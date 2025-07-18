Stallion Uranium Completes Shares for Debt

Stallion Uranium Completes Shares for Debt

 

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the " Company " or " Stallion " ) ( TSX-V: STUD ; OTCQB: STLNF ; FSE: FE0 ) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated May 22, 2025, the Company has settled its outstanding debt with Atha Energy Corp. ("Atha") on July 16, 2025 and issued 802,809 common shares of the Company to Atha at a deemed price of $0.135 per share.

 

  About Stallion Uranium Corp.  

 

 Stallion Uranium is working to ‘Fuel the Future with Uranium' through the exploration of roughly 2,700 sq/km in the Athabasca Basin, home to the largest high-grade uranium deposits in the world. The company, with JV partner Atha Energy holds the largest contiguous project in the Western Athabasca Basin adjacent to multiple high-grade discovery zones and deposits.

 

Our leadership and advisory teams are comprised of uranium and precious metals exploration experts with the capital markets experience and the technical talent for acquiring and exploring early-stage properties. For more information visit stallionuranium.com .

 

  On Behalf of the Board of Stallion Uranium Corp.  

 

Matthew Schwab
CEO and Director

 

  Corporate Office:  
700 - 838 West Hastings Street,
Vancouver, British Columbia,
V6C 0A6

 

T: 604-551-2360
info@stallionuranium.com  

 

  Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.  

 

  This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this material change report should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date they are made.  

 

  Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement .

 

  Primary Logo 

 

 

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Stallion UraniumSTUD:CCTSXV:STUDEnergy Investing
STUD:CC
Stallion Uranium
Sign up to get your FREE

Stallion Uranium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Stallion Uranium (TSXV:STUD)

Stallion Uranium

Keep reading...Show less

Positioned for Discovery in the World’s Premier Uranium District

Stallion Uranium Announces the Completion of Coyote Project 3D Gravity Inversion

Stallion Uranium Announces the Completion of Coyote Project 3D Gravity Inversion

 

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the " Company " or " Stallion " ) (TSX-V: STUD ; OTCQB: STLNF ; FSE: FE0) is pleased to report the results from the 3D inversion of ground gravity data over the Coyote Target, located within the Southwestern Athabasca Basin Joint Venture (" JV ") Project in partnership with Atha Energy Corp. ("Atha Energy") (TSX-V: SASK) .

 

"The inversion modelling at Coyote has delineated a laterally extensive and coherent gravity low, spatially coincident with a structurally complex corridor exhibiting attributes characteristic of fertile uranium-bearing systems within the Athabasca Basin," said Matthew Schwab, CEO of Stallion Uranium Corp. "The robustness of the geophysical anomaly, in conjunction with the structural and lithological setting, provides compelling evidence supporting Coyote as a high-priority target for drill testing."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Stallion Uranium Enters into Technology Data Acquisition Agreement

Stallion Uranium Enters into Technology Data Acquisition Agreement

 

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the " Company " or " Stallion " ) ( TSX-V: STUD ; OTCQB: STLNF ; FSE: FE0 ) is pleased to announce that, it has entered into a technology data acquisition agreement (the " Agreement ") dated April 24 th 2025, amongst the Company and Matthew J. Mason (the " Lessor ") to enhance exploration efforts across its expansive uranium land package in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The Lessor holds the exclusive license to certain proprietary technology and know how that can be used to assist in area prioritization selection for the purposes of exploration for minerals (the " Technology " or " Haystack ").

 

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - STUD

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - STUD

 
 

Trading resumes in:

 

Company: Stallion Uranium Corp.

 

 

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Stallion Uranium Announces Completion of Ground Gravity Survey over Coyote Target

Stallion Uranium Announces Completion of Ground Gravity Survey over Coyote Target

 

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the " Company " or " Stallion ") ( TSX-V: STUD ; OTCQB: STLNF ; FSE: FE0 ) is pleased to announce the successful completion of a ground gravity survey over its Coyote Target, located within the Southwestern Athabasca Basin Joint Venture ("JV") Project in partnership with Atha Energy Corp. (" Atha Energy ") ( TSX-V: SASK ). The survey marks a critical step in advancing the exploration efforts in this highly prospective uranium region.

 

  Highlights:  

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Stallion Uranium Closes $1.45 million Private Placement

Stallion Uranium Closes $1.45 million Private Placement

 

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the " Company " or " Stallion " ) ( TSX-V: STUD ; OTCQB: STLNF ; FSE: FE0 ) is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated April 1, 2025 and April 8, 2025, it has closed a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of CDN$1,450,000 (the " Offering ").

 

The Company has allotted and issued 14,500,000 common shares (the " Shares ") at a price of CDN$0.10 per Share. 12,000,000 Shares were issued pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions (" NI 45-106 ") (the " Listed Issuer Financing Exemption ") and are immediately freely tradeable under applicable Canadian securities legislation. 2,500,000 Shares were issued pursuant to the " accredited   investor " exemption under NI 45-106 and are subject to a hold period ending on the date that is four months plus one day following the closing date of the Offering under applicable Canadian securities laws.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Extends Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Extends Non-Brokered Private Placement

 
 
 

  Blue Sky Uranium Corp. logo (CNW Group/Blue Sky Uranium Corp.) 

 
 

  /NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED   STATES OR THROUGH U.S.   NEWSWIRE   SERVICES/  

 

 

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Update on European Financial Markets Advisory

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Update on European Financial Markets Advisory

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") announces that, further to its April 2, 2025 news release, the Company will not be proceeding with the previously contemplated engagement of DGWA GmbH as a European financial markets' adviser. The Company is currently advancing other European financing and advisory relationships.

About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com)
Homerun (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) is a vertically integrated materials leader revolutionizing green energy solutions through advanced silica technologies. As an emerging force outside of China for high-purity quartz (HPQ) silica innovation, the Company controls the full industrial vertical from raw material extraction to cutting-edge solar, battery and energy storage solutions. Our dual-engine vertical integration strategy combines:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour's Partner Company UraEx Resources Commences Summer 2025 Drilling Program at South Dufferin Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour's Partner Company UraEx Resources Commences Summer 2025 Drilling Program at South Dufferin Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

 

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its earn-in option partner, UraEx Resources Inc. ("UraEx"), has commenced an inaugural 2,600-metre diamond drilling program at the South Dufferin Uranium Project ("South Dufferin" or the "Property") located immediately south of the southern margin of the Athabasca Basin, proximal to Cameco's Centennial deposit. UraEx can earn an initial 51% in the Property through CAD $4,600,000 in combined project consideration and up to 100% through $9,800,000 in combined project consideration consisting of cash and share payments as well as exploration expenditures over a five-year period.

 

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Jun25 Appendix 5B

Jun25 Appendix 5B

Jupiter Energy (JPR:AU) has announced Jun25 Appendix 5B

Download the PDF here.

Jun25 Quarterly Activities Report

Jun25 Quarterly Activities Report

Jupiter Energy (JPR:AU) has announced Jun25 Quarterly Activities Report

Download the PDF here.

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces New Homerun Energy Website and "The Hub" AI-Powered Platform for Energy Management

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces New Homerun Energy Website and "The Hub" AI-Powered Platform for Energy Management

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Homerun Energy has launched its website and "The HUB" AI-powered platform for energy management.

www.homerunenergy.com.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Stallion Uranium
Sign up to get your FREE

Stallion Uranium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - PRIZ

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Upsized Private Placement Silver King Exploration to Begin in July

Pacgold: Advancing the Alice River Gold Project in Northern Queensland with Tier 1 Discovery Potential

Related News

oil and gas investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Altima is Energetic with 98 Percent Gain

Silver Investing

Editor's Picks: Silver Price Breaks US$39 Again, Rare Earths Stock Soars

Precious Metals Investing

Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

Base Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - PRIZ

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Upsized Private Placement Silver King Exploration to Begin in July

Gold Investing

Jeff Clark: Gold Bull Market Running, These Stocks Getting Rewarded Now

Gold Investing

OPINION — Goldenomics 101: Follow the Money

×