LaFleur Minerals Commences Diamond Drilling at the Swanson Gold Deposit and Completes Independent Valuation of the Beacon Gold Mill

LaFleur Minerals Commences Diamond Drilling at the Swanson Gold Deposit and Completes Independent Valuation of the Beacon Gold Mill

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced its diamond drilling program at its Swanson Gold Project ("Swanson") in the Abitibi region, Québec, after receiving all the necessary permits including the Authorization to Intervene (ATI) and the Forestry Intervention permits. These permit approvals mark a major milestone, allowing the Company to move forward with its fully funded, minimum 5,000 metre drilling program starting with the Swanson Gold Deposit. Simultaneously, the Company announces the completion of the independent valuation of its Beacon Gold Mill ("Beacon Mill") by Bumigeme Inc. ("Bumigeme") confirming: (1) the Beacon Mill is in excellent condition, (2) with rehabilitation and commissioning costs estimated at C$4.1 million, and (3) full replacement cost of the mill and tailings storage facility combined with permitting costs estimated to exceed C$71.5 million, underscoring the strategic value of the asset. LaFleur Minerals has also significantly expanded its land position at its wholly-owned Swanson Gold Project, now covering over 18,300 hectares across 445 claims and 1 mining lease, reinforcing its district-scale exploration potential.

These recent developments mark a major operational inflection point for LaFleur Minerals:

  • Detailed Mill Restart Plan: With the Beacon Gold Mill valued at over 17x its estimated rehabilitation and re-commissioning costs, LaFleur Minerals holds a unique, fully-permitted processing facility within a major gold mining jurisdiction, providing a path to near-term gold production in a region flush with custom-milling opportunities and nearby gold deposits.

  • Aggressive Drilling and Land Expansion: The start of a fully funded 5,000-metre drilling campaign and a significant land expansion within the Swanson Gold Project unlocking substantial discovery potential.

  • Strategic Positioning: Few junior mining companies control both an advanced gold project and a fully-permitted and refurbished mill-LaFleur Minerals is now positioned as one of the most exciting gold development companies in Québec, with low mill restart and commissioning costs and significant assets exceeding its current market cap.

BUMIGEME VALUATION COMPLETE

Independent mining engineering firm Bumigeme has completed its full evaluation of the Company's Beacon Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec and concluded that the mill is in excellent condition with anticipated rehabilitation and re-commissioning costs of C$4.1 million as part of its planned restart program. Furthermore, Bumigeme estimated the replacement CAPEX cost to build a new similar gold mill today at C$49.5 million. This cost does not include the building of a new tailings storage facility (TSF) including a tailings pond, finishing basin, piping, pumping station, etc., which is estimated at C$12 million, and mining and environmental studies and permitting costs estimated at C$10 million. Bumigeme also estimates it would take a minimum of 18 months to build a new mill and TSF, in addition to a minimum of 5 years to complete all required studies and receive all necessary permits from the federal, provincial, and municipal governments, and local and Indigenous communities prior to construction. The results of this independent valuation confirm the strong value and incredible opportunity the Beacon Mill offers for future milling of gold deposits in the Abitibi region after re-commissioning work is complete. The results of the Bumigeme evaluation will also be incorporated into the Company's ongoing work towards a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Swanson Gold Project.

The Company's next immediate priority is to secure the necessary financing to complete the rehabilitation and re-commissioning of the Beacon Gold Mill with the aim to complete the mill restart program by early 2026.

DIAMOND DRILLING COMMENCES AT SWANSON

The diamond drilling program at the Swanson Gold Project (Figure 1) will focus on priority target areas including the Swanson Gold Deposit, as well as Bartec, Jolin, and Marimac target areas (Figure 2). These high-potential zones were selected following an extensive compilation of historical data and recently completed detailed exploration work by LaFleur Minerals, including:

  • High-resolution airborne magnetic and VLF-EM surveys

  • Prospecting and soil geochemistry surveys

  • Induced polarization (IP) survey program

Drilling has already commenced at the Swanson Gold Deposit and will test key structural, geological, geochemical and geophysical anomalies for additional gold mineralization potential along strike. The Company looks forward to sharing additional details and drilling assay results in the coming weeks.

ADDITIONAL CLAIM STAKING AT SWANSON

The Company is also pleased to announce it has recently staked an additional 32 mineral claims, covering approximately 1,824 hectares, on strike and to the northwest of the Swanson Gold Deposit (Figure 3). This claims expansion extends the project's coverage of favourable geology to over 33 kilometres of strike length, significantly enhancing Swanson's exploration potential. The Swanson Property represents one of the largest land and mineral packages in the renowned southern Abitibi Gold Belt, which hosts favourable geology and mineralized structures. The Swanson Gold Project now includes 445 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering a total of 18,304 hectares, positioning it as a key district-scale gold exploration play on a project that hosts over 36,000 metres of historical drilling and multiple high potential drill targets.

Paul Ténière, CEO of LaFleur Minerals stated, "We are very pleased with results of the full evaluation of the Beacon Gold Mill by Bumigeme and it truly shows the incredible potential of this milling asset as we advance towards becoming a near-term gold producer. Our technical team has also done an exceptional job integrating historical exploration data with new geophysical and geochemical datasets to define compelling drilling targets at Swanson. Receiving the required permits clears the way for us to advance one of the most exciting exploration and drilling campaigns in the region. Not only are we launching a fully funded, data-driven drilling program, but we've also strategically expanded our land position in a way that meaningfully increases our discovery potential."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6526/259175_463e41b81478eb51_001.jpg

Figure 1: Swanson Deposit - 50 km from the Beacon Gold Mill

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6526/259175_463e41b81478eb51_001full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6526/259175_463e41b81478eb51_002.jpg

Figure 2: Swanson drilling target regions and proposed 2025 drill holes (in blue)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6526/259175_463e41b81478eb51_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6526/259175_463e41b81478eb51_003.jpg

Figure 3: Recent staking at Swanson

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6526/259175_463e41b81478eb51_003full.jpg

QUALIFIED PERSON STATEMENT

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo. (OGQ), Exploration Manager and Technical Advisor of the Company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. Our mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our resource-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 18,304 hectares (183 km2) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings which make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. LaFleur Minerals' fully-refurbished and permitted Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing over 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material at Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects.

ON BEHALF OF LaFleur Minerals INC.

Paul Ténière, M.Sc., P.Geo.
Chief Executive Officer
E: info@lafleurminerals.com
LaFleur Minerals Inc.
1500-1055 West Georgia Street
Vancouver, BC V6E 4N7

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements related to the use of proceeds from the Offering. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/259175

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

lafleur mineralslflr:cnxcse:lflrprecious metals investingPrecious Metals Investing
LFLR:CNX
LaFleur Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

LaFleur Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
LaFleur Minerals (CSE:LFLR)

LaFleur Minerals

Keep reading...Show less

Advancing a district-scale gold asset and near-producing mill in Quebec’s Abitibi Gold Belt

Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Issuer"). This press release is being issued in connection with the filing of an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues regarding the acquisition of securities of the Issuer by Bullrun Capital Inc. (the "Acquiror"). The Acquiror is a private venture firm incorporated pursuant to the laws of the Province of British Columbia and is owned and controlled by Kulwant (Kal) Malhi, a director and Chairman of the Issuer, with a head office at 10589 Ladner Trunk Road, Vancouver, BC V4K 3N3. The Issuer's head office is located at Suite 1500-1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 4N7.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LaFleur Minerals Engages Bumigeme to Complete Valuation Report on Beacon Gold Mill

LaFleur Minerals Engages Bumigeme to Complete Valuation Report on Beacon Gold Mill

LaFleur Minerals INC. (CSE: LFLR,LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of Bumigeme Inc., an engineering firm located in the city of Montréal, Québec, specialized in the mining and mineral treatment field, to conduct a valuation report (the "Valuation Report") of the Company's wholly-owned Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec, for the purpose of funding and restarting the strategically-positioned Beacon Gold Mill in the prolific Abitibi gold belt, Canada's largest gold producing region.

The purpose of the Valuation Report will be to determine the replacement value of the Beacon Gold Mill and tailings storage facility (TSF) in view of the Company's near-term re-launch plan for processing mineralized material. The Valuation Report will incorporate critical factors, which include the Beacon Gold Mill as a fully permitted processing facility that has received over $20 million in equipment and other upgrades by its previous operator in 2022. The report also aims to emphasize the Company's unique position to capitalize on the current gold price and demand environment. The Valuation Report will evaluate the cost to rehabilitate the Beacon Mill and TSF and include a cost estimate to permit and build a similar gold mill and tailings storage facility today.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LaFleur Minerals Inc. Location, Mill Creates Strategic Advantage in Ongoing Gold Rally

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Location, Mill Creates Strategic Advantage in Ongoing Gold Rally

 

Via InvestorWire — LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN ( InvestorBrandNetwork ) a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

 

To view the full publication, "Near-Term Production Assets Gain Traction amid Historic Gold Price Surge," please visit: https://ibn.fm/yr5Zp  

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LaFleur Minerals Inc. Stands Out in Prolific Canadian Gold-Producing Region

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Stands Out in Prolific Canadian Gold-Producing Region

 

Via InvestorWire — LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio at IBN a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

 

To view the full publication please visit: " From Exploration to Execution: New Gold Player Emerges in One of Canada's Premier Mining Districts "

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LaFleur Minerals Advancing Restart of Beacon Gold Mill and Bulk Sample for Swanson Gold Project

LaFleur Minerals Advancing Restart of Beacon Gold Mill and Bulk Sample for Swanson Gold Project

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is advancing towards a restart of the Company's 100%-owned Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec and a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) as it aims to restart production at the mill by early 2026. LaFleur Minerals plans to immediately launch a minimum 5,000-metre diamond drilling program at its highly prospective, district-scale Swanson Gold Project ("Swanson"). LaFleur Minerals also reiterates key results of its recent exploration programs, including an update on its diamond drilling and bulk sampling plans at Swanson, refer to LaFleur Minerals News Release dated June 4, 2025 and the LaFleur Minerals Webinar Replay dated June 5, 2025.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference July 23

Element79 Gold Corp to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference July 23

 

(TheNewswire)

 
     
  Element79 Gold Corp. 
          
 

  Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com  

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference July 23

Element79 Gold Corp to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference July 23

 

Element79 Gold Corp (OTCQB: ELMGF, CSE: ELEM,OTC:ELMGF, FSE: 7YS0) a mining company focused on gold and silver exploration with a portfolio of assets in Nevada and Peru, today announced that CEO and Director, James C. Tworek, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on July 23, 2025

 

  DATE : July 23, 2025
TIME: 1:30pm EST  
LINK:   REGISTER HERE  
Available for 1x1 meetings: July 23-29, 9am-5pm EST – booking link: Element79 Gold - 1x1 Meeting Management Link  

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Halcones Precious Metals Announces AGM Results

Halcones Precious Metals Announces AGM Results

 

Halcones Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: HPM) (the " Company " or " Halcones ") is pleased to report that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated June 5, 2025 (the " Circular ") for the annual and special meeting of shareholders of Halcones held on July 17, 2025 (the " Meeting ") were elected as directors of the Company.  The appointment of each of the nominees to the Company's board was approved by more than 96% of the votes cast at the Meeting.  Shareholders at the Meeting also approved the appointment of the Company's auditors and the Company's stock option plan.

 

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1911 Gold Closes C$13.2 Million "Bought Deal" Life Offering Including Increased Investment by Eric Sprott

1911 Gold Closes C$13.2 Million "Bought Deal" Life Offering Including Increased Investment by Eric Sprott

 

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF; FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced "bought deal" LIFE offering (the " Offering ") for gross proceeds of C$13,225,232.30, including the exercise in full of the Underwriters' Option (as defined in the press release dated June 24, 2025). The Offering consisted of the sale of: (i) 3,750,000 common shares of the Company (the " Non-FT Shares ") at a price of C$0.20 per Non-FT Share; (ii) 2,924,000 common shares (the " Tranche 1 CEE Shares ") at a price of C$0.342 per Tranche 1 CEE Share; (iii) 31,163,633 common shares (the " Tranche 2 CEE Shares " and together with the Tranche 1 CEE Shares, the " CEE Offered Shares ") at a price of C$0.288 per Tranche 2 CEE Share; and (iv) 10,163,000 common shares (the " CDE Offered Shares " and, together with the Non-FT Shares and CEE Offered Shares, the " Offered Shares ") at a price of C$0.246 per CDE Offered Share. The CEE Offered Shares and CDE Offered Shares will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the " Tax Act ")).

 

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Maritime Resources Announces Closing of $11.5 Million Brokered Private Placement Financing

Maritime Resources Announces Closing of $11.5 Million Brokered Private Placement Financing

Maritime Resources Corp. (TSXV: MAE,OTC:MRTMD) ("Maritime" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced brokered "best efforts" private placement offering (the "Offering") of common shares in the capital of the Company ("Offered Securities") for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $11,500,490. The Offering was led by Paradigm Capital Inc. ("Paradigm"), as lead agent and sole bookrunner, on a "best efforts" agency basis, together with SCP Resource Finance LP (together with Paradigm, the "Agents"), pursuant to the terms of an agency agreement among the Company and the Agents dated as of July 17, 2025 (the "Closing Date").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pinnacle Engages ITG as Market Maker and Closes Shares for Debt Settlement

Pinnacle Engages ITG as Market Maker and Closes Shares for Debt Settlement

 

(TheNewswire)

 
  
  Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. 
 
 

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - July 17, 2025 (TSXV: PINN,OTC:NRGOF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSXV policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the TSXV and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

LaFleur Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

LaFleur Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - PRIZ

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Upsized Private Placement Silver King Exploration to Begin in July

Stallion Uranium Completes Shares for Debt

Related News

oil and gas investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Altima is Energetic with 98 Percent Gain

Silver Investing

Editor's Picks: Silver Price Breaks US$39 Again, Rare Earths Stock Soars

Base Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - PRIZ

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Upsized Private Placement Silver King Exploration to Begin in July

Gold Investing

Jeff Clark: Gold Bull Market Running, These Stocks Getting Rewarded Now

Gold Investing

OPINION — Goldenomics 101: Follow the Money

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Completes Shares for Debt

×