the Platreef Project."
Ivanhoe Mines indirectly owns 64% of the Platreef Project through its subsidiary, Ivanplats, and is directing all mine development work. The South African beneficiaries of the approved broad-based, black economic empowerment structure have a 26% stake in the Platreef Project. The remaining 10% is owned by a Japanese consortium of ITOCHU Corporation; Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation; ITC Platinum Development Ltd., an ITOCHU affiliate; and Japan Gas Corporation.
The Platreef 2022 Feasibility Study was independently prepared by OreWin Pty Ltd. of Adelaide, Australia; Mine Technical Services of Reno, USA; SRK Consulting Inc. of Johannesburg, South Africa; DRA Global of Johannesburg, South Africa; and Golder Associates Africa of Midrand, South Africa.
A National Instrument 43-101 technical report will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Ivanhoe Mines website at www.ivanhoemines.com within 45 days of the issuance of this news release.
Platreef's thick mineralization, which will be mined with highly-productive mechanized methods, combined with higher nickel and copper grades, contribute to lower cash costs compared to other primary platinum-group-metal producers (Figures 7). Among global primary platinum-group-metals producers, Platreef's estimated net total cash cost of US$514 per 3PE+Au ounce, net of copper and nickel by-product credits and including sustaining capital costs, ranks at the bottom of the cash-cost curve (Figure 7).
Construction of the Shaft 1 waste-rock conveyor system is progressing in advance of the start of underground mining operations.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/115055_dc4a96bb34cc28e8_010full.jpg
Thapelo Kadi, Senior Manager for Safety Legal and Compliance, fosters a safety culture that strives toward Platreef's vision of zero harm.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/115055_dc4a96bb34cc28e8_011full.jpg
Figure 3: Schematic section of the Platreef Mine, showing Flatreef's thick, high-grade T1 and T2 mineralized zones (dark orange and red), underground development work completed to date in shafts 1 and 2 (white) and planned development work (grey).
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/115055_dc4a96bb34cc28e8_012full.jpg
Members of Ivanplat's underground mining team advancing the world-scale Platreef Mine toward first production in 2024.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/115055_dc4a96bb34cc28e8_013full.jpg
Alfred Masimine, Bell Operator (left), and Malesela Magongoa, Sinker, underground at the 950-level station discussing the installation of the loading box at shaft bottom.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/115055_dc4a96bb34cc28e8_014full.jpg
Figure 4: Map of South Africa's Bushveld Igneous Complex.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/115055_dc4a96bb34cc28e8_015full.jpg
Source: SFA (Oxford).
Figure 5: Revenue per tonne of ore at the Platreef Project since 2017 (shown in US dollars).
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/115055_dc4a96bb34cc28e8_016full.jpg
Figure 6: Revenue per tonne of ore at the Platreef Project has risen significantly since 2017 (shown in South African rand).
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/115055_dc4a96bb34cc28e8_017full.jpg
Source for figures 5 and 6: Bloomberg. Based on historical weekly commodity prices at the end of each week.
Notes for figures 5 and 6:
Figure 7: Global primary producers' net total cash cost + sustaining capital (2021E), US$/3PE+Au oz.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/115055_dc4a96bb34cc28e8_018full.jpg
Source: SFA (Oxford), Ivanplats. Notes: Cost and production data for the Platreef project is based on the Platreef Feasibility Study parameters, applying payabilities and smelting and refining charges as agreed with purchase of concentrate partners for Platreef concentrate (this is not representative of SFA's standard methodology). SFA's peer group cost and production data follows a methodology to provide a level playing field for smelting and refining costs on a pro-rata basis from the producer processing entity. Net total cash costs have been calculated using Ivanplats' long term price assumptions of 16:1 ZAR:USD, US$1,100/oz platinum, US$1,450/oz palladium, US$5,000/oz rhodium, US$1,600/oz gold, US$8.00/lb nickel and US$3.50/lb copper.
Figure 8: Ranking of selected global primary PGM producers, based on 2021E palladium equivalent production
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/115055_dc4a96bb34cc28e8_019full.jpg
Source: SFA (Oxford), Ivanplats. Notes: Chart excludes by-product PGM producers. Nornickel (by-product PGM producer) is the largest producer on a palladium equivalent basis. Cost and production data for the Platreef project is based on the Platreef 2022 FEASIBILITY STUDY and 2014 PEA parameters. Production data for the peer group is provided by SFA (Oxford). Equivalent palladium production has been calculated using Ivanplats' long term price assumptions of 16:1 ZAR:USD, US$1,100/oz platinum, US$1,450/oz palladium, US$5,000/oz rhodium, US$1,600/oz gold, US$8.00/lb nickel and US$3.50/lb copper.
2022 FEASIBILITY STUDY HIGHLIGHTS
Phased development plan targets first production from Phase 1 in Q3 2024, and accelerated Phase 2 expansion to realize potential of Platreef orebody
Figure 9: Plan of the Platreef 2022 Feasibility Study mine design, highlighting areas that are mined during Phase 1 (700-ktpa) and Phase 2 (5.2 Mtpa).
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/115055_dc4a96bb34cc28e8_020full.jpg
Figure by OreWin, 2022.
KEY INITIAL RESULTS FROM THE PLATREEF 2022 FEASIBILITY STUDY
Table 1: Summary of key results of the Platreef 2022 Feasibility Study.
|Item
|Units
|Total / Average Life of Mine
|Mined and processed
|Material Milled
|Million tonnes
|125
|Platinum
|g/t
|1.94
|Palladium
|g/t
|1.99
|Gold
|g/t
|0.30
|Rhodium
|g/t
|0.13
|3PE+Au
|g/t
|4.37
|Copper
|%
|0.16
|Nickel
|%
|0.34
|Peak Production (Year 8)
|3PE+Au
|koz
|697
|Nickel
|kt
|13
|Copper
|kt
|8
|Key financial results
|Life of mine
|Years
|28.3
|Initial capital
|US$ million
|488
|Expansion capital
|US$ million
|1,480
|Peak capital
|US$ million
|1,364
|Mine-site cash cost
|US$ per ounce 3PE+Au
|429
|Total cash cost after credits
|US$ per ounce 3PE+Au
|452
|All-in cash cost after credits
|US$ per ounce 3PE+Au
|514
|Mine-site operating costs
|US$ per tonne milled
|52
|After-tax NPV8%
|US$ million
|1,690
|After-tax IRR
|%
|18.5
|Project payback period
|years
|7.9
Notes:
Khazamola Baloyi, Government Relations Manager, at the Platreef site office.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/115055_dc4a96bb34cc28e8_021full.jpg
Sample of the high-grade palladium-platinum-rhodium-nickel-copper-gold ore.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/115055_dc4a96bb34cc28e8_022full.jpg
Table 2: Platreef 2022 Feasibility Study financial results at base case and spot prices.
|Discount Rate
|Base Case Prices (1)
|Spot Prices (2)
|Net present value (NPV)
|Undiscounted
|8,543
|17,130
|(US$ million, after tax)
|5.0%
|3,098
|6,815
|8.0%
|1,690
|4,116
|10.0%
|1,104
|2,979
|12.0%
|692
|2,169
|Internal rate of return (IRR)
|18.5%
|29.3%
|Project payback period
|(Years)
|7.9
|6.4
|Exchange rate
|(ZAR: USD)
|16:1
Table 3: Platreef 2022 Feasibility Study average mine production and processing statistics.
|Item
|Units
|Phase 1 Average (1)
|Phase 2 Average (2)
|LOM Average
|Production
|Mtpa
|0.7
|4.9
|4.4
|Platinum
|g/t
|2.53
|1.93
|1.94
|Palladium
|g/t
|2.54
|1.98
|1.99
|Gold
|g/t
|0.38
|0.30
|0.30
|Rhodium
|g/t
|0.17
|0.13
|0.13
|3PE+Au(2)
|g/t
|5.63
|4.34
|4.37
|Copper
|%
|0.19
|0.16
|0.16
|Nickel
|%
|0.40
|0.34
|0.34
|Recoveries
|Platinum
|%
|90.4
|87.2
|87.2
|Palladium
|%
|90.2
|86.7
|86.8
|Gold
|%
|80.4
|78.5
|78.5
|Rhodium
|%
|84.4
|80.2
|80.3
|3PE+Au(2)
|%
|89.4
|86.0
|86.2
|Copper
|%
|90.0
|87.6
|87.7
|Nickel
|%
|77.5
|71.4
|71.6
|Concentrate produced
|kt/a (dry)
|34.9
|216.2
|195.7
|Platinum
|g/t
|38.1
|38.2
|38.2
|Palladium
|g/t
|38.1
|39.0
|39.0
|Gold
|g/t
|5.1
|5.3
|5.3
|Rhodium
|g/t
|2.4
|2.4
|2.4
|3PE + Au (3)
|g/t
|83.8
|85.0
|85.0
|Copper
|%
|2.8
|3.3
|3.3
|Nickel
|%
|5.1
|5.4
|5.4
|Recovered metal
|Platinum
|koz/a
|51
|266
|240
|Palladium
|koz/a
|51
|271
|245
|Gold
|koz/a
|7
|37
|33
|Rhodium
|koz/a
|3
|17
|15
|3PE + Au(2)
|koz/a
|113
|591
|535
|Copper
|Mlb/a
|3
|16
|14
|Nickel
|Mlb/a
|5
|26
|23
Figure 10: Platreef 2022 Feasibility Study concentrator production (tonnes milled and grades for the life-of-mine).
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/115055_dc4a96bb34cc28e8_023full.jpg
Figure by OreWin, 2022.
Figure 11: Platreef 2022 Feasibility Study estimated 3PE+Au recovered metal and nickel/copper recovered metal for the life-of-mine.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/115055_dc4a96bb34cc28e8_024full.jpg
Figure by OreWin, 2022.
Table 4: Platreef 2022 Feasibility Study unit operating costs and cash costs after credits.
|US$ per ounce of 3PE+Au
|Phase 1 Average (1)
|Phase 2 Average (2)
|LOM Average
|Mine site
|822
|419
|429
|Transport
|13
|13
|13
|Treatment & Refining
|369
|366
|366
|Royalties
|8
|90
|88
|Total cash costs before credits
|1,212
|887
|895
|Nickel credits
|334
|351
|351
|Copper credits
|84
|92
|92
|Total cash costs after credits
|794
|443
|452
|Sustaining capital costs (3)
|-
|63
|62
|All-in cash costs after credits (4)
|794
|506
|514
Table 5: Platreef 2022 Feasibility Study capital investment summary.
|Description
|Initial Capital
|Expansion Capital
|Sustaining Capital
|Total
|US$M
|US$M
|US$M
|US$M
|MINING
|Exploration and geology
|9
|31
|32
|72
|Mining
|187
|697
|861
|1,744
|Subtotal
|195
|728
|893
|1,816
|CONCENTRATOR
|Concentrator
|73
|273
|2
|349
|Subtotal
|73
|273
|2
|349
|INFRASTRUCTURE
|Infrastructure
|95
|251
|25
|371
|Subtotal
|95
|251
|25
|371
|INDIRECTS
|Owners Cost
|93
|126
|2
|222
|Closure
|-
|-
|11
|11
|Subtotal
|93
|126
|13
|233
|CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BEFORE CONTINGENCY
|456
|1,378
|933
|2,768
|Contingency
|32
|101
|1
|134
|CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AFTER CONTINGENCY
|488
|1,480
|934
|2,902
Note: Initial capital reflects the capital costs from January 1, 2022, to achieve initial production of 0.7 Mtpa, followed by expansion capital to reflect the capital costs to achieve full production of 5.2 Mtpa. Expansion capital includes US$50 million spent during the Phase 1 pre-production period to continue construction on Shaft 2.
Figure 12: Platreef Mine 2022 Feasibility Study projected operating surplus, total capital costs and cumulative net cash flow after tax, at base case assumptions.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/115055_dc4a96bb34cc28e8_025full.jpg
Figure by OreWin, 2022.
Platreef Mineral Resources
The mineral resources used in the Feasibility Study were those amenable to underground selective mining.
Table 6: Mineral Resources amenable to underground selective mining methods (base case is highlighted).
|Indicated Mineral Resources
Tonnage and Grades
|Cut-off
3PE+Au
|Mt
|Pt
(g/t)
|Pd
(g/t)
|Au
(g/t)
|Rh
(g/t)
|3PE+Au
(g/t)
|Cu
(%)
|Ni
(%)
|3 g/t
|204
|2.11
|2.11
|0.34
|0.14
|4.70
|0.18
|0.35
|2 g/t
|346
|1.68
|1.70
|0.28
|0.11
|3.77
|0.16
|0.32
|1 g/t
|716
|1.11
|1.16
|0.19
|0.08
|2.55
|0.13
|0.26
|Indicated Mineral Resources
Contained Metal
|
Cut-off
|Pt
(Moz)
|Pd
Moz)
|Au
(Moz)
|Rh
(Moz)
|3PE+Au
(Moz)
|Cu
(Mlb)
|Ni
(Mlb)
|3 g/t
|13.9
|13.9
|2.2
|0.9
|30.9
|800
|1,597
|2 g/t
|18.7
|18.9
|3.1
|1.2
|41.9
|1,226
|2,438
|1 g/t
|25.6
|26.8
|4.5
|1.8
|58.8
|2,076
|4,108
|Inferred Mineral Resources
Tonnage and Grades
|Cut-off
3PE+Au
|Mt
|Pt
(g/t)
|Pd
(g/t)
|Au
(g/t)
|Rh
(g/t)
|3PE+Au
(g/t)
|Cu
(%)
|Ni
(%)
|3 g/t
|225
|1.91
|1.93
|0.32
|0.13
|4.29
|0.17
|0.35
|2 g/t
|506
|1.42
|1.46
|0.26
|0.10
|3.24
|0.16
|0.31
|1 g/t
|1,431
|0.88
|0.94
|0.17
|0.07
|2.05
|0.13
|0.25
|Inferred Mineral Resources
Contained Metal
|
Cut-off
|Pt
(Moz)
|Pd
Moz)
|Au
(Moz)
|Rh
(Moz)
|3PE+Au
(Moz)
|Cu
(Mlb)
|Ni
(Mlb)
|3 g/t
|13.8
|14.0
|2.3
|1.0
|31.0
|865
|1,736
|2 g/t
|23.2
|23.8
|4.3
|1.6
|52.8
|1,775
|3,440
|1 g/t
|40.4
|43.0
|7.8
|3.1
|94.3
|4,129
|7,759
Platreef 2020 Feasibility Study Mineral Reserve
The mineral resources used as the basis of the Feasibility Study were those amenable to underground selective mining.
Table 7: Probable Mineral Reserves - tonnage and grades as at January 26, 2022.
|Method
|Mt
|NSR
($/t)
|Pt
(g/t)
|Pd
(g/t)
|Au
(g/t)
|Rh
(g/t)
|3PE+Au
(g/t)
|Cu
(%)
|Ni
(%)
|Ore development
|11.0
|142
|1.79
|1.85
|0.27
|0.12
|4.03
|0.15
|0.31
|Long-hole
|93.9
|152
|1.88
|1.95
|0.29
|0.13
|4.25
|0.16
|0.33
|Drift-and-fill
|20.3
|184
|2.30
|2.25
|0.37
|0.15
|5.07
|0.18
|0.37
|Total
|125.2
|156
|1.94
|1.99
|0.30
|0.13
|4.37
|0.16
|0.34
|Method
|Mt
|Pt
(Moz)
|Pd
(Moz)
|Au
(Moz)
|Rh
(Moz)
|3PE+Au
(Moz)
|Cu
(Mlb)
|Ni
(Mlb)
|Ore development
|11.0
|0.6
|0.7
|0.1
|0.04
|1.42
|37
|76
|Long-hole
|93.9
|5.7
|5.9
|0.9
|0.40
|12.84
|336
|687
|Drift-and-fill
|20.3
|1.5
|1.5
|0.2
|0.10
|3.31
|83
|166
|Total
|125.2
|7.8
|8.0
|1.2
|0.54
|17.57
|455
|929
Platreef to be mined primarily using highly productive mechanized methods
Mining zones in the current Platreef mine plan occur at depths ranging from approximately 700 metres to 1,200 metres below surface. Mining will be performed using highly productive mechanized methods, including long-hole stoping and drift-and-fill. Each method will utilize cemented backfill for maximum ore extraction.
Figure 13 shows the proposed shaft and ventilation raise locations, and the main access levels in an elevated view (looking north-east). Mining access ramps will connect the haulage levels with the mining sublevels and other infrastructure. The mining sublevels will be developed from the ramps at regular vertical intervals in the production areas. Drilling and extraction levels for stopes will be driven from the sublevels.
Figure 13: Platreef underground mine access layout.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/115055_dc4a96bb34cc28e8_026full.jpg
Figure by OreWin, 2022.
Following the completion of the changeover of Shaft 1, off-shaft development would start in April 2022 with the initial aim of enabling construction of the critical ventilation shaft 1 (Figure 14). This ventilation shaft not only enables future development of underground infrastructure but is planned to be the secondary means of egress from the mine until Shaft 2 is complete. Once Phase 1 ore production commences in Q3 2024, mining will focus on the higher-grade area approximately 450 metres from Shaft 1 (Figure 14), requiring less underground infrastructure to access.
Figure 14: Underground mine layout of initial development.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/115055_dc4a96bb34cc28e8_027full.jpg
Figure by Ivanhoe, 2022.
During Phase 2, primary access to the mine will be by way of a 1,104-metre-deep, 10-metre-diameter production shaft (Shaft 2). Secondary access to the mine will be via the 996-metre-deep, 7.25-metre-diameter ventilation shaft (Shaft 1). During mine production, both shafts also will serve as ventilation intakes. During Phase 2, ore will be hauled from the stopes to a series of internal ore passes and fed to the bottom of Shaft 2, where it will be crushed and hoisted to surface.
Conventional metallurgical flowsheet for Phase 1 and 2
Metallurgical testwork has focused on maximizing recovery of platinum-group elements (PGE) and base metals (mainly nickel) while producing an acceptably high-grade concentrate suitable for further processing and/or sale to a third party. The three main geo-metallurgical units and composites tested produced smelter-grade final concentrates averaging 85 g/t PGE+Au, at acceptable PGE recoveries. Testwork also has shown that the material is amenable to treatment by conventional flotation without the need for mainstream or concentrate re-grinding. Extensive bench-scale testwork comprising of open-circuit and locked-cycled flotation testing, comminution testing, mineralogical characterization, tailings dewatering, and rheological characterization was performed at Mintek of South Africa, an internationally accredited metallurgical testing facility and laboratory.
Comminution and flotation testwork have indicated that the optimum grind for beneficiation is 80% passing 75 micrometres. Platreef ore is classified as being "hard" to "very hard", and thus not suitable for semi-autogenous grinding; a multi-stage crushing and ball-milling circuit has been selected as the preferred size reduction method.
Improved flotation performance has been achieved using high-chrome grinding media, as opposed to carbon steel media. The inclusion of a split-cleaner flotation circuit configuration, in which the fast-floating fraction is treated in a cleaner circuit separate from the medium- and slow-floating fractions, resulted in improved PGE, copper and nickel recoveries and concentrate grades.
A phased development approach was adopted for the flow-sheet design in the 2022 Feasibility Study. Phase 1 comprises a stand-alone concentrator with a design capacity of 770 ktpa. Phase 2 comprises an additional two 2.2-Mtpa modules, which will be constructed sequentially to meet the mine ramp-up schedule.
Both Phase 1 and Phase 2 flowsheets incorporate a three-stage crushing circuit, feeding crushed material to the milling and flotation modules. Flotation is followed by concentrate thickening, concentrate filtration, tailings handling and tailings disposal facility. It is expected that plant performance over life-of-mine will achieve 3PGE+Au recovery of 86% at a concentrate grade averaging 85 g/t 3PGE+Au.
Members of the Orion Mine Finance and Nomad Royalty teams, with members of Platreef's mine development team, on the top platform of the Shaft 1 headgear.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/115055_dc4a96bb34cc28e8_028full.jpg
Kgalalelo Tladi, Chief Safety Officer, conducting a safety inspection of the Shaft 1 underground equipping stage.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/115055_dc4a96bb34cc28e8_029full.jpg
Sustainable, dry stacking tailings storage methodology
The tailings storage facility (TSF) design in the 2022 Feasibility Study is based on the dry stack methodology. Previously, a hybrid paddock deposition methodology was considered; however, Ivanplats opted to change the TSF deposition methodology from conventional upstream design to dry stacking, which has numerous benefits.
Dry stacking facilities are deemed to be inherently safer, as there is no hydraulic deposition; hence, in the unlikely event of a catastrophic failure, the risk of flooding the surrounding areas with tailings will be minimal. Stacked tailing storage facilities also are more water efficient in that most of the water in the tailings is captured in the dewatering plant, pumped directly back to the concentrator and re-used within the process.
During the 2022 Feasibility Study mine life, approximately 53 million tonnes of tailings will be stored in the dry stack TSF, with the remainder of the tailings (approximately 60% overall) to be used as backfill in the underground mine, further reducing the project footprint.
The TSF design also caters for a potential future expansion to 8-Mtpa production capacity, to be explored in future studies.
It is envisaged to use the approved rock-dump footprint within the immediate Platreef mine and concentrator areas as a dry stacking tailings facility during Phase 1. Golder Associates currently is performing the design work to apply for the relevant licences and/or amendments to the existing authorizations.
Ivanplats signs new agreement to provide local, treated water for Platreef's Phase 1 and 2 operations; supply of electricity also secured
The water requirement for the Phase 1 operation is projected to peak at approximately three million litres per day, which will then increase to nine million litres per day once the Phase 2 expansion is complete. On January 17, 2022, Ivanhoe announced the signing of new agreements for the rights to receive local, treated water to supply the bulk water needed for the phased development plan at Platreef. These agreements replace those originally signed in 2018.
Under the terms of a new offtake agreement, the Mogalakwena Local Municipality (MLM) has agreed to supply at least three million litres per day of treated effluent, up to a maximum of 10 million litres per day for 32 years, from the date of first production, sourced from the town of Mokopane's Masodi Waste Water Treatment Works, currently under construction.
Ivanplats also has signed a sponsorship agreement where Ivanplats has undertaken the commitment to complete the partially constructed Masodi Waste Water Treatment Works, which was halted in 2018. Ivanplats anticipates spending approximately ZAR 215 million (US$14 million) to complete the works, whereby Ivanplats' financial contribution will take the form of a sponsorship in favour of the municipality. Ivanplats will purchase the treated water at a reduced rate of ZAR 5 per thousand litres. Arrangements are underway to re-commence the construction works in Q3 2022, which are scheduled to take approximately 18 months.
On February 24, 2017, the 5 million-volt-ampere (MVA) electrical power line connecting the Platreef site to the Eskom public electricity utility was energized and now is supplying electricity to Platreef for shaft equipping and construction activities.
Ivanplats has reached an agreement with Eskom for the supply of a total of 100 MVA of power, which represents Platreef's electrical power requirement for the full Phase 2 mine, concentrator and associated infrastructure. As part of the 2022 Feasibility Study, Ivanhoe negotiated the load build-up with Eskom to cater for Phase 1's construction requirement of up to 8 MVA, Phase 1's production requirement of 25 MVA and later ramping up to 100 MVA for Phase 2.
Ivanplats opted for a self-build, with the construction contract awarded. The construction of the 2 X 27km Overhead lines for the 100MVA power supply commenced in November 2021. The contractors site establishment is completed, with bush clearing, and soil nomination tests under way, for the structure foundations.
Ivanplats arranges offtake for Platreef's Phase 1 production; evaluating options for Phase 2
Ivanplats recently signed documents relating to offtake for 100% of Phase 1's PGM concentrate production of approximately 40,000 tonnes per year, based on standard commercial terms for PGM mines in South Africa. The ability to place Phase 1 PGM concentrate reflects its high quality, which contains six payable metals including palladium, rhodium, platinum, nickel, copper and gold.
The offtake arrangements are with Northam Platinum Limited and Heron Metals Pty Ltd., a joint venture in which Trafigura Pte. Ltd. ("Trafigura"), a Singaporean registered company, has a majority shareholding. Northam Platinum is an independent, fully empowered, integrated PGM producer, with primary operations in South Africa including the wholly owned Zondereinde Mine and metallurgical complex, and Booysendal Mine. The Trafigura Group is one of the world's leading independent commodity trading and logistics houses.
The terms of the proposed offtake with Heron Metals / Trafigura are based on a non-binding indicative term sheet and are subject to negotiation and execution of definitive documentation for a concentrate sales agreement.
Ivanplats is evaluating alternatives for the processing of concentrate production during Phase 2, from 2028 onwards. This includes placing concentrates with smelters in South Africa or elsewhere, where additional capacity is expected to become available by the time steady-state production is achieved. Ivanplats is also considering standalone downstream processing options, including both conventional smelting and refining, and hydrometallurgical processes.
Shaft 1 changeover nearing completion with Shaft 2 early works underway
The construction of the 996-metre-level station at the bottom of Shaft 1 was completed in July 2020. Shaft 1 initially will be used to access the orebody and is approximately 450 metres away from a high-grade area of Flatreef that is planned for mining in Phase 1. The three development stations that will provide initial, underground access to the high-grade orebody also have been completed on the 750-, 850-, and 950-metre levels.
Shaft equipping commenced in May 2021 and remains on track to be completed in March 2022. Following the completion of the changeover work in the shaft, underground stations, and establishment of the ore and waste passes, lateral underground mine development will commence toward high-grade ore zones.
Lateral mine development on the 950-metre level toward the Flatreef orebody is expected to begin in Q2 2022. The initial development will use battery electric M2C drill rigs and 14-tonne load haul dumpers being manufactured by Epiroc, a leading mining equipment manufacturer, at its facilities in Örebro, Sweden. The partnership with Epiroc for emissions-free mining equipment is an important first step toward reducing the carbon footprint of the mine, with learnings to be applied across Ivanhoe Mines' operations. The battery electric mining fleet is expected to arrive on site in March 2022.
The contract for the initial mine development has been adjudicated and is in the final stages of negotiation. Newly designed rock chutes on surface will connect the conveyors feeding the concentrator plant and the waste rock area; from there the waste rock will be crushed and used as cemented backfill underground for maximum ore extraction, as well as for protection berms to contain storm water and reduce noise emissions.
Pilot drilling of the first main ventilation shaft will commence in Q2 2022, after which it will be reamed to its final diameter of 5.1 metres, providing the main return airway for the Phase 1 development. On completion, this ventilation shaft also will serve as a second egress from the mine.
Early-works surface construction for Shaft 2, including the excavation of a surface box-cut to a depth of approximately 29 metres below surface and construction of the concrete hitch for the 103-metre-tall concrete headframe, have been completed. The Shaft 2 headframe construction, from the hitch to the collar level, is progressing well with the third and fourth headgear lifts well advanced. Ten civil lifts are to be constructed in total, including a ventilation plenum and personnel access tunnel, with targeted completion in May 2022.
Phillip Ramphisa, Platreef's Environmental Manager, Business Sustainability, analyzing project water samples. Ivanhoe Mines is committed to responsible water use at all its projects in support of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/115055_dc4a96bb34cc28e8_030full.jpg
Development of human resources and job skills
Current and future human resource development at the Platreef Project is one of the largest contributors to the sustainable development of the project. Ivanplats has a commitment and dedication to being a Mine of the Future and an employer of choice, underpinned by excellence, and overseen by strategic and valuable recruitment, human resource development and workplace safety programs, among others. The Platreef Project's first five-year Social and Labour Plan (SLP) contributed R67 million (US$4 million) for the development of job skills among local residents.
Implementation of the second SLP currently is underway, through which Ivanplats plans to build on the foundation laid in the first SLP and continue with its training and development suite, which includes 15 new mentors, internal skills training for 78 staff members, a legends program to prepare retiring employees with new/other skills, community adult education training for host community members, core technical skills training for at least 100 community members, portable skills, and more.
Local economic development projects will contribute to community water source development with the Mogalakwena Municipality boreholes program, educational program in partnership with Department of Education, and significant funding for sanitation infrastructure at the municipality. The refurbishment and equipping of a health clinic in Tshamahansi Village, which will be conducted in partnership with other parties, will enable better access to health services for local residents.
Ivanplats proudly launched its first cadetship program, providing opportunities to 50 local youths every year. The program seeks to enhance gender diversity, with 54% of the students being female; and offers these cadets, who are scheduled to graduate in March, a national certificate in health and safety, as well as mining competencies, such as utility vehicle operations.
Chuene Matlala, Platreef's Senior Project Officer, responsible for the implementation of local economic development initiatives as part of the project's Social Labour Plan.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/115055_dc4a96bb34cc28e8_031full.jpg
Hendrietta Sarila, Project Geologist and Environmental Management Coordinator and Chairperson of the Women in Mining Committee, at the Platreef Project, a member of Deloitte's Women in Mining Class of 2021.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/115055_dc4a96bb34cc28e8_032full.jpg
Ivanplats draws down initial US$75-million tranche of US$300 million streaming facilities; financing focus now on securing US$120 million in senior debt
Ivanplats recently concluded stream-financing agreements for a US$200 million gold-streaming facility and a US$100 million palladium- and platinum-streaming facility, which will fund a large portion of the Phase 1 capital costs, with initial production scheduled in 2024. The stream facilities are to be drawn in two tranches, with the first tranche of US$75 million drawn in December 2021, and the second tranche of US$225 million to be drawn upon satisfaction of certain conditions precedent.
The conclusion of the stream-financing agreements allows Ivanplats to focus efforts on finalizing the senior debt facility for up to US$120 million. Both the gold stream facility and palladium and platinum stream facility will be subordinated to any senior secured financing.
The senior debt facility is anticipated to be used only after the stream facilities are fully drawn. Ivanplats remains flexible to raise additional capital at a later date.
Future expansion options
The 2022 Feasibility Study considers Platreef's Phase 1 and Phase 2 development, including only one third of the Indicated Resources above an US$80/t NSR cut-off. If the remainder of the Indicated Resources were to be converted to Mineral Reserves, it would provide an opportunity to significantly expand production.
The full indicated and inferred resource base at Platreef may support additional expansions and larger production capacity. As development and stoping continues, an infill drilling program from underground is recommended to increase confidence and potentially expand the resource base, which would underpin future studies on further mine expansions.
Qualified persons
The 2022 Feasibility Study and Technical Report has been prepared by:
The independent qualified persons responsible for preparing the Platreef 2022 Feasibility Study, on which the technical report will be based, are Bernard Peters (OreWin); Curtis Smith (OreWin); Timothy Kuhl (Mine Technical Services); William Joughin (SRK); Val Coetzee (DRA Global); and Riaan Thysse (Golder Associates). Each qualified person has reviewed and approved the information in this news release relevant to the portion of the Platreef 2022 Feasibility Study for which they are responsible.
Other scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Stephen Torr, P.Geo., Ivanhoe Mines' Vice President, Project Geology and Evaluation, a Qualified Person under the terms of NI 43-101. Mr. Torr is not considered independent under NI 43-101 as he is the Vice President, Project Geology and Evaluation of Ivanhoe Mines. Mr. Torr has verified the technical data disclosed in this news release.
Sample preparation, analyzes, and security
During Ivanhoe's work programs, sample preparation and analyses were performed by accredited independent laboratories. Sample preparation is accomplished by Set Point laboratories in Mokopane. Sample analyses have been accomplished by Set Point Laboratories in Johannesburg, Lakefield Laboratory (now part of the SGS Group) in Johannesburg, Ultra Trace Laboratory in Perth, Genalysis Laboratories in Perth and Johannesburg, SGS Metallurgical Services in South Africa, Acme in Vancouver, and ALS Chemex in Vancouver. Bureau Veritas Minerals Pty Ltd assumed control of Ultra Trace during June 2007 and is responsible for assay results after that date.
Sample preparation and analytical procedures for samples that support Mineral Resource estimation have followed similar protocols since 2001. The preparation and analytical procedures are in line with industry-standard methods for platinum, palladium, gold, copper and nickel deposits. Drill programmes included insertion of blank, duplicate, standard reference material (SRM), and certified reference material (CRM) samples. The quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program results do not indicate any problems with the analytical protocols that would preclude use of the data in Mineral Resource estimation.
Sample security has been demonstrated by the fact that the samples were always attended or locked in the on-site core facility in Mokopane.
Information on sample preparation, analyses and security will be contained in the Technical Report to be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com within 45 days of this news release, and which will be made available on the Ivanhoe Mines website at www.ivanhoemines.com.
About Ivanhoe Mines
Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa: the development of major new, mechanized, underground mines at the Kamoa-Kakula copper discoveries in the Democratic Republic of Congo and at the Platreef palladium-rhodium-platinum-nickel-copper-gold discovery in South Africa; and the extensive redevelopment and upgrading of the historic Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Kamoa-Kakula began producing copper concentrates in May 2021 and, through phased expansions, is positioned to become one of the world's largest copper producers. Kamoa-Kakula is being powered by clean, renewable hydro-generated electricity and is projected to be among the world's lowest greenhouse gas emitters per unit of metal produced. Ivanhoe Mines has pledged to achieve net-zero operational greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 and 2) at the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Mine. Ivanhoe also is exploring for new copper discoveries on its Western Foreland exploration licences in the Democratic Republic of Congo, near the Kamoa-Kakula Project.
Information contacts
Investors: Bill Trenaman +1.604.331.9834 / Media: Matthew Keevil +1.604.558.1034
Cautionary statement on forward-looking information
Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the company, the Platreef Project, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results, and speak only as of the date of this news release.
The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information in this news release include without limitation, statements that (i) the Phase 1 mine is advancing towards first production in Q3 2024; (ii) Shaft 2 commissioning is accelerated to 2027; (iii) Phase 2 annual forecast production is more than 590,000 ounces of palladium, platinum, rhodium and gold, plus more than 40 million pounds of nickel and copper; (iv) Platreef is to have a cash cost of US$514 per ounce 3PE + AU; (v) changeover of Shaft 1 to a production shaft is expected to be completed in March 2022; (vi) earthworks for the first concentrator is planned to begin in Q2 2022; (vii) civil works and ordering of long lead items is planned for H2 2022; (viii) rock hoisting is to commence in Q2 2022; (ix) two 2.2 Mtpa concentrator modules will be commissioned in 2028 and 2029 once Shaft 2 is complete; (x) steady state production in Phase 2 is 5.2 Mtpa; (xi) the re-commencement of construction of the Masodi Waste Water Treatment is expected to begin in Q3 2022, and construction is expected to take approximately 18 months; (xii) lateral mine development is expected to begin on the 950-metre level in Q2 2022; (xiii) the battery electric mining fleet is expected to arrive at Platreef in March 2022; and (xiv) the senior debt facility of US$120 million is anticipated to be used only after the stream facilities are fully drawn; (xv) Platreef is projected to become one of the world's largest and lowest-cost producers of palladium, platinum, rhodium, nickel, copper and gold.
In addition, all of the results of the Platreef 2022 Feasibility Study constitute forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements include metal price assumptions, cash flow forecasts, projected capital and operating costs, metal recoveries, mine life and production rates, and the financial results of the Platreef 2022 Feasibility Study. These include estimates of internal rates of return after-tax of 18.5% at long term consensus metal prices and 29.3% at spot metal prices with payback periods of 7.9 years and 6.6 years respectively; net present values at an 8% discount rate of US$1.7 billion at long term consensus metal prices and US$4.1 billion at spot metal prices; future production forecasts and projects, including average annual production of 590koz 3PE+Au; estimates of net total cash cost, net of copper and nickel by-product credits and including sustaining capital costs of US$514/oz; mine life estimates, including a 28.3 year mine life; initial capital costs of US$448 million and US$1.5 billion for expansion capital costs; Phase 1 average annual production of 113,000 ounces of 3PE + Au; cash flow forecasts; estimates of 3PE+Au recoveries of 86%. Readers are cautioned that actual results may vary from those presented.
All such forward-looking information and statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by Ivanhoe Mines' management in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believe are appropriate in the circumstances. These statements, however, are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information or statements including, but not limited to, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of parties to contracts to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; unexpected failure or inadequacy of infrastructure, industrial accidents or machinery failure (including of shaft sinking equipment), or delays in the development of infrastructure, and the failure of exploration programs or other studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued studies, development or operations. Other important factors that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements also include those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's most recently filed MD&A as well as in the most recent Annual Information Form filed by Ivanhoe Mines. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. Certain of the factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information and statements, and certain of the risks that could cause the actual results to differ materially are presented in technical reports available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Ivanhoe Mines website at www.ivanhoemines.com.
This news release also contains references to estimates of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. The estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves is inherently uncertain and involves subjective judgments about many relevant factors. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The accuracy of any such estimates is a function of the quantity and quality of available data, and of the assumptions made and judgments used in engineering and geological interpretation, which may prove to be unreliable and depend, to a certain extent, upon the analysis of drilling results and statistical inferences that may ultimately prove to be inaccurate. Mineral Resource or Mineral Reserve estimates may have to be re-estimated based on, among other things: (i) fluctuations in platinum, palladium, gold, rhodium, copper, nickel or other mineral prices; (ii) results of drilling; (iii) results of metallurgical testing and other studies; (iv) changes to proposed mining operations, including dilution; (v) the evaluation of mine plans subsequent to the date of any estimates; and (vi) the possible failure to receive required permits, approvals and licences.
Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the company believes are reasonable assumptions, the company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this news release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/115055
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") announces it has released a comprehensive study authored by IHS Markit, a leading global source of critical information and insight, entitled ‘Economic Contribution Assessment of the Proposed Pebble Project to the US national and state economies.' Commissioned by the Company, the IHS Markit report is an independent expert study that provides a detailed review of the significant economic benefits the proposed Pebble Project would have both nationally and at the state level, particularly for Alaskans. The report focuses on two potential scenarios - the Proposed Project and the Production Year 5 Potential Expansion with Gold Plant scenario[1] - consistent with those presented in the Company's Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "2021 PEA"), the results of which were first published on September 9, 2021. More information on the Economic Contribution Assessment study can be found on the Company's website at the following link (https:www.northerndynastyminerals.comresponsible-miningeconomic-benefits). All currency values are presented in U.S. dollars
"We believe that the Pebble Project would have a significant impact on the economic prosperity of Alaska, resulting from direct high paying jobs, significant purchases of equipment and supplies, and substantial government revenues and supply and service contracts," said Mr. Ron Thiessen, Northern Dynasty President and CEO. "But what is also clear is that renewable energy systems utilize roughly five to nine times more copper than conventional power generation systems, and electric vehicles require three to four times as much as internal combustion engine vehicles. The Pebble Project could help the U.S. reduce its dependence on imports of copper metal as demand surges during the transition from an oil-based economy to electricity."
"It's also important to remember that the benefits of the Pebble Project are in addition to the fishing, sport fishing and tourism industries already operating in this part of Alaska," Thiessen said. "We have always recognized the importance of the environment at Pebble and the importance of the Bristol Bay subsistence and commercial fishery. We accordingly have designed our project carefully with a number of innovative approaches to protect the environment and to ensure the project can coexist with the fishery, as was shown in the Final Environmental Impact Statement of 2020."
Economic activity, jobs created
As summarized in the table below, IHS Markit assessed the annual average economic contributions to employment, gross state product and other key metrics from the Proposed Project and the Production Year 5 Potential Expansion with Gold Plant scenario. The results are presented for three time horizons:
Significant taxes expected to be generated
The results for the Proposed Project and the Production Year 5 Potential Expansion scenario with Gold Plant option are summarized below. As these two scenarios represent the lowest and highest investment and production activity, these results provide an expected range of taxes that could be generated by the Pebble Project: $43.9 million to $51.6 million annually, on average, during the Year 1 - Year 5 time-horizon. As expanded capacity and the gold plant come online, the total taxes generated by the Production Year 5 Potential Expansion with Gold Plant rise to $469.0 million versus $225.6 million for the Proposed Project. The state and local taxes could average $135.3 million and $277.0 million.
Pebble Performance Dividend could provide substantial payments to eligible and enrolled residents in the region
Northern Dynasty, through its Pebble Partnership subsidiary, created the Pebble Performance Dividend ("PPD") as a means to share profits from mining operations with individual residents in southwest Alaska. As currently conceived, residents who are at least 18 years of age and have maintained a primary residence in the following Bristol Bay communities for a minimum of twelve months would be eligible to sign up during an enrollment window:
Based on data from the 2020 United States census, there are approximately 5,000 residents of the Bristol Bay communities that would qualify to receive the PPD. During the several year period from the commencement of development to the point at which capital costs have been recovered, a minimum of $3,000,000 would be distributed annually among the program participants. After capital costs are recovered, 3% of net profits would be distributed to program participants, annually.
For the Operations Phase (Year 1 - Year 20), IHS Markit estimates these payments as follows:
"The Pebble Performance Dividend would distribute payments of several thousand dollars a year to eligible Western Alaska residents, a meaningful benefit for one of the lowest-income regions in the U.S." Mr. Thiessen added. "This benefit is additional when there is more than one eligible recipient in the family, making its impact even more significant."
More information on the PPD is available at (https://www.pebbledividend.com/).
About IHS Markit (www.ihs.com)
IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.
About Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.
Northern Dynasty is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, Canada. Northern Dynasty's principal asset, owned through its wholly owned Alaska-based U.S. subsidiary, Pebble Limited Partnership, is a 100% interest in a contiguous block of 1,840 mineral claims in Southwest Alaska, including the Pebble deposit, located 200 miles from Anchorage and 125 miles from Bristol Bay. The Pebble Partnership is the proponent of the Pebble Project, an initiative to develop one of the world's most important mineral resources.
Stephen Hodgson, P.Eng, a qualified person who is not independent of Northern Dynasty has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.
For further details on Northern Dynasty and the Pebble Project, please visit the Company's website at www.northerndynastyminerals.com or contact Investor services at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114. Review Canadian public filings at www.sedar.com and U.S. public filings at www.sec.gov.
Ronald W. Thiessen
President & CEO
U.S. Media Contact:
Dan Gagnier
Gagnier Communications
(646) 569-5897
Forward Looking Information and other Cautionary Factors
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and under applicable provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, which address permitting, development and production for the Pebble Project are forward-looking statements. The IHS Markit report is based on the production scenarios and related assumptions as presented in the 2021 PEA which has been filed on SEDAR and is available on EDGAR. The 2021 PEA is preliminary in nature, and includes Inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is no assurance that the 2021 PEA will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability, and there is no assurance that the Pebble Project mineral resources will ever be upgraded to reserves. The 2021 PEA assumes that the Proposed Project will ultimately be able to obtain the required permits from the USACE and state of Alaska authorities to enable development of the Proposed Project. Neither the 2021 PEA, nor the mineral resource estimates on which the 2021 PEA is based, have been adjusted for any risk that the Pebble Partnership may not be able to successfully appeal the record of decision issued by the USACE on November 25, 2020 denying the granting of the required permit under the Clean Water Act. Any changes to the production scenarios outlined in the 2021 PEA as a result of these factors could have a material impact on the projections implied by the IHS Markit report. These include statements regarding (i) the timing of the appeal process and the ability to successfully appeal the negative Record of Decision and secure the issuance of a positive Record of Decision by the USACE, (ii) the political and public support for the permitting process, (iii) the ability of the Pebble Project to ultimately secure all required federal and state permits, (iv) future metals prices, including the price of copper, (v) the right-sizing and de-risking of the Pebble Project, (vi) the design and operating parameters for the Pebble Project mine plan, including projected capital and operating costs, (vii) exploration potential of the Pebble Project, (viii) future demand for copper and gold, (ix) the potential addition of partners in the Pebble Project, (x) if permitting is ultimately secured, the ability to demonstrate that the Pebble Project is commercially viable, (xi) the EPA's Proposed Determination process under the CWA and the impact of this process on the ability of the Pebble Partnership to develop the Pebble Project, and (xii) the ability and timetable of NDM to develop the Pebble Project. Although NDM believes the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements should not be in any way be construed as guarantees that the Pebble Project will secure all required government permits, establish the commercial feasibility of the Pebble Project, achieve the required financing or develop the Pebble Project.
Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by NDM as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Assumptions used by NDM to develop forward-looking statements include the following assumptions, all of which are subject to risks (i) the Pebble Project will ultimately obtain all required environmental and other permits and all land use and other licenses , (ii) any feasibility studies prepared for the development of the Pebble Project will be positive, (iii) NDM's estimates of mineral resources will not change, and NDM will be successful in converting mineral resources to mineral reserves, (iv) NDM will be able to establish the commercial feasibility of the Pebble Project, (v) NDM will be able to secure the financing required to develop the Pebble Project, and (vi) any action taken by the EPA in connection with the Proposed Determination will ultimately not be successfully in restricting or prohibiting development of the Pebble Project. The likelihood of future mining at the Pebble Project is subject to a large number of risks and will require achievement of a number of technical, economic and legal objectives, including (i) obtaining necessary mining and construction permits, licenses and approvals without undue delay, including without delay due to third party opposition or changes in government policies, (ii) finalization of the mine plan for the Pebble Project, (iii) the completion of feasibility studies demonstrating that any Pebble Project mineral resources that can be economically mined, (iv) completion of all necessary engineering for mining and processing facilities, (v) the ability of NDM to secure a partner for the development of the Pebble Project, and (vi) receipt by NDM of significant additional financing to fund these objectives as well as funding mine construction, which financing may not be available to NDM on acceptable terms or on any terms at all. NDM is also subject to the specific risks inherent in the mining business as well as general economic and business conditions, such as the current uncertainties with regard to COVID-19. Investors should also consider the risk factors identified in its Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed on SEDAR and included in the Company's annual report on Form 40-F filed by the Company with the SEC on EDGAR, and the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, as filed on SEDAR and EDGAR, for a discussion of the risks that may impact our forward-looking statements.
The National Environment Policy Act Environmental Impact Statement process requires a comprehensive "alternatives assessment" be undertaken to consider a broad range of development alternatives, the final project design and operating parameters for the Pebble Project and associated infrastructure may vary significantly from that currently contemplated.
For more information on the Company, Investors should review the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and its home jurisdiction filings that are available at www.sedar.com.
[1] The currently proposed project detailed in the 2021 PEA is the Proposed Project and is consistent with the Project Description in the Pebble EIS, published by the US Army Corps of Engineers ("USACE") in July 2020. It does not include an onsite gold plant. With the exception of the Proposed Project, all development alternatives evaluated in the 2021 PEA are presented to demonstrate the optionality inherent in the polymetallic Pebble deposit by presenting a broad range of potential pathways for future mine development. The 2021 PEA also models other options for potential development in the future, to show how the project life could be extended and metal production enhanced through an expansion at different points in time or via alternative treatment scenarios. Neither Northern Dynasty nor the Pebble Partnership has proposed or intends to propose any of these development alternatives in the near-term for regulatory approval. Any future development options beyond the Proposed Project would require extensive federal, state and local permitting processes and approvals before proceeding, which would be in addition to the initial permits and approvals required for the Proposed Project.
The Proposed Project envisions a 20-year operation, with an open pit feeding a conventional flotation process plant at 180,000 tons per day. Over its 20-year life the plant would process 1.3 billion tons of material from the mine. Related infrastructure includes an access road to a port facility on Cook Inlet, concentrate transport pipeline and related storage and shipping facilities at the port, a natural gas pipeline from Cook Inlet to the mine site, and a combined cycle natural gas fired power plant. The Production Year 5 Potential Expansion Scenario with Gold Plant would see the process plant expanded to 270,000 tons per day, with the expanded production commencing in Year 5. The open pit mine would be expanded to produce 8.6 billion tons of material fed to the process plant over a 90-year life. A secondary gold recovery plant would be added to the process plant coincident with the expansion in Year 5. The related infrastructure would be expanded commensurate with the expanded plant throughput.
SOURCE: Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.
Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its audited annual consolidated October 31, 2021 financial statements have been filed on SEDAR.
All the Company's subsidiaries are wholly owned. As of October 31, 2021, the Company owned 23.87% of the outstanding common shares of District Copper Corp.
For the year ended October 31, 2021, Copper Fox had a net loss of $861,228 (October 31, 2020 - $537,453) which equated to $0.00 loss per share (October 31, 2020 - $0.00 loss per share).
During the year ended October 31, 2021, the Company incurred $1,860,147 in expenditures toward furthering the development of its Schaft Creek and Van Dyke copper projects as well as exploration of its Sombrero Butte, Mineral Mountain and Eaglehead, copper projects. Copies of the financial statements, notes, and related management discussion and analysis may be obtained on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, the Company's web site at www.copperfoxmetals.com or by contacting the Company directly. All references to planned activities and technical information contained in this news release have been previously announced by way of news releases. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox, stated, "Activities during and subsequent to the Quarter included completion of the Schaft Creek Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") resulting in a substantial increase in after-tax valuation of the project (100% basis) and investigating the requirements related to entering the permitting process for the Van Dyke project. The 2021 field program at Eaglehead has significantly upgraded the potential, increased the porphyry footprint and generated high priority targets for drilling in 2022. The first stage of the 2022 programs on our Arizona based exploration projects are expected to commence toward the end of March."
2021 Q4 Highlights:
Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., President of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.
Selected Financial Results
|October 31, 2021
|July 31, 2021
|April 30, 2021
|January 31, 2021
|3 Months Ended
|3 Months Ended
|3 Months Ended
|3 Months Ended
|Loss before taxes
|$
|367,608
|$
|205,040
|$
|343,256
|$
|199,324
|Net (gain)/loss
|113,608
|205,040
|343,256
|199,324
|Comprehensive (gain)/loss
|133,849
|32,777
|842,711
|791,658
|Comprehensive (gain)/loss per share,
basic and diluted
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|October 31, 2020
|July 31, 2020
|April 30, 2020
|January 31, 2020
|3 Months Ended
|3 Months Ended
|3 Months Ended
|3 Months Ended
|Loss before taxes
|$
|298,567
|$
|248,589
|$
|375,725
|$
|205,572
|Net loss
|(292,433
|)
|248,589
|375,725
|205,572
|Comprehensive loss
|(453,015
|)
|940,165
|(283,957
|)
|139,438
|Comprehensive loss per share, basic and diluted
|0.00
|0.00
|(0.00
|)
|0.00
Liquidity
As at October 31, 2021, the Company's cash position was $2,646,608 (October 31, 2020 - $491,933) and as of the date of this News Release the Company's cash position was $2,047,653.
About Copper Fox
Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned Canadian and United States subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia and a 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's other mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at http://www.copperfoxmetals.com.
For additional information please contact Lynn Ball at 1-844-464-2820 or 1-403-264-2820.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Elmer B. Stewart
President and Chief Executive Officer
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and forward-looking information within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "budgets", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release include statements regarding; the substantial increase in after-tax valuation of Schaft Creek, investigating the requirements to entering the permitting process at Van Dyke, significantly upgrading the potential, footprint and drilling targets at Eaglehead, and, commencing 2022 programs on Arizona exploration projects.
In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Copper Fox and its subsidiaries have made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: the geological, financial, and economic advice that Copper Fox has received is reliable and is based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards; and the stability of economic and market conditions. While Copper Fox considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies.
Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause Copper Fox's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: the Company may not complete the requirements to obtain a Class III well permit for Van Dyke; the results of the metallurgical drilling program at Schaft Creek may not produce the results anticipated; the proposed 2022 programs on the Mineral Mountain and Sombrero Butte projects may not be completed in 2022 or at all; the overall economy may deteriorate; uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; copper prices and demand may fluctuate; currency exchange rates may fluctuate; conditions in the financial markets may deteriorate; and uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals.
A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Copper Fox is disclosed in Copper Fox's continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Copper Fox disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/114952
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) (“Cyprium” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the receipt of assay results from a further 16 RC holes (for 4,186m) at Nifty West. The drilling programme is targeting lightly drilled areas up-plunge of the former underground mine in the keel area of the Nifty Syncline below the western end of the Nifty open pit (Figure 1).
HIGHLIGHTS
Hole 21NRWP047 – copper mineralisation extends over 69m downhole, including:
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Cyprium Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
About Cyprium Metals Ltd:
Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.
Source:
Cyprium Metals Ltd
Contact:
Barry Cahill
Executive Director
T: +61 8 6374 1550
Wayne Apted
Chief Financial Officer
and Company Secretary
Lexi O'Halloran
Investor and Media Relations
E: lexi@janemorganmanagement.com.au
T: +61 404 577 076
E: info@cypriummetals.com
