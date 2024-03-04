Visit Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) at Booth #2825 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.
Nine Mile Metals Drills 134.0 Meters of Mineralization in Hole WD-24-02 and Submits All Samples to ALS Global for Certified Analysis
NINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE: NINE) (OTCQB: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce it has drilled a mineralized zone covering 134.0m in WD-24-02 at its initial Phase 1 drill program on its Wedge VMS Project in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick ("BMC").
WD-24-02 HIGHLIGHTS:
- The hole was collared on the northeast flank of the Wedge Deposit and drilled at an azimuth of 160 degrees and a dip of - 50 degrees to a depth of 219 meters.
- From recently acquired Cominco Data, the subsurface was not mined.
- The main host is pyritic Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) with visible chalcopyrite.
- Copper mineralization first appears at 39.6 meters and continued down the hole with numerous secondary zones of VMS mineralization identified.
- High grade zinc (36.12% & 14.93%) was intersected in addition to copper. (see Table 1)
- Nine Mile completed an XRF Analysis of a random zone of mineralization between 157.65 - 173.05 meters (15.4 meters) consisting of bands of mixed massive sulphides and massive sulphides (VMS) between 164.50 - 170.25 meters. (See table #1 below.) Entire mineralized zone of 134.0m has been sample cut and being shipped to ALS Global Labs for Certified Lab Analysis
- The closest Cominco holes to the east are approximately 70 meters away with Drill hole WE-12 intersecting 5.76 meters assaying 1.06% Cu,1.59% Pb and 6.91% Zn and 1.26 ounces Ag.
- We will continue to Drill to the east in Target Area #1 to confirm new extension of the Wedge Mine Ore Zone.
Massive VMS Mineralization: Drill Hole WD-24-02
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/200278_ninemilesmassivevmsimage.jpg
Copper and Zinc Mineralization, Drill hole WD-24-02
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/200278_e1730b9724fa88b9_002full.jpg
|Sample #
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Width (m)
|Cu %
|Pb (%)
|Zn (%)
|(Pb + Zn) %
|Ag (g/t)
|Au (g/t)
|281627
|157.65
|158.50
|0.85
|1.48
|0.04
|0.40
|0.44
|TBD
|TBD
|281628
|158.50
|159.55
|1.05
|0.94
|0.01
|0.32
|0.33
|TBD
|TBD
|281629
|159.55
|160.50
|0.95
|4.16
|0.02
|0.37
|0.39
|TBD
|TBD
|281630
|160.50
|161.50
|1.00
|5.01
|0.02
|0.48
|0.50
|TBD
|TBD
|281631
|161.50
|162.50
|1.00
|6.63
|0.04
|1.06
|1.10
|TBD
|TBD
|281632
|162.50
|163.50
|1.00
|4.10
|0.53
|0.08
|0.61
|TBD
|TBD
|281633
|163.50
|164.50
|1.00
|2.17
|0.05
|0.69
|0.74
|TBD
|TBD
|281634
|164.50
|165.50
|1.00
|1.02
|0.03
|0.20
|0.23
|TBD
|TBD
|281635
|165.50
|166.50
|1.00
|2.76
|0.10
|14.93
|15.03
|TBD
|TBD
|281636
|166.50
|167.50
|1.00
|1.02
|1.93
|36.12
|38.05
|TBD
|TBD
|281637
|167.50
|168.50
|1.00
|1.30
|1.89
|8.20
|10.09
|TBD
|TBD
|281638
|168.50
|169.40
|0.90
|0.41
|0.96
|2.28
|3.24
|TBD
|TBD
|281639
|169.40
|170.25
|0.85
|0.95
|0.12
|0.12
|0.24
|TBD
|TBD
|281640
|Std
|Std
|Std
|Std
|Std
|Std
|Std
|STD
|STD
|281641
|170.25
|171.05
|0.80
|0.01
|0.01
|0.07
|0.08
|TBD
|TBD
|281642
|171.05
|172.05
|1.00
|2.19
|0.73
|1.78
|2.51
|TBD
|TBD
|281643
|172.05
|173.05
|1.00
|1.49
|0.82
|4.38
|5.20
|TBD
|TBD
|Total
|Ave.
|15.40
|2.23
|0.43
|4.5
|4.93
|TBD
|TBD
Table 1: Random Section of 15.40m of Mineralized Core XRF Analyst. (157.65m - 173.05m)
Patrick J. Cruickshank, MBA, CEO & Director, stated, "Hole WD-24-02 is significant for our program at the Wedge. One of our mandates was to prove the Target #1 Area extension to the historical mine. We wanted to prove up additional new mineralized economic ore in an area that could extend the deposit. After drill holes WD-24-01 & WD-24-02 have hit significant new mineralization, we will continue to concentrate on Target Area #1, heading east, before we test the depth of the Wedge Mine. Remember, the crown pillar collapsed, all the lower levels were never mined and there is complete uncertainty of the remaining deposit size & scale. As each VMS deposit in the camp has its own unique mineral makeup, this system seems to be a Copper & Zinc rich ore body, not necessarily together, with independent zones. We look forward to reporting our next hole in our program and continuing to prove out a larger deposit footprint than previously thought."
"Drilling in this portion of the Wedge has confirmed that a large mineralized system is present on the eastern boundary with extensive copper mineralization as demonstrated by variable chalcopyrite mineralization and VMS banding from 39.00 to 173.00 (134.00 meters) in drill hole WD-24-02. In addition to drilling, the historic Cominco drill data is being prepared for 3D modeling. We look forward to receiving the multi-element and precious metal assays for the 56.29 meters from drillhole WD-24-01 and the 134.00 meters from drillhole WD-24-02 from ALS Global and adding that information to historic Wedge database," commented Gary Lohman, PGO, VP Exploration & Director.
Figure 1: WD-24-01and WD-24-02 Drill Hole Locations
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/200278_e1730b9724fa88b9_003full.jpg
Figure 2: Plan View, Drill Hole Locations
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/200278_e1730b9724fa88b9_004full.jpg
Figure 3: VMS Mineralization / Locally Massive Chalcopyrite
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/200278_e1730b9724fa88b9_005full.jpg
The Company has completed its XRF analysis for the main VMS portion of the drill hole utilizing an Olympus Vanta 50 Portable XRF equipped with a 50Kv Workstation and Reflex XRF software. The XRF process included calibrating the machine and utilizing three standards in the sample stream (OREAS 502B, OREAS 622 and CDN-BL-10 Blank) at the beginning and end of the analytical sequence. Most samples consisted of a 1-meter section of cut drill core, and as such, the sample was not homogeneous. There were fifteen Sample Batches over 15.40 meters of mineralization. Each sample batch had approximately 15 -21 data points analyzed per meter. The core sample is placed cut face down, and the XRF gun takes a random unknown sample of the core. The operator has no knowledge of the laser point. The sum of the averages was divided by the number of pieces, the results of which are presented in Table 1 above.
The disclosure of technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, B.Sc., PGO., VP Exploration and Director who acts as the Company's Qualified Person, and is not independent of the Company.
About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:
Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its three VMS Projects: Nine Mile Brook VMS Project; California Lake VMS Project; and the Canoe Landing Lake (East - West) VMS Project. The Company is focused on Critical Minerals Exploration, positioning for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc with a hedge with Gold.
ON BEHALF OF NINE MILE METALS LTD.
"Patrick J. Cruickshank, MBA"
CEO and Director
T: 506-804-6117
E: patrick@ninemilemetals.com
Forward-Looking Information:
This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Nine Mile. Forward-Looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Nine Mile. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-Looking statements in this press release include that (a) we will continue to Drill to the east in Target Area #1 to confirm new extension of the Wedge Mine Ore Zone, (b) we will continue to concentrate on Target Area #1, heading east, before we test the depth of the Wedge Mine, (c) we wanted to prove up additional new mineralized economic ore in an area that could extend the Wedge deposit, (d) we look forward to receiving the multi-element and precious metal assays for the 56.29 meters from drillhole WD-24-01 and the 134.00 meters from drillhole WD-24-02 from ALS Global and adding that information to historic Wedge database, and (e) we look forward to reporting our next hole in our program and continuing to prove out a larger deposit footprint than previously thought. Although Nine Mile believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Nine Mile can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.
The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.
5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Sandfire Resources Gains 260 Percent on Court Win
The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) surged 21.87 points last week to close at 571.60.
The United States Department of Labour Statistics released the personal consumer expenditure (PCE) figures this past Thursday (February 29). One of the key indicators used by the Federal Reserve to track inflation rates, the PCE saw an increase of 2.4 percent in January. The increase showed inflation numbers were continuing to cool and were getting closer to the Fed's 2 percent target rate.
Statistics Canada released its annual report on shipments and the value of shipments of metallic and non-metallic minerals this past Wednesday (February 28). The data indicated there were declines in the production of copper and iron in 2023 compared to 2022, with a decrease of 812 metric tons (MT) of copper and 5.61 million MT of iron concentrates.
However, gold and nickel both saw increases in their production with gold seeing gains of 3,109 kilograms and nickel production climbing by 36,553 MT over 2022. Shipments for all metals saw increases over 2022 except for copper, which saw a precipitous decline of 106,034 MT.
The agency also released gross domestic product numbers for December this past Thursday (February 29), which reported there was no overall change from the previous month. On an industry level, the mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction sector saw 1.5 percent growth with oil and gas leading the way with a 2.4 percent gain. This marks the third consecutive month of gains in the resource sector.
How have small-cap resource stocks fared on the TSXV this past week? Here are the top 5 gainers.
1. Sandfire Resources America (TSXV:SFR)
Weekly gain: 260 percent; market cap: C$286.54 million; current share price: C$0.27
Sandfire Resources America is a copper development company focused on its Black Butte copper project located east of Helena, Montana, in the US. In 2021, a state district court revoked the company's mine operating permit for Black Butte, halting construction activities of the underground mine.
Sandfire describes the project as one of the highest grade undeveloped copper deposits in the world; a mineral resource estimate for the project's Johnny Lee deposit completed in 2020 reported measured and indicated resources of 10.9 million MT grading 2.9 percent copper for a total of 311,000 MT contained copper.
Shares in Sandfire soared this past Monday (February 26) following a decision by the Montana Supreme Court to reinstate the company's mine operating permit. The win is a crucial step for Sandfire to continue the construction of its mine.
2. Q2 Metals (TSXV:QTWO)
Weekly gain: 125.64 percent; market cap: C$34.43 million; current share price: C$0.44
Q2 Metals is a lithium and gold exploration company with operations in the Eeyou Itschee James Bay region of Québec, Canada, and in Queensland, Australia.
Its flagship asset is the Mia lithium project, which consists of 171 mineral claims. Exploration at the site began in 2023, with surface mapping taking place in June and its inaugural drill program commencing in October. Six kilometers north of Mia, the company also owns the Stellar lithium project, which consists of 77 claims covering 3,972 hectares.
The company’s lone Australian asset is the Big Hill gold project, which includes the historic mines Big Hill, Queenslander, Monte Cristo, and Sultan and Taylor.
Q2 saw gains this past Thursday when it announced it had acquired 100 percent of the Cisco lithium property located in the Eeyou Itschee James Bay region. The property covers an area of 11,374 hectares and hosts 222 claims. Historical exploration at the site has discovered intervals of 1.27 percent lithium over 57.8 meters and 1.21 percent lithium over 115.4 meters.
3. Sirios Resources (TSXV:SOI)
Weekly gain: 114.29 percent; market cap: C$16.1 million; current share price: C$0.075
Sirios Resources is a gold and lithium exploration company with assets located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bar region of Quebec, Canada.
The company’s flagship Cheechoo gold project covers 81 square kilometers and is comprised of 156 mining claims over two blocks. The latest mineral resource estimate from 2022 reported an indicated and inferred resources totaling 1.9 million ounces of gold, with 1.4 million in the indicated category.
Shares in Sirios saw gains following a release this past Wednesday when the company reported that the first drill hole of 2024 at Cheechoo’s Eclipse target intersected visible gold at a depth of between 256.7 meters and 258 meters. The company is currently conducting a 1,000 meter drill program aimed at including Eclipse in an updated mineral resource estimate later this year.
4. Frontier Lithium (TSXV:FL)
Weekly gain: 109.41 percent; market cap: C$154.79 million; current share price: C$0.89
Frontier Lithium is a lithium exploration and development company with assets located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada.
Its flagship Pak project, acquired in 2013, consists of 1,261 mining claims covering 12,121 hectares and hosts a lithium, cesium and tantalum-bearing complex. In the pre-feasibility report for Pak from May 2023, mineral resource estimates for the site showed measured and indicated pit-constrained resources of 5.42 million MT grading 1.99 percent lithium oxide for a total of 108,036 MT of lithium oxide.
Frontier’s most recent announcement came on February 22, when it released its Q3 financial statement. In the release, the company stated it was in a good financial position with C$15.5 million cash balance and had received a C$2 million funding grant from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund to advance lithium chemicals research. The company also reported it had awarded a contract to DRA Americas to complete the mine and mill portion of its definitive feasibility study.
5. Omai Gold Mines (TSXV:OMG)
Weekly gain: 69.23 percent; market cap: C$98.62 million; current share price: C$0.68
Omai Gold Mines is a gold exploration company focused on the development of its namesake gold project in Guyana.
The project consists of a 4,590 acre prospecting license and two mining permits for medium-scale operations over 1,519 acres. The site hosts two primary gold deposits, Wenot and Gilt Creek.
The most recent announcement from the company was the release of an updated mineral resource estimate on February 8. The company reported indicated and inferred totals of 4.26 million ounces of gold, with 2.45 million ounces hosted at the Wenot deposit and 1.82 million ounces at Gilt Creek.
FAQs for TSXV stocks
What is the difference between the TSX and TSXV?
The TSX, or Toronto Stock Exchange, is used by senior companies with larger market caps, while the TSXV, or TSX Venture Exchange, is used by smaller-cap companies. Companies listed on the TSXV can graduate to the senior exchange.
How many companies are listed on the TSXV?
As of September 2023, there were 1,713 companies listed on the TSXV, 953 of which were mining companies. Comparatively, the TSX was home to 1,789 companies, with 190 of those being mining companies.
Together the TSX and TSXV host around 40 percent of the world’s public mining companies.
How much does it cost to list on the TSXV?
There are a variety of different fees that companies must pay to list on the TSXV, and according to the exchange, they can vary based on the transaction’s nature and complexity. The listing fee alone will most likely cost between C$10,000 to C$70,000. Accounting and auditing fees could rack up between C$25,000 and C$100,000, while legal fees are expected to be over C$75,000 and an underwriters’ commission may hit up to 12 percent.
The exchange lists a handful of other fees and expenses companies can expect, including but not limited to security commission and transfer agency fees, investor relations costs and director and officer liability insurance.
These are all just for the initial listing, of course. There are ongoing expenses once companies are trading, such as sustaining fees and additional listing fees, plus the costs associated with filing regular reports.
How do you trade on the TSXV?
Investors can trade on the TSXV the way they would trade stocks on any exchange. This means they can use a stock broker or an individual investment account to buy and sell shares of TSXV-listed companies during the exchange's trading hours.
Data for this 5 Top Weekly TSXV Performers article was retrieved at 1:00 p.m. PST on March 1, 2024, using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week's gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals were considered.
Article by Dean Belder; FAQs by Lauren Kelly.
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Forum Energy Metals Corp. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 2825 at PDAC 2024 in Toronto, March 3-6
Dr. Rebecca Hunter, VP Exploration will be presenting at the PDAC 2024 Uranium Technical Session at 10:00am on Tuesday, March 5th in Room 801A. Dr. Hunter will update investors on planned drilling at Forum's Thelon Basin uranium discovery in Nunavut, the next premier uranium mining district.
About PDAC
The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 24,000 attendees in person in 2023, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.
The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.
For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.
We look forward to seeing you there.
For further information:
Forum Energy Metals Corp.
Rick Mazur, President & CEO
604-630-1585
mazur@forumenergymetals.com
www.forumenergymetals.com
Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights
(TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:
The number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased by 481,247 to 774,399,591 common shares with voting rights as of February 29, 2024 . The increase in the number of issued and outstanding shares from February 1, 2024 to date is a result of the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting of employee share units.
Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations and projects in Argentina , Brazil , Chile , Portugal , Sweden and the United States of America , primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.
The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on February 29, 2024 at 14:30 Pacific Time .
SOURCE Lundin Mining Corporation
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2024/29/c8528.html
Western Copper and Gold
Overview
Governments worldwide have ambitious goals to reach net-zero emissions, putting renewable energy in the spotlight. Every emerging clean technology has one material in common: copper. Thanks to its highly conductive properties, the base metal has been a standard component in existing electronics, and global electrification will increase demand drastically. As a result, copper consumption is forecasted to reach 36.6 million metric tons by 2031.Western Copper and Gold Corporation (TSX:WRN, NYSE American:WRN) is ideally positioned to leverage this trend. It is currently focused on developing Canada’s premier copper-gold project - the Casino project. The deposit is located in the Yukon Territory, which ranks among the world's most attractive mining jurisdictions.
The Yukon is known for its rich mineral deposits, including copper, gold, iron, silver and lead. It has attracted the attention of numerous major mining companies over the last few years, and recent infrastructure funding from the regional and federal governments has spurred additional investment in the territory. Miners in the Yukon, including Western Copper and Gold, are poised to benefit from this spate of new investments. The Carmacks Bypass, for example, is currently being constructed and will play an integral role in the Casino Project.
In June 2022, Western Copper and Gold released the results of its feasibility study, which incorporated an updated mineral resource. The updated estimate includes 14.8 million ounces (Moz) of gold in the measured and indicated category, and 6.3 Moz of gold in the inferred category, in addition to 7.6 billion lbs of copper in the measured and indicated category, and 3.1 billion lbs of copper in the inferred category.
Western Copper and Gold’s positive feasibility study on the Casino project indicates a 27-year mine life and cash flow over the first four years of C$951 million per year at base case prices. In addition, the company has provided estimates for potential economic changes in copper prices and indicated the project will remain profitable even if the spot price decreases.
“Casino is a rare asset in that it is sizable, economic, well-advanced and located in a great jurisdiction. Casino is the key asset in the emerging Yukon gold district,” said Paul West-Sells, Western Copper and Gold’s president and CEO.
In March 2022, the company released its project drilling results, providing assay information from the 13 holes remaining from its 2021 program.
Western Copper and Gold has begun its 2023 diamond drilling program consisting of approximately 2,200 meters of drilling in seven drill holes, ranging from 130 meters to 560 meters in depth located inside the current pit boundaries. The program is expected to result in the upgrading of some indicated resource to the measured resource category.
Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) made a strategic C$25.6-million investment to advance the Casino project, resulting in approximately 8 percent ownership by Rio Tinto of Western’s outstanding common shares. Western Copper and Gold remains the sole owner of the project and will continue to be its operator.
Additionally, the company announced the completion of a C$21.3 million strategic equity investment by Mitsubishi Materials Corporation to further advance the company's copper-gold Casino Project in the Yukon. Mitsubishi Materials acquired 8,091,390 common shares of the company for C$2.63 per share for proceeds of approximately C$21.3 million, resulting in Mitsubishi Materials owning approximately 5 percent of Western's issued and outstanding shares.
A highly knowledgeable management team with a proven record of success leads Western Copper and Gold and is supported by a highly qualified team of engineers dedicated to bringing Casino into production.
Company Highlights
- Western Copper and Gold is an exploration and development mining company with a significant advanced-stage copper-gold asset in the Yukon.
- The Casino deposit hosts a significant resource of almost 21 Moz of gold and 11 billion lbs of copper (M+I+I).
- A strategic investment from Rio Tinto grants Western access to additional operational funding and technical knowledge, indicating Rio’s confidence in the Casino project.
- The federal government announced a funding package to finance the access road to the Casino Project
- Western Copper and Gold’s positive feasibility study on the Casino project, indicates a 27-year mine life and cash flow over the first four years of C$951 million per year at base case prices.
- The company completed a C$21.3-million strategic equity investment by Mitsubishi Materials Corporation to further advance the company's copper-gold Casino Project in the Yukon.
- Western Copper and Gold initiated its 2023 diamond drill program at the Casino Project consisting of a metallurgical and infill drilling program with approximately 2,200 meters in seven drill holes, ranging from 130 meters to 560 meters in depth and a geotechnical and hydrogeological drilling program with 800 meters of drilling.
Key Project
Casino Project
The Casino project is a large porphyry-type copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located 560 kilometers from the year-round port of Skagway, Alaska and 380 kilometers from the capital city of Whitehorse in the Yukon Territory of Canada.
In September 2017, the territorial and federal governments announced they would provide approximately C$130 million in funding to upgrade and subsidize a large portion of the Casino access road as part of the Yukon Gateway project.The company released its positive PFS for the Casino project in June 2022, which considered the project being constructed as an open-pit mine, with a concentrator processing 120,000 tonnes per day (td) to recover copper, gold, molybdenum and silver, as well as a 25,000 td oxide heap leach facility to recover gold, silver and copper.
The PFS examined the development of the Casino project, which includes the processing of 1.43 billion tonnes of mineral reserve for both the mill and heap leach, with deposition of mill tailings and mine waste in the tailings management facility consistent with the design concepts considered during the best available tailings technology study as a base case development.
The PFS indicated a $2.3-billion after-tax NPV (8 percent) at base case metal prices with an after-tax IRR of 18.1 percent. The cash flow over the first four years is C$951 million per year contemplating a 27-year mine life.
The company has been working with the federal, territorial and First Nations governments and top environmental consultants to ensure the planned road leading into the Casino site will have the lowest possible environmental impact and will ensure maximum benefit for local communities and First Nations, according to West-Sells.
Management Team
Dr. Paul West-Sells - President
Dr. Paul West-Sells has more than 30 years of experience in the mining industry. After obtaining his Ph.D. from the University of British Columbia in metallurgical engineering, he worked with BHP, Placer Dome and Barrick in increasingly senior roles in research and development and project development. West-Sells has worked for Western Copper and Gold since 2006, where he held a number of technical and executive positions and is now the president and CEO overseeing the day-to-day operations of the company. West-Sells sits on the Yukon Minerals Advisory Board, the Board of the Yukon Mining Alliance and is also the chair of the Centre for Northern Innovation in Mining Governing Council.
Bill Williams – Interim Chairman
Bill Williams is an economic geologist with nearly 40 years of experience related to the exploration and development of mining and oil & gas projects, as well as oversight of mining operations. He provides consulting services to the mining industry with a focus on company/project (e)valuations, M&A analyses, risk analysis, project management, and permitting strategies. Most recently, he served as the interim CEO and director of Detour Gold Corporation and was a director and COO of Zinc One Resources Inc., with whom he led the team that made the discovery of the Mina Chica zinc-oxide deposit in the Bongará district, north-central Peru. He is the former CEO, president, and director of Orvana Minerals, prior to which he was a vice-president for Phelps Dodge Exploration overseeing activity in the Americas, which included the discovery of the Haquira porphyry copper deposit in Peru, and working on M&A opportunities. He holds a Ph.D. in economic geology from the University of Arizona and is a certified professional geologist.
Sandeep Singh - Chief Executive Officer
Sandeep Singh is a highly respected mining professional with 20 years of sector expertise. He was previously the president and CEO of Osisko Gold Royalties, where he led the successful turnaround of the company. For the fifteen years prior, Singh was an investment banker focusing on the North American metals and mining sector with BMO Capital Markets, Dundee Securities, and ultimately co-founding Maxit Capital, a leading independent M&A firm. He has advised numerous mining companies on financing alternatives and strategic matters as well as having acted on some of the most complex and value-enhancing M&A transactions in the mining sector. Singh holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from Concordia University and a Master of Business Administration from Oxford University.
Varun Prasad - CFO
Varun Prasad has been with Western Copper and Gold since 2011 and most recently served as interim CFO. Prior to that, he was corporate controller for the company. He has extensive experience in financial reporting and regulatory matters. Prasad holds a B.A. Technology (accounting) from British Columbia Institute of Technology and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of BC.
Cameron Brown - Special Technical Advisor
Cameron Brown has 45 years of experience in mineral processing and has been responsible for plant maintenance, project engineering and project management of major base and precious metal projects. He was formerly project manager for Western Silver Corporation and worked for 22 years for Bechtel Mining & Metals in various capacities including: project manager, project engineering manager, and manager of engineering for Bechtel Mining & Metals (Global). He was Western Copper and Gold's project manager from 2006 to 2010, served as vice-president, engineering from 2010 to 2023, and is currently special technical advisor.
Shena Shaw - VP, Environmental and Community Affairs
Shena Shaw has been managing projects and contributing to environmental assessments across the North for nearly 20 years and she is supporting the Casino Project through the first ever panel review process in the Yukon. Her knowledge and advice helps the company make strategic and effective decisions when planning and implementing Indigenous and community consultation and engagement. After graduating from the University of Victoria with a Bachelor of Arts in anthropology focusing on First Nations studies and geography, Shaw joined the Yukon Chamber of Commerce supporting community-based entrepreneurship programs and services. A relocation to Yellowknife, NWT introduced her to the mining industry for the first time when she joined DeBeers Canada’s Snap Lake Project. Following that, she embarked on a lengthy career in environmental consulting in Yellowknife and Whitehorse, focusing on responsible development of resource extraction through the environmental assessment and Indigenous engagement processes of large-scale projects in the Yukon, NWT, Alaska and across Canada. Shaw participated in the consultation and socio-economic impact assessment work for the Kaminak Coffee Gold Project, Victoria Gold’s Eagle Gold Project and the Casino Project, all based in the Yukon. She is deeply familiar with the Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Act process and was involved in the Mackenzie Gas Project Joint Review Panel process in the NWT. Shaw is currently a director for the Yukon Chamber of Mines.
Dr. Klaus Zeitler - Director
Dr. Klaus Zeitler was the founder and CEO of Inmet from 1987 to 1996. Zeitler was senior vice-president of Teck Cominco Limited from 1997 until 2002, and previously was on the board of directors of Teck Corp. from 1981 to 1997, and Cominco Limited from 1986 to 1996. Zeitler is currently director and executive chairman of Amerigo Resources Ltd. and lead director of Rio2 Limited.
Tara Christie - Director
Tara Christie has over 20 years of experience in the exploration and mining business. Currently the president and CEO of Banyan Gold, Christie serves on the boards of Constantine Metal Resources and Klondike Gold. She was formerly the president of privately owned Gimlex Gold Mines, one of the Yukon’s largest placer mining operations. Christie has been a board member of PDAC, AMEBC and other industry associations and was a founding board member of the Yukon environmental and socioeconomic assessment board. She is active in non-profits and charities, including being president of a registered charity “Every Student, Every Day” that works to improve attendance in Yukon schools.
Michael Vitton - Director
Michael Vitton is the former executive managing director, head, US Equity Sales, Bank of Montreal Capital Markets (BMO Capital Markets), where he originated and placed more than US$200 billion through public and secondary offerings and M&A transactions across all sectors. In the metals and mining sector, Vitton has acted as seed investor, lead/co-lead underwriter or in a M&A capacity in some of the most important deals in the sector, including African Platinum , Arequipa Resources, Bema Gold Brancotte Resources, Comaplex Minerals, Detour Gold, Diamond Fields Resources, Echo Bay Mines, Francisco Gold , Franco-Nevada Gammon Gold, Getchell Gold, among many others. Vitton was also the co-founder of MMX Minerals e Metalicos SA and LLX Logistica SA (Brazil). MMX sold Minas Rio and Amapa assets to Anglo American Corporation for US$5.5 billion in cash in December 2008, returning US$8.8 billion in cash or stock distributions to MMX shareholders, offering six times return from IPO. Additionally, he co-founded Petro Rio SA, one of the leading Brazilian public oil and gas producers, producing over 35,000 bbls per day. Recently, Vitton acted as seed investor and capital markets advisor to Newmarket Gold, which was sold to Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. for C$1 billion, combining to form a C$2.4-billion company. He acted as investor and capital markets advisor to ASX-listed Gold Road Resources Ltd., raising AU$57 million, and bringing the Gruyere gold mine into production jointly with Gold Fields SA. Vitton is a graduate of the University of Michigan Business School, former seat holder, NYSE, and former president, New York Society of Metals Analysts. Vitton is focused on the energy, infrastructure, industrial and mining sectors.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I invest in Western Copper & Gold?
Western Copper & Gold is a public company that trades in the top stock exchanges in the world, in both the New York Stock Exchange American and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WRN".
Why is Western Copper & Gold a good investment?
Western Copper and Gold is an exploration and development mining company advancing its world-class Casino Project, one of the largest copper-gold projects in Canada, located in the Yukon. The Casino deposit hosts a significant resource of almost 21 Moz of gold and 11 billion lbs of copper (M+I+I), and robust economics. According to its feasibility study which considered the Project being constructed as an open pit mine, Casino has a 27-year mine life, with $2.33 billion NPV after tax, and 3 years payback period. Casino has also attracted strategic investments from Rio Tinto and Mitsubishi Materials, providing Western Copper & Gold access to additional operational funding and technical knowledge.
What separates Western Copper & Gold from the rest of the field?
Western Copper and Gold’s president and CEO Paul West-Sells, says, “Casino is a rare asset in that it is sizable, economic, well-advanced and located in a great jurisdiction. Casino is the key asset in the emerging Yukon gold district.” Canada’s Yukon territory ranks among the world's top most attractive mining investment jurisdictions, with major miners like Rio Tinto, Newmont, Agnico-Eagle and Kinross developing projects in Casino's neighbouring areas.
What is Western Copper & Gold's CEO most excited about for 2023?
With the feasibility study completed, Western Copper & Gold CEO Paul West-Sells says his company is now working towards their environmental assessment and permitting. The company is also looking forward to the completion of the Carmacks bypass road, which is expected to be completed in 2024.
What is Western Copper & Gold's sustainability strategy?
Western Copper & Gold is committed to developing the Casino Project guided by the following four objectives: protect public health and safety; minimize, mitigate or prevent adverse environmental impacts; reclaim the site to a land use state consistent with surrounding conditions; and ensure long-term stability of the spent ore and waste rock storage area and site water quality.
Forum to Update Investors on Its Thelon Basin Uranium Drill Program at the Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase and the PDAC 2024 Convention in Toronto, Canada
You are welcome to join Forum Energy Metals (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) at the Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase on Thursday, February 29 and Friday, March 1 at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel followed by the PDAC Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Sunday March 3rd through Wednesday March 6th.
Dr. Rebecca Hunter, VP, Exploration will be presenting at the Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase at 10:00am on Friday, March 1st and at the PDAC 2024 Uranium Technical Session at 10:00am on Tuesday, March 5th in Room 801A. Dr. Hunter will update investors on her plans for drilling on Forum's Thelon Basin uranium discovery in Nunavut, the next premier uranium mining district.
Visit Forum management at PDAC 2024 Investor Exchange Booth #2825. Meetings with Richard Mazur, CEO, Dr. Rebecca Hunter, Vice President, Exploration and Allison Rippin Armstrong, VP, Nunavut Affairs can be arranged at the Forum booth, or contact: Rick Mazur, President & CEO, to arrange a time for an on-site or off-site meeting mazur@forumenergymetals.com; 604-630-1585.
For Red Cloud registration details visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2024/
For PDAC registration details visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention
Forum Energy Metals Corp.(TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is focused on the discovery of high-grade unconformity-related uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. In addition, Forum holds a diversified energy metal portfolio of copper, nickel, and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan and Idaho. For further information: https://www.forumenergymetals.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.
President & CEO
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information contact:
Rick Mazur, P.Geo.
President & CEO
mazur@forumenergymetals.com
Tel: 604-630-1585
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/199610
Top 5 ASX Copper Stocks of 2024
Copper prices have traded at record highs in recent years, and although the red metal is facing strong headwinds in 2024, experts have positive expectations for the market in the years ahead.
Prices for the base metal pulled back to three month lows in mid-February, dampened by continued lagging economic indicators in China. However, in the long term, many market watchers see tight supply and higher consumption from sectors like the electric vehicle industry creating a robust outlook for copper.
Against that backdrop, the top ASX copper stocks have put on impressive year-to-date share price performances. The list below outlines the top gainers, and was generated on February 13, 2024, using TradingView’s stock screener; all copper stocks listed had market caps above AU$50 million at that time. Read on to learn more about them.
1. Xanadu Mines (ASX:XAM)
Yearly gain: 56.67 percent; market cap: AU$79.94 million; current share price: AU$0.047
Xanadu Mines is a copper and gold exploration company with several advanced exploration projects in Mongolia. The company’s flagship project is the Kharmagtai copper-gold project.
In the last quarter of 2023, the company released an upgraded resource estimate for Kharmagtai as part of its work toward completing a prefeasibility study for the project. The new resource estimate stands at 1.3 billion tonnes containing 3.4 million tonnes copper and 8.5 million ounces of gold, which represents a 15 percent increase in contained copper metal and a 9 percent increase in contained gold metal. Xanadu is on track to complete the prefeasibility study and a maiden ore reserve estimate for Kharmagtai by Q3 of this year.
2. Encounter Resources (ASX:ENR)
Yearly gain: 48.48 percent; market cap: AU$100.56 million; current share price: AU$0.24
Encounter Resources is targeting major copper projects in Australia. The company holds a 100 percent interest in a large portfolio of copper assets in Western Australia and the Northern Territory. It is also advancing numerous large-scale copper projects in partnership and funded through farm-in agreements with BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP), South32 (ASX:S32,LSE:S32,OTC Pink:SHTLF) and IGO (ASX:IGO,OTC Pink:IPGDF).
In 2024, the company plans to release assay results from exploration work completed at its copper projects. This will include results from activities conducted at both the Sandover copper and Jessica copper-zinc projects located in the Northern Territory, and from work finished in the late fall at the Yeneena copper-cobalt project in Western Australia, which is part of Encounter's agreement with IGO.
3. Bougainville Copper (ASX:BOC)
Yearly gain: 28.79 percent; market cap: AU$182.48 million; current share price: AU$0.42
Bougainville Copper is working to reopen the past-producing Panguna copper complex, which ceased operations in 1989. Panguna is considered one of the largest copper deposits in the world, and according to the company, its successful restart is viewed as a critical component of future economic independence for the island. The Autonomous Bougainville Government holds a 36.5 percent share in the company.
In early February 2024, after much deliberation, Bougainville Copper was granted a five year extension to its Panguna mining licence, which will open the door for advanced stage prefeasibility- and feasibility-stage exploration activities.
4. Hillgrove Resources (ASX:HGO)
Yearly gain: 26.23 percent; market cap: AU$145.31 million; current share price: AU$0.08
Australian mining company Hillgrove Resourcesrecommenced operations at the Kanmantoo copper-gold mine in South Australia last year. Mining was previously carried out in open pits between 2010 and 2020, producing a total of around 137,000 tonnes of copper and 55,000 ounces of gold. Over the past few years, Hillgrove has worked to bring the mine back into production, including a 3.6 million tonne per year processing plant. The company started mining in May 2023, and announced first copper concentrate production in mid-February of this year.
“First copper production from the Kanmantoo underground operation, and the transition to cashflow generation, is a watershed moment for the Company. Over the next few months, the mine output and copper production are expected to ramp up as the planned additional work areas are established underground," Hillgrove CEO and Managing Director Lachlan Wallace said in a press release.
5. Hot Chili (ASX:HCH)
Yearly gain: 16.02 percent; market cap: AU$127.81 million; current share price: AU$1.05
Hot Chili is focused on advancing its Costa Fuego copper-gold project in the Atacama region of Chile. Costa Fuego has an indicated resource of 2.8 million tonnes of copper, 2.6 million ounces of gold and 67,000 tonnes of molybdenum; its inferred resource stands at 0.6 million tonnes of copper, 1.2 million ounces of gold and 13,000 tonnes of molybdenum.
In June 2023, Hot Chili published a preliminary economic assessment( PEA) for Costa Fuego showcasing strong economics with a low startup capital requirement and a projected 16 year mine life.
"The Costa Fuego PEA cements Hot Chili’s position as the largest copper developer listed on the ASX by both resource size and potential scale of copper production," Managing Director Christian Easterday commented.
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, currently hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
