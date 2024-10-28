Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Nordic Nickel

September 2024 Quarterly Report

Impressive metallurgical results from Hotinvaara, regional geological mapping campaign completed, detailed BOT database analysis ongoing.

Nordic Nickel Limited’s (“Nordic Nickel” or “the Company”) (ASX:NNL) flagship 100%-owned Pulju Project is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB) of Finland, 50km north of the town of Kittilä, with access to world-class infrastructure, grid power, a national highway and an international airport. Pulju is a rare, district scale nickel-copper-cobalt exploration and development opportunity in a progressive mining jurisdiction in Europe. Finland is also home to Europe’s only nickel smelters.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Excellent first-pass metallurgical test results for the Hotinvaara deposit were released post Quarter end.
    • Premium concentrate can be produced with good nickel and cobalt recovery.
    • Positive ramifications for the entire Pulju project.
  • Further Bottom of Till (“BOT”) drill sample results from the Pulju Project area acquired from the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) during the Quarter.
    • Database now contains over 13,000 samples, a source of data previously unknown to the Company.
    • Excellent geochemical targeting information, detailed analysis is ongoing.
  • Detailed summer mapping program to prioritise future drilling targets completed during the Quarter.
  • Board re-structure and other cost saving measures were implemented during the Quarter.
  • An additional A$1.05M in funding was raised during the Quarter via an undiscounted private placement to existing shareholders.
  • Discussions with potential strategic partners at Pulju are ongoing.

Pulju Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project

The known nickel mineralisation in the CLGB is typically associated with ultramafic cumulate and komatiitic rocks such as those at Pulju, with high-grade, massive sulphide lenses often associated lower grade disseminated sulphides. The disseminated nickel-cobalt at Pulju is widespread both laterally and at depth and indicates the presence of a vast nickel-rich system.

Following the conclusion of the 2023 drilling campaign, in March 2024, Nordic Nickel reported an updated in situ Mineral Resource Estimate for the Hotinvaara Prospect at the Pulju Project which comprises 418 million tonnes grading 0.21% Ni, 0.01% Co and 53ppm Cu for 862,800 tonnes of contained Ni, 40,000t of contained Co and 22,100t of contained Cu1. However, the drilled footprint at Hotinvaara represents just 2km of the known 35km of strike within the known mapped, mineralised ultramafic unit at Pulju, highlighting the potential for significant resource growth.

Pulju is located 195km from Boliden’s Kevitsa Ni-Cu-Au-PGE mine and 9.5Mtpa processing plant in Sodankylä, Finland. Kevitsa provides feed for the 35ktpa Harjavalta smelter, which is located approximately 950km to the south and processes concentrate from Kevitsa’s disseminated nickel sulphide ore. Europe’s only other smelter is Terrafame’s 37ktpa Sotkamo smelter, located 560km south-east of Pulju which processes ore from the nearby Talvivaara nickel-zinc mine.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Nordic Nickel, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Nordic Nickel

Nordic Nickel


Chunk of nickel.

Top 9 Countries by Nickel Reserves (Updated 2024)

Investors interested in nickel stocks are often curious about which countries produce significant amounts of the metal. After all, major producers are often home to many miners and explorers.

But investors should also be aware of which countries hold significant nickel reserves. Why? Many countries that produce large amounts of nickel have big nickel reserves, which shows they have the potential to continue being players in the space long term. On the other hand, some countries produce little nickel, but have high reserves of the metal.

Much of global demand for nickel comes from the steel making industry, particularly in China. The Asian nation is the largest consumer of nickel in the world, accounting for around 65 percent of total consumption, with the majority of it making its way into steel products. The electric vehicle (EV) battery market is emerging as another key market for nickel.

Nordic Nickel

Excellent Metallurgical Results at Hotinvaara Enhance Entire Pulju Project

Premium nickel concentrate can be produced from the extensive disseminated pentlandite present throughout the Hotinvaara deposit.

Nordic Nickel Limited (ASX: NNL; Nordic, or the Company) is pleased to announce extremely positive results from its first pass metallurgical testing program for its Hotinvaara nickel-cobalt deposit in northern Finland. The current in in-situ JORC (2012) Mineral Resource Estimate at Hotinvaara is for 418Mt @ 0.21% Ni and 0.01% Co (0.22% NiEq1) for 862,800t contained Ni and 40,000t contained Co2.

Canadian flag draped over "Ni" symbol and stock chart.

3 Best-performing Canadian Nickel Stocks of 2024

After trending down in 2023, nickel prices climbed to a 10 month high in late May of this year. However, they've since pulled back. While this environment has been tough for nickel companies, some stocks are still thriving.

Supply is expected to outflank demand over the short term, but the longer-term outlook for the metal is strong. Demand from the electric vehicle industry is one reason nickel's outlook looks bright further into the future.

“Global nickel consumption is expected to increase due to recovery of the stainless steel sector and increased usage of nickel in electric vehicle batteries. Batteries now account for almost 17 percent of total nickel demand, behind stainless steel," Ewa Manthey, commodities strategist at financial services firm ING, said in the lead-up to 2024.

Nordic Nickel

Nordic Raises A$1.05 Million to Advance Critical Minerals Projects in Finland

Metallurgical testing and BOT sampling results scheduled for Q4 2024. Strategic partner discussions advancing.

Nickel sulphide explorer Nordic Nickel Limited (ASX: NNL; Nordic, or the Company) announces the successful completion of a A$1.05 million capital raising to support the Company’s ongoing exploration and project development activities in Finland while adding working capital to allow strategic partnership discussions to continue.

TSXV:FPX

FPX Nickel Announces Management Appointments to Support the Advancement of the Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel Corp.(TSX-V: FPX, OTCQB: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Nigel Fisher as Director, Environment and Jarett Lalonde as Director, Government & Public Affairs for the Company. Mr. Fisher will lead the advancement of environmental and regulatory programs for FPX projects, while Mr. Lalonde will lead the Company's public communications and government relations strategies

."We are excited to grow our team with Nigel and Jarett," commented Tim Bekhuys, FPX's Senior Vice-President, Sustainability & External Relations. "Mr. Lalonde has a proven track record as a trusted government relations advisor to corporations, governments and nonprofits, and brings a wealth of knowledge and strategic insight to our team. Mr. Fisher has been instrumental in permitting and advancing many of British Columbia's largest mines, including most recently, the Blackwater and Eskay Creek mines, and will lead our Environmental Permitting and Assessment for the Baptiste Project."

Nordic Nickel

Nordic Nickel Limited (ASX: NNL) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Nordic Nickel Limited (‘NNL’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of NNL, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 25 September 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Nordic Nickel
