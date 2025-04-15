Presenting on Emerging Growth Conference 81 Day 1 on April 16; Register to live stream

Presenting on Emerging Growth Conference 81 Day 1 on April 16; Register to live stream

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 81 th Emerging Growth Conference on April 16 & 17, 2025.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

Register for the Conference here.

Submit Questions for any of the presenting companies to:
Questions@EmergingGrowth.com

Day 1
April 16, 2025

9:00
Virtual Lobby opens.
9:20
Introduction

9:25 – 9:35
Empire Energy (ASX: EEG)
Keynote speaker: Alex Underwood, CEO & Managing Director

9:40 – 10:10
PSQ Holdings, INc. (NYSE: PSQH)
Keynote speaker: Michael Seifert, Founder, President / CEO

10:50 – 11:20
Ur-Energy (NYSE American: URG) (TSX: URE)
Keynote speaker: John W. Cash, CEO

11:25 - 11:55
Interstellar Communication Holdings
Keynote speakers: Seda Hewitt, Space Ambassador of IcMercury Harri Laitinen, Lifeguard of IcMercury, and Lijie Zhu, Captain of icMercury

12:00 – 12:30
U.S. Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: USEG)
Keynote speaker: Ryan Smith, President, CEO & Director

12:35 – 1:05
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX)
Keynote speaker: Mark D. Gordon, Chairman & CEO

1:10 – 1:40
Nova Minerals Limited (NASDAQ: NVA) (ASX: NVA)
Keynote speaker: Christopher Gerteisen – CEO & Executive Director

1:45 – 2:15
C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF)
Keynote speaker: Daniel A. Symons, President, CEO & Director

2:20 – 2:50
Ucore Rare Metals, Inc. (OTCQX: UURAF) (TSXV: UCU)
Keynote speakers: Pat Ryan, CEO

2:55 – 3:05
Eloro Resources, Ltd. (OTCQX: ELRRF) (TSX: ELO)
Keynote speakers: Chris Holden – VP Corporate Development

3:10 - 3:20
Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCQB: OPWEF) (TSXV: OPW)
Keynote speaker: Blake Morgan, President / CEO

3:25 - 3:35
HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (OTCQB: HGRAF) (CSE: HG)
Keynote speaker: Kjirstin Breure, President and CEO

Postponed
GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX)
Keynote speakers: David Dodd, Chairman, President / CEO

_______________________________________________________________

Day 2
April 17, 2025

8:45
Virtual Lobby opens.
9:00
Introduction

9:05 – 9:35
SBC Medical Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBC)
Keynote speaker: Yuya Yoshida, Executive Vice President & CFO

10:50 – 11:20
Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (OTCQB: EVFM)
Keynote speaker: Amy Raskopf, Chief Business Development Officer

11:25 – 11:55
Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCQB: BIXT)
Keynote speakers: Dr. David Platt, CEO & Mike Sheikh, Executive Vice President Business Development

12:00 – 12:30
Clene Inc., (NASDAQ: CLNN)
Keynote speakers: Rob Etherington, President / CEO

12:35 – 1:05
Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASBP)
Keynote speakers: Kraig Higginson – CEO

1:10 – 1:40
Regen BioPharma Inc. (OTC Pink: RGBP)
Keynote speakers: David Koos, President / CEO, & Harry M. Lander, Ph.D. Senior Scientific Consultant

1:45 - 2:15
Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNZI)
Keynote speaker: Joseph Davy, Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO

2:55 – 3:05
Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA)
Keynote speakers: Jon Stenberg, President / CEO, and Jeff Conklin, CFO

3:10 - 3:20
Sono Group N.V. (OTCQB: SEVCF)
Keynote speaker: George O'Leary, Managing Director, CEO and CFO

Postponed
22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII)
Keynote speaker: Lawrence D. Firestone, Chairman & CEO

3:40 – 3:50
Alt Equity
Keynote speaker: Daniel Wait, President / Founder

3:55 – 4:05
Cyios Corp. (OTC Pink: CYIO)
Keynote speaker: John O'Shea, Chairman

4:10 – 4:20
Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF)
Keynote speaker: Brad K. Heppner, CEO

Replays: Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

About EmergingGrowth.com
Founded in 2009, Emerging Growth.com quickly became a leader in its space and has developed an extensive history of identifying emerging growth companies that can be overlooked by the investment community.

About the Emerging Growth Conference
The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to engage with the investment community regarding their Company, new products, services and other major announcements from anywhere, in an effective and time efficient manner.

All sessions are conducted through video webcasts. Our conference serves as a vehicle for Emerging Growth to build relationships with our existing and potential clients. Accordingly, a certain number of the presenting companies are our current clients, and some may become our clients in the future. In exchange for services we provide, our clients pay us fees in the form of cash and securities, and we may currently have, or in the future may have investments in the securities of certain of the presenting companies. Finally, certain of the presenting companies have paid us a fee to secure a presentation time slot or to present generally. The presentations to be delivered by the presenting companies (including any virtual handouts of written materials) have not been approved, endorsed by or otherwise reviewed by EmergingGrowth.com nor should they in any way be construed to have been made in connection with an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Please consult an investment professional before investing in anything viewed on the Emerging Growth Conference or on EmergingGrowth.com.

Contact:

Emerging Growth
Phone: 1-305-330-1985
Email: Conference@EmergingGrowth.com


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

OPW:CA
Opawica Explorations
Opawica Explorations (TSXV:OPW)

Opawica Explorations


Advancing high-potential gold assets in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Opawica Explorations Intersects a 60 Meter Mineralized Zone at its Bazooka Property in the Abitibi Gold Belt

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

April 17th, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTC: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica"), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects in the Abitibi gold belt, provides an update on its 2025 exploration campaign at the Bazooka Property ("Bazooka") .

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Opawica Explorations Intersects Visible Gold at its Bazooka Property in the Abitibi Gold Belt

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

April 15th, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Opawica Explorations Inc . (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTC: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica"), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metals in the Abitibi Gold Belt is providing an update on its 2025 exploration campaign at the Bazooka Property ('Bazooka').

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Opawica Explorations to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 16th

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

April 10th, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Opawica Exploration Drills 42.5 Meters of Mineralization on the Bazooka Gold Project in the Abitibi Gold Belt

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

April 8th, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTC: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica"), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects in the Abitibi gold belt, is providing an update on its 2025 exploration campaign at the Bazooka Property ("Bazooka") in Quebec, Canada. The Company has completed ten diamond drill holes for a total of 2000 meters of drilling and submitted 610 core samples for assays to determine the mineral composition and grade.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Opawica Explorations Inc Announces the Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

April 3rd, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects, is pleased to announce that it has closed the  the recently announced oversubscribed private placement (announced March 15, 2025) of 1,385,000 Units to for total aggregate proceeds of CAD $277,000 each consisting of one Common Share of the Company and one Common Share Purchase Warrant at a price of $0.20c per Unit.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Pinnacle Provides Progress Report on Field Work at El Potrero Gold-Silver Project and Grants Incentive Stock Options

(TheNewswire)

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - April 17, 2025 (TSXV: PINN, OTC: NRGOF, Frankfurt: X6C) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on progress at the recently acquired high-grade gold-silver El Potrero property in Durango, Mexico (see Pinnacle news releases dated February 24 and 25, 2025 ).

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Element79 Gold Corp. Provides Update on Chachas General Assembly

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - April 17, 202 5 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM | FSE: 7YS0 | OTC: ELMGF ) ( the "Company") herein provides an update on the latest community engagement and ongoing development efforts in the Rural Community of Chachas ("Chachas") for its Minas Lucero Project in Arequipa, Peru.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Asra Completes $3M Placement to Accelerate Leonora Drilling

Asra Minerals Limited (ASX: ASR; “Asra” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it
has received firm commitments for a two-tranche placement of fully paid ordinary shares
(“New Shares”) to raise up to $3 million (before costs) at $0.002 per share (“Placement”).

SPECTACULAR MYRTLEFORD RESULTS WITH UP TO 446g/t GOLD

Advance Metals Limited (“Advance” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide further assay results for its
maiden drilling program at the Myrtleford Project in the Victorian Goldfields, Australia. Advance recently
entered into a binding agreement with Serra Energy Metals Corp. (CSE:SEEM and OTCQB:ESVNF) to
acquire an 80% interest via joint venture on the high grade Myrtleford and Beaufort Gold Projects1.

Gold Rally Sparks Renewed Investor Rush Into Mining Stocks

USA News Group   News Commentary

Issued on behalf of Rua Gold Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gold Rally Sparks Renewed Investor Rush Into Mining Stocks

USA News Group   News Commentary

Issued on behalf of Rua Gold Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Latest News

